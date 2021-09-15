SAGUENAY, QUE. -- Erin O'Toole appears open to letting provinces decide whether they want to be part of the Conservative carbon pricing plan or stick with the Liberal one.

On Wednesday, O'Toole was asked to clarify his recent comments to the Toronto Star, in which he said his plan was an "alternative" to the federal carbon price and it would be up to provinces like Ontario that currently pay that price to decide whether to make the switch.

The Tory leader has faced criticism from within his own tent for promising a Conservative carbon price on fuel after campaigning during his leadership race to scrap the plan introduced by the Liberals in 2019. O'Toole has said that under his system, the money consumers spend on gas would be sent to personal savings accounts they could then use to make green purchases.

He rejected the suggestion that he has changed his party's policy by allowing provinces to choose among carbon pricing plans.

"That is exactly what I said in April when I launched this plan," O'Toole told reporters in Quebec's Saguenay region.

"It's a very detailed plan to meet our Paris targets and to promote collaboration on a range of issues to pricing carbon to electric vehicles to technology," he said.

"We have to work together as a country -- provinces and the federal government -- to meet our targets and have a strong economic recovery."

The Conservatives haven't detailed the cost of their proposed loyalty rewards-style program, or how it would track people's carbon consumption and their points-based shopping.

O'Toole called his plan "innovative" and pledged to work with provinces on ways to reduce greenhouse gas emissions without fighting with premiers, referring to what happened under Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau.

The Liberals under Trudeau implemented the Greenhouse Gas Pollution Pricing Act in 2019, setting a minimum price on carbon emissions in provinces that don't have equivalent provincial prices, a law that was challenged by Saskatchewan, Ontario and Alberta.

But the Supreme Court of Canada in March ruled that the federal carbon price is entirely constitutional.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 15, 2021.