Farmers anxious as carbon price carve out bill faces uncertain future
Canadian farmers may have to wait months to find out if they'll owe thousands of dollars for carbon pricing this year.
Legislation designed to exempt farms from the levy on natural gas and propane remains mired in political conflict.
Kyle Larkin, the executive director of the Grain Growers of Canada, says farmers have already waited for years to see if they'll get relief.
All parties but the Liberals voted last year on a bill to provide an eight-year exemption on natural gas and propane used for heating farm buildings and drying grain.
The Senate amended the legislation in December to limit the exemption to three years and only for propane used in grain dryers.
Conservative MP Ben Lobb wants the House of Commons to reject those amendments, a motion the Liberals plan to oppose — and the Bloc Québécois may do the same.
Debate on Lobb's motion alone could take weeks before yet another round of debating and voting in either the Senate or the House.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 31, 2024.
The first public hearings on foreign interference in Canada have begun. What you need to know
The public hearings portion of the federal inquiry into foreign interference in Canadian elections and democratic institutions got underway this week. Heading into this process, here's what you need to know.
TREND LINE What Nanos' tracking tells us about Canadians' mood, party preference heading into 2024
Heading into a new year, Canadians aren't feeling overly optimistic about the direction the country is heading, with the number of voters indicating negative views about the federal government's performance at the highest in a decade, national tracking from Nanos Research shows.
Here's why Trudeau has a new House leader, temporarily
Liberal MP Steven MacKinnon was sworn in as Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's government House leader on Monday, taking on the position temporarily, as Karina Gould begins her maternity leave.
Supports for passengers, farmers, artists: 7 bills from MPs and Senators to watch in 2024
When parliamentarians return to Ottawa in a few weeks to kick off the 2024 sitting, there are a few bills from MPs and senators that will be worth keeping an eye on, from a 'gutted' proposal to offer a carbon tax break to farmers, to an initiative aimed at improving Canada's DNA data bank.
Billions for home building back-loaded, deficit projected at $40B in 2023-24: fall economic statement
The federal government's fiscal update presented by Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland on Tuesday includes billions of dollars in new spending and targeted policy measures aimed at increasing Canada's housing supply in the years ahead.
Opinion
opinion Don Martin: Despite his horrible year, Trudeau's determined to roll the dice again
In his column for CTVNews.ca, political commentator Don Martin says you can't help but admire Justin Trudeau's defiance and audacity of hope despite his 'horrible' 2023, as it appears Trudeau is insisting on leading the Liberals into the next federal election.
opinion Don Martin: Why Danielle Smith is my political newsmaker of the year
In his column for CTVNews.ca, political commentator Don Martin argues why Alberta Premier Danielle Smith deserves to be Canada's political newsmaker for 2023.
opinion Don Martin: Greg Fergus risks becoming the shortest serving Speaker in our history
House Speaker Greg Fergus could face a parliamentary committee inquisition where his fate might hang on a few supportive NDP votes. But political columnist Don Martin says this NDP support might be shaky, given how one possible replacement is herself a New Democrat.
opinion Don Martin: With Trudeau resignation fever rising, a Conservative nightmare appears
With speculation rising that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will follow his father's footsteps in the snow to a pre-election resignation, political columnist Don Martin focuses on one Liberal cabinet minister who's emerging as leadership material -- and who stands out as a fresh-faced contrast to the often 'angry and abrasive' leader of the Conservatives.
OPINION Don Martin: For squandering their hard-earned income tax, we owe our kids an apology
'Its bi-annual work of fiscal fiction rolled out Tuesday as the fall update staged a desperate bid to reverse the Liberals' downward spiral in the polls while trying to soften its drunken-sailor-spending image.'
A grainy sonar image reignites excitement and skepticism over Earhart's final flight
A grainy sonar image recorded by a private pilot has reinvigorated interest in one of the past century’s most alluring mysteries: What happened to Amelia Earhart when her plane vanished during her flight around the world in 1937?
Here's how Canada's new foreign student visa cap could affect rents
Canada's new limit on visas for international students will cool the high demand for rental units and slow the rate of rent hikes, but it won't necessarily be a big factor in solving the country's housing affordability crisis, observers say.
More than 400 kg of methamphetamine seized at Manitoba border crossing; largest seizure in Prairie history
The Canada Border Service Agency (CBSA) seized 406 kilograms of suspected methamphetamine at a southern Manitoba border crossing earlier this month.
Here are the 5 Canadian cities with the fewest low-cost rental units: report
Rental vacancy rates are the lowest in the country leaving renters in some Canadians cities priced out. Here's the least affordable places to rent.
Borrowed money led to a boom in pre-construction sales. It could become a problem
Low pandemic-era interest rates sparked a real estate boom across Canada, but in the pre-construction market there's trouble on the horizon. An insolvency trustee explains the "double whammy" that's coming.
B.C. employer sues workers for quitting without required notice
B.C.'s small claims tribunal has weighed in on two cases where employers attempted to sue workers who quit without providing the notice required by their contracts.
Pilots describe 'bizarre' lights and 'triangles' over Canada in air traffic control audio
At least four flights reported 'multiple lights sometimes in a triangle formation' high above the Canadian Prairies one morning earlier this month, according to air traffic control audio obtained by CTVNews.ca.
Best for world if Netanyahu leaves office 'sooner rather than later': Liberal MP
A Liberal MP says it would be in the best interests of the Middle East and the world if Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu leaves office.
Canada rental vacancy rate hits all-time recorded low as average rent climbs: CMHC
Canada's overall rental vacancy rate reached a new low of 1.5 per cent in 2023, according to the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corperation (CMHC).
