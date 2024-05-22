Barbie will make dolls to honour Venus Williams, Christine Sinclair and other athletes

Canadians feel grocery inflation getting worse, two in five boycotting Loblaw: poll
Almost two-thirds of Canadians feel that inflation at the grocery store is getting worse, a new poll suggests, even as food inflation has been steadily cooling.
Barbie dolls will honour Canadian soccer star Christine Sinclair and tennis champion Venus Williams, plus seven other athletes as part of a project announced by Mattel on Wednesday.
The others being depicted as dolls are gymnasts Rebeca Andrade and Alexa Moreno, soccer player Mary Fowler, boxer Estelle Mossely, swimmer Federica Pellegrini, paratriathlete Susana Rodriguez, and track and field sprinter Ewa Swoboda.
"Throughout my career, I've always been driven by the idea of shattering glass ceilings and staying true to myself, and Barbie's mission couldn't resonate more deeply with that ethos," said Williams, who has won seven Grand Slam singles titles.
The brand wanted to note "the impact of sports in fostering self-confidence, ambition, and empowerment among the next generation," Mattel's Krista Berger said.
Norway, Ireland and Spain said on Wednesday they are recognizing a Palestinian state, in a historic but largely symbolic move that deepens Israel’s isolation more than seven months into its grinding war against Hamas in Gaza.
Ticks are parasitic bloodsuckers, capable of spreading deadly disease, and they’re becoming increasingly common. Here’s what you need to know about them.
A Montreal photographer captured the moment a Canada goose defended itself from a fox at the Botanical Garden.
Donald Trump had spent weeks needling U.S. President Joe Biden for his refusal to commit to a debate. But Washington political columnist Eric Ham describes how in one fell swoop, Biden ingeniously stole the issue from the Trump campaign and made it his own.
An Ontario mother lost $2,500 to a scammer pretending to be her daughter asking for help in late April.
From artificial intelligence running wild to collapsing ecosystems, a new Canadian government report outlines 35 disruptions that could rattle the country in the near future.
In his latest column for CTVNews.ca, former NDP leader Tom Mulcair argues that if there's an unofficial frontrunner in the eventual race to replace Justin Trudeau as Liberal leader, it has to be former Bank of Canada governor Mark Carney.
Shelters in Canada are not designed to meet the physical or mental health needs of the growing number of older adults who are homeless, a report released Tuesday says.
Three people are dead after they were stabbed in Montreal's Plateau-Mont-Royal borough Tuesday evening, police say.
Police in Ontario say a group of suspects charged in an armed home invasion north of Toronto last year were driving a vehicle stolen in a carjacking in Calgary just one month earlier.
A 29-year-old woman has been charged after police say she stole a septic truck from a Manitoba community and drove erratically on the highway.
Russian forces have started the first stage of exercises that involve 'practical training in the preparation and use of non-strategic nuclear weapons,' the Defence Ministry said on Tuesday.
Donald Trump 's presidential campaign said Tuesday it would begin accepting donations in cryptocurrency as part of an effort to build what it calls a 'crypto army' leading up to Election Day.
A federal lawsuit filed Tuesday seeks the removal of a Confederate monument marked as 'in appreciation of our faithful slaves' from outside of a North Carolina county courthouse.
A U.S. federal judge on Tuesday dismissed the felony convictions of five retired military officers who had admitted to accepting bribes from a Malaysian contractor nicknamed 'Fat Leonard' in one of the navy's biggest corruption cases.
Flight turbulence like that encountered by a Singapore Airlines flight on Tuesday is extremely common, but there's one aspect of severe turbulence an aviation expert says can lead to serious injury.
The Liberal government will bring its proposal to increase the inclusion rate on capital gains to the House of Commons before the parliamentary summer break, Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland said Tuesday.
As Prime Minister Justin Trudeau continues the 'Team Canada' charm offensive to U.S. lawmakers and business leaders, Canada's ambassador to the United States downplayed the effect of another Trump presidency on Canada.
There is lots of work to do to fight for progressive values and workers on both sides of the Canada-United States border, the prime minister said Tuesday during a trip to Philadelphia.
A northern Ontario public health authority is again advising individuals to protect themselves from the West Nile virus.
Nestle will market a new, US$5 line of frozen pizzas and protein-enriched pastas in the United States which it says it designed specifically for people taking drugs such as Wegovy or Ozempic for weight loss.
As we enter another wildfire season, Environment and Climate Change Canada is advising people to pay attention to air pollution levels and check the Air Quality Health Index – especially on smoky days.
Human testicles contain microplastics and nanoplastics at levels three times higher than animal testes and human placentas, a new small study found.
OpenAI on Monday said it plans to halt the use of one of its ChatGPT voices that 'Her' actor Scarlett Johansson says sounds 'eerily similar' to her own.
Microsoft wants laptop users to get so comfortable with its artificial intelligence chatbot that it will remember everything you're doing on your computer and help figure out what you want to do next.
Sean 'Diddy' Combs has been accused of sexual assault in a new lawsuit filed on Tuesday by Crystal McKinney, a former model and winner of MTV's 1998 Model Mission competition show.
Misa Hylton, the mother of Sean 'Diddy' Combs' son Justin Combs, says her 'heart goes out' to Cassie Ventura in wake of the release of surveillance video footage showing Combs physically assaulting Ventura in 2016.
An investigation has been opened into the death of Matthew Perry and how the “Friends” actor received the anesthetic ketamine, which was ruled a contributing factor in his death.
WestJet has pushed back its planned integration of Sunwing Airlines, a move that represents a setback for the Calgary-based company after acquiring the leisure carrier last year.
Boeing Co. pledged $240 million toward a Montreal-area aerospace cluster, anchoring a provincial plan that aims to make Quebec a global launchpad for development of drones and greener aircraft.
A Barrie couple who lost their home in 2021 to a tornado that devastated a south-end neighbourhood spent an unforgettable day as guests at Buckingham Palace.
It's one of climbing's greatest mysteries: was Everest really conquered for the first time in 1953, or did two mountaineers make it to the summit in 1924, before dying in mysterious circumstances?
Caitlin Clark signed a multiyear deal with Wilson Sporting Goods for a signature basketball line, the company announced Tuesday.
The Toronto Blue Jays have offered tickets and a signed baseball to a fan who says she was struck in the face by a 110 m.p.h (177 km/h) foul ball at Friday’s game.
California could eventually join the European Union in requiring all new cars to alert drivers when they break the speed limit.
Almost everyone is guilty of distracted driving at one point and time, but according to a report from Transport Canada using their most recent data from 2021, 25 per cent of fatal crashes involve speeding, while another 20 per cent involve distracted driving.
Industry Minister François-Philippe Champagne says federal opposition parties should be 'celebrating' the recently announced electric vehicle deals, despite their criticisms the Liberals refuse to make public the terms and conditions laid out in the contracts.
Public libraries in Atlantic Canada are now lending a broader range of items.
Flashes of purple darting across the sky mixed with the serenading sound of songs will be noticed more with spring in full force in Manitoba.
Catching 'em all with impressive speed, a 7-year-old boy from Windsor, Ont. who only started his competitive Pokémon journey seven months ago has already levelled up to compete at a world championship level.
A sanctuary dedicated to animals with disabilities is celebrating the third birthday of one of its most popular residents.
2b Theatre recently moved into the old Video Difference building, seeking to transform it into an artistic hub, meeting space, and temporary housing unit for visiting performers in Halifax.
A B.C. woman says her service dog pulled her from a lake moments before she had a seizure, saving her life.
A Starbucks fan — whose name is Winter — is visiting Canada on a purposeful journey that began with a random idea at one of the coffee chain's stores in Texas.
Members of Piapot First Nation, students from the University of Winnipeg and various other professionals are learning new techniques that will hopefully be used for ground searches of potential unmarked grave sites in the future.
Last month’s cyberattack on pharmacy and retail chain London Drugs that forced the closure of all its stores in Western Canada was orchestrated by a “sophisticated group of global cybercriminals” who are demanding a ransom—and say they’ll leak the company’s data if it doesn’t pay up.
Opinion polls continue to show a two-way race in the lead up to the next provincial election, as the BC Conservatives continue to cut into the NDP's lead and BC United's popularity is shorn away.
Another truck appears to have made contact with an overpass in the Lower Mainland, B.C.'s Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure said Tuesday, though the owner of the vehicle involved says nothing was struck.
New inflation data is 'welcome news' for consumers and an economist says it could signal the possibility for a interest rate cut as several core measures also continue to ease.
A man has been rushed to hospital in life-threatening condition after a shooting in Toronto’s downtown core.
The number of drug-related deaths is awful, says Earl Thiessen, but the demand for recovery should offer some hope.
Robert Pickton is clinging to life in a Quebec hospital after being attacked on Sunday in prison.
A disruption to Internet, television and phone services in several north Calgary neighbourhoods is related to vandalism, CTV News has learned.
OC Transpo will be holding a news conference this afternoon to update the city on progress made in the St. Laurent tunnel, five days after the station was closed to LRT riders because of issues with the concrete ceiling. The O-Train station at St. Laurent Station reopened for customers Wednesday morning.
Ottawa could warm up to 30 C for the first time in 2024 today, as the stretch of hot and humid weather continues. Fog patches blanketing Ottawa Wednesday morning are expected to dissipate.
Ontario Provincial Police continue to investigate a long weekend fatal boat collision on Bobs Lake, north of Kingston, Ont.
Montreal firefighter Gabriel Thibert, 39, was diagnosed in February with stage 4 glioblastoma, a fast-growing and aggressive form of brain cancer. Firefighters plan to run the Montreal marathon in his honour, and raise funds for brain cancer research.
A Quebec court judge has declared inoperable a portion of the province's language law that requires English-language court decisions to be immediately translated into French.
The City of Edmonton says a new property tax subclass is helping in the cleanup of problem residential properties.
Nearly two months ago, the Alberta government launched four investigations into a company that placed people in hospital awaiting assisted-living accommodations into hotels. Today, internal emails shared by the Official Opposition reveal both the province's health and social services ministries received a complaint about the firm, called Contentment Social Services (CSS), months earlier.
Of the pivotal moments the Edmonton Oilers and the Vancouver Canucks encountered in Game 7 of their playoff series Monday night, the dying minutes of the decisive second-round showdown provided arguably the most drama.
An accident or vehicle breakdown on any of the major routes in Halifax can often cause traffic chaos.
Nova Scotia's governing Progressive Conservatives easily retained the riding of Pictou West in a byelection held Tuesday, with first-time Tory candidate Marco MacLeod receiving more than four times the votes of his next-closest competitor.
The trial of a Winnipeg man who has admitted to killing four women has heard he searched the internet to look up the definition of what it means to be a serial killer.
A Winnipeg community centre has been left to deal with the aftermath of a break in, which resulted in a number of items being stolen, including a pitching machine.
Former Manitoba premier Heather Stefanson has been appointed to WestJet's board of directors.
Regina police are asking people to stay away from the 1200 block of Garnet Street Tuesday afternoon while an operation is underway.
Tuesday marked the final practice for the Moose Jaw Warriors before they head to Saginaw, Mich. for the 2024 Memorial Cup.
Emmett Constant says that his brother Everett isn’t a cold-blooded killer — he’s suffering from a mental illness.
A longtime member of the Toronto Paramedic Services is facing charges in relation to his conduct at a Kitchener, Ont. strip club.
A motorcyclist needed to be airlifted from a busy Cambridge intersection following a serious crash Tuesday evening.
A 14-year-old is facing charges after fireworks were shot at people in a Kitchener park on Victoria Day.
The long weekend proved to be a memorable one for members of the Team Saskatchewan U16 flag football team — they brought home some hardware from Kingston, Ontario.
According to Environment Canada, rainfall has been recorded in Saskatoon for nearly half the month as showers, clouds and cool temperatures continue to dominate the forecast.
Photos captured last week by a concerned citizen in Greater Sudbury, Ont., show a bear in distress after its head became trapped in a plastic container.
Pets on leashes, a fire ban, and an age restriction, are some of the rules unveiled as part of London’s updated strategy for homeless encampments.
Already a nightmare for rush hour commuters, the area around Wonderland Road and Oxford Street may get even busier in the coming years.
The City of London has brought in a massive drilling machine to tunnel under Wharncliffe Road. It is part of a $7.3 million project.
An Essa Township woman and her family are in a multi-year dispute with the Nottawasaga Valley Conservation Authority over a secondary unit on her property to house her elderly parents.
Police are providing more details about two people found dead inside a Bradford West Gwillimbury home last week.
Continuing their calls for the institution to disclose its investments and divest from companies seen as contributing to Israel’s war efforts in Gaza, demonstrators brought their signs, and plenty of noisemakers from their encampment.
Melissa Rehorek, 20, was killed in September 1976 in Calgary.
With hot weather continuing through Windsor-Essex, police are reminding the public about leaving animals in cars.
Dr. Kathleen Ross, a family doctor in Metro Vancouver and president of the Canadian Medical Association, addressed the UN Tuesday – advocating for a Convention on the Rights of Older Persons.
One person is dead after a fight in Penticton early Sunday morning, according to authorities.
A suspect is at large after robbing a convenience store at gunpoint in Merritt, B.C., Friday, according to local police.
After four targeted shootings in four days, Mounties in Kamloops are taking the unusual step of warning the public about two men they believe are likely to be targeted in future violent incidents.
Lethbridge police hit the road over the May long weekend, as part of an ongoing traffic enforcement project.
New data released by the province shows that 124 people died in Lethbridge in 2023 due to a drug overdose, the most ever recorded.
With just over two minutes remaining in the first overtime, Mirko Buttazzoni scored to give the Bandits a 4-3 victory over the Sherwood Park Crusaders Saturday in Brooks.
Two people have been charged with viciously beating a victim this week in Sault Ste. Marie.
Sault police did nothing wrong when a senior in a mental health crisis fractured his finger, Ontario’s police watchdog has concluded.
A 57-year-old suspect in Sault Ste. Marie has been charged with mischief in connection with an incident last month.
79-year-old Madonna Wilkinson has been playing the accordion since she was 15, when she picked one up that had been left behind at one of her parents' rollicking parties in the oceanside town about 25 kilometres north of St. John's, N.L. She has played Sunday masses and St. Patrick's Day parties, and community events of all kinds.
Canada's new $10-a-day child care program is expanding, but there's growing evidence that demand for the program is rising even faster, leaving many parents on the outside looking in.
A new study shows an Atlantic salmon population in southern Newfoundland is disappearing, and it says nearby aquaculture operations are a likely contributor to the decline.
