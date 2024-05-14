Sports

    • Tavares scores in OT, rescues Canada from potential upset in 7-6 win over Austria

    Dylan Cozens, center, celebrates with teammates after scoring his sides first goal during the preliminary round match between Austria and Canada. (Petr David Josek/AP Photo) Dylan Cozens, center, celebrates with teammates after scoring his sides first goal during the preliminary round match between Austria and Canada. (Petr David Josek/AP Photo)
    Share
    PRAGUE, Czechia -

    Captain John Tavares scored 15 seconds into overtime and saved his teammates some embarrassment as Canada held on for a 7-6 win over Austria on Tuesday at the world hockey championship.

    The defending world champions took a 6-1 lead into the third period before Austria exploded for five goals over the final 20 minutes of regulation.

    Former Ottawa 67's star Marco Rossi scored the tying goal with 49 seconds left and goaltender David Madlener on the bench for an extra attacker.

    Connor Bedard scored his fifth goal of the tournament for Canada, which has eight points from three games (two regulation wins, one overtime win) to sit tied with Switzerland atop Group A.

    Tavares, Pierre-Luc Dubois and Kaiden Guhle each had a goal and an assist while Dylan Cozens, Bowen Byram and Jared McCann also scored for Canada. Jordan Binnington struggled in goal, allowing five goals on nine shots in the third period and six on 21 shots overall.

    Peter Schneider had two goals and an assist and Dominic Zwerger had a goal and two assists for Austria which has two regulation losses and an overtime loss so far in Czechia. Benjamin Nissner and Benjamin Baumgartner also scored, while Madlener made 42 saves.

    Canada next faces Norway on Thursday.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 14, 2024

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Local Spotlight

    Vancouver

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Kitchener

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Barrie

    Windsor

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Lethbridge

    Sault Ste. Marie

    N.L.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News