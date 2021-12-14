The federal government is committing to spend an additional $8.1 billion to help finish the fight against COVID-19 while at the same time, predicting a moderate decline in the national deficit.

Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland provided a snapshot of the country’s finances on Tuesday while unveiling the fall economic and fiscal update.

The more substantial line items in the batch of pandemic supports that flow into 2027 include allocating $2 billion over two years, starting in 2021-22, to the Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC) to procure COVID-19 therapeutics.

The government is also proposing to provide $1.7 billion to Health Canada and PHAC to help provinces and territories secure rapid tests and the supplies needed to administer them.

Responding to calls from opposition politicians, $742.4 million will also be funneled through one-time payments to low-income seniors across Canada who saw their Guaranteed Income Supplement clawed back by accepting the Canada Emergency Response Benefit or the Canada Recovery Benefit.

DEFICIT ON THE DECLINE

The document forecasts that the deficit in 2021-22 will drop to $144.5 billion, down from $154.7 billion estimated in the spring budget. In the 2022-23 fiscal year, the deficit is projected to sit at $58.4 billion, down slightly from the earlier predicted $59.7 billion.

The 2021-22 fiscal outlook includes two short-term cost pressures – responding to the Omicron variant and the recent extreme weather trends in British Columbia – that could influence how the deficit picture ultimately shapes up.

For that reason, the government has provided a faster recovery scenario and a slower recovery scenario. The former, predicts a deficit of $142 billion and the latter predicts a deficit of $147.9 billion.

REVENUES UP, SPENDING DOWN

The declining deficit is explained by an increase in federal revenues and a decrease in national spending projections.

The fiscal update notes that due to a more optimistic labour market outlook, personal income and corporate profitability, income tax revenues are “projected to be higher by roughly $12 billion per year on average over the forecast horizon.”

Total tax revenues, including that from excise taxes and import duty revenues, will reach $312.1 billion by the end of the 2021-22 fiscal year, climbing to $391 billion by 2026-27.

General spending, not just focused on COVID-19, since the April budget is projected to hit $28.4 billion by the end of the 2021-22 fiscal year, and dip down to $3.8 billion by 2026-27.

A sizeable portion of that will go towards compensating First Nations children harmed by Ottawa's underfunding of child services on reserve. It will also help pay for long-term reform of the child-welfare system.

The government announced on Monday $40 billion would be reserved the cause, but the fiscal update shows they had already accounted for $16 billion of the total spend.