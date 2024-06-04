Entertainment

    • Paula Abdul lines up Tiffany and Taylor Dayne for Canadian tour

    Paula Abdul is pictured in this 2023 file photo. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File) Paula Abdul is pictured in this 2023 file photo. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)
    Paula Abdul plans to vibe her way across Canada with a 21-date tour this fall.

    The former Laker Girl turned "Straight Up" hitmaker has announced she will play her hits across the country alongside supporting acts Taylor Dayne and Tiffany.

    Abdul launches her Straight Up! to Canada Tour in Victoria on Sept. 25 and wraps in Sydney, N.S. on Oct. 26.

    Between those dates, she'll play cities in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba and Ontario before arriving for shows in the Maritimes.

    The tour misses three key Canadian markets in Vancouver, Toronto and Montreal.

    Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. through Abdul's website.

    Abdul began her career as a Los Angeles Lakers cheerleader but found fame in the 1980s after choreographing music videos for major stars, including Janet Jackson's "Nasty," "Control," and "What Have You Done For Me Lately?"

    Her foray into a singing career with her 1988 debut album "Forever Your Girl" delivered major hits that included "Cold Hearted" and "Opposites Attract," while she racked up early '90s hits with "Vibeology" and "Rush Rush."

    Abdul went on to become one of the original judges on "American Idol" and more recently a viral meme after she accidentally hit dancer and actress Julianne Hough with her hat during a performance at the Billboard Music Awards.

    Dayne is best known for her '80s smash "Tell It to My Heart," while Tiffany's teen pop career was sparked by the single "I Think We're Alone Now."

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 4, 2024.

