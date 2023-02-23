Feds sign health funding deals with five provinces: Trudeau

OTTAWA -

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says his government has signed health-care agreements in principle with all four Atlantic provinces and Ontario.

He made the announcement as he spoke with students in Halifax today, pre-empting a news conference scheduled for later in the day with Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos and Intergovernmental Affairs Minister Dominic LeBlanc.

Earlier this month, Trudeau offered the premiers $46 billion in new money for health care over the next decade.

As part of the deal, the federal government promised to negotiate bilateral agreements with each premier to target specific priority areas such as primary care, mental-health care and data sharing.

The federal government has released details of the deals with Ontario Premier Doug Ford and Prince Edward Island Premier Dennis King.

The Ontario deal is worth $74 billion, including $8.4 billion through a bilateral agreement, while P.E.I.'s deal is worth $996 million, including $288 million in a one-on-one agreement.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 23, 2023.