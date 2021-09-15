OTTAWA / TORONTO -- In the push to elect enough MPs to form government, every seat matters for its own reasons. But there are some that garner notable interest because of the implications they may have for the region, the broader momentum a party is picking up, or because of the big names on the ballot.

Many of the ridings we’ve compiled for you have compelling storylines.

There’s the B.C. riding of West Vancouver—Sunshine Coast—Sea to Sky Country where the NDP has put forward a candidate with major star power. Documentary filmmaker and climate activist Avi Lewis, who’s got the backing of U.S. Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, will seek to unseat the Liberals who’ve occupied the region since 2015.

And in Fredericton, N.B., electors will decide whether their loyalty lies more behind Jenica Atwin, voted in as a Green MP in 2019, or the party she once represented. Atwin is running again under the Liberal tent.

This is not an exhaustive list, but a snapshot of some of the more compelling races in what could be a nail-biter of a federal election.

 
Riding Profile for St. John's East, N.L.

The only seat the NDP won east of Montreal in 2019, St. John's East went orange in part because of the personal popularity of Jack Harris, who had previously represented the riding in the 1980s, and again from 2008 to 2015. Liberals and Conservatives have both held this seat in the past, and with Harris moving into retirement, the riding is very much up for grabs.

Incumbent: Jack Harris (NDP)

Incumbent Status: Not seeking re-election

2019 Turnout: 45,600 / 66,063 (69.03%)

2021 Candidates
LIB Joanne Thompson Official site
NDP Marty Shortall Official site
CON Glenn Etchegary Official site
PPC Dana Metcalfe Official site
Recent Vote History
NDP Jack Harris 2019
LIB Nick Whalen 2015
NDP Jack Harris 2011
NDP Jack Harris 2008
CON Norman Doyle 2006
Environics Analytics profile for St. John's East

 
Riding Profile for Malpeque, P.E.I.

The Malpeque riding has been painted red since 1988. Long-time Liberal MP Wayne Easter has held the seat since 1993 but in June announced he would be stepping away from politics to allow newcomers to “take over the reins.” It’s one of four electoral ridings in Prince Edward Island, each of which have gone to the Liberals over the past several elections. With their new, former MLA candidate, will the Liberals keep their lock on the province? Or will a popular opponent change the game?

Incumbent: Wayne Easter (Liberal)

Incumbent status: Not seeking re-election

2019 Turnout: 23,039 / 30,275 (76.1%)

2021 Candidates
LIB Heath MacDonald Official site
NDP Mitchell Neill Official site
CON Jody Sanderson Official site
GRN Anna Keenan Official site
PPC Christopher Landry Official site
Recent Vote History
LIB Wayne Easter 2019
LIB Wayne Easter 2015
LIB Wayne Easter 2011
LIB Wayne Easter 2008
LIB Wayne Easter 2006
Environics Analytics profile for Malpeque.


 
Riding Profile for Fredericton, N.B.

Home to a former Green MP and now Liberal, after crossing the floor in June, voters in this riding will be facing an interesting proposition. Do we vote for the MP we elected last time, or is it more about the party she once represented? Expect the stakes to be higher personally for both Jennifer Atwin and the Green candidate to get out there and make their case to constituents because of the shakeup Atwin’s defection prompted.

Incumbent: Jenica Atwin (Liberal)

Incumbent Status: Seeking re-election

2019 Turnout: 49,409 / 65,825 (75.1%)

2021 Candidates
LIB Jenica Atwin Official site
NDP Shawn Oldenburg Official site
CON Andrea Johnson Official site
GRN Nicole O'Byrne Official site
Recent Vote History
GRN Jenica Atwin 2019
LIB Matt DeCourcey 2015
CON Keith Ashfield 2011
CON Keith Ashfield 2008
LIB Andy Scott 2006
Environics Analytics profile for Fredericton



 
Riding Profile for Papineau, Que.

This riding is a Liberal stronghold, of course. Justin Trudeau has represented this constituency for more than a decade, after first winning with more than 41 per cent of the popular vote in 2008. Last election, he managed to pull in 51.2 per cent of the vote in Papineau with the NDP candidate in a distant second, but he hasn’t spent much time there since the pandemic kept him in Ottawa. Will that matter?

Incumbent: Justin Trudeau

Status: Seeking re-election

2019 Turnout: 50,781 / 76,995 (66.0%)

2021 Candidates
LIB Justin Trudeau Official site
NDP Christine Pare Official site
BQ Nabila Ben Youssef Official site
CON Julio Rivera Official site
GRN Alain Lepine Official site
PPC Christian Boutin Official site
Recent Vote History
LIB Justin Trudeau 2019
LIB Justin Trudeau 2015
LIB Justin Trudeau 2011
LIB Justin Trudeau 2008
BQ Vivian Barbot 2006



 
Riding Profile for Laurier-Sainte-Marie, Que.

In 2019, Heritage Minister Steven Guilbeault reversed a trend that hadn’t seen a Liberal in the Laurier-Sainte-Marie riding since 1988. Guilbeault succeeded NDP MP Hélène Laverdière, who beat out Bloc Québécois Leader Gilles Duceppe in 2011, amid the party’s Orange Wave. It’s a region that is home to artists, students, and lower-income earners as it includes a portion of Montreal’s downtown core. Guilbeault has drawn criticism as of late for his navigation of Bill C-10: An Act to amend the Broadcasting Act. Will that matter in his home riding? And how will a former top Bloc staffer fare?

Incumbent: Steven Guilbeault (Liberal)

Incumbent Status: Seeking re-election

2019 Turnout: 53,409 / 82,524 (64.7%)

2021 Candidates
LIB Steven Guilbeault Official site
NDP Nima Machouf Official site
BQ Marie-Ève-Lyne Michel Official site
CON Ronan Reich Official site
GRN Jean-Michel Lavarenne Official site
PPC Daniel Tanguay Official site
Recent Vote History
LIB Steven Guilbeault 2019
NDP Hélène Laverdière 2015
NDP Hélène Laverdière 2011
BQ Gilles Duceppe 2008
BQ Gilles Duceppe 2006
Environics Analytics profile for Laurier--Sainte-Marie


 
Riding Profile for Pontiac, Que.

After outgoing MP Will Amos made headlines for accidentally revealing himself, and then later relieving himself while taking part in virtual House of Commons proceedings, will the Liberal brand withstand? The party won the seat in 2015 and secured it in 2019 by a large margin. After some eyebrows were raised over the quick appointment of a replacement candidate, could the New Democrats make gains in this riding just outside of the Ottawa region with a union representative vying for the seat?

Incumbent: William Amos (Liberal)

Incumbent Status: Not seeking re-election

2019 Turnout: 61,847 / 91,656 (69.03%)

2021 Candidates
LIB Sophie Chatel Official site
NDP Denise Giroux Official site
BQ Gabrielle Desjardins Official site
CON Michel Gauthier Official site
GRN Shaughn McArthur Official site
PPC David Bruce Gottfred Official site
Recent Vote History
LIB William Amos 2019
LIB William Amos 2015
NDP Mathieu Ravignat 2011
LIB Lawrence Cannon 2008
LIB Lawrence Cannon 2006
Environics Analytics profile for Pontiac

 
Riding Profile for Hochelaga, Que.

A francophone riding in Montreal's boroughs, Hochelaga is one of the closest three-way races in the country. Only 328 votes separated Liberal winner Soraya Martinez Ferrada from Bloc Quebecois challenger Simon Marchand in 2019; the NDP beat the Bloc by 500 votes to capture the riding in 2015.

Incumbent: Soraya Martinez Ferrada (Liberal)

Incumbent Status: Seeking re-election

2019 Turnout: 53,944 / 82,881 (65.09%)

2021 Candidates
LIB Soraya Martinez Ferrada Official site
NDP Catheryn Roy-Goyette Official site
CON Aimé Calle Cabrera  
BQ Simon Marchand Official site
GRN Zachary Lavarenne Official site
PPC Marc-André Doucet-Beauchamp Official site
Recent Vote History
LIB Soraya Martinez Ferrada 2019
NDP Marjolaine Boutin-Sweet 2015
NDP Marjolaine Boutin-Sweet 2011
BQ Daniel Paille 2008
BQ Real Menard 2006
Environics Analytics profile for Hochelaga

 
Riding Profile for Beauce, Que.

South of Quebec City, the Conservatives kept this riding Tory blue in 2019, snatching it away from Maxime Bernier, who first won the riding in 2006. Bernier hoped to hold on but in the last election, his party did not win any seats.

Roughly 10 per cent of the vote separated the Bernier from holding the spot in the House of Commons now belonging to Richard Lehoux, a popular former mayor and grandfather. Will the vote breakdown be different this time for the ardent anti-lockdown libertarian?

Incumbent: Richard Lehoux (Conservative)

Status: Seeking re-election

2019 Turnout: 59,429 / 86,333 (68.8%)

2021 Candidates
LIB Phillipe-Alexandre Langlois Official site
NDP Francois Jacques-Cote Official site
BQ Solange Thibodeau Official site
CON Richard Lehoux Official site
GRN Andrzej Wisniowski Official site
PPC Maxime Bernier Official site
Recent Vote History
CON Richard Lehoux 2019
CON Maxime Bernier 2015
CON Maxime Bernier 2011
CON Maxime Bernier 2008
CON Maxime Bernier 2006
Environics Analytics profile for Beauce

 
Riding Profile for Beloeil-Chambly, Que.

Once the pre-redistribution riding of a former Bloc leader, Yves-Francois Blanchet won this riding in 2019, beating out then-incumbent NDP Matthew Dube. Southeast of Montreal, Que. the riding is home to a range of manufacturing businesses and farmers.

With Quebec set to be a key battleground province, Blanchet will be making the case for why he remains the best representation for his constituents and all Quebecers.

Incumbent: Yves-Francois Blanchet (Bloc Quebecois)

Status: Seeking re-election

2019 Turnout: 69,490/95,723 (72.6%)

2021 Candidates
LIB Marie-Chantal Hamel Official site
NDP Mariejo Béliveau Official site
BQ Yves-Francois Blanchet Official site
CON Stephane Robichaud  
GRN Fabrice Larrain Gelinas Official site
PPC Danila Ejov Official site
Recent Vote History
BQ Yves-Francois Blanchet 2019
NDP Matthew Dube 2015
NDP Matthew Dube 2011
BQ Yves Lassard 2008
BQ Yves Lassard 2006
Environics Analytics profile for Beloeil--Chambly

 
Riding Profile for Toronto--St. Paul's, Ont.

Former Liberal cabinet minister Carolyn Bennett has held the Toronto--St. Paul’s riding and the previous St. Paul’s riding since 1997. Bennett – most recently serving as the Crown-Indigenous relations minister – has been in the spotlight heading into the election following the discovery of hundreds of unmarked graves at former residential schools. It will be up to voters to decide whether she’s still fit to lead Canada’s efforts to reconcile the country’s wrongdoings. Meanwhile, Sidney Coles was one of two NDP candidates who resigned and ended their campaigns—5 days before election day—after accusations of making anti-Semitic comments on social media.

Incumbent: Carolyn Bennett (Liberal)

Incumbent Status: Seeking re-election

2019 Turnout: 59,834/84,110 (71.1%)

2021 Candidates
LIB Carolyn Bennett Official site
NDP Sidney Coles Official site
CON Stephanie Osadchuk Official site
GRN Phil De Luna Official site
PPC Peter Remedios Official site
Recent Vote History
LIB Carolyn Bennett 2019
LIB Carolyn Bennett 2015
Environics Analytics profile for Toronto--St. Paul's

 
Riding Profile for Toronto Centre, Ont.

The boundaries of Toronto Centre have shifted a few times over the past 30 years, but the area's commitment to the Liberals has not. No other party has captured the riding since a Progressive Conservative victory in 1988.

This year's race is virtually identical to the 2020 byelection that sent Marci Ien to Ottawa, as all four major parties are running the same candidates. Green Leader Annamie Paul, who finished second last time out, may well have the best shot at upsetting Ien of anyone.

Incumbent: Marci Ien (Liberal)

Status: Seeking re-election

2019 Turnout: 25,323 / 81,861 (30.9%)

2021 Candidates
LIB Marci Ien Official site
NDP Brian Chang Official site
CON Ryan Lester Official site
GRN Annamie Paul Official site
PPC Syed Jaffery Official site
Recent Vote History
LIB Marci Ien 2020
LIB Bill Morneau 2019
LIB Bill Morneau 2015
LIB Chrystia Freeland 2013
LIB Bob Rae 2011
Environics Analytics profile for Toronto Centre

 
Riding Profile for Milton, Ont.

Milton played host to one of the most closely watched races in the country in 2019, as former Olympian Adam van Koeverden ousted popular Conservative incumbent Lisa Raitt. Before van Koeverden's 15-point victory, this suburban riding – and Halton, its pre-2015 predecessor – was often the site of close two-way races between the Liberals and Conservatives.

Incumbent: Adam van Koeverden (Liberal)

Incumbent Status: Seeking re-election

2019 Turnout: 60,058 / 84,806 (70.81%)

2021 Candidates
LIB Adam Van Koeverden Official site
NDP Muhammad Riaz Sahi Official site
CON Nadeem Akbar Official site
GRN Chris Kowalchuk Official site
PPC Shibli Haddad Official site
Recent Vote History
LIB Adam Van Koeverden 2019
CON Lisa Raitt 2015
CON Lisa Raitt 2011
CON Lisa Raitt 2008
CON Garth Turner 2006
Environics Analytics profile for Milton

 
Riding Profile for Mississauga--Malton, Ont.

Many pundits have argued that the path to defeating the Liberals runs through Mississauga—Malton and the other 905-area-code ridings surrounding Toronto. Navdeep Bains, long one of the Liberals' most formidable campaigners, is not running, creating the potential for a seismic shift – or at least a closer race than the one he won by nearly 32 points in 2019.

Incumbent: Navdeep Bains (Liberal)

Incumbent Status:Not seeking re-election

2019 Turnout: 49,037 / 79,034 (62%)

2021 Candidates
LIB Iqwinder Singh Gaheer Official site
NDP Waseem Ahmed Official site
CON Bijay Paudel Official site
GRN Mark Davidson Official site
Recent Vote History
LIB Navdeep Bains 2019
LIB Navdeep Bains 2015
Environics Analytics profile for Mississauga--Malton

 
Riding Profile for Hastings-Lennox and Addington, Ont.

This riding was home to Derek Sloan, the former Conservative leadership contender turned Independent MP, and outspoken social conservative who rallied against lockdowns alongside COVID-19 deniers. Sloan has abandoned the riding to run instead in the Alberta riding of Banff--Airdrie. But his wife, Jennifer Sloan, has entered the race and will run as an Independent. Trying to make a comeback for the Liberals will be Mike Bossio, who lost his seat to Derek Sloan in 2019. Trudeau made a stop on day two of the campaign in and was warmly greeted by pandemic-respecting patrons on a scenic patio.

The Conservatives, meanwhile, have put up the former deputy mayor of Centre Hastings and long-time financial advisor Shelby Kramp-Neuman in hopes to win over votes and return the riding to the Conservative stronghold it was pre-redistribution.

Incumbent: Derek Sloan (Independent)

Incumbent Status:Seeking re-election in another riding

2019 Turnout: 53,094/80,079 (66.3%)

2021 Candidates
LIB Mike Bossio Official site
NDP Matilda DeBues Official site
CON Shelby Kramp-Neuman Official site
GRN Reg Wilson Official site
PPC James Babcock Official site
Recent Vote History
LIB Mike Bossio 2015
CON Derek Sloan 2019
Environics Analytics profile for Hastings-Lennox and Addington

 
Riding Profile for Peterborough-Kawartha, Ont.

The last real bellwether standing. Situated between Ottawa and Toronto, it is one of this country’s most interesting ridings from an electoral perspective. It has a nearly 40-year record as a bellwether riding, meaning the party with the winning candidate locally has been the party that forms government by the end of election night. The riding features an all-female roster of candidates and if voters want change in this mix of an urban and rural riding, could Trudeau be in trouble? Or, will O'Toole's candidate making national news headlines for visiting a seniors home without being fully vaccinated jeopardize her electoral prospects?

Incumbent: Maryam Monsef (Liberal)

Incumbent Status: Seeking re-election

2019 Turnout: 69,801/99,635 (70.1%)

2021 Candidates
LIB Maryam Monsef Official site
NDP Joy Lachica Official site
CON Michelle Ferreri Official site
GRN Chanté White Official site
PPC Paul Lawton Official site
Recent Vote History
LIB Maryam Monsef 2019
CON Dean Del Mastro 2011
CON Dean Del Mastro 2008
CON Dean Del Mastro 2006
Environics Analytics profile for Peterborough-Kawartha

 
Riding Profile for Ottawa Centre, Ont.

Liberal cabinet minister Catherine McKenna took over the Ottawa Centre seat in 2015 from beloved NDP MP Paul Dewar. In late June, McKenna announced she was stepping away from politics to focus her energy on her family and the climate change threat. The riding encompasses most of the downtown Ottawa core including the Parliament buildings. Former Ontario Attorney General Yasir Naqvi, who served in then-premier Kathleen Wynne’s cabinet, is now hoping to take McKenna’s spot, though as always it will be a tight race with the NDP.

Incumbent: Catherine McKenna (Liberal)

Incumbent Status: Not seeking re-election

2019 Turnout: 78,902/99,049 (79.7%)

2021 Candidates
LIB Yasir Naqvi Official site
NDP Angella MacEwen Official site
CON Carol Clemenhagen Official site
GRN Angela Keller-Herzog Official site
PPC Regina Watteel Official site
Recent Vote History
LIB Catherine McKenna 2019
LIB Catherine McKenna 2015
NDP Paul Dewar 2011
NDP Paul Dewar 2008
NDP Paul Dewar 2006
Environics Analytics profile for Ottawa Centre

 
Durham, Ont.

The Durham riding has gone solidly blue from the time it was formed in 2006 - first under the leadership of Bev Oda and then Erin O’Toole. O’Toole easily won the seat in a 2012 byelection with the NDP's Larry O’Connor coming in second. In his first federal election, O’Toole captured just over 50 per cent of the vote which fell to about 45 per cent in 2019. This will be his first federal election in which he wears the badge of Conservative leader. Will that help boost his support?

Incumbent: Erin O'Toole

Status: Seeking re-election

2019 Turnout: 73,014 / 107,367 (68.0%)

2021 Candidates
LIB Jonathan Giancroce Official site
NDP Chris Cameron Official site
CON Erin O'Toole Official site
PPC Patricia Conlin Official site
Recent Vote History
CON Erin O'Toole 2019
CON Erin O'Toole 2015
CON Bev Oda 2011
CON Bev Oda 2008
CON Bev Oda 2006
Environics Analytics profile for Durham

 
Riding Profile for Charleswood-St. James-Assiniboia-Headingley, Man.

The Liberals lost this riding by less than 2,000 votes in 2019, after taking over what had traditionally been a Conservative area. Liberal candidate and former MP Doug Eyolfson is looking to get back to Ottawa, after spending the pandemic on the front line of the COVID-19 crisis as an emergency room doctor. This riding is one of two Conservative-held ridings in the otherwise Liberal and NDP-held Winnipeg area. So have the dynamics shifted?

Incumbent: Marty Morantz (Conservative)

Incumbent Status: Seeking re-election

2019 Turnout: 46,228/65,375 (70.7%)

2021 Candidates
LIB Doug Eyolfson Official site
NDP Madelaine Dwyer Official site
CON Marty Morantz Official site
GRN Vanessa Parks Official site
PPC Angela Van Hussen Official site
Recent Vote History
CON Marty Morantz 2019
LIB Doug Eyolfson 2015
CON Steven Fletcher 2011
CON Steven Fletcher 2008
CON Steven Fletcher 2006
Environics Analytics profile for Charleswood-St. James-Assiniboia-Headingley

 
Riding Profile for Calgary Centre, Alta.

When Kent Hehr won this riding in 2015, it was viewed as a breakthrough for the Liberals, as they had not held a seat in Calgary since the 1940s. Come 2019, though, the party was shut out of Alberta as a whole, with Hehr losing to Conservative Greg McLean by nearly 30 points. Will a new candidate reverse Liberals' fortunes, or will the Conservatives continue their traditional dominance?

Incumbent: Greg McLean (Conservative)

Incumbent Status: Seeking re-election

2019 Turnout: 66,249 / 95,408 (69.4%)

2021 Candidates
LIB Sabrina Grover Official site
NDP Juan Estevez Official site
CON Greg Mclean Official site
GRN Austin Mullins Official site
Recent Vote History
CON Greg Mclean 2019
LIB Kent Hehr 2015
CON Joan Crockatt 2012
CON Lee Richardson 2011
CON Lee Richardson 2008
Environics Analytics profile for Calgary Centre

 
Riding Profile for Edmonton Centre, Alta.

Since 2004, when the Edmonton Centre riding was recreated from Edmonton West, Edmonton Southwest, and Edmonton Centre-East, it’s gone, for the most, part solidly blue. That changed in 2015 when Liberal candidate Randy Boissonnault was voted in, serving as the first openly gay MP elected in Alberta. While he lost in 2019 to Conservative James Cumming, he’s making a comeback this election. The generally well-liked Cumming will be a fierce competitor but if the Liberals are to reclaim some ground in the province, this would be a likely place to do it.

Incumbent: James Cumming (Conservative)

Incumbent Status: Seeking re-election

2019 Turnout: 53,092/81,766 (64.9%)

2021 Candidates
LIB Randy Boissonnault Official site
NDP Heather MacKenzie Official site
CON James Cumming Official site
PPC Brock Crocker Official site
Recent Vote History
CON James Cumming 2019
LIB Randy Boissonnault 2015
CON Laurie Hawn 2011
CON Laurie Hawn 2008
CON Laurie Hawn 2006
Environics Analytics profile for Edmonton Centre

 
Riding Profile for Vancouver--Granville, B.C.

With Jody Wilson-Raybould bowing out, the Liberals are eyeing this riding as a clear pickup. But could the constituent sentiment that saw Wilson-Raybould hold the seat as an independent in 2019—a rare feat— be enough to dissuade voters there from voting for Team Trudeau? Or could the Conservatives or NDP benefit off of the buck-the-status-quo mentality fostered by the previous MP?

Incumbent: Jody Wilson-Raybould (Independent)

Status: Not seeking re-election

2019 Turnout: 53,032/81,952 (64.7%)

2021 Candidates
LIB Taleeb Noormohamed Official site
NDP Anjali Appadurai Official site
CON Kailin Che Official site
GRN Imtiaz Popat Official site
PPC Damian Jewett Official site
Recent Vote History
IND Jody Wilson-Raybould 2019
LIB Jody Wilson-Raybould 2015
Environics Analytics profile for Vancouver--Granville, B.C.

 
Riding Profile for Cloverdale-Langley City, B.C.

Currently held by Tamara Jansen, the Conservative who made headlines for speaking about “lesbian activity” during a debate on a bill to outlaw conversion therapy—a bill she did not support—could this be one riding where LGBTQ2s+ rights become a wedge? The Liberals lost by 1,300 votes and candidate John Aldag is back for a rematch.

Trudeau included a stop in this riding as part of his on-the-offence first week on the trail, where the party targeted ridings they once held, and want back. He poured some pints and took a selfie with a woman who had darted out of a nearby salon to say hello.

Incumbent: Tamara Jansen (Conservative)

Incumbent Status: Seeking re-election

2019 Turnout: 55,488/86,045 (64.5%)

2021 Candidates
LIB John Aldag Official site
NDP Rajesh Jayaprakash Official site
CON Tamara Jansen Official site
GRN Caelum Nutbrown Official site
PPC Ian Kennedy Official site
Recent Vote History
CON Tamara Jansen 2019
LIB John Aldag 2015
Environics Analytics profile for Cloverdale-Langley City

 
Riding Profile for Nanaimo--Ladysmith, B.C.

The Nanaimo-Ladysmith riding was created in 2012 and includes more than half of the previous riding of Nanaimo-Cowichan and a portion of Nanaimo-Alberni. Green MP Paul Manly took over the seat from the NDP in 2019. He and Elizabeth May are now the only two remaining Green MPs after Fredericton MP Jenica Atwin crossed the floor to the Liberals over internal disputes with leader Annamie Paul. Will the Greens hold on to this one, or will the internal party turmoil turn voters off?

Incumbent: Paul Manly (Green)

Incumbent Status: Seeking re-election

2019 Turnout: 71,864/103,762 (69.3%)

2021 Candidates
LIB Michelle Corfield Official site
NDP Lisa Marie Barron Official site
CON John Hirst Official site
GRN Paul Manly Official site
PPC Stephen Welton Official site
Recent Vote History
GRN Paul Manly 2019
NDP Sheila Malcolmson 2015
Environics Analytics profile for Nanaimo--Ladysmith

 
Riding Profile for West Vancouver--Sunshine Coast--Sea to Sky Country, B.C.

No two elections are alike in this riding, which includes everything from West Vancouver up to Whistler. Both the Liberals and Conservatives have picked up landslide wins here since 2011, and before that it featured some of the closest races in the country. Will NDP star candidate Avi Lewis be able to upset the apple cart and build on his party's fourth-place finish from 2019?

Incumbent: Patrick Weiler (Liberal)

Incumbent Status: Seeking re-election

2019 Turnout: 65,315 / 95,395 (68.47%)

2021 Candidates
LIB Patrick Weiler Official site
NDP Avi Lewis Official site
CON John Weston Official site
GRN Mike Simpson Official site
PPC Doug Bebb Official site
Recent Vote History
LIB Patrick Weiler 2019
LIB Pamela Goldsmith-Jones 2015
CON John Weston 2011
CON John Weston 2008
LIB Blair Wilson 2006
Environics Analytics profile for West Vancouver--Sunshine Coast--Sea to Sky Country

 
Riding Profile for Port Moody--Coquitlam, B.C.

There aren't many ridings that are as clearly up for grabs as this one in the Lower Mainland. The NDP and Conservatives have both held it since it was reconstituted in 2015. During the last election, only 1,160 votes separated the first-place Conservatives, second-place NDP and third-place Liberals.

Incumbent: Nelly Shin (Conservative)

Incumbent Status: Seeking re-election

2019 Turnout: 54,364 / 82,674 (65.76%)

2021 Candidates
LIB Will Davis Official site
NDP Bonita Zarrillo Official site
CON Nelly Shin Official site
PPC Desta McPherson Official site
Recent Vote History
CON Nelly Shin 2019
NDP Fin Donnelly 2015
Environics Analytics profile for Port Moody--Coquitlam

 
Riding Profile for Burnaby South, B.C.

This riding used to be the federal seat held by the now-mayor of Vancouver Kennedy Stewart. Jagmeet Singh, who eyed a run in the GTA after becoming leader, moved west and won it with nearly 39 per cent of the vote over Liberal and Conservative candidates in the 2019 byelection, taking over after Stewart stepped aside to launch his municipal politics career. The margin of victory narrowed for Singh in the 2019 federal election, with the Conservative candidate coming a not-dramatically-distant second. Unlike some other party leaders, Singh has spent a considerable amount of time over the pandemic in his home riding. Will voters reward him for that?

Incumbent: Jagmeet Singh

Status: Seeking re-election

2019 Turnout: 45,006 / 76,849 (56.4%)

2021 Candidates
LIB Brea Sami Official site
NDP Jagmeet Singh Official site
CON Likki Lavji Official site
GRN Maureen Curran Official site
PPC Marcella Williams Official site
Recent Vote History
NDP Jagmeet Singh 2019
NDP Kennedy Stewart 2015
Environics Analytics profile for Burnaby South

 
Riding Profile for Nunavut

In the 2019 election, 25-year-old NDP MP Mumilaaq Qaqqaq – the youngest MP in the country – took over the Nunavut seat from Liberal-turned-Independent MP Hunter Tootoo, making her the first New Democrat to win the riding since the territory’s creation in 1999. While in office, Qaqqaq shined a light on the poor living conditions and high rates of youth suicide in the Northern region. After announcing she wouldn’t be seeking re-election, she has gained new prominence for her strong criticism of the federal government for inaction on Indigenous issues. Bolstered by her record in this campaign, will the NDP hold on to this seat with new candidate Lori Idlout?

Incumbent: Mumilaaq Qaqqaq (NDP)

Incumbent Status: Not seeking re-election

2019 Turnout: 9,454/18,665 (50.7%)

2021 Candidates
LIB Pat Angnakak Official site  
NDP Lori Idlout Official site
CON Laura Mackenzie Official site
PPC Nathan Jewett Official site  
Recent Vote History
NDP Mumilaaq Qaqqaq 2019
LIB Hunter Tootoo 2015
CON Leona Aglukkaq 2011
CON Leona Aglukkaq 2008
LIB Nancy Karetak-Lindell 2006
Environics Analytics profile for Nunavut

