Latest updates on air quality alerts, and when the smoke may reach Ontario and Quebec

Wildfires have led Environment Canada to issue air quality advisories for parts of British Columbia, Alberta, Manitoba, Saskatchewan and the Northwest Territories, as forecasters warn the smoke could drift farther east.

"Wildfire smoke is causing very poor air quality and reduced visibility," Environment Canada said in a special air quality statement. "Wildfire smoke can be harmful to everyone's health even at low concentrations."

The air quality advisories currently cover northeastern B.C. around the town of Fort Nelson. In Alberta, the northern half of the province is under smoke-related advisories, including communities like Fort McMurray, High Prairie, High Level, Grande Prairie and Fort Chipewyan.

The advisories also cover central Saskatchewan, including communities like La Ronge and Cumberland House, and neighbouring Manitoba towns like Flin Flon and The Pas. In the Northwest Territories, areas south of Yellowknife are currently impacted, including the Hay River and Fort Providence regions.

This screengrab from CTV's Your Morning shows the expected smoke conditions on Tuesday, May 14, 2024.

"Take a break from the smoke at a location in your community where you can find clean, cool air," Environment Canada advised. "It is important to listen to your body and reduce or stop activities if you are experiencing symptoms."

According to CTV Your Morning's meteorologist Kelsey McEwen, smoky conditions will continue into Wednesday as wind gusts increase to 50 to 60 km/h in northeastern B.C. and northwestern Alberta, sending smoke eastward.

Wildfire smoke is expected to continue spreading south in Manitoba and Saskatchewan to cities like Winnipeg and Saskatoon. Wildfire-related haze could also move east into Ontario and Quebec, affecting areas from Georgian Bay to Quebec City. Northern Manitoba and southern parts of Nunavut could also be smoky by Wednesday morning.

According to the Canadian Interagency Forest Fire Centre, there are currently 138 active wildfires across the country, including 40 that are considered "out of control." Alberta has the most active fires at 46, followed closely by B.C. at 45. Fires are also present in Manitoba, Saskatchewan, Northwest Territories, New Brunswick, Ontario and Quebec.