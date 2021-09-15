TORONTO -- Conservative Leader Erin O’Toole slammed Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau for hosting a large rally earlier this week, but the event met Ontario’s current COVID-19 restrictions.

Trudeau held the rally in Brampton, Ont., on Tuesday in front of about 400 people, which prompted O’Toole to later suggest that his counterpart “isn’t willing to follow” the COVID-19 restrictions he’s been encouraging.

In fact, the event met Ontario’s current guidelines, as the venue could hold double the patrons.

Trudeau has also stated that a large number of attendees were fully vaccinated, though it is not clear how many.

Still, some of Trudeau’s biggest supporters agree the event is not a good look.

“Governments have been saying: ‘Stay at home, stay away from groups’ and an election is called which brings people together in groups,” former Mississauga, Ont. Mayor Hazel McCallion told CTV News.