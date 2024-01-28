Politics

    • Durham, Ont. byelection to take place March 4 after seat vacated by O'Toole

    An arrow points to where people can go to cast their ballots in Montreal, Monday, September 20, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes An arrow points to where people can go to cast their ballots in Montreal, Monday, September 20, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes
    OTTAWA -

    A federal byelection will be held in the Conservative stronghold of Durham, Ont. on March 4 to fill the seat left vacant by Erin O'Toole last spring.

    The former Conservative leader served as official Opposition leader from August 2020 until February 2022 and was first elected as a member of Parliament in 2012.

    Jamil Jivani, a lawyer and commentator, is running for the Conservatives to replace O'Toole.

    Meanwhile, the Liberals have nominated Robert Rock, a councillor in Scugog, Ont..

    Rock initially sought the Conservative nomination but says he decided to run for the Liberals because the Conservative party no longer spoke to his values.

    The NDP have nominated Chris Borgia, president of the Durham Region Labour Council.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 28, 2024.

