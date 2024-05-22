Sports

    • Barbie will make dolls to honour Venus Williams, Christine Sinclair and other athletes

    Christine Sinclair poses with a Barbie doll made in her likeness. (CNW Group/Mattel Canada, Inc.) Christine Sinclair poses with a Barbie doll made in her likeness. (CNW Group/Mattel Canada, Inc.)
    EL SEGUNDO, Calif. -

    Barbie dolls will honour Canadian soccer star Christine Sinclair and tennis champion Venus Williams, plus seven other athletes as part of a project announced by Mattel on Wednesday.

    The others being depicted as dolls are gymnasts Rebeca Andrade and Alexa Moreno, soccer player Mary Fowler, boxer Estelle Mossely, swimmer Federica Pellegrini, paratriathlete Susana Rodriguez, and track and field sprinter Ewa Swoboda.

    "Throughout my career, I've always been driven by the idea of shattering glass ceilings and staying true to myself, and Barbie's mission couldn't resonate more deeply with that ethos," said Williams, who has won seven Grand Slam singles titles.

    The brand wanted to note "the impact of sports in fostering self-confidence, ambition, and empowerment among the next generation," Mattel's Krista Berger said.

