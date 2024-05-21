'Mr. Trump doesn't worry us', says Canadian ambassador

As Prime Minister Justin Trudeau continues the "Team Canada" charm offensive to U.S. lawmakers and business leaders, Canada's ambassador to the United States downplayed the effect of another Trump presidency on Canada.

"Mr. Trump doesn't worry us. We were able to work with him effectively," Kristen Hillman told reporters at the Service Employees International Union (SEIU) conference in Philadelphia.

Hillman pointed to the ability of Canada to successfully renegotiate the North American Free Trade Agreement known as CUSMA. The trade deal between Canada, Mexico and the United States came into effect July 1, 2020 after many rounds of negotiations.

Recently on the campaign trail, Trump has promised to impose 10 per cent import duties on goods from across the globe if he's elected president in November.

Despite that, Hillman says Canada's effort to appeal to American politicians at the state and municipal level has been successful in underlining the importance of the Canada-U.S. relationship.

"We are always in the process of making sure that those elected official who make policy understand at a very detailed level within the communities that they represent, how the relationship with Canada is a source of strength for them,” Hillman told reporters.

The comments came ahead of a speech Trudeau is set to make to thousands of SEIU delegates. Trudeau's pitch is expected to highlight Canada's case to continue working together, no matter who occupies the Oval Office.

