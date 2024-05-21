'Mr. Trump doesn't worry us', says Canadian ambassador
As Prime Minister Justin Trudeau continues the "Team Canada" charm offensive to U.S. lawmakers and business leaders, Canada's ambassador to the United States downplayed the effect of another Trump presidency on Canada.
"Mr. Trump doesn't worry us. We were able to work with him effectively," Kristen Hillman told reporters at the Service Employees International Union (SEIU) conference in Philadelphia.
Hillman pointed to the ability of Canada to successfully renegotiate the North American Free Trade Agreement known as CUSMA. The trade deal between Canada, Mexico and the United States came into effect July 1, 2020 after many rounds of negotiations.
Recently on the campaign trail, Trump has promised to impose 10 per cent import duties on goods from across the globe if he's elected president in November.
Despite that, Hillman says Canada's effort to appeal to American politicians at the state and municipal level has been successful in underlining the importance of the Canada-U.S. relationship.
"We are always in the process of making sure that those elected official who make policy understand at a very detailed level within the communities that they represent, how the relationship with Canada is a source of strength for them,” Hillman told reporters.
The comments came ahead of a speech Trudeau is set to make to thousands of SEIU delegates. Trudeau's pitch is expected to highlight Canada's case to continue working together, no matter who occupies the Oval Office.
More to come.
MORE POLITICS NEWS
IN DEPTH
Budget 2024 prioritizes housing while taxing highest earners, deficit projected at $39.8B
In an effort to level the playing field for young people, in the 2024 federal budget, the government is targeting Canada's highest earners with new taxes in order to help offset billions in new spending to enhance the country's housing supply and social supports.
'One of the greatest': Former prime minister Brian Mulroney commemorated at state funeral
Prominent Canadians, political leaders, and family members remembered former prime minister and Progressive Conservative titan Brian Mulroney as an ambitious and compassionate nation-builder at his state funeral on Saturday.
'Democracy requires constant vigilance' Trudeau testifies at inquiry into foreign election interference in Canada
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau testified Wednesday before the national public inquiry into foreign interference in Canada's electoral processes, following a day of testimony from top cabinet ministers about allegations of meddling in the 2019 and 2021 federal elections. Recap all the prime minister had to say.
As Poilievre sides with Smith on trans restrictions, former Conservative candidate says he's 'playing with fire'
Siding with Alberta Premier Danielle Smith on her proposed restrictions on transgender youth, Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre confirmed Wednesday that he is against trans and non-binary minors using puberty blockers.
Supports for passengers, farmers, artists: 7 bills from MPs and Senators to watch in 2024
When parliamentarians return to Ottawa in a few weeks to kick off the 2024 sitting, there are a few bills from MPs and senators that will be worth keeping an eye on, from a 'gutted' proposal to offer a carbon tax break to farmers, to an initiative aimed at improving Canada's DNA data bank.
Opinion
opinion Don Martin: Gusher of Liberal spending won't put out the fire in this dumpster
A Hail Mary rehash of the greatest hits from the Trudeau government’s three-week travelling pony-show, the 2024 federal budget takes aim at reversing the party’s popularity plunge in the under-40 set, writes political columnist Don Martin. But will it work before the next election?
opinion Don Martin: The doctor Trudeau dumped has a prescription for better health care
Political columnist Don Martin sat down with former federal health minister Jane Philpott, who's on a crusade to help fix Canada's broken health care system, and who declined to take any shots at the prime minister who dumped her from caucus.
opinion Don Martin: Trudeau's seeking shelter from the housing storm he helped create
While Justin Trudeau's recent housing announcements are generally drawing praise from experts, political columnist Don Martin argues there shouldn’t be any standing ovations for a prime minister who helped caused the problem in the first place.
opinion Don Martin: Poilievre has the field to himself as he races across the country to big crowds
It came to pass on Thursday evening that the confidentially predictable failure of the Official Opposition non-confidence motion went down with 204 Liberal, BQ and NDP nays to 116 Conservative yeas. But forcing Canada into a federal election campaign was never the point.
opinion Don Martin: How a beer break may have doomed the carbon tax hike
When the Liberal government chopped a planned beer excise tax hike to two per cent from 4.5 per cent and froze future increases until after the next election, says political columnist Don Martin, it almost guaranteed a similar carbon tax move in the offing.
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Air turbulence: When can it become dangerous?
Flight turbulence like that encountered by a Singapore Airlines flight on Tuesday is extremely common, but there's one aspect of severe turbulence an aviation expert says can lead to serious injury.
B.C. serial killer Robert Pickton hospitalized after prison attack
British Columbia serial killer Robert Pickton was attacked and sustained life-threatening injuries in a Quebec prison Sunday in what officials described as a 'major assault.'
People in Gaza are 'wasting' from famine: World Food Programme director
World Food Programme executive director Cindy McCain says people living in Gaza are 'wasting' as famine concerns continue amid the war between Israel and Hamas.
WATCH Why today's inflation numbers are good if you have a mortgage
New inflation data is 'welcome news' for consumers and an economist says it could signal the possibility for a interest rate cut as several core measures also continue to ease.
Toronto Blue Jays fan struck by 110 m.p.h foul ball offered tickets, signed baseball by team
The Toronto Blue Jays have offered tickets and a signed baseball to a fan who says she was struck in the face by a 110 m.p.h (177 km/h) foul ball at Friday’s game.
OPP continues to investigate boat collision north of Kingston, Ont. that left 3 people dead
Ontario Provincial Police continue to investigate a long weekend fatal boat collision on Bobs Lake, north of Kingston, Ont.
Matthew Perry's death is being investigated over ketamine level found in actor's blood, reports say
An investigation has been opened into the death of Matthew Perry and how the “Friends” actor received the anesthetic ketamine, which was ruled a contributing factor in his death.
'Miscommunication' Liberals say of Speaker Fergus event invite Conservatives call partisan
House of Commons Speaker Greg Fergus is facing fresh Conservative-led calls to resign, this time over "very partisan" and 'inflammatory' language used – the Liberals say mistakenly – to promote an upcoming event.
'Mr. Trump doesn't worry us', says Canadian ambassador
As Prime Minister Justin Trudeau continues the 'Team Canada' charm offensive to U.S. lawmakers and business leaders, Canada's ambassador to the United States downplayed the effect of another Trump presidency on Canada.
Canada
-
OPP continues to investigate boat collision north of Kingston, Ont. that left 3 people dead
Ontario Provincial Police continue to investigate a long weekend fatal boat collision on Bobs Lake, north of Kingston, Ont.
-
B.C. serial killer Robert Pickton hospitalized after prison attack
British Columbia serial killer Robert Pickton was attacked and sustained life-threatening injuries in a Quebec prison Sunday in what officials described as a 'major assault.'
-
Internet searches, Facebook messages of admitted serial killer used as evidence in Winnipeg trial
The trial of a Winnipeg man who has admitted to killing four women has heard he searched the internet to look up the definition of what it means to be a serial killer.
-
3D printed gun with expanded clip seized on Ontario highway
Multiple charges were laid against a 19-year-old man after police found a homemade firearm during a traffic stop in the Township of King.
-
Three accused of Sikh activist's murder face court in person, fourth attends by video
Four Indian nationals accused in the murder of British Columbia Sikh activist Hardeep Singh Nijjar are all due in court Tuesday.
-
Orphan orca's extended family spotted off northeast side of Vancouver Island
Members of a killer whale pod related to an orphan orca calf that escaped a remote British Columbia tidal lagoon last month have been spotted off the northeast coast of Vancouver Island.
World
-
Air turbulence: When can it become dangerous?
Flight turbulence like that encountered by a Singapore Airlines flight on Tuesday is extremely common, but there's one aspect of severe turbulence an aviation expert says can lead to serious injury.
-
People in Gaza are 'wasting' from famine: World Food Programme director
World Food Programme executive director Cindy McCain says people living in Gaza are 'wasting' as famine concerns continue amid the war between Israel and Hamas.
-
Ex-NYC Mayor Rudy Giuliani pleads not guilty to felony charges in Arizona election interference case
Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani pleaded not guilty Tuesday to nine felony charges stemming from his role in an effort to overturn Donald Trump’s 2020 election loss in Arizona to Joe Biden.
-
Biden's approval rating falls to lowest level in nearly two years: Reuters/Ipsos poll
U.S. President Joe Biden's public approval rating this month fell to its lowest level in almost two years, tying the lowest reading of his presidency in a warning sign for his reelection effort, a Reuters/Ipsos poll showed.
-
UN halts all food distribution in Rafah after running out of supplies in the southern Gaza city
The United Nations says it has suspended food distribution in the southern Gaza city of Rafah due to lack of supplies and insecurity. It also said no aid trucks entered in the past two days via a floating pier set up by the U.S. for sea deliveries.
-
Trump's social media account shares a campaign video with a headline about a 'unified Reich'
A video posted to Donald Trump's account on his social media network included references to a “unified Reich” among hypothetical news headlines if he wins the election in November.
Politics
-
'Mr. Trump doesn't worry us', says Canadian ambassador
As Prime Minister Justin Trudeau continues the 'Team Canada' charm offensive to U.S. lawmakers and business leaders, Canada's ambassador to the United States downplayed the effect of another Trump presidency on Canada.
-
'Miscommunication' Liberals say of Speaker Fergus event invite Conservatives call partisan
House of Commons Speaker Greg Fergus is facing fresh Conservative-led calls to resign, this time over "very partisan" and 'inflammatory' language used – the Liberals say mistakenly – to promote an upcoming event.
-
Canada 'very closely' monitoring top court's push to prosecute Gaza war crimes: Joly
Foreign Affairs Minister Mélanie Joly says Canada is 'very closely' following a push from the International Criminal Court to prosecute the Israeli prime minister and Hamas leaders over the war in the Gaza Strip.
Health
-
Nestle to sell $5 pizza, sandwiches in the U.S. for Wegovy, Ozempic users
Nestle will market a new, US$5 line of frozen pizzas and protein-enriched pastas in the United States which it says it designed specifically for people taking drugs such as Wegovy or Ozempic for weight loss.
-
How to check the Air Quality Health Index and assess your health risks
As we enter another wildfire season, Environment and Climate Change Canada is advising people to pay attention to air pollution levels and check the Air Quality Health Index – especially on smoky days.
-
Cannabis legalization coincided with uptick in ER visits from seniors: study
A new study has linked the legalization of cannabis with a rise in the number of Ontario seniors visiting emergency rooms.
Sci-Tech
-
Is that 'Her'? OpenAI pauses a ChatGPT voice after some say it sounds like Scarlett Johansson
OpenAI says it plans to halt the use of one of its ChatGPT voices after some users said it sounded like Scarlett Johansson, who famously voiced a fictional, and at the time futuristic, AI assistant in the 2013 film 'Her.'
-
Microsoft's AI chatbot will 'recall' everything you do on a PC
Microsoft wants laptop users to get so comfortable with its artificial intelligence chatbot that it will remember everything you're doing on your computer and help figure out what you want to do next.
-
Air turbulence: When can it become dangerous?
Flight turbulence like that encountered by a Singapore Airlines flight on Tuesday is extremely common, but there's one aspect of severe turbulence an aviation expert says can lead to serious injury.
Entertainment
-
Matthew Perry's death is being investigated over ketamine level found in actor's blood, reports say
An investigation has been opened into the death of Matthew Perry and how the “Friends” actor received the anesthetic ketamine, which was ruled a contributing factor in his death.
-
'Documents are fraudulent': Graceland is not for sale, Elvis Presley's granddaughter says in lawsuit
Riley Keough, the granddaughter of Elvis Presley, is fighting plans to publicly auction his Graceland estate in Memphis after a company tried to sell the property based on claims that a loan using the king of rock ’n’ roll's former home as collateral was not repaid.
-
Trump campaign calls 'The Apprentice' 'blatantly false,' director offers to screen it for him
Donald Trump's reelection campaign called 'The Apprentice,' a film about the former U.S. president in the 1980s, 'pure fiction' and vowed legal action following its premiere at the Cannes Film Festival. But director Ali Abbasi is offering to privately screen the film for Trump.
Business
-
WestJet delays merger with Sunwing Airlines to 2025
WestJet says it will delay its planned integration of Sunwing Airlines until April 2027.
-
Loblaw boycott organizers say they plan to keep movement going past May
The organizers of a month-long boycott of Loblaw-owned stores say they've decided to extend the boycott past May.
-
How much more Canadian consumers are paying, compared to this time last year
Canada's annual inflation rate slowed to a three-year low of 2.7 per cent in April, matching expectations, and core measures continued to ease, data showed on Tuesday, likely boosting chances of a June interest rate cut.
Lifestyle
-
Climbing limits are being set on Mount Fuji to fight crowds and littering
Those who want to climb one of the most popular trails on Japan's iconic Mount Fuji will have to book a slot and pay a fee as crowds, littering and climbers who try to rush too fast to the summit cause safety and conservation concerns at the picturesque stratovolcano.
-
'Wonderful community': Manito Ahbee Festival wraps up its 19th year
Around 15,000 people passed through Red River Exhibition Park this weekend to mark the 19th annual Manito Ahbee Festival celebrating Indigenous culture and heritage.
-
The secret Italian lakes that most tourists don't know about
Italy has dozens of secret smaller lakes that boast superb scenery, unknown to mass tourism, where locals get together on day trips and enjoy picnics.
Sports
-
Toronto Blue Jays fan struck by 110 m.p.h foul ball offered tickets, signed baseball by team
The Toronto Blue Jays have offered tickets and a signed baseball to a fan who says she was struck in the face by a 110 m.p.h (177 km/h) foul ball at Friday’s game.
-
New Leafs coach eyes opportunity to build, push team over the hump
Craig Berube says the opportunity to help a team with a wealth of talent get over the hump in the playoffs was a driving force in becoming head coach of the Toronto Maple Leafs.
-
Oilers win Game 7 over Canucks, advance to Western Conference Final
The Edmonton Oilers weathered a late Vancouver Canucks charge on Monday night, beating the hosts 3-2 to win their seven-game second-round playoff series in the decisive showdown.
Autos
-
'Do it all before you drive': Tips to avoid being distracted behind the wheel
Almost everyone is guilty of distracted driving at one point and time, but according to a report from Transport Canada using their most recent data from 2021, 25 per cent of fatal crashes involve speeding, while another 20 per cent involve distracted driving.
-
Conservatives, NDP should be 'celebrating' EV deals: industry minister
Industry Minister François-Philippe Champagne says federal opposition parties should be 'celebrating' the recently announced electric vehicle deals, despite their criticisms the Liberals refuse to make public the terms and conditions laid out in the contracts.
-
Edmunds: The five things you need to know before buying your first used Tesla
It’s a good time to be in the market for a used Tesla.
Local Spotlight
Beyond books: Halifax libraries lends instruments, sports equipment, memory kits and more
Public libraries in Atlantic Canada are now lending a broader range of items.
'A special bird': The unbreakable bond between purple martins and humans
Flashes of purple darting across the sky mixed with the serenading sound of songs will be noticed more with spring in full force in Manitoba.
7-year-old Pokémon prodigy heading to Hawaii for world championship tournament
Catching 'em all with impressive speed, a 7-year-old boy from Windsor, Ont. who only started his competitive Pokémon journey seven months ago has already levelled up to compete at a world championship level.
VIDEO Born without front legs, this dog has been inspiring the world for 3 years: Dresden farm owner
A sanctuary dedicated to animals with disabilities is celebrating the third birthday of one of its most popular residents.
From DVDs to rehearsals: Halifax theatre company transforms Video Difference building into arts hub
2b Theatre recently moved into the old Video Difference building, seeking to transform it into an artistic hub, meeting space, and temporary housing unit for visiting performers in Halifax.
'Another pair of eyes watching over me:' How a B.C. woman's service dog saved her from drowning
A B.C. woman says her service dog pulled her from a lake moments before she had a seizure, saving her life.
Starbucks fan on decades-long journey to visit every store in the world
A Starbucks fan — whose name is Winter — is visiting Canada on a purposeful journey that began with a random idea at one of the coffee chain's stores in Texas.
'Sacred work': Sask. First Nation learning how to conduct its own underground searches
Members of Piapot First Nation, students from the University of Winnipeg and various other professionals are learning new techniques that will hopefully be used for ground searches of potential unmarked grave sites in the future.
'It could mean a cure': Cautious optimism for groundbreaking ALS research at Western
ALS patient Mathew Brown said he’s hopeful for future ALS patients after news this week of research at Western University of a potential cure for ALS.
Vancouver
-
B.C. serial killer Robert Pickton hospitalized after prison attack
British Columbia serial killer Robert Pickton was attacked and sustained life-threatening injuries in a Quebec prison Sunday in what officials described as a 'major assault.'
-
Orphan orca's extended family spotted off northeast side of Vancouver Island
Members of a killer whale pod related to an orphan orca calf that escaped a remote British Columbia tidal lagoon last month have been spotted off the northeast coast of Vancouver Island.
-
B.C. government says planning underway for new high school in Langford
The British Columbia government says planning is underway to construct a new high school in Langford, west of Victoria.
Toronto
-
Toronto Blue Jays fan struck by 110 m.p.h foul ball offered tickets, signed baseball by team
The Toronto Blue Jays have offered tickets and a signed baseball to a fan who says she was struck in the face by a 110 m.p.h (177 km/h) foul ball at Friday’s game.
-
Thousands of TTC workers could be on strike as of June 7
Thousands of TTC workers could walk off the job starting on June 7 after the Ontario Ministry of Labour issued a no-board report to their union on Tuesday.
-
'It was bad': Fireworks fight breaks out in Toronto
Residents in the Christie Pits area are voicing concern after a wild fireworks fight erupted in their neighbourhood on Victoria Day, with young people shooting off fireworks across Bloor Street as cars and pedestrians passed by.
Calgary
-
Vandalism and theft to blame for internet, TV and phone outage in Calgary
A disruption to Internet, television and phone services in several north Calgary neighbourhoods is related to vandalism, CTV News has learned.
-
Calgary ridings lead Edmonton's in NDP membership sales
The Alberta NDP is gaining ground in Calgary, if the party's membership sales are any indication.
-
Inflation slows in Alberta, Calgary's inflation the highest in Canada
Despite inflation slowing in Alberta, the province's rent prices have increased by nearly twice the national average.
Ottawa
-
OPP continues to investigate boat collision north of Kingston, Ont. that left 3 people dead
Ontario Provincial Police continue to investigate a long weekend fatal boat collision on Bobs Lake, north of Kingston, Ont.
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING 150 homes affected by gas leak in Blackburn Hamlet
Ottawa Fire Services is on scene of a gas leak in Blackburn Hamlet on Tuesday afternoon.
-
3 dead following collision on Guy Lafleur Highway in western Quebec
Quebec provincial police say three people are dead after a collision Monday on the Guy Lafleur Highway (formerly Highway 50) in Grenville-sur-la-Rouge.
Montreal
-
Judge challenges constitutionality of Quebec law requiring immediate translation in English trials
A Quebec Court judge has challenged the constitutionality of a section of the Charter of the French Language adopted by the Coalition Avenir Quebec (CAQ) government.
-
Severe thunderstorm watch issued for Montreal
There is a severe thunderstorm watch in place for the Montreal and Laval areas, according to Environment and Climate Change Canada.
-
B.C. serial killer Robert Pickton hospitalized after prison attack
British Columbia serial killer Robert Pickton was attacked and sustained life-threatening injuries in a Quebec prison Sunday in what officials described as a 'major assault.'
Edmonton
-
UCP youth dance cancelled amidst criticism
A dance for people aged 14 to 25 by the United Conservative Party Lacombe-Ponoka constituency association appears to have been cancelled.
-
Amanda Marshall, Down With Webster, Death From Above 1979 and more to play KDays 2024
Canadian artists will take centre stage this July at KDays Music Fest.
-
Inflation slows in Alberta, Calgary's inflation the highest in Canada
Despite inflation slowing in Alberta, the province's rent prices have increased by nearly twice the national average.
Atlantic
-
Masstown, N.S., man facing child pornography, bestiality charges
A 25-year-old Nova Scotia man is facing several child pornography and bestiality charges.
-
N.S. woman charged in connection to deaths of 2 dogs
A Freeport, N.S., woman is facing criminal charges in connection to the death of two dogs earlier this year.
-
2026 trial date set for class-action lawsuit over Air Canada crash landing in 2015
A trial date has been set for 2026 in a class-action lawsuit regarding the crash landing of an Air Canada flight at the Halifax International Airport during a storm in 2015.
Winnipeg
-
Internet searches, Facebook messages of admitted serial killer used as evidence in Winnipeg trial
The trial of a Winnipeg man who has admitted to killing four women has heard he searched the internet to look up the definition of what it means to be a serial killer.
-
Online threat made against Winnipeg school, police investigating
A Winnipeg school is working with Winnipeg police after a “threatening message” was posted online.
-
The Manitobans who have qualified for the Olympics in Paris
The 2024 Olympic Summer Games in Paris are just over two months away, and so far a pair of Manitobans will be representing Canada.
Regina
-
Regina police fatally shot man who fired gun at them, investigation finds
Saskatchewan's police watchdog has offered more details into the serious incident involving Regina SWAT over the weekend. The incident ended with the death of a 65-year-old man – who was shot after allegedly firing a gun at police officers.
-
Workplace death reported at Nutrien Potash mine near Rocanville, Sask.
An employee at Nutrien's potash operation near Rocanville, Sask. was killed over the weekend, according to the company.
-
Motorcyclist killed in weekend collision in Moose Jaw
A motorcyclist is dead following a crash involving an SUV in east Moose Jaw, according to the city's police service.
Kitchener
-
Fireworks played part in Victoria Day shooting in Kitchener, say police
Police are investigating a Kitchener shooting that sent one person to hospital.
-
Man charged following disturbance inside Kitchener courthouse
A man has been charged with forcible confinement after Waterloo Regional Police were called to investigate a disturbance that took place inside the Kitchener courthouse.
-
Man breaks into business, locks himself inside: Guelph police
A Guelph man is facing charges after police say he accidentally locked himself inside a west-end business for more than three hours, after breaking into it.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon can expect more rainy days this week, with a risk of funnel clouds on Tuesday
Saskatoon residents can expect a week of cool and unsettled weather with a chance of showers most days.
-
Police investigating after armed robbery at Saskatoon store
Saskatoon police are investigating an armed robbery at a convenience store on the 1000 Block of 8th Street East.
-
Court eases internet restrictions for Sask. man who matched with a 15-year-old girl on Tinder
A Saskatchewan man who had a sexual encounter with a 15-year-old girl he met on Tinder successfully appealed to shorten release conditions barring him from online dating.
Northern Ontario
-
Northern Ont. town looking at tiny homes to address housing crisis
The Town of Blind River is looking at using tiny homes to create smaller and more affordable housing in the community.
-
One person killed in Hwy. 17 crash in northwest Ont.
Ontario Provincial Police in Dryden are investigating a fatal commercial motor vehicle collision that took place Monday morning on Highway 17.
-
Three new fires reported in northern Ontario
Three new wildland fires were reported in the Northeast Region on Monday, according to Aviation, Forest Fire and Emergency Services.
London
-
St. Thomas woman fears being 'boxed in' by Volkswagen construction
Majorie Nowlan, 87, resides within sight of the future Volkswagen battery plant. But unlike most of the neighbours, her land wasn’t bought out.
-
Bruce County soon to be home to second largest battery in Canada
Bruce County will soon be home to the second largest battery in Canada. The province's grid operator has awarded French renewable energy company Neoen a contract for a new 380 megawatt battery.
-
Weekend theft leads to arrest in north London
Around 2:20 a.m. on Saturday, police were notified by an alarm monitoring centre of the incident in the area of Hyde Park Road and South Carriage Road.
Barrie
-
Longtime Bradford couple found dead inside home in murder-suicide, police say
Police are providing more details about two people found dead inside a Bradford West Gwillimbury home last week.
-
Destructive fire in Muskoka campground causes $500,000 in damage
A destructive fire in a Huntsville campground over the weekend caused half a million dollars in damages.
-
School bus with students onboard becomes entangled in overhead lines
A busload of children heading to Hyde Park Public School in Barrie had an unexpected delay Tuesday morning when their school bus became entangled in overhead wires.
Windsor
-
Murder of former Windsorite solved after nearly 50 years by Alberta law enforcement
Melissa Rehorek, 20, was killed in September 1976 in Calgary.
-
Suspect charged after stabbing on University Avenue
Windsor police have charged a 25-year-old man after a stabbing on University Avenue over the weekend.
-
Damage estimated at $600,000 after east Windsor fire
Two people have been displaced after a fire in east Windsor.
Vancouver Island
-
B.C. serial killer Robert Pickton hospitalized after prison attack
British Columbia serial killer Robert Pickton was attacked and sustained life-threatening injuries in a Quebec prison Sunday in what officials described as a 'major assault.'
-
B.C. government says planning underway for new high school in Langford
The British Columbia government says planning is underway to construct a new high school in Langford, west of Victoria.
-
Orphan orca's extended family spotted off northeast side of Vancouver Island
Members of a killer whale pod related to an orphan orca calf that escaped a remote British Columbia tidal lagoon last month have been spotted off the northeast coast of Vancouver Island.
Kelowna
-
'Altercation' in Penticton leaves 1 dead: RCMP
One person is dead after a fight in Penticton early Sunday morning, according to authorities.
-
Suspect fled in 2-door Fiat after convenience store robbery, Merritt RCMP say
A suspect is at large after robbing a convenience store at gunpoint in Merritt, B.C., Friday, according to local police.
-
Kamloops RCMP issue public warning about 2 men allegedly at centre of 'organized crime conflict'
After four targeted shootings in four days, Mounties in Kamloops are taking the unusual step of warning the public about two men they believe are likely to be targeted in future violent incidents.
Lethbridge
-
Buttazzoni overtime goal propels Bandits past Crusaders 4-3 in BCHL playoff
With just over two minutes remaining in the first overtime, Mirko Buttazzoni scored to give the Bandits a 4-3 victory over the Sherwood Park Crusaders Saturday in Brooks.
-
Brooks fall 4-3 to Crusaders in BCHL playoff game
The Sherwood Park Crusaders got some great goaltending from Erick Roest Friday night on the way to a 4-3 victory over the Brooks Bandits.
-
Lethbridge home prices continue to rise
The average home price in Lethbridge has jumped 11.6 per cent in the last year. A home in Lethbridge now costs just over $374,000 on average. That's according to the latest data from the Alberta Real Estate Association.
Sault Ste. Marie
-
Sault police cleared in incident in which senior fractured a finger
Sault police did nothing wrong when a senior in a mental health crisis fractured his finger, Ontario’s police watchdog has concluded.
-
Sault, Ont., suspect charged with smearing feces
A 57-year-old suspect in Sault Ste. Marie has been charged with mischief in connection with an incident last month.
-
One person killed in Hwy. 17 crash in northwest Ont.
Ontario Provincial Police in Dryden are investigating a fatal commercial motor vehicle collision that took place Monday morning on Highway 17.
N.L.
-
Newfoundland grandmothers can wail on the accordion. A historian wants them on stage
79-year-old Madonna Wilkinson has been playing the accordion since she was 15, when she picked one up that had been left behind at one of her parents' rollicking parties in the oceanside town about 25 kilometres north of St. John's, N.L. She has played Sunday masses and St. Patrick's Day parties, and community events of all kinds.
-
The latest advice for expecting parents? Sign up for child care as soon as you're pregnant
Canada's new $10-a-day child care program is expanding, but there's growing evidence that demand for the program is rising even faster, leaving many parents on the outside looking in.
-
Study says aquaculture likely driving wild salmon extinction in Newfoundland
A new study shows an Atlantic salmon population in southern Newfoundland is disappearing, and it says nearby aquaculture operations are a likely contributor to the decline.