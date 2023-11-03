Canadians still not cleared to leave Gaza, Blair says movement likely in coming days
Canadians could be allowed to leave the Gaza Strip in "the coming days," Defence Minister Bill Blair said Friday, but shared no firm timeline as Canadians faced another day of being left off the list.
Groups of people, including foreign nationals from several other countries, have been allowed to exit the Palestinian territory through the Rafah border crossing with Egypt in the last two days.
But Canadians have so far been excluded from the lists of those approved to depart, including the third one issued on Friday.
There are more than 450 Canadian citizens, permanent residents and their family members who want to leave Gaza, which has been under siege and regular bombardment by Israel for more than three weeks.
Blair told reporters in Ottawa on Friday there is "no specific impediment" to getting those people out. He said the Canadian government is working closely with Israel, Egypt, the United States and the United Kingdom.
He also says Canadian consular officials will be ready to help people as soon as they cross into Egypt.
Global Affairs Canada has not explained why Canadians have not made the list so far.
The department noted in written updates sent Wednesday and Thursday that the first group allowed to cross included citizens from eight countries with smaller groups of nationals in Gaza. It also said "Canada has one of the largest contingents of nationals in Gaza."
The department has not said whether that would delay Canadians getting out, or why.
Per @judyatrinh-who got email GAC sent Cdns registered in Gaza stating 400+ will be able to leave via Rafah "in the coming days, and possibly as early as Sunday."— Rachel Aiello (@rachaiello) November 3, 2023
Notes GAC to be in touch w "specific departure dates" & how ultimately Cda doesn't determine who allowed to cross.
Thursday's evacuation list from the General Authority for Border Crossings in Gaza, as presented on a widely shared Google spreadsheet, included 400 American citizens. The list shared Friday had 367 Americans. In one day, Britain has had 127 people listed as approved for departing through the Rafah crossing.
Jon Allen, a former Canadian ambassador to Israel, said the effort is "very complicated," but he wasn't sure if countries with the most citizens would end up being among the first or last to leave.
"It does make sense that if you have a higher number, then you're going to try and reduce that number. But I don't know if that's the case," Allen said in an interview Friday.
Allen helped oversee the 2009 effort to evacuate dozens of Canadians from Gaza during an earlier war between Israel and Hamas. He said these efforts involved communicating with several governments to get everyone on the same page.
He also said the United States has an outsized influence in the region and many would expect American citizens to be among the first to be able to leave, but other countries would likely not have much ability to get ahead of others.
"It is a war and there are these processes that are inevitably going to have to be gone through," he said.
Concerns about the risk of Hamas sympathizers crossing into Egypt could be one reason for general delays, Allen said.
"There are a lot of considerations that they're taking," he said.
"The Canadians will come out, and I feel sympathy for all of those that are there."
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken met with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Friday, calling once again for a humanitarian pause. Netanyahu says that will not happen until Hamas releases the hostages taken during surprise attacks on Israeli civilians on Oct. 7.
Canada's Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly issued a late Thursday update on X, the social-media platform formerly known as Twitter, saying she has spoken with her counterpart in Israel, Eli Cohen, about the matter.
She said she also received confirmation of Egypt's co-operation.
While the flow of foreign nationals leaving Gaza through the Rafah crossing since Wednesday has been slow, officials with Global Affairs Canada say they are working around the clock to evacuate Canadians from the war zone.
They are asking Canadians to get their documents and "be ready to depart once we are informed that they can cross the border." However, as of early Friday morning, Canada had not been added to the official approval list of "foreign passports" for travel through the Rafah crossing.
Joly's message also noted that Global Affairs Canada would communicate the latest information directly with Canadians.
Allen was not surprised that Canada has sent consular staff to be somewhere near Rafah, but not the actual crossing.
"They're doing everything they can," he said. "And sending a consular officer to sit at the border when nobody is coming out (yet) is not going to help the situation."
More than 1,400 people in Israel have been killed, most of them civilians slain in the initial Oct. 7 attack by Hamas, which Canada has listed as a terrorist organization since 2002. In addition, around 240 hostages were taken from Israel into Gaza by the militant group.
Gaza's Hamas-run health ministry claims Israel's military response has killed more than 9,000 Palestinians.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 3, 2023.
With files from The Associated Press.
MORE POLITICS NEWS
IN DEPTH
As it happened: Zelenskyy visits Canada, addresses Parliament as PM pledges $650M in Ukraine aid
During his historic visit, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy offered repeated thanks to Canada for its continued support for his country as it continues to defend itself from Russia's invasion. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Canada will be making a $650 million 'multi-year commitment' for further Ukraine aid. Recap CTVNews.ca's minute-by-minute updates.
ANALYSIS What do the policies Poilievre's party passed say about the Conservatives' future?
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre spent the summer speaking about housing affordability, a core focus that attendees at the party's Quebec City convention were quick to praise him for. But by the end of the weekend, delegates opted to instead pass policies on contentious social issues. What does that say about the Conservatives' future?
Justin Trudeau and wife Sophie Gregoire Trudeau separating, after 18 years of marriage
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his wife are separating after 18 years of marriage, and while they plan to co-parent their children, Sophie Gregoire Trudeau will no longer be considered the prime minister's spouse in any official capacity.
'A very retro, family-oriented message': New ads aim to reframe Poilievre
With a steady lead in the polls and a healthy war chest of political donations, the Conservative Party is rolling out a trio of new advertisements that are being viewed as aiming to redefine and soften Pierre Poilievre's image and messaging.
Seven rookies promoted, most ministers reassigned in major Trudeau cabinet shuffle
In a major cabinet shuffle on Wednesday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau promoted seven rookies to his front bench, dropped seven ministers, and reassigned the majority of cabinet roles. In a ceremony at Rideau Hall, Trudeau orchestrated one of, if not the most consequential reconfigurations to his cabinet since 2015.
Opinion
OPINION Don Martin: As much as Poilievre wants it, he will not get his election wish for 2023
It’s been 100+ hours of brutal aftermath since Prime Minister Justin Trudeau turned carbon pricing from a national principle into regional graft by lifting the tax on home heating oil and using free heat pumps to buy back the Liberal loyalty of Atlantic Canada voters.
OPINION Don Martin: It's flip-flop or die as Trudeau retreats on universal carbon pricing
With this week’s flip-flop lifting on carbon pricing for heating oil until 2027 (pushing increases beyond the next election) and a doubling of the rural tax rebate, the severely rattled Liberals are chipping away at the load-bearing wall beneath their environmental platform, Don Martin writes.
Opinion Don Martin: Trudeau frolics with unicorns amid the pounding drums of war
There's a parallel Canadian universe that exists only on Justin Trudeau's social media feed, writes political columnist Don Martin in his latest column for CTVNews.ca.
opinion Don Martin: What will change if Poilievre's Conservatives win a majority in the next election?
In his column for CTVNews.ca, political columnist Don Martin contemplates a future with Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre as prime minister, and what will change should his party win a majority government in the next federal election.
OPINION Don Martin: Poilievre picking wrong fights as Liberals struggle under low morale, support
As morale with Justin Trudeau's Liberals goes down the drain with the party's re-election hopes, all Pierre Poilievre needs to do to win is make sure the drain doesn’t get plugged up with doubts about his leadership, writes Don Martin in an exclusive opinion column for CTVNews.ca.
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Newfoundland fishermen get 'best news' on northern cod stocks in a generation
A technical change in assessment has provided good news on the health of Newfoundland’s northern cod stock. That has some fishermen dreaming of the future.
OPINION Here's why you should probably lower your salary expectations for 2024
Looking at current inflation levels and other factors affecting Canada's labour market, workers in many industries may need to lower their expectations for a salary increase in 2024. In a column for CTVNews.ca, personal finance contributor Christopher Liew outlines a few of the main reasons why some companies are projected to reduce their salary increases next year.
Man who tried to record wife having affair guilty of voyeurism, B.C. judge rules
A suspicious husband who surreptitiously installed a hidden camera in the bedroom of his B.C. home – with the admitted intention of catching his wife being unfaithful – has been found guilty of voyeurism.
'She was an innocent child:' Man gets life sentence in fatal poisoning of toddler's breakfast cereal
Toronto resident Francis Ngugi has been sentenced to life in prison, with no chance of parole for 17 years, after pleading guilty to the fatal poisoning of a Scarborough toddler's breakfast cereal in 2021.
Proposed class action lawsuit alleges Ozempic maker failed to disclose serious side effects
A proposed class action lawsuit alleges the makers of Ozempic failed to adequately describe potential side effects such as intense vomiting and painful gallstones.
BREAKING Mary Ellen Turpel-Lafond removed from Order of Canada after Indigenous ID questions
Mary Ellen Turpel-Lafond, a high-profile former judge embroiled in a controversy surrounding her claims to Indigenous identity, has been removed from the Order of Canada at her own request.
Your favourite paper towel brand may be cut from Canada's boreal forest
A new report suggests many paper towel brands Canadians use are cut from the boreal forest.
Putin revokes Russia's ratification of nuclear test ban treaty
Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday signed off on a law revoking his country's ratification of the Comprehensive Nuclear Test Ban Treaty, a move he says is designed to bring Moscow into line with the United States.
OPINION Baby elephants and a plastic throne: Here are the standout moments from King Charles' trip to Kenya
This week, King Charles III embarked on his first state visit to a Commonwealth country since taking the throne last year. Royal commentator Afua Hagan breaks down key moments from the trip, including the absence of an apology for Britain's colonial abuses.
Canada
-
Your favourite paper towel brand may be cut from Canada's boreal forest
A new report suggests many paper towel brands Canadians use are cut from the boreal forest.
-
Newfoundland fishermen get 'best news' on northern cod stocks in a generation
A technical change in assessment has provided good news on the health of Newfoundland’s northern cod stock. That has some fishermen dreaming of the future.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Mary Ellen Turpel-Lafond removed from Order of Canada after Indigenous ID questions
Mary Ellen Turpel-Lafond, a high-profile former judge embroiled in a controversy surrounding her claims to Indigenous identity, has been removed from the Order of Canada at her own request.
-
Man who tried to record wife having affair guilty of voyeurism, B.C. judge rules
A suspicious husband who surreptitiously installed a hidden camera in the bedroom of his B.C. home – with the admitted intention of catching his wife being unfaithful – has been found guilty of voyeurism.
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING Canada's jobless rate rises to 5.7 per cent, fuelling bets Bank of Canada rate hikes are done
Statistics Canada says the country's unemployment rate rose to 5.7 per cent last month, as the economy added a modest 18,000 jobs.
-
Eastern Ontario man taken to hospital following tarantula-involved collision
A furry tarantula spider is being held responsible for a traffic collision in Death Valley National Park between a Swiss couple and an Ontario man on a motorcycle.
World
-
Putin revokes Russia's ratification of nuclear test ban treaty
Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday signed off on a law revoking his country's ratification of the Comprehensive Nuclear Test Ban Treaty, a move he says is designed to bring Moscow into line with the United States.
-
CNN exclusive: Chinese jet fired flares close to submarine-hunting helicopter in South China Sea, Canadian Navy says
A Chinese warplane fired flares in front of a Canadian military helicopter over international waters of the South China Sea last Sunday, an operation that Canadian military officers said was reckless and could have resulted in the downing of the aircraft.
-
Puerto Rican ex-boxer Felix Verdejo sentenced to life in prison in killing of pregnant lover
Former Puerto Rican boxer Felix Verdejo received two life sentences on Friday after he was found guilty in the grisly killing of his 27-year-old pregnant lover.
-
Head of China's state-backed Catholic church to visit Hong Kong amid strained Sino-Vatican relations
The leader of China's Communist Party-sponsored version of the Catholic church will visit Hong Kong this month at the invitation of the city's pope-appointed Roman Catholic cardinal, fostering dialogue as China-Vatican relations remain strained.
-
2 killed as flooding hits Kenya, sweeping away homes and destroying roads, officials say
Heavy rains and flooding ravaged parts of Kenya on Friday, sweeping away homes and livestock and destroying roads and electric transmission lines, authorities said. At least two people were killed and at least one was missing.
-
Pablo Escobar's 'cocaine hippos' face Colombian government cull
Pablo Escobar's notorious "cocaine hippos" are facing a cull, according to a statement from Colombia's minister of environment and sustainable development Thursday.
Politics
-
Alberta would need to negotiate international agreements if it quits CPP: Freeland
Federal Finance Minister Chrystia Freelandsaid Friday that if Alberta were to quit the Canada Pension Plan, it would need to launch a 'complex and multi-year process' of negotiating international social security agreements to deal with contributors who work abroad.
-
Canadians still not cleared to leave Gaza, Blair says movement likely in coming days
Defence Minister Bill Blair says he thinks Canadians will be allowed to leave the Gaza Strip in 'the coming days,' but shared no specific timeline this morning as Canadians faced another day of being left off the list.
-
Trudeau in D.C. to talk hemispheric trade, migration at White House summit
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is in the U.S. capital today to represent Canada at the inaugural Americas Partnership for Economic Prosperity summit.
Health
-
Proposed class action lawsuit alleges Ozempic maker failed to disclose serious side effects
A proposed class action lawsuit alleges the makers of Ozempic failed to adequately describe potential side effects such as intense vomiting and painful gallstones.
-
Ontario to add provincial tax to vaping products; meant to discourage youth uptake
The price of vaping products is set to rise in Ontario, with the province planning to add a tax as a way to reduce the prevalence of vaping, particularly among young people.
-
From window coverings to mushrooms, here's what got recalled in Canada this week
Here's a list of recalled items consumers should watch out for.
Sci-Tech
-
Sunak says agreements at UK summit tip the balance in favor of humanity in fight against AI threats
British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said Thursday that achievements at the first international AI Safety Summit would "tip the balance in favor of humanity" in the race to contain the risks from rapid advances in cutting-edge artificial intelligence.
-
Elon Musk’s conversation with British prime minister finishes off the U.K.’s AI Safety Summit
Elon Musk sat down with British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak in a conversation that dove into the dangers and opportunities of artificial intelligence on Thursday, capping off the UK’s inaugural AI Safety Summit.
-
U.K.'s Sunak to discuss AI risks with Kamala Harris at summit before chat with Elon Musk
U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris and British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak are set to join senior politicians from around the world on Thursday at a U.K. summit focused on containing risks from rapid advances in cutting-edge artificial intelligence.
Entertainment
-
Will Taylor Swift be at the Chiefs' game in Germany? Travis Kelce wouldn't say
Travis Kelce declined to discuss Taylor Swift's status for Sunday's game in Germany -- and their status as a couple.
-
Taylor Swift and Beyonce concerts deliver record-breaking earnings for Live Nation
Live Nation Entertainment has Taylor Swift and Beyoncé to thank for propelling the live concerts organizer to its strongest quarterly results to date.
-
A Russian singer who condemned the war in Ukraine is back home. The Orthodox Church wants an apology
The Russian Orthodox Church on Friday called for an apology from Alla Pugacheva, the country's most renowned pop singer who returned home this week, over her criticism of Russia's war in Ukraine.
Business
-
Biden will host Americas summit that focuses on supply chains, migration and new investment
President Joe Biden is gathering leaders from 10 other countries across the Americas on Friday in the U.S. capital to discuss the tightening of supply chains and address migration issues.
-
North Korean art sells in China despite UN sanctions over nuclear program
For sale at a recent Beijing art exposition was a painting with an asking price of US$2,460 that depicted the snow-capped Mount Paektu, the mythical birthplace of the Korean people.
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING Canada's jobless rate rises to 5.7 per cent, fuelling bets Bank of Canada rate hikes are done
Statistics Canada says the country's unemployment rate rose to 5.7 per cent last month, as the economy added a modest 18,000 jobs.
Lifestyle
-
Your favourite paper towel brand may be cut from Canada's boreal forest
A new report suggests many paper towel brands Canadians use are cut from the boreal forest.
-
Welcome to Mexican 'muerteadas,' a traditional parade to portray how death can be as joyful as life
Mexico's "muerteadas" are part of a festival that stretches for several nights and locals regard as part of their identity. Each celebration differs from one town to another, but most take off at the main church, where participants and musicians sing to honour their local saints.
-
Singapore’s Changi Airport fully reopens Terminal 2 following dramatic makeover
Singapore's Changi Airport has fully reopened Terminal 2 following a massive 3.5-year expansion project.
Sports
-
Tensions spike in Rio de Janeiro ahead of Copa Libertadores soccer final and after Copacabana brawl
Tensions remained high Friday in Rio de Janeiro on the eve of the Copa Libertadores soccer final, following a brawl between fan clubs and a fierce police response on the Copacabana beach the previous day.
-
NHL suspension sparks call for gambling as mental health concern
Some experts are calling on the NHL to treat gambling as a mental health disorder, rather than a harmless pastime, in the wake of the suspension of Ottawa Senators forward Shane Pinto.
-
Canadian paddlers strike triple gold at Pan American Games
Canada's sprint canoe and kayak team produced five medals, including three gold, on the first day of finals at the Pan American Games. Michelle Russell was victorious in women's 500-metre kayak in the San Pedro de la Paz lagoon southwest of Santiago.
Autos
-
Toyota recalls hundreds of thousands vehicles in Canada, warning they may catch fire while being driven
Hundreds of thousands of Toyota SUVs are being recalled in Canada due to an issue that can cause the vehicles to burst into flames while being driven.
-
Ontario announces gas tax cut extension
The Ontario government has announced it will extend its gas and fuel tax rate cuts until June 30, 2024.
-
UAW members at the first Ford plant to go on strike overwhelmingly approve the new contract
Autoworkers at the first Ford factory to go on strike have voted overwhelmingly in favour of a tentative contract agreement reached with the company.