OTTAWA / TORONTO -- In the push to elect enough MPs to form government, every seat matters for its own reasons. But there are some that garner notable interest because of the implications they may have for the region, the broader momentum a party is picking up, or because of the big names on the ballot.

Many of the ridings we’ve compiled for you have compelling storylines.

There’s the B.C. riding of West Vancouver—Sunshine Coast—Sea to Sky Country where the NDP has put forward a candidate with major star power. Documentary filmmaker and climate activist Avi Lewis, who’s got the backing of U.S. Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, will seek to unseat the Liberals who’ve occupied the region since 2015.

And in Fredericton, N.B., electors will decide whether their loyalty lies more behind Jenica Atwin, voted in as a Green MP in 2019, or the party she once represented. Atwin is running again under the Liberal tent.

This is not an exhaustive list, but a snapshot of some of the more compelling races in what could be a nail-biter of a federal election.