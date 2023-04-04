Federal spending on staff grew rapidly during pandemic: parliamentary budget officer

FACT CHECK | Popular e-petition calling for Canada to allow trans people to claim asylum, but that right is 'already established'

More than 130,000 people have signed an e-petition calling on Canada to give transgender and non-binary people fleeing harmful laws in their home countries the right to claim asylum, but that's already possible in this country. Advocates say the popularity of the proposal shows politicians that Canadians want the government to affirm its welcoming position.

opinion | Don Martin: Finally and inevitably, Trudeau waved the white flag

After weeks of refusing to look further into foreign election interference, Justin Trudeau surrendered to intense pressure and appointed a 'special rapporteur' to review China's actions. In his exclusive column for CTVNews.ca, Don Martin writes this 'startling change of heart' suggests the PMO is in panic mode and reflects badly on the prime minister's decision making.

opinion | Don Martin: The Trudeau tipping point is within sight

The Trudeau tipping point is within sight. The moment when Prime Minister Justin Trudeau knows he has to quit for the good of the party or the Liberals realize they can't survive re-election with him at the helm is almost upon us, Don Martin writes in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca.

Donald Trump to be arraigned in historic court moment

An extraordinary moment in U.S. history is set to soon unfold in a Manhattan courthouse on Tuesday: former U.S. president Donald Trump, who faces multiple election-related investigations, will surrender to face criminal charges stemming from 2016 hush money payments.

Former U.S. President Donald Trump waves to supporters upon arriving at Trump Tower in New York, on April 3, 2023. (Yuki Iwamura /AP)

Who is Stormy Daniels and what did she say happened with Trump?

Stormy Daniels featured prominently in a Manhattan grand jury's investigation of Donald Trump. The porn star said they had a sexual encounter in 2006, a year after he married his current wife Melania and more than a decade before the businessman-turned-politician became U.S. president.

'He's a war criminal': Elite Putin security officer defects

Gleb Karakulov was an officer in President Vladimir Putin's secretive elite personal security service -- one of the few Russians to flee and go public who have rank, as well as knowledge of intimate details of Putin's life and potentially classified information.

This is how Canadians would spend the proposed grocery rebate

While Canada's recently announced grocery rebate has yet to be implemented, CTVNews.ca heard from dozens of Canadians who say they already know how they would spend the extra money. While some would use the rebate to stock up on items that regularly appear on their grocery lists, others hope to splurge on more expensive foods they wouldn't normally buy.

