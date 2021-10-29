OTTAWA -- The federal government will appeal a Federal Court decision to uphold a Canadian Human Rights Tribunal (CHRT) order requiring Ottawa compensate First Nations children, but plans to resolve the dispute outside of court.

Late Friday evening, the government filed a notice of appeal arguing the Federal Court erred in finding that the CHRTC acted “reasonably” by ordering complete compensation for children, their parents, or grandparents for being unnecessarily removed from their communities since 2006.

Moments later, Indigenous Services Minister Patty Hajdu published a statement noting that Ottawa and the Indigenous groups on the other side of the lawsuit have agreed to “sit down immediately” to reach a resolution by December 2021.

The appeal is active but the government will pause the litigation for two months.

The two sides will look to agree on: providing “fair, equitable compensation” to First Nations children on-reserve and in the Yukon who were removed from their homes by child and family services agencies; achieving “long-term reform” of the First Nations and Family Service program; and, delivering funding for the “purchase and/or construction of capital assets” that support the delivery of child and family services.

Last month, Federal Court Justice Paul Favel ruled that Ottawa had failed to demonstrate that the tribunal’s ruling to 2006 was unreasonable.

In 2019, the tribunal argued Ottawa had “willfully and recklessly” discriminated against First Nations children living on reserve by underfunding child and family services. This led to children being taken from their communities and put into state programs.

It asks that Ottawa pay $40,000, the maximum the tribunal can award, to each child as well as their parents and grandparents.

The government isn’t appeal a second CHRT ruling that expands on Jordan’s Principle – a legal requirement of the federal government to provide necessary services to children, should intergovernmental disputes get in the way of proper funding.

Earlier on Friday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau hinted that a decision would be coming down the pipe, and reinforced that the government will still compensate First Nations children.

“We are committed to compensating Indigenous people who were harmed as children in child and family services. And further, we are committed to working with partners to end this harmful system and to make sure that kids at risk get to stay in their communities, in their culture, and be cared for by their communities. That is the path forward on reconciliation and that is what we are pledged to do,” he said speaking in Holland.