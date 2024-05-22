'Happy tears' of victim's sister after prison attack on serial killer Robert Pickton

Woman found dead in Lake Ontario in 2017 matches identity of missing person in Switzerland
Genetic genealogy has helped Toronto police identify a woman who was found dead in Lake Ontario in 2017.
Cynthia Cardinal said she was "overwhelmed" with happiness when she received a text message on Monday with the news that serial killer Robert Pickton, who murdered her sister Georgina Papin, was in a life-threatening condition after being attacked in prison.
She called it "karma."
The text came from a cousin of Tanya Holyk, another missing woman whose DNA was found at Pickton's pig farm in Port Coquitlam, B.C.
“I don't think anybody that evil should be walking on Earth, as far as I'm concerned,” Cardinal said on Tuesday. “I have happy tears. Very happy tears.”
Correctional Service Canada confirmed Tuesday that the B.C. serial killer was the inmate injured in a "major assault" Sunday at a Quebec prison.
Quebec provincial police said that 74-year-old Pickton was taken to hospital with injuries that were considered life-threatening.
Police spokesman Hugues Beaulieu added that a 51-year-old suspect was in custody.
Federal Public Safety Minister Dominic LeBlanc said he was informed late Sunday and his thoughts immediately turned to the families of Pickton's victims in British Columbia as well as the officers at the Quebec correctional facility.
LeBlanc called Pickton "one of the most dangerous criminals in the country” but said he could provide no further details about the incident or Pickton's condition due to privacy laws. The minister did not name Pickton, but responded when asked about him.
"When we think about the inmate who was assaulted, when we say his name, we think about the victims, about the families," LeBlanc said in French, adding Correctional Service Canada has a process in place to review such circumstances.
"One of the primary concerns I have obviously is around the security of these institutions and the men and women who work in these prisons," he said in English.
Pickton was convicted of six counts of second-degree murder and sentenced to life in prison in 2007, with the maximum parole ineligibility period of 25 years, after being charged with the murders of 26 women.
The remains or DNA of 33 women, many who were taken from Vancouver's Downtown Eastside, were found on Pickton’s farm, and he once bragged to an undercover police officer that he killed a total of 49.
Pickton's confirmed victims were Papin, Sereena Abotsway, Mona Wilson, Andrea Joesbury, Brenda Ann Wolfe and Marnie Frey.
Another sister of Papin, Tammy Lynn Papin, said she had been in touch with other victims' families about the attack on Pickton. “When I heard the news, I jumped up and down," she said.
Cardinal said she had reached out to Correctional Service Canada to get some information about Pickton's condition but hadn't heard back.
LeBlanc said Correctional Service Canada has "for a long time" declined to release details such as where certain inmates are serving their sentences "precisely to ensure the security of the institution and the staff that work there."
The correctional service first announced on Monday that an inmate had been sent to hospital after a serious assault at the maximum security Port-Cartier Institution, about 480 kilometres northeast of Quebec City.
It said Tuesday the assault did not involve any of its staff.
Cardinal, 63, said she felt that authorities suppressed information about Pickton, noting that she got word of the attack not from officials but from Lorelei Williams, Holyk's cousin.
She remembered her sister as "full of life" and a great mother to her seven children, the youngest of whom was only one year old when Georgina Papin went missing.
“She had so much talent. She also had a fierce temper though because as sisters we argued, you know how that is, but she was very tough,” said Cardinal.
She said the past two decades had been tough on Papin's family, and that every time Pickton's name came up it "kind of triggers you back to that time."
The latest news, though, brought with it "a great feeling."
"I think, karma, and he had it coming, to me, a long time ago," she said.
At the time of Pickton’s sentencing, B.C. Supreme Court Justice James Williams said it was a “rare case that properly warrants the maximum period of parole ineligibility available to the court.”
Police began searching the Pickton farm more than 22 years ago in what would be a years-long investigation into the disappearances of dozens of women.
Vancouver police were criticized for not taking the cases seriously because many of the missing were sex workers or drug users.
Pickton became eligible for day parole in February, which sparked outrage from advocates, politicians and victims' family members who criticized Canada's justice system, saying he should never be released from prison.
Four years ago, the RCMP applied to dispose of evidence found at a Ruskin, B.C., property linked to Pickton and being held at RCMP warehouses.
Items include pieces of clothing, shoes and hair pins — including one with hair still in it — as well as more daunting pieces of evidence, such as a sex toy and a rusty bolt-action rifle.
The RCMP’s application argued that the items were taking up substantial space and their storage continues to run up costs. It said the evidence in question will not affect future prosecution.
In an email Tuesday, RCMP Staff Sgt. Kris Clark confirmed the application remains before the courts and the process is ongoing.
A group of families, lawyers and advocates sent a letter to the federal public safety ministry in December calling for a halt to the disposal plan.
— By Morgan Lowrie in Montreal and Nono Shen and Chuck Chiang in Vancouver
This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 21, 2024.
Genetic genealogy has helped Toronto police identify a woman who was found dead in Lake Ontario in 2017.
As an excellent source of heart-healthy omega-3 fatty acids, daily fish oil supplements are a popular way to keep the risk of cardiovascular disease at bay.
The headquarters of the Republican National Committee in Washington, D.C., was briefly evacuated on Wednesday morning after a suspicious package containing two vials of blood was delivered to the building, the police said.
A private island on Nova Scotia’s South Shore has been listed for sale with a $11.5-million USD price tag.
Cynthia Cardinal said she was 'overwhelmed' with happiness when she received a text message on Monday with the news that serial killer Robert Pickton, who murdered her sister, was attacked in prison. She called it 'karma.'
A Montreal photographer captured the moment a Canada goose defended itself from a fox at the Botanical Garden.
Interpol says more than 200 stolen Canadian vehicles have been found each week across the globe since February.
Canadians can expect a mixed bag of weather, with forecasts warning of thunderstorms, heavy rain and snow in some areas across western Canada.
A Tennessee judge on Wednesday blocked the auction of Graceland, the former home of Elvis Presley, by a company that claimed his estate failed to repay a loan that used the property as collateral.
A wind storm that swept across southern B.C. Tuesday led to power outages for thousands of residents, with many still in the dark Wednesday morning.
Three competitors have been announced for this year's Honda Celebration of Light fireworks festival, which is expected to draw thousands of people to Vancouver's English Bay this summer.
An Indigenous leader in British Columbia says little has changed since the crimes of serial killer Robert Pickton, as community members reflect on news that he is in life-threatening condition after being attacked in prison.
Genetic genealogy has helped Toronto police identify a woman who was found dead in Lake Ontario in 2017.
A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for Toronto and other parts of the province ahead of a cold front that will move through the province later today, Environment Canada says.
Police say the Crown has dropped the charges against four individuals in a hate-motivated mischief investigation at an Indigo bookstore in Toronto’s Yorkville neighbourhood last year.
Calgary police have laid charges in an incident in the community of Huntington Hills that saw a man proposition a teen for sex.
A group of concerned faculty, staff, students and alumni at the University of Calgary have written to the school's administration over its response to a protest held earlier this month.
Calgary city council will learn what impact its new housing strategy has had since being passed in September during an update on Wednesday.
A new plan to "revolutionize" downtown Ottawa over the next 10 years is calling for a $500 million investment from all levels of government and the private sector to fund initiatives to make the "downtown desirable."
Point2 released a new report looking at work-life balance in Canada's 100 largest cities, analyzing 30 key metrics covering work intensity, health and wellbeing and livability covering work hours, available healthcare professions, commute times and things to do after hours.
More homes will be built in Ottawa to support those experiencing or at risk of homelessness, as part of an over $9.5 million investment, says the Ontario government.
Three people are dead after they were stabbed in Montreal's Plateau-Mont-Royal borough Tuesday evening, police say.
The STM is disclosing which Metro stations are in dire need of renovations.
Summer heat has been building across southwestern Quebec since last week, and Montreal is expecting its hottest day of the year so far on Wednesday.
A vehicle that was involved in a crash in central Edmonton on Monday was being used to flee the scene of a stabbing, according to police.
The City of Edmonton says a new property tax subclass is helping in the cleanup of problem residential properties.
Calgary city council will learn what impact its new housing strategy has had since being passed in September during an update on Wednesday.
A private island on Nova Scotia’s South Shore has been listed for sale with a $11.5-million USD price tag.
An accident or vehicle breakdown on any of the major routes in Halifax can often cause traffic chaos.
Ticks are parasitic bloodsuckers, capable of spreading deadly disease, and they’re becoming increasingly common. Here’s what you need to know about them.
A city known for its history, ties to outer space and southern barbecue, is also home to a Winnipeg chef dishing out dozens of perogies.
Crown prosecutors are set to wrap up their evidence today in the trial of a Winnipeg man who has admitted to killing four Indigenous women.
People who were out on Lake Winnipeg over the long weekend may have noticed it was different than usual. Water levels are noticeably lower as drought conditions continue for a second straight year.
Emmett Constant says that his brother Everett isn’t a cold-blooded killer — he’s suffering from a mental illness.
Ticks are parasitic bloodsuckers, capable of spreading deadly disease, and they’re becoming increasingly common. Here’s what you need to know about them.
Tuesday marked the final practice for the Moose Jaw Warriors before they head to Saginaw, Mich. for the 2024 Memorial Cup.
Emergency crews are on scene of a multi-vehicle collision on the westbound 401 through Cambridge between Hespeler Road and the Highway 8 west exit.
A longtime member of the Toronto Paramedic Services is facing charges in relation to his conduct at a Kitchener, Ont. strip club.
A motorcyclist needed to be airlifted from a busy Cambridge intersection following a serious crash Tuesday evening.
The long weekend proved to be a memorable one for members of the Team Saskatchewan U16 flag football team — they brought home some hardware from Kingston, Ontario.
Emmett Constant says that his brother Everett isn’t a cold-blooded killer — he’s suffering from a mental illness.
Ticks are parasitic bloodsuckers, capable of spreading deadly disease, and they’re becoming increasingly common. Here’s what you need to know about them.
An 81-year-old man has been charged with criminal harassment of a city councillor in Sudbury.
Ward 11 Coun. Bill Leduc wants to fire the city’s integrity commissioner because he conducted a full investigation into a complaint about the politician’s cellphone bill.
Photos captured last week by a concerned citizen in Greater Sudbury, Ont., show a bear in distress after its head became trapped in a plastic container.
A driver in South Bruce was stopped and ticketed twice within 18 minutes, over the long weekend.
Pets on leashes, a fire ban, and an age restriction, are some of the rules unveiled as part of London’s updated strategy for homeless encampments.
OPP in Oxford County are hoping the owner of some special property will come forward. An urn with ashes inside, was recently found in Tillsonburg off John Pound Road.
A severe thunderstorm is expected to roll into central Ontario on Wednesday, with 100 kilometres per hour winds that have the potential to produce a tornado.
The ongoing road construction on Duckworth Street in Barrie will mean another intersection closure, disrupting traffic through the busy thoroughfare for roughly one month.
A Barrie couple who lost their home in 2021 to a tornado that devastated a south-end neighbourhood spent an unforgettable day as guests at Buckingham Palace.
A murder trial is underway the death of Windsor father in September 2020.
Windsor police are asking for the public’s help identifying a suspect in connection to a robbery.
County Road 22 in Lakeshore is closed for repairs after heat buckled the road.
An Indigenous leader in British Columbia says little has changed since the crimes of serial killer Robert Pickton, as community members reflect on news that he is in life-threatening condition after being attacked in prison.
Opinion polls continue to show a two-way race in the lead up to the next provincial election, as the BC Conservatives continue to cut into the NDP's lead and BC United's popularity is shorn away.
Last month’s cyberattack on pharmacy and retail chain London Drugs that forced the closure of all its stores in Western Canada was orchestrated by a 'sophisticated group of global cybercriminals' who are demanding a ransom—and say they’ll leak the company’s data if it doesn’t pay up.
One person is dead after a fight in Penticton early Sunday morning, according to authorities.
A suspect is at large after robbing a convenience store at gunpoint in Merritt, B.C., Friday, according to local police.
After four targeted shootings in four days, Mounties in Kamloops are taking the unusual step of warning the public about two men they believe are likely to be targeted in future violent incidents.
Lethbridge police hit the road over the May long weekend, as part of an ongoing traffic enforcement project.
New data released by the province shows that 124 people died in Lethbridge in 2023 due to a drug overdose, the most ever recorded.
With just over two minutes remaining in the first overtime, Mirko Buttazzoni scored to give the Bandits a 4-3 victory over the Sherwood Park Crusaders Saturday in Brooks.
Two people have been charged with viciously beating a victim this week in Sault Ste. Marie.
Sault police did nothing wrong when a senior in a mental health crisis fractured his finger, Ontario’s police watchdog has concluded.
A 57-year-old suspect in Sault Ste. Marie has been charged with mischief in connection with an incident last month.
79-year-old Madonna Wilkinson has been playing the accordion since she was 15, when she picked one up that had been left behind at one of her parents' rollicking parties in the oceanside town about 25 kilometres north of St. John's, N.L. She has played Sunday masses and St. Patrick's Day parties, and community events of all kinds.
Canada's new $10-a-day child care program is expanding, but there's growing evidence that demand for the program is rising even faster, leaving many parents on the outside looking in.
A new study shows an Atlantic salmon population in southern Newfoundland is disappearing, and it says nearby aquaculture operations are a likely contributor to the decline.
A city known for its history, ties to outer space and southern barbecue, is also home to a Winnipeg chef dishing out dozens of perogies.
A Montreal photographer captured the moment a Canada goose defended itself from a fox at the Botanical Garden.
Public libraries in Atlantic Canada are now lending a broader range of items.
Flashes of purple darting across the sky mixed with the serenading sound of songs will be noticed more with spring in full force in Manitoba.
Catching 'em all with impressive speed, a 7-year-old boy from Windsor, Ont. who only started his competitive Pokémon journey seven months ago has already levelled up to compete at a world championship level.
A sanctuary dedicated to animals with disabilities is celebrating the third birthday of one of its most popular residents.
2b Theatre recently moved into the old Video Difference building, seeking to transform it into an artistic hub, meeting space, and temporary housing unit for visiting performers in Halifax.
A B.C. woman says her service dog pulled her from a lake moments before she had a seizure, saving her life.
A Starbucks fan — whose name is Winter — is visiting Canada on a purposeful journey that began with a random idea at one of the coffee chain's stores in Texas.
Canada's upper house has adopted a new set of rules that the Liberal government says will further entrench its independence, as the dominos from Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's Senate reforms continue to fall.
The Liberal government will bring its proposal to increase the inclusion rate on capital gains to the House of Commons before the parliamentary summer break, Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland said Tuesday.
A former military leader accused of sexual misconduct in 2021 is suing the federal government, the Armed Forces and his accuser.
As an excellent source of heart-healthy omega-3 fatty acids, daily fish oil supplements are a popular way to keep the risk of cardiovascular disease at bay.
Nurses in the majority of long-term care homes in Ontario are set to get what their union is calling the most significant wage increase in more than 30 years.
A northern Ontario public health authority is again advising individuals to protect themselves from the West Nile virus.
A feather from a long-extinct New Zealand bird has set a record after selling for $46,521 NZD (about US$28,400), the auction house handling the sale has said.
Human testicles contain microplastics and nanoplastics at levels three times higher than animal testes and human placentas, a new small study found.
OpenAI on Monday said it plans to halt the use of one of its ChatGPT voices that 'Her' actor Scarlett Johansson says sounds 'eerily similar' to her own.
The beleaguered Hot Docs Film Festival says it's closing its flagship Toronto theatre for about three months and laying off staff amid financial difficulties.
Sean 'Diddy' Combs has been accused of sexual assault in a new lawsuit filed on Tuesday by Crystal McKinney, a former model and winner of MTV's 1998 Model Mission competition show.
Misa Hylton, the mother of Sean 'Diddy' Combs' son Justin Combs, says her 'heart goes out' to Cassie Ventura in wake of the release of surveillance video footage showing Combs physically assaulting Ventura in 2016.
Almost two-thirds of Canadians feel that inflation at the grocery store is getting worse, a new poll suggests, even as food inflation has been steadily cooling.
Last month’s cyberattack on pharmacy and retail chain London Drugs that forced the closure of all its stores in Western Canada was orchestrated by a 'sophisticated group of global cybercriminals' who are demanding a ransom—and say they’ll leak the company’s data if it doesn’t pay up.
Former Manitoba premier Heather Stefanson has been appointed to WestJet's board of directors.
A private island on Nova Scotia’s South Shore has been listed for sale with a $11.5-million USD price tag.
A city known for its history, ties to outer space and southern barbecue, is also home to a Winnipeg chef dishing out dozens of perogies.
Ticks are parasitic bloodsuckers, capable of spreading deadly disease, and they’re becoming increasingly common. Here’s what you need to know about them.
Calls for action against Israel in international soccer because of the conflict with Hamas will be stepped up by Palestinian officials at the annual FIFA congress next month.
If this is, as expected, Rafael Nadal's final French Open, it will be one that everyone — the 37-year-old Spaniard included — surely will remember vividly.
Barbie dolls will honour Canadian soccer star Christine Sinclair and tennis champion Venus Williams, plus seven other athletes as part of a project announced by Mattel on Wednesday.
Interpol says more than 200 stolen Canadian vehicles have been found each week across the globe since February.
California could eventually join the European Union in requiring all new cars to alert drivers when they break the speed limit.
Almost everyone is guilty of distracted driving at one point and time, but according to a report from Transport Canada using their most recent data from 2021, 25 per cent of fatal crashes involve speeding, while another 20 per cent involve distracted driving.
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.