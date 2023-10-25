Chretien reflects on 30th anniversary of election win, says House has become 'dull as hell'
It's been 30 years since Liberal Jean Chretien was elected prime minister, and while a lot has changed over the decades, there are parallels in the challenges the Canadian government is facing today, to those Chretien tackled.
In this English-language exclusive interview with CTV News' Vassy Kapelos marking the anniversary of his election, Chretien discusses why he thinks debate in the House of Commons has become "dull as hell."
The former prime minister also dives into how he'd "confront" the current Quebec tuition debacle, and reflects on how he navigated taking a stance on a past Middle East conflict, amid domestic divisions.
This transcript has been edited for length and clarity.
'QUITE' A FIRST DAY
Vassy Kapelos: I appreciate you making the time, on this 30th anniversary. Right to the day that you were elected. I was thinking, you know, thinking back 30 years ago. When you think back on that day, what is the memory that stands out the most to you?
Jean Chretien: "It's quite a day when you become prime minister of a country like Canada. And so it was a great moment of happiness and joy. But I knew what I was facing. I knew that it was not to be a holiday, that the work was to start right away.
"In fact, the first phone call I had in the morning was with Bill Clinton, who was the president of the United States. I remember because I said to my grandchildren, come with grandpapa in the bedroom, I will talk with the President of United States… But after congratulation, he moved right into problems. Because you know, NAFTA was not signed yet."
Prime Minister elect Jean Chretien raises his wife Aline's arm as they thank supporters after he won the federal election, in Shawinigan, Quebec. (CP PHOTO) 1993 (Stf-Ryan Remiorz)
Kapelos: So you did that just in the first phone call, on the first day?
Chretien: "I did not make the final decision, but I called a meeting right away for the same afternoon. And I was not even the prime minister, officially."
Kapelos: You said basically that you knew what you were getting into, you knew the set of challenges that faced you. I wonder though, was there anything initially that came as a surprise when you look back now and reflect on it?
Chretien: "Not really. You know of course the finances of the nation were in very bad shape, but I knew that. When people look at their problems today, just to give you an example, inflation was 11 per cent, unemployment was 11 per cent. We were spending 35 cents on every dollar of tax to pay the interest on the debt. It was what I had to face the first morning I was prime minister."
Kapelos: As you look at the economic situation now, does it remind you at all [of then?]
Chretien: "We're in much better shape than we were in '93. You know… the Financial Times declared that Canada was a candidate to become a third world nation. Some were saying that we were about to become a third world nation. That was the type of headlines I was confronted with.
"But I knew that because I had been, you know, on the Hill for years. When I became prime minister, I had been already 30 years on the Hill, 20 years almost as a minister or parliamentary secretary… I had three years of leader of the Opposition. So I knew very well what I was to be confronted with."
HOW HAS POLITICS CHANGED?
Liberal leader Jean Chretien gets some coputer tips during a visit to Lester B. Pearson high school in Calgary on Sept. 24, 1993. The Canadian Press/Ryan Remiorz
Kapelos: You make a good point, because you had already been in politics for a number of years. You were in politics for a number of years thereafter as prime minister, and I was curious to find out from you, I keep hearing from people how much politics has changed. How different the environment is. Do you feel that is true? Do you think that now compared to 30 years ago, is it completely different?
Chretien: "Every time you always feel that you're confronted with a wall that will block you. And we had all sorts of different difficult times in the 40 years I was on the Hill. And when I left, we were doing quite fine as a country. In fact, you know, when I quit if you will remember, the Economist had a big cover with a moose with rose-coloured glasses, saying Canada is cool… These were the headlines from abroad when I quit.
"But when I started… the financial situation of the land was awful, but we managed to balance the books, and it's only when the Tories came to power that we started to have deficit again."
Kapelos: I guess what I mean, is not just sort of the challenges that politicians are confronted with, but the manner in which things are discussed and debated now, right? There's a lot of conversation about how polarized things are, and certainly a lot of that lends itself to our proximity to the United States. But, I'm wondering if you feel for example, you would still want to run at this point in time, in this environment to be prime minister, versus 30 years ago?
Chretien: "If I was confronted with that challenge I would take it. You know, it's always difficult. When I started in 1963, a bomb exploded in the streets of Montreal. Nobody remembered that. After that, you go to Europe, they had you know, in Germany, in Italy, in Great Britain and France, they had violence in the streets. You remember all the problems within Northern Ireland and the big division in that country… The prime minister [Aldo] Moro of Italy had been killed by the Red Guards, and all that jazz.
"So when we were there, we thought it was impossible to face the future. And these problems of these days appeared. You know, before I became prime minister, Canada was in complete turmoil about the Constitution. You remember that? I remember I ran and I said 'those who want to discuss the Constitution, don't vote for me,' I had enough of it.
"We confront problems. It's always difficult. We have the feeling in politics that to fill a hole, you dig two more holes, and you have to dig all the time to face problems every day. But it's your job if you don't want to do it, it's easy: you take a piece of paper, you sign 'I resign,' and that's all."
Kapelos: So you think that the set of problems the world is dealing with right now…
Chretien: "Are very difficult."
Kapelos: How would you qualify the state of insecurity right now?
Chretien: "If I compare it, we had situations that were very difficult in the past, difficult to compare completely, and we have overcome them. Am I am confident that we will overcome? Of course, society is changing, because of the new technologies, people complain.
"In the old days, they would complain in the beer parlor. Now they write it from home and you the press, you read it. You are not in the taverns to listen to their frustration. So you read it, and it's easy for you, you just read a couple of them and you have a story for today. Makes your life much easier. And if you have 10 guys who complain on these new machines, you say, 'oh, the world is upset.' While it might be just a couple of dozen who have written these stories."
Kapelos: Do you feel that social media has distorted reality?
Chretien: "No, it's a new challenge that we have to face. When I became a member of Parliament, there was no TV… In the House of Commons, we had no television. In those days in the House of Commons, we didn't have the right to read anything. We had to get up and speak. It was fun. Today, they all come with speeches prepared by kids in the office and it is dull as hell, rather than have a real debate like we had in those days."
ON QUEBEC, IRAQ
Prime Minister Jean Chretien receives a standing ovation from his caucus after announcing Canada will not participate in a war on Iraq that does not have the support of the UN Security Council, during Question Period in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on March 17, 2003. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Tom Hanson
Kapelos: When I was thinking about speaking with you about your time as prime minister and becoming prime minister, two things—I grew up with you as prime minister— and two things come to my memory first, right away. The first one is the Quebec referendum in 1995, and we're not dealing with the same issues of separatism now, but there is still nationalist sentiment, particularly when it comes to language for example, at the moment. I'm wondering from your perspective, federal politicians are hesitant to weigh in on things that happen in Quebec at the provincial level. Would you be weighing in on, for example, the announcement around doubling tuition for out-of-province students? Do you think federal politicians should talk about it?
Chretien: "I don't want to be the Monday morning quarterback, I don't want to be the mother-in-law. It's difficult to confront, but I would be confronting the problem. It was what I was known to do, but I'm not there anymore, so I'm not to speculate. You know, we have people who have been elected to deal with a problem. And if they want my advice, they can call me, but I'm not in politics anymore."
Kapelos: Would you be worried about the overall kind of identity, or the question of unity in the country?
Chretien: "It's much less of a problem than when I was there. You know, everybody was terribly upset. You remember one day I made a statement, they were all mad at me. I said 'Canadians, we're stuck in the snowbank, don't worry, a little bit forward a little bit backward, and we'd be back on the road.' I never lose my cool. There is always a solution to any problem.
"We have to be patient. We have to be moderate, which is why I'm a Liberal. I'm dead centre, so that I'm not a doctrinaire, and I borrow any good ideas… Sometimes people would say, 'Hey he's stealing our ideas.' But, I said 'If you don't want me to steal your ideas, shut up. Don't tell me to do something. And when I do it, you blame me.' So that was my style, and I had fun doing it."
Kapelos: The other memory I have very clearly and I'm sure many Canadians watching tonight will share it, is the position you took on Iraq. And I think now as we watch another war unfold in the Middle East, many of those Canadians would be wondering, I guess, your advice to the government as they navigate their own position and differences among even their own caucus, about the importance of taking a position, and your thoughts on that?
Chretien: "You know, I'm not following that closely. So I don't know all the elements to pass a judgement at this moment. But, as it was a case in the war in Iraq, I took a position that was not very popular. It was divided. The public opinion was divided half and half more or less. I remember the business community was extremely worried. They came to see me, telling me not to do that.
"They were afraid that the Americans were to retaliate against us. And I said to them, 'give me the list of all the goods and all the services that the Americans are buying from us that they don't need.' I've not received the list yet. Because business is business. There was no retaliation. I took a stand.
"At that time, it was very controversial. And now 95 per cent of Canadians apparently approve of what I've done, but at that time, I took a very difficult decision."
Kapelos: But was it difficult to assert a position with all the divisions, like you mentioned, even among the public among members of Parliament?
Chretien: "Oh, I was paid to make decisions. So, I was doing my job."
Kapelos: Well, Mr. Chretien, I will leave it there. I appreciate your time today, and congratulations on the anniversary.
Chretien: "Thank you very much, it was very nice to invite me."
MORE POLITICS NEWS
IN DEPTH
As it happened: Zelenskyy visits Canada, addresses Parliament as PM pledges $650M in Ukraine aid
During his historic visit, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy offered repeated thanks to Canada for its continued support for his country as it continues to defend itself from Russia's invasion. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Canada will be making a $650 million 'multi-year commitment' for further Ukraine aid. Recap CTVNews.ca's minute-by-minute updates.
ANALYSIS What do the policies Poilievre's party passed say about the Conservatives' future?
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre spent the summer speaking about housing affordability, a core focus that attendees at the party's Quebec City convention were quick to praise him for. But by the end of the weekend, delegates opted to instead pass policies on contentious social issues. What does that say about the Conservatives' future?
Justin Trudeau and wife Sophie Gregoire Trudeau separating, after 18 years of marriage
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his wife are separating after 18 years of marriage, and while they plan to co-parent their children, Sophie Gregoire Trudeau will no longer be considered the prime minister's spouse in any official capacity.
'A very retro, family-oriented message': New ads aim to reframe Poilievre
With a steady lead in the polls and a healthy war chest of political donations, the Conservative Party is rolling out a trio of new advertisements that are being viewed as aiming to redefine and soften Pierre Poilievre's image and messaging.
Seven rookies promoted, most ministers reassigned in major Trudeau cabinet shuffle
In a major cabinet shuffle on Wednesday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau promoted seven rookies to his front bench, dropped seven ministers, and reassigned the majority of cabinet roles. In a ceremony at Rideau Hall, Trudeau orchestrated one of, if not the most consequential reconfigurations to his cabinet since 2015.
Opinion
Opinion Don Martin: Trudeau frolics with unicorns amid the pounding drums of war
There's a parallel Canadian universe that exists only on Justin Trudeau's social media feed, writes political columnist Don Martin in his latest column for CTVNews.ca.
opinion Don Martin: What will change if Poilievre's Conservatives win a majority in the next election?
In his column for CTVNews.ca, political columnist Don Martin contemplates a future with Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre as prime minister, and what will change should his party win a majority government in the next federal election.
OPINION Don Martin: Poilievre picking wrong fights as Liberals struggle under low morale, support
As morale with Justin Trudeau's Liberals goes down the drain with the party's re-election hopes, all Pierre Poilievre needs to do to win is make sure the drain doesn’t get plugged up with doubts about his leadership, writes Don Martin in an exclusive opinion column for CTVNews.ca.
OPINION Don Martin: Canada is back on the world stage. And mostly alone.
Justin Trudeau got one promise right: Canada is back on the world stage. Sadly, it’s for all the wrong reasons, writes Don Martin in an exclusive opinion column for CTVNews.ca.
opinion Don Martin: Nice try, Prime Minister Trudeau. But it's too little, too late
Nice try, prime minister. But likely too little, too late and too transparently desperate to serve as a realistic government-salvage strategy, writes Don Martin in an exclusive opinion column for CTVNews.ca.
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Israeli army says ground forces are 'expanding' activities in Gaza, where internet has collapsed
Internet and phone services collapsed in the Gaza Strip under intensified bombardment Friday night, largely cutting off its 2.3 million people from the outside world and each other, as Israel's military said it was "expanding" its ground operations in the besieged territory.
Immigration minister announces new rules to curb international student fraud schemes
Colleges and universities that issue acceptance letters to international students will have to confirm all of them with the federal immigration department as Canada moves to crack down on fraud.
On Day 2 of multistate search for mass killing suspect, Maine residents shelter behind locked doors
Police asked thousands of Maine residents to stay in their homes Friday as heavily armed local and federal law enforcement agents searched for a second day for an Army reservist who they say fatally shot 18 people at a bowling alley and a bar in the worst mass killing in state history.
Report raises questions about Buffy Sainte-Marie's Indigenous claim
CBC says legendary musician and activist Buffy Sainte-Marie's birth certificate, other documents and details from family members contradict her claim that she is Indigenous.
'Everything is on the table' Joly says of potential Azerbaijan sanctions, at Armenian embassy opening
Ottawa opened its first-ever embassy in the distant Republic of Armenia on Wednesday, making history as Canada’s first in the South Caucasus region.
Poilievre pans Trudeau's carbon pricing pivot, Liberals pitch pause as 'great news'
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre came out swinging Friday, panning Prime Minister Justin Trudeau for what he characterized as a panicked 'flip-flop' on his carbon pricing policies, as Liberal MPs pitch the pivot as 'great news' for their constituents. 'Justin Trudeau is in total panic mode,' Poilievre said, speaking to reporters in St. John's, Nfld.
'First significant' snowstorm hits parts of Canada, while other areas prepare for record-breaking heat
Snow is expected to hit parts of eastern Canada this weekend while other communities could break a 23-year heat record.
U.S. strikes Iran-linked sites in Syria in retaliation for attacks on U.S. troops
The U.S. military launched airstrikes early Friday on two locations in eastern Syria linked to Iran's Revolutionary Guard Corps, the Pentagon said, in retaliation for a slew of drone and missile attacks against U.S. bases and personnel in the region that began early last week.
Here's how Canada is doing on its $10-a-day child care promise: report
A new report breaks down which cities in Canada are cutting costs for child care and which are lagging behind.
Canada
-
'First significant' snowstorm hits parts of Canada, while other areas prepare for record-breaking heat
Snow is expected to hit parts of eastern Canada this weekend while other communities could break a 23-year heat record.
-
Police in Jamaica investigating death of Ontario man found with gunshot wounds in Clarendon
Police in Jamaica are investigating the death of an Ajax, Ont. businessman who investigators say was found with fatal gunshot wounds in Clarendon.
-
Fireworks explode on Highway 1 after collision near Hope, B.C.
Pyrotechnics lit up the night sky on Highway 1 near Hope, B.C., Thursday after a semi rear-ended a pickup truck that was towing a trailer carrying a 'large quantity' of fireworks, according to authorities.
-
Smith says Alberta's CPP exit campaign to continue despite questions over key number
Premier Danielle Smith says Alberta will continue its $7.5-million pension-exit advertising and survey campaign, despite acknowledging the key dollar figure is disputed and likely headed to court.
-
Here's how Canada is doing on its $10-a-day child care promise: report
A new report breaks down which cities in Canada are cutting costs for child care and which are lagging behind.
-
Canada doubling carbon price rebate rural top-up, pausing charge on heating oil: Trudeau
The Canadian government is doubling the pollution price rebate rural top-up rate, and implementing a three-year pause to the federal carbon price on deliveries of heating oil in all jurisdictions where the federal fuel charge is in effect, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Thursday.
World
-
Spain's report on Catholic Church sex abuse estimates victims could number in hundreds of thousands
Spain's first official probe of sex abuse by clergy members or other people connected to the Catholic Church in the country included a survey that indicated that the number of victims could run into hundreds of thousands.
-
About 30 children were taken hostage by Hamas militants. Their families wait in agony
Abigail Edan is just 3 years old, yet when Hamas militants stormed her kibbutz, Kfar Azza, on Oct. 7 and killed her parents, she knew enough to run to a neighbor's for shelter.
-
EU summit turns its eyes away from Ukraine despite a commitment to stay the course with Zelenskyy
It was a good thing Ukrainian Prime Minister Volodymyr Zelenskyy had his videoconference address to the European Union summit pre-slotted for the opening session.
-
Robert E. Lee statue that prompted deadly protest in Virginia melted down
A statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee that was a focal point of a deadly white nationalist protest in 2017 has been melted down and will be repurposed into new works of art.
-
U.S. strikes Iran-linked sites in Syria in retaliation for attacks on U.S. troops
The U.S. military launched airstrikes early Friday on two locations in eastern Syria linked to Iran's Revolutionary Guard Corps, the Pentagon said, in retaliation for a slew of drone and missile attacks against U.S. bases and personnel in the region that began early last week.
-
War-weary mothers, wives and children of Ukrainian soldiers demand a cap on military service time
Scores of protesters gathered on the streets of Ukrainian cities on Friday to demand a cap of 18 months on mandatory military service, amid new suggestions of possible Ukrainian and international weariness with the 20-month war.
Politics
-
Poilievre pans Trudeau's carbon pricing pivot, Liberals pitch pause as 'great news'
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre came out swinging Friday, panning Prime Minister Justin Trudeau for what he characterized as a panicked 'flip-flop' on his carbon pricing policies, as Liberal MPs pitch the pivot as 'great news' for their constituents. 'Justin Trudeau is in total panic mode,' Poilievre said, speaking to reporters in St. John's, Nfld.
-
'Everything is on the table' Joly says of potential Azerbaijan sanctions, at Armenian embassy opening
Ottawa opened its first-ever embassy in the distant Republic of Armenia on Wednesday, making history as Canada’s first in the South Caucasus region.
-
Immigration minister announces new rules to curb international student fraud schemes
Colleges and universities that issue acceptance letters to international students will have to confirm all of them with the federal immigration department as Canada moves to crack down on fraud.
Health
-
China's chief epidemiologist Wu Zunyou who helped drive the anti-COVID fight dies at age 60
Wu Zunyou, an epidemiologist who helped drive anti-COVID-19 measures in China that suspended access to cities and confined millions to their homes has died on Friday. He was 60.
-
Ontario midwives could soon have more prescribing power
Ontario is planning to expand the list of drugs that midwives can prescribe and administer, including allowing them to prescribe birth control.
-
MAID growth steady as number of practitioners grows before expansion next year: report
Medically assisted deaths jumped in Canada last year as part of a continuing trend since the practice was legalized in 2016 for those with a serious and incurable illness or disability, a federal report says.
Sci-Tech
-
8 billion-year-old radio signal reaches Earth
Astronomers have detected a mysterious blast of radio waves that have taken 8 billion years to reach Earth. The fast radio burst is one of the most distant and energetic ever observed.
-
Twitter takeover: 1 year later, X struggles with misinformation, advertising and usage decline
One year ago, billionaire and new owner Elon Musk walked into Twitter's San Francisco headquarters with a white bathroom sink and a grin, fired its CEO and other top executives and began transforming the social media platform into what is now known as X.
-
These B.C. students are the only Canadians competing in NASA's next rover design challenge
The school year just got a lot more exciting for some bright young students at Princess Margaret Secondary School in Surrey, B.C.
Entertainment
-
Report raises questions about Buffy Sainte-Marie's Indigenous claim
CBC says legendary musician and activist Buffy Sainte-Marie's birth certificate, other documents and details from family members contradict her claim that she is Indigenous.
-
From country to pop, 2014 nostalgia to 2023 reality - it's time for Taylor Swift's '1989'
'1989 (Taylor's Version),' out Friday, takes that version of Swift -- then in her mid-20s, living in New York, prepared to take on the world with an arsenal of '80s synth sounds and a new producer named Jack Antonoff -- and includes five unreleased "vault" tracks that deliver more clues about the artist she was then.
-
Movie reviews: 'The Killer' is a slick, stylish thriller and a welcome return to the genre for David Fincher
This week, pop culture critic Richard Crouse reviews new movies 'The Killer,' 'Five Nights at Freddy's,' 'Pain Hustlers' and 'Freelance.'
Business
-
Best Buy recalls nearly 1 million pressure cookers after reports of 17 burn injuries
Best Buy is recalling nearly 1 million pressure cookers and separate inner pots due to a defect that can cause hot foods to spew out, posing burn hazards.
-
Here's what was recalled this week in Canada
Here’s a list of recalled items consumers should watch out for.
-
Huawei reports its revenue inched higher in January-September despite U.S. sanctions
Chinese telecoms equipment maker Huawei Technologies said its revenue edged higher in the first three quarters of the year, even as it grappled with U.S. sanctions that have hindered both its sales and its purchases of advanced technology.
Lifestyle
-
Canadians split down the middle on handing out Halloween candy: survey
Forty-eight per cent of the 1,521 adults who completed the online Leger survey said they would be handing out candy, while 46 per cent said they would opt out and six per cent were undecided.
-
Why this American couple swapped California for Spain
After a number of failed IVF rounds, health issues and the death of their beloved dog, U.S. couple Jason Luban and Selena Medlen were in need of a change of scenery.
-
Two strangers moved into an apartment in Prague. Then they fell in love
Marcus and Mandy look back at their time there very fondly. Marcus marvels at the “small, tiny events” that lead them to cross paths, live in that apartment together and fall in love.
Sports
-
Canadian boxer Tammara Thibeault claims Pan American Games gold
Canadian boxer Tammara Thibeault accomplished her two missions at the Pan American Games.
-
SENATORS
SENATORS Senators centre Shane Pinto suspended for 41 games by NHL
Ottawa Senators free agent centre Shane Pinto has been suspended 41 games for activities related to sports wagering.
-
Expert calls for better supports around menstrual health in youth sports
A leading researcher on sport, gender, and menstrual health says that youth sports coaches have to educate themselves about periods.
Autos
-
General Motors and Stellantis in talks with United Auto Workers to reach deals that mirror Ford's
General Motors and Jeep maker Stellantis are meeting with United Auto Workers bargainers Thursday to see if they can reach a contract agreement that mirrors a deal signed with crosstown rival Ford.
-
Autoworkers reach a deal with Ford, a breakthrough toward ending strikes against Detroit automakers
The United Auto Workers union said Wednesday it has reached a tentative contract agreement with Ford that could be a breakthrough toward ending the nearly six-week-old strikes against Detroit automakers.
-
B.C. aiming for 100% zero-emission vehicle sales 5 years earlier than planned
The B.C. government is moving up its target date for the transition to zero-emission vehicles.