Chinese hackers targeted U.S. infrastructure, warn Five Eyes, including Canada
State-sponsored hackers from China have been targeting U.S. critical infrastructure, cybersecurity officials from around the world, including Canada, warned Wednesday in a co-ordinated effort to root out the perpetrators.
The Canadian Centre for Cyber Security was just one of several international agencies, all of them part of the Five Eyes intelligence alliance, that took part in amplifying the alert issued by the U.S. National Security Agency.
The discovery of what the NSA described as "indicators of compromise" was first made by Microsoft and attributed to Volt Typhoon, a Chinese state actor that the company said has been active since mid-2021.
Volt Typhoon "typically focuses on espionage and information gathering," the software giant warned in its own threat assessment.
"Microsoft assesses with moderate confidence that this Volt Typhoon campaign is pursuing development of capabilities that could disrupt critical communications infrastructure between the United States and Asia region during future crises."
Rob Joyce, the director of cybersecurity for the NSA, described the style of attack as "living off the land" -- using existing network tools and valid credentials to better avoid detection.
"A (People's Republic of China) state-sponsored actor is living off the land, using built-in network tools to evade our defences and leaving no trace behind," Joyce said in a statement.
"That makes it imperative for us to work together to find and remove the actor from our critical networks."
The Microsoft report describes stealth as one of the interloper's key goals in order to maintain access to the target network, which is why it relies on existing administrative tools and "hands-on-keyboard" activity to avoid detection.
"In addition, Volt Typhoon tries to blend into normal network activity by routing traffic through compromised small office and home office network equipment, including routers, firewalls and VPN hardware."
Microsoft said Volt Typhoon has already targeted infrastructure facilities around the U.S., including in Guam, where the U.S. maintains an air force base and naval port, both of which are central elements of its military presence in the Pacific Ocean.
Pentagon officials also believe Guam and its military installations were among the principal targets of the Chinese spy balloon that was shot down in February after a week of drifting through North American airspace.
Canadian officials say there have been no reports of any systems inside Canada being targeted.
"The Canadian Centre for Cyber Security joins its international partners in sharing this newly identified threat and accompanying mitigation measures with critical infrastructure sectors," agency head Sami Khoury said in a statement.
"The interconnected nature of our infrastructures and economies highlights the importance of working together with our allies to identify and share real-time threat information."
Other agencies taking part in Wednesday's announcement included the U.S. Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, the FBI and cybersecurity agencies in Australia, New Zealand and the U.K.
"For years, China has conducted operations worldwide to steal intellectual property and sensitive data from critical infrastructure organizations around the globe," said CISA director Jen Easterly.
"(Wednesday's) advisory, put out in conjunction with our U.S. and international partners, reflects how China is using highly sophisticated means to target our nation's critical infrastructure."
This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 24, 2023.
MORE POLITICS NEWS
IN DEPTH
NDP MP wants 'democratic controls' on the prime minister's powers
A New Democrat MP is trying to convince his colleagues to change the rules that govern the House of Commons in a series of ways he says would instill 'democratic controls' on the prime minister's 'unfettered' powers.
As it happened: Deal reached between feds, union for 120,000 striking public servants
Monday morning, the Public Service Alliance of Canada announced it had reached a 'tentative' agreement with the federal government for the 120,000 picketing Treasury Board workers who, since April 19, had been engaged in one of the largest strikes in Canadian history. Here's a rundown of the developments from Parliament Hill as they happened.
MPs need to plug legislative 'holes' to address foreign interference before next election: party reps
The House committee studying foreign election interference heard from top 2019 and 2021 Liberal and Conservative campaign directors on Tuesday, with party officials from both camps speaking about the need for politicians to come together to address any "legislative gaps" ahead of the next vote.
Budget 2023 prioritizes pocketbook help and clean economy, deficit projected at $40.1B
In the 2023 federal budget, the government is unveiling continued deficit spending targeted at Canadians' pocketbooks, public health care and the clean economy.
'Everything is interwoven': Trudeau and Biden vow continued Canada-U.S. collaboration during historic visit
U.S President Joe Biden and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau have announced updates on a number of cross-border issues, after a day of meetings on Parliament Hill.
Opinion
Opinion | Don Martin: David Johnston's reputation is but a smouldering ruin
Special rapporteur David Johnston didn't recommend public inquiry knowing it was a pathetically insufficient response for a foreign democratic assault of this magnitude, writes Don Martin in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca.
opinion | Don Martin: Passport furor foreshadows a dirty-tricks campaign where perceptions will be reality
To frame a few new illustrations on pages tucked inside a passport as proof of a Liberal plot to purge the Canadian historical record seems like a severe stretch, writes Don Martin in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca.
opinion | Don Martin: The stunning fall of the once-promising Marco Mendicino
Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino is a bright former federal prosecutor, who was destined to be a star in Justin Trudeau's cabinet. But in an opinion column on CTVNews.ca, Don Martin argues Mendicino has taken a stunning fall from grace, stumbling badly on important issues just 18 months into the job.
opinion | Don Martin: In the battle for Alberta, it's Smith versus her mouth
It's the most peculiar of elections with the frontrunner and her main opponent being the same person, writes columnist Don Martin. 'In the looming Alberta showdown, it's Premier Danielle Smith versus her mouth.'
opinion | Don Martin: Trudeau government takes a chainsaw to its tree-planting promise
Two billion carbon-absorbing trees to be planted by 2030 was the eye-catching Trudeau government promise from four years ago. But according to a new environment commissioner’s report, a mind-reeling list of failures makes it 'unlikely that the program will meet its objectives.'
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Tina Turner, superstar whose hits included 'What's Love Got to Do With It,' dead at 83
Tina Turner, the unstoppable singer and stage performer who teamed with husband Ike Turner for a dynamic run of hit records and live shows in the 1960s and '70s and survived her horrifying marriage to triumph in middle age with the chart-topping 'What's Love Got to Do With It,' has died at 83.
'A trap': Opposition rejects Trudeau's security clearance offer to access confidential annex of Johnston report
The leaders of the two largest federal opposition parties are rejecting Justin Trudeau's invitation to receive security clearances in order to review the confidential annex of special rapporteur David Johnston's report, prompting the prime minister to accuse them of hiding behind 'a veil of ignorance.'
BREAKING | Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis launches 2024 GOP presidential campaign to challenge Trump
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis entered the 2024 presidential race on Wednesday, stepping into a crowded Republican primary contest that will test both his national appeal as an outspoken cultural conservative and the GOP's willingness to move on from former President Donald Trump.
Who are Canada's real estate investors, and where are they buying?
Nova Scotia, New Brunswick and British Columbia represent the highest volume of out-of-province and non-resident real estate investors, according to a Statistics Canada report that paints a picture of who Canada's real estate investors are.
N.L. school board spent $682K battling human rights complaint filed by deaf child
Newfoundland and Labrador's English school board spent nearly $700,000 on the unsuccessful challenge of a human rights complaint filed on behalf of a deaf boy.
Opinion | Gov. Ron DeSantis' presidential bid marks the beginning of the end of his national aspirations
The latest Pentagon leak, part of a string of high-profile leaks in recent years, highlights the vulnerabilities of American spy gathering operations and could expedite a global shift away from the U.S., political analyst Eric Ham writes in his latest column for CTVNews.ca.
Wireless 'bridge' between brain, spine helped paralyzed man walk again
Researchers have developed what they call a 'wireless digital bridge' between the brain and spinal cord that has helped a paralyzed man walk, stand and even climb stairs.
Canada, Saudi Arabia restore full diplomatic ties, appoint envoys after 2018 spat
Canada and Saudi Arabia are normalizing diplomatic relations and appointing ambassadors five years after the Liberal government's public comments on women's rights led Riyadh to expel the top Canadian envoy.
Phone? Keys? Wallet? Canadian engineers develop robots to help people with dementia find missing items
Engineers at the University of Waterloo are using robots to locate medicine, phones, glasses, and other missing items for those with dementia.
Canada
-
PM Trudeau stops short of commitment to fund Manitoba landfill search
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the government is looking carefully at recommendations in the feasibility study to search a Winnipeg-area landfill for the remains of two Indigenous women, but stopped short of committing to fund any search.
-
N.L. school board spent $682K battling human rights complaint filed by deaf child
Newfoundland and Labrador's English school board spent nearly $700,000 on the unsuccessful challenge of a human rights complaint filed on behalf of a deaf boy.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Human trafficking victims forced to live in cold basement with no running water, Ontario police say
Two individuals from Simcoe County face charges in connection with a human trafficking investigation following police searches at locations in Simcoe County and the Greater Toronto Area last week.
-
Who are Canada's real estate investors, and where are they buying?
Nova Scotia, New Brunswick and British Columbia represent the highest volume of out-of-province and non-resident real estate investors, according to a Statistics Canada report that paints a picture of who Canada's real estate investors are.
-
Urban beekeeping can’t save the bees, new research finds: Why backyard beekeepers should take note
A new study by Concordia University researchers has found that urban beekeeping may be doing more harm than good when it comes to the wild bee population and it’s got some beekeepers swearing off the practice for good.
-
Yukon residents will benefit from B.C.'s plan to send cancer patients to U.S.
As B.C. announces plans to send cancer patients to the U.S., many Yukoners wonder what this means for their cancer treatment.
World
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis launches 2024 GOP presidential campaign to challenge Trump
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis entered the 2024 presidential race on Wednesday, stepping into a crowded Republican primary contest that will test both his national appeal as an outspoken cultural conservative and the GOP's willingness to move on from former President Donald Trump.
-
Prosecutors in Guyana mull charges for teen suspect in deadly blaze at girl's dorm
Police in Guyana conferred Wednesday with prosecutors on what charges to bring against the main teenage suspect in this week's fire that destroyed a girl's dormitory at a school, killing 18 students and a young boy.
-
UN: Sudan conflict displaces over 1.3 million, including some 320K to neighbouring countries
The fighting between Sudan's military and a powerful paramilitary force has displaced more than 1.3 million people, the UN migration agency said Wednesday.
-
Man who said he was headed to CIA arrested at nearby preschool with AK-47 rifle in car
A Florida man who police say had an AK-47 rifle in his car was arrested outside a northern Virginia preschool after he told officers he was headed to CIA headquarters, police said Wednesday.
-
Opinion
Opinion | Gov. Ron DeSantis' presidential bid marks the beginning of the end of his national aspirations
The latest Pentagon leak, part of a string of high-profile leaks in recent years, highlights the vulnerabilities of American spy gathering operations and could expedite a global shift away from the U.S., political analyst Eric Ham writes in his latest column for CTVNews.ca.
-
WATCH
WATCH | Quick-thinking dad saves son from drowning in pool
A California firefighter jumped into action to save his one-year-old son from drowning in the family pool.
Politics
-
'A trap': Opposition rejects Trudeau's security clearance offer to access confidential annex of Johnston report
The leaders of the two largest federal opposition parties are rejecting Justin Trudeau's invitation to receive security clearances in order to review the confidential annex of special rapporteur David Johnston's report, prompting the prime minister to accuse them of hiding behind 'a veil of ignorance.'
-
Trudeau leaves door open for Independent MP Han Dong to come back to Liberal caucus
Independent MP Han Dong could rejoin the Liberal caucus if he wants to, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Wednesday. The Toronto MP resigned from the government caucus in March saying he wanted to clear his name following allegations published in media reports.
-
Canada, Saudi Arabia restore full diplomatic ties, appoint envoys after 2018 spat
Canada and Saudi Arabia are normalizing diplomatic relations and appointing ambassadors five years after the Liberal government's public comments on women's rights led Riyadh to expel the top Canadian envoy.
Health
-
Nunavut ends state of emergency as water services restored in Kinngait
The Nunavut government is ending a weeklong state of emergency in Kinngait as water services resume in the hamlet.
-
'Still have a long way to go': Women in Canada do not understand abortion options, survey says
A new poll suggests Canadian women strongly advocate for their right to chose an abortion, but many say they are not knowledgeable on the options available.
-
Yukon residents will benefit from B.C.'s plan to send cancer patients to U.S.
As B.C. announces plans to send cancer patients to the U.S., many Yukoners wonder what this means for their cancer treatment.
Sci-Tech
-
AI guru Yoshua Bengio says regulation too slow, warns of 'existential' threats
Artificial intelligence pioneer Yoshua Bengio says regulation in Canada is on the right path, but advancing along it far too slowly.
-
Virgin Orbit auctions US$36M in remaining assets as company folds
Richard Branson's bankrupt satellite launch firm, Virgin Orbit, on Tuesday revealed that it was closing for good after a US$36.4 million asset sale, including an agreement to sell the bulk of its Long Beach, California, headquarters to small-launch firm Rocket Lab USA Inc.
-
Phone? Keys? Wallet? Canadian engineers develop robots to help people with dementia find missing items
A new study by a group of engineers at the University of Waterloo has discovered a way to program robots to locate medicine, phones, glasses, and other missing items for those with dementia.
Entertainment
-
Tina Turner, superstar whose hits included 'What's Love Got to Do With It,' dead at 83
Tina Turner, the unstoppable singer and stage performer who teamed with husband Ike Turner for a dynamic run of hit records and live shows in the 1960s and '70s and survived her horrifying marriage to triumph in middle age with the chart-topping 'What's Love Got to Do With It,' has died at 83.
-
Halle Bailey soaks up good vibes for Ariel role in 'Little Mermaid'
As the second Black Disney princess in history, Halle Bailey, who plays Ariel in the new "The Little Mermaid" movie, says she has been moved by videos of Black children and parents delighted by her history-making role.
-
Matchbox Twenty returns after long absence to offer an album of exuberance, 'Where the Light Goes'
More than a decade has passed since the last Matchbox Twenty album. Fans can thank guitarist-keyboardist Kyle Cook for “Where the Light Goes,” the band's 12-track album of new music — the first since 2012 — out this Friday.
Business
-
Facebook owner Meta starts final round of layoffs
Meta Platforms Inc started carrying out the last batch of a three-part round of layoffs on Wednesday, according to a source familiar with the matter, as part of a plan announced in March to eliminate 10,000 roles.
-
'Next few days': Feds and Stellantis/LG inching closer to finalizing Windsor EV battery plant deal
A deal between Stellantis/LG and the federal government to hammer out incentives to build and operate a 45 Gigawatt EV battery plant facility will be done this week, according to industry insiders.
-
Scotiabank chief economist says another BoC rate hike is 'required,' but not everyone agrees
Economists are offering differing opinions on whether the Bank of Canada should raise interest rates again after a slight uptick to the annual pace of inflation last month.
Lifestyle
-
Double amputee Everest climber pledges to work for benefit of people with disabilities
The first double above-the-knee amputee to climb Mount Everest returned from the mountain on Tuesday pledging to dedicate the rest of his life to helping people with disabilities.
-
Sustainable till death do us part, and 45 days beyond; mushroom coffin a last best wish for some
A Dutch intrepid inventor is now "growing" coffins by putting mycelium, the root structure of mushrooms, together with hemp fibre in a special mould that, in a week, turns into what could basically be compared to the looks of an unpainted Egyptian sarcophagus.
-
What we know about the $70M Lotto Max ticket that's about to expire
A $70M Lotto Max jackpot is just weeks away from becoming the biggest lottery prize in Canadian history to go unclaimed.
Sports
-
Quebec Major Junior Hockey League facing class action over alleged hazing abuse
A former player with the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League has filed an application for a class-action lawsuit of more than $15 million against the league and its teams over alleged hazing abuse.
-
Lakers hoping LeBron James decides to continue career after playoff elimination
The Los Angeles Lakers hope LeBron James will decide to continue his career after he recovers from the difficult end to their season.
-
Ja Morant is 'fine,' taking a social media break, police say after welfare check due to cryptic post
Police in Tennessee conducted a welfare check Wednesday on suspended Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant and say 'he is fine' after cryptic messages appeared on his Instagram account and were later deleted.
Autos
-
Honda to supply engines for Aston Martin starting with 2026 F1 regulations
Honda will return as a factory Formula One supplier in partnership with Aston Martin in 2026 when F1 introduces new engine regulations.
-
Steer on the run for weeks lassoed, captured on Detroit-area freeway
A team of wranglers -- including one on horseback -- chased down and captured a wayward steer named Lester across several lanes of a Detroit-area freeway.
-
Cars set on fire in Cardiff as U.K. police face 'large scale disorder' after road crash
Several dozen youths pelted police with objects and set cars and trash bins ablaze in Cardiff in local unrest that erupted after two teenagers died in a road accident, officials said Tuesday.