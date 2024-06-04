From deleting evidence to dismissing reports, audit finds Canadian agencies fall short on fighting cybercrime
With Canadians reporting millions in financial losses due to cybercrime, the auditor general is warning that the federal government "does not have" the capacity or tools to fight cybercrime effectively, citing a series of alarming examples where agencies fell short.
In a new report presented Tuesday, auditor general Karen Hogan examined federal departments and agencies' ability to enforce laws against increasingly sophisticated cybercrimes "to ensure the safety and security of Canadians."
She found a series of breakdowns in coordination, information sharing, tracking, and response between those tasked with protecting people from cybercrimes such as romance scams, phishing attempts, deploying ransomware, and identity theft. This resulted in many reported incidents not being directed to the organization best placed to address them.
"Effectively addressing cybercrime depends on reports going to the organizations best equipped to receive them. Those organizations need to act on the reports they receive to help protect Canadians against the risk of financial loss and other harms," reads the 35-page report.
The departments and agencies that came under the microscope for this review were the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP), the Communications Security Establishment Canada (CSE), the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC), and Public Safety Canada.
CSE failed to pass on reports
Hogan found that the CSE – which centrally focuses on IT security and foreign signals intelligence – determined that close to half of the 10,850 cybercrime reports it received between 2021 and 2023 were out of its mandate as they related to individuals and not organizations.
It appears that the agency's efforts to further assist these Canadians stopped there, with Hogan's report noting CSE did not inform any of these individuals to report their situations to another authority.
The agency, which hosts the Canadian Centre for Cyber Security, is now facing calls to make sure that cybercrimes reported to them are routed to the organization with the mandate to address them.
CRTC deleted evidence
In looking at the role the CRTC plays in relation to its responsibility to enforce Canada's anti-spam legislation, Hogan's audit team found that in one instance related to a report "involving an offer to sell child sexual exploitation material," the telecommunications agency did not refer the matter to law enforcement.
Instead, they told the complainant to contact law enforcement directly.
In another example, the report flags that to avoid being served with a search warrant by law enforcement; the CRTC "deleted evidence and returned electronic devices on an accelerated time frame to a person being investigated for violating the anti-spam legislation."
Hogan wants to see the CRTC set clear policies and procedures outlining "when and under what circumstances information it acquires will be shared with law enforcement."
RCMP staffing impacting response
And, while the RCMP is planning to enact a new "National Cybercrime Solution" meant to make it easier for victims to report cybercrimes by creating a shared database for law enforcement agencies, that effort has been delayed as the national police force struggles to staff its cybercrime investigative teams.
As of January 2024, 30 per cent of positions across the RCMP's cyber-related teams were vacant, according to the audit.
Hogan's report did note that when it came to the RCMP's National Cybercrime Coordination Centre, it was largely effective in issuing the majority of its victim notifications within one day, but its processes could be bolstered by instilling a triage procedure based on the urgency of the alleged crime.
The RCMP is now being asked to improve its documentation and tracking processes for cybercrime reports and investigations, and analyze what's behind the struggles in recruiting and retaining specialized cybercrime staff.
Cybercrime reporting 'confusing'
Broadening this out to the bigger picture, the audit notes that in 2022, victims of fraud reported $531 million in financial losses to the RCMP's Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre – more than triple the amount reported in 2020 – the majority of which were cybercrime related.
Hogan cautions that Canada won't be able to sufficiently combat cybercrime until Canadians are able to more easily report it, and with estimates being that between just five and 10 per cent of cybercrimes are reported in this country, a lacking national system may be contributing to those stats.
"The current system for reporting cybercrime incidents is confusing, and it does not meet the needs of individuals reporting these crimes," she said in a statement accompanying the audit.
Hogan called out the government for not yet enacting a "much needed single point for Canadians to report cybercrime," while being "well coordinated" in their responses to high-priority cases, such as attacks on Government of Canada systems.
In responses given to Hogan's office in advance of the report's tabling, the implicated organizations have agreed with her findings.
Federal response coming
"Because of the increasing sophistication of cybercrime attempts, the low rate of reporting, and the fact that cybercrime does not respect domestic and international borders, collaboration and a strategic response are needed more than ever," the report states.
Hogan is holding a press conference to further discuss her latest reports at 1 p.m. ET on Parliament Hill.
These findings come just a day after Public Safety, Democratic Institutions and Intergovernmental Affairs Minister Dominic LeBlanc, Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly and Defence Minister Bill Blair issued a blunt warning about the threat malicious foreign cyber activity poses to Canadians.
"State-sponsored actors have demonstrated their desire to target all aspects of our society, including each level of government, the private sector, and even individuals," the statement said. "These states obtain information that can be used to interfere with our political systems and our critical infrastructure, and can be used to threaten or harm people in Canada."
Minister LeBlanc and other members of cabinet will respond to the audit's findings in the House of Commons foyer at 2 p.m. ET.
This is a breaking news story, check back for updates…
MORE POLITICS NEWS
IN DEPTH
Budget 2024 prioritizes housing while taxing highest earners, deficit projected at $39.8B
In an effort to level the playing field for young people, in the 2024 federal budget, the government is targeting Canada's highest earners with new taxes in order to help offset billions in new spending to enhance the country's housing supply and social supports.
'One of the greatest': Former prime minister Brian Mulroney commemorated at state funeral
Prominent Canadians, political leaders, and family members remembered former prime minister and Progressive Conservative titan Brian Mulroney as an ambitious and compassionate nation-builder at his state funeral on Saturday.
'Democracy requires constant vigilance' Trudeau testifies at inquiry into foreign election interference in Canada
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau testified Wednesday before the national public inquiry into foreign interference in Canada's electoral processes, following a day of testimony from top cabinet ministers about allegations of meddling in the 2019 and 2021 federal elections. Recap all the prime minister had to say.
As Poilievre sides with Smith on trans restrictions, former Conservative candidate says he's 'playing with fire'
Siding with Alberta Premier Danielle Smith on her proposed restrictions on transgender youth, Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre confirmed Wednesday that he is against trans and non-binary minors using puberty blockers.
Supports for passengers, farmers, artists: 7 bills from MPs and Senators to watch in 2024
When parliamentarians return to Ottawa in a few weeks to kick off the 2024 sitting, there are a few bills from MPs and senators that will be worth keeping an eye on, from a 'gutted' proposal to offer a carbon tax break to farmers, to an initiative aimed at improving Canada's DNA data bank.
Opinion
opinion Don Martin: Gusher of Liberal spending won't put out the fire in this dumpster
A Hail Mary rehash of the greatest hits from the Trudeau government’s three-week travelling pony-show, the 2024 federal budget takes aim at reversing the party’s popularity plunge in the under-40 set, writes political columnist Don Martin. But will it work before the next election?
opinion Don Martin: The doctor Trudeau dumped has a prescription for better health care
Political columnist Don Martin sat down with former federal health minister Jane Philpott, who's on a crusade to help fix Canada's broken health care system, and who declined to take any shots at the prime minister who dumped her from caucus.
opinion Don Martin: Trudeau's seeking shelter from the housing storm he helped create
While Justin Trudeau's recent housing announcements are generally drawing praise from experts, political columnist Don Martin argues there shouldn’t be any standing ovations for a prime minister who helped caused the problem in the first place.
opinion Don Martin: Poilievre has the field to himself as he races across the country to big crowds
It came to pass on Thursday evening that the confidentially predictable failure of the Official Opposition non-confidence motion went down with 204 Liberal, BQ and NDP nays to 116 Conservative yeas. But forcing Canada into a federal election campaign was never the point.
opinion Don Martin: How a beer break may have doomed the carbon tax hike
When the Liberal government chopped a planned beer excise tax hike to two per cent from 4.5 per cent and froze future increases until after the next election, says political columnist Don Martin, it almost guaranteed a similar carbon tax move in the offing.
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Feature Report Fixed or variable? Advice from more than 50 brokers for Canadians whose mortgages are up for renewal
Over the next year-and-a-half, 44 per cent of all mortgages will be up for renewal in Canada. To help guide consumers through these uncertain financial times, CTV News reached out to more than 50 mortgage brokers across Canada with a list of questions. Their answers provide professional guidance for individuals and families searching for clarity and sound advice.
BREAKING Policies, procedures often broken in awarding contracts to under-fire consulting firm: auditor general
Canada's auditor general is blasting federal government departments and agencies for disregarding their own procurement policies and failing to manage risks relating to contracts awarded to McKinsey and Company.
A 74-year-old in hospice care was declared dead, a sheriff's official said. Hours later, something truly astonishing happened
Constance Glantz had been in a nursing home. In hospice care. She was 74. She was declared dead. Then, she started to breath.
Airline loses Ontario woman's suitcase, doesn't offer compensation for 3 months
An Ontario woman who took a trip to Mexico in February said the airline lost her luggage on the flight home and didn’t compensate her for three months.
BREAKING From deleting evidence to dismissing reports, audit finds Canadian agencies fall short on fighting cybercrime
With Canadians reporting millions in financial losses due to cybercrime, the auditor general is warning that the federal government 'does not have' the capacity or tools to fight cybercrime effectively, citing a series of alarming examples where agencies fell short.
Paris Olympics: Opening athlete parade on a river, not in a stadium, tops list of innovations
Exactly 100 years since the Olympics were last staged in Paris, and 128 years since its modern revival in Athens, the Summer Games can still deliver fresh looks for its 33rd edition. Here is a look at the innovations the Paris Olympics will showcase.
Three babies were abandoned in London over 7 years. Now it's revealed they're siblings
Police are searching for the parents of three babies who were wrapped in shopping bags and blankets, then abandoned in east London over the past seven years.
North Korea's trash balloons deepen tensions with the South. Here's what's happening between rivals
Animosities between North and South Korea are rising sharply again over an unusual cause: The North's rubbish-carrying balloons.
Takeaways from Fauci's testimony at contentious U.S. House hearing on COVID-19 pandemic
Dr. Anthony Fauci, the former director of the U.S. National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, testified on Monday at a House subcommittee hearing about the U.S. response to the COVID-19 pandemic and the origins of the virus.
Canada
-
BREAKING
BREAKING From deleting evidence to dismissing reports, audit finds Canadian agencies fall short on fighting cybercrime
With Canadians reporting millions in financial losses due to cybercrime, the auditor general is warning that the federal government 'does not have' the capacity or tools to fight cybercrime effectively, citing a series of alarming examples where agencies fell short.
-
Winnipeg trial expected to hear from psychiatrist who assessed admitted serial killer
An admitted serial killer's mental state is expected to be the focus of a Winnipeg murder trial after a judge agreed to hear testimony from a forensic psychiatrist and YouTuber.
-
N.B. auditor general finds $173 million in travel nurse contracts 'did not demonstrate value for money'
New Brunswick’s auditor general says the province’s travel nurse contracts signed over a two-year period were riddled with problems and risks.
-
'A lot of all-nighters': Winnipeg student creates massive D-Day diorama
When Alyssa Anklewich’s history teacher assigned her Westwood Collegiate class an essay about D-Day, the 15-year-old had other ideas.
-
Suspect caught making sundae during Kelowna break-in: RCMP
Mounties in Kelowna nabbed a would-be burglar with an apparent sweet tooth over the weekend.
-
This MP says hundreds shared stories of coercive control, asks House to pass bill
An NDP MP says she hopes the polarized House of Commons will continue to put partisanship aside to pass her bill to criminalize coercive control this week, after hearing hundreds of personal stories about intimate partner violence.
World
-
Lawyers begin opening statements in Hunter Biden's federal firearms case
Lawyers will make their opening statements Tuesday in the federal gun case against U.S. President Joe Biden's son Hunter after a jury was seated for the trial.
-
Spanish court summons prime minister's wife in corruption probe. Government alleges a smear campaign
A Spanish investigative judge has summoned the wife of Spain’s prime minister to give testimony as part of an investigation into allegations that she used her position to influence business deals, a Madrid-based court said Tuesday.
-
Biden lays into Trump over convictions and says he now poses a greater threat than in 2016
U.S. President Joe Biden laid into his predecessor and likely opponent in November's election, Donald Trump, for being convicted by a Manhattan jury on 34 felony counts related to hush money payments.
-
India election: Modi says his coalition is on the path to a third straight term, calling it a 'historical feat'
Prime Minister Narendra Modi says his coalition is on the path to a third straight term in India's election, calling it a "historical feat."
-
North Korea's trash balloons deepen tensions with the South. Here's what's happening between rivals
Animosities between North and South Korea are rising sharply again over an unusual cause: The North's rubbish-carrying balloons.
-
Colorado man's necklace helps him dodge a bullet
Many may consider their accessories necessary but for one Colorado man, his was, quite literally, a lifesaver.
Politics
-
BREAKING
BREAKING From deleting evidence to dismissing reports, audit finds Canadian agencies fall short on fighting cybercrime
With Canadians reporting millions in financial losses due to cybercrime, the auditor general is warning that the federal government 'does not have' the capacity or tools to fight cybercrime effectively, citing a series of alarming examples where agencies fell short.
-
This MP says hundreds shared stories of coercive control, asks House to pass bill
An NDP MP says she hopes the polarized House of Commons will continue to put partisanship aside to pass her bill to criminalize coercive control this week, after hearing hundreds of personal stories about intimate partner violence.
-
MPs 'wittingly' took part in foreign interference: national security committee
Some MPs began 'wittingly assisting' foreign state actors soon after their election, says a report released Monday, including sending confidential information to Indian officials.
Health
-
N.B. auditor general finds $173 million in travel nurse contracts 'did not demonstrate value for money'
New Brunswick’s auditor general says the province’s travel nurse contracts signed over a two-year period were riddled with problems and risks.
-
Children, people with disabilities to qualify for national dental care on June 27
The Liberal government says it will expand eligibility for the federal dental program to children and people with disabilities on June 27.
-
A 74-year-old in hospice care was declared dead, a sheriff's official said. Hours later, something truly astonishing happened
Constance Glantz had been in a nursing home. In hospice care. She was 74. She was declared dead. Then, she started to breath.
Sci-Tech
-
Mourners can now speak to an AI version of the dead. But will that help with grief?
A 61-year-old startup entrepreneur teamed up with his friend in the U.S., Robert LoCascio, CEO of the AI-powered legacy platform Eternos. Within two months, they built "a comprehensive, interactive AI version" of Michael Bommer -- the company's first client.
-
Boeing, NASA target June 5 for Starliner's debut crew flight
Boeing and NASA said on Sunday that their teams are preparing to launch the new Starliner space capsule on June 5 after scrubbing its inaugural test flight launch attempt on Saturday.
-
Scientists are on a quest for drought-resistant wheat, agriculture's 'Holy Grail'
Plant biologist Marcus Samuel has been working for more than a decade to improve the climate resilience of crops.
Entertainment
-
Janis Paige, star of Hollywood and Broadway, dies at 101
Janis Paige, a popular actor in Hollywood and in Broadway musicals and comedies who danced with Fred Astaire, toured with Bob Hope and continued to perform into her 80s, has died. She was 101.
-
Female musicians underrepresented on Canadian radio playlists: study
A new report on Canada's radio airwaves says songs performed by women have been underplayed on commercial music stations for at least the past decade.
-
Rapper Sean Kingston booked into Florida jail, where he and mother are charged with US$1M in fraud
Rapper and singer Sean Kingston is back in South Florida, where he and his mother are charged with committing more than a million dollars' worth of fraud.
Business
-
Online streaming services must now pay into fund for Canadian news, content
Online streaming services like Netflix and Spotify are being told they must start contributing money toward local news and the production of Canadian content.
-
Dr Pepper just passed Pepsi as the second biggest soda brand
Coke is still the top soda in America. But the runner up spot, long held by Pepsi, now belongs to Dr Pepper.
-
Musk's X is allowing users to post consensual adult content, formalizing a prior Twitter policy
The social media platform X says it will now formally allow people to show consensual adult content, as long as it is clearly labeled as such.
Lifestyle
-
Why this popular card game is still relevant 52 years after its debut
The family-favourite card game has been around for 52 years — but it may be more popular than ever. Almost everyone seems to play it, and by one measure it’s the top-selling game in the world.
-
Star Wars elopements and mashed potato bars: Manitoba brides making weddings their own
From Star Wars costumes to mashed potato bars to mid-week soirees, Manitoba couples are finding ways to personalize their weddings in new and creative ways.
-
Cannabis-infused poutine sauce, jerky, nuts among new edible options in Quebec
The few customers looking for an edible option at a Quebec cannabis store (SQDC) will have noticed some new options on the shelves though the weed-infused poutines sauce, jerky and sausages are not increasing the bottom dollar.
Sports
-
Paris Olympics: Opening athlete parade on a river, not in a stadium, tops list of innovations
Exactly 100 years since the Olympics were last staged in Paris, and 128 years since its modern revival in Athens, the Summer Games can still deliver fresh looks for its 33rd edition. Here is a look at the innovations the Paris Olympics will showcase.
-
Oilers latest Canadian team to try to end country's Stanley Cup drought
The Edmonton Oilers have the opportunity to quench a long national thirst for hockey glory.
-
Fan steps in to caddie for pro golfer at Canadian Open in Hamilton
Paul Emerson only planned on watching the RBC Canadian Open from the gallery this weekend in Hamilton, but ended up caddying for one of the pros.
Autos
-
Toyota apologizes for cheating on vehicle testing and halts production of three models
Toyota Chairman Akio Toyoda apologized Monday for massive cheating on certification tests for seven vehicle models as the automaker suspended production of three of them.
-
Here's how far B.C. drivers must keep from cyclists, pedestrians under new law
A new law protecting cyclists and pedestrians in British Columbia takes effect Monday, establishing minimum distances that drivers must keep from so-called vulnerable road users.
-
Montreal driver says it's quicker to drive to the U.S. than the West Island
Richard D'Agostino says he was aghast to find out that it was going to take him over an hour to get to Dollard-des-Ormeaux from downtown Montreal.
Local Spotlight
Suspect caught making sundae during Kelowna break-in: RCMP
Mounties in Kelowna nabbed a would-be burglar with an apparent sweet tooth over the weekend.
'A lot of all-nighters': Winnipeg student creates massive D-Day diorama
When Alyssa Anklewich’s history teacher assigned her Westwood Collegiate class an essay about D-Day, the 15-year-old had other ideas.
Forest bathing: What it is and why some Alberta doctors recommend it
Many people are familiar with the benefits of being in nature, but forest therapy goes a step further than a simple walk in the woods.
Lanny McDonald and a few old Flames take the Stanley Cup on a surprise visit to the man who saved his life
The Stanley Cup was passing through town Friday, and Lanny Legend took it upon himself to take it for a surprise visit.
107-year-old luxury rail car ready for visitors after major restoration
Car 14 is a luxury passenger car that once made regular runs from London to Port Stanley starting in 1917.
U of W Two-Spirit Archives aim to preserve history of a community 'erased' from heritage
A hefty donation by a renowned local activist to the University of Winnipeg has created what is believed to be the most comprehensive two-spirit archives in all of Canada.
'It really has brought a lot of joy': Family of baby foxes moves into Manitoba woman's yard
Leanne Van Bergen discovered a skulk of 10 baby foxes, and two mothers, had made themselves at home on her property in Beausejour.
81-year-old Waterloo, Ont. woman with paralysis, amputated leg lives out dream of riding horse again
An 81-year-old Waterloo, Ont. woman thought she’d never ride a horse again after a brain bleed led to severe physical complications.
Video shows driver in Toronto frantically getting out of car being pushed by truck
A CP24 camera caught the moment a driver frantically got out of her car as it was being dragged by a truck on Avenue Road Wednesday afternoon.
Vancouver
-
Here's how far B.C. drivers must keep from cyclists, pedestrians under new law
A new law protecting cyclists and pedestrians in British Columbia takes effect Monday, establishing minimum distances that drivers must keep from so-called vulnerable road users.
-
Feature Report
Feature Report Fixed or variable? Advice from more than 50 brokers for Canadians whose mortgages are up for renewal
Over the next year-and-a-half, 44 per cent of all mortgages will be up for renewal in Canada. To help guide consumers through these uncertain financial times, CTV News reached out to more than 50 mortgage brokers across Canada with a list of questions. Their answers provide professional guidance for individuals and families searching for clarity and sound advice.
-
B.C. school district apologizes for asking students, 'Should Israel exist?'
The Burnaby School District superintendent has issued an apology and launched an investigation after a Grade 6/7 class was presented with a question regarding the existence of Israel.
Toronto
-
FEATURE REPORT
FEATURE REPORT 'Harder than anything': Ontario family's mortgage payments to increase by more than $2,000
An Ontario mother said her mortgage payments are about to practically double – translating to more than $2,000 extra per month if interest rates don’t dip on Wednesday – and it’s 'harder than anything' she’s ever faced.
-
Rexdale school to reopen after shooting that left 1 man dead, 4 others wounded
North Albion Collegiate Institute will reopen to students and staff on Tuesday morning following a shooting outside the school on Sunday night that left one man dead and four others wounded, the Toronto District School Board confirms.
-
Airline loses Ontario woman's suitcase, doesn't offer compensation for 3 months
An Ontario woman who took a trip to Mexico in February said the airline lost her luggage on the flight home and didn’t compensate her for three months.
Calgary
-
FEATURE REPORT
FEATURE REPORT Calgarians up for mortgage renewal brace for looming BoC interest rate decision
While the hope of an impending interest rate cut from the Bank of Canada on Wednesday could ease the blow for Calgary mortgage borrowers, a higher rate awaits the vast majority of those with a fixed rate who are soon to renew their agreement.
-
Majority of Calgarians feel city moving in wrong direction: poll
A new public opinion poll shows the majority of Calgarians aren't happy with recent decisions from city hall.
-
Calgary swimming programs closes in on pre-pandemic capacity
More swimming spots will be available this year than in recent years, the City of Calgary says.
Ottawa
-
FEATURE REPORT
FEATURE REPORT What should you do in Ottawa to get the best mortgage?
More than two million Canadians will renew their mortgages over the next year-and-a-half. CTV News asked more than 50 mortgage brokers across Canada how to get the best mortgage deal. This is what we found.
-
OPP investigating after man found deceased next to e-bicycle on road east of Ottawa
Ontario Provincial Police are investigating the death of a 41-year-old man, who was found on the side of the road next to an e-bicycle east of Ottawa.
-
Child in life-threatening condition after being pulled from water at Britannia Beach
Ottawa paramedics say a child is in life-threatening condition after being pulled from the Ottawa River at Britannia Beach Monday afternoon.
Montreal
-
Bus carrying Quebec tourists crashes in Cuba, leaving 1 dead and 26 injured
One person is dead and 26 were injured after a bus carrying Quebec tourists was involved in a collision in Cuba on Sunday.
-
Defibrillators to be installed in all Quebec public schools
The Quebec government says it will spend more than $3 million to equip all public schools with an automated external defibrillator.
-
Quebec law makes it easier for adopted children to find their birth parents
Quebec is introducing changes to make it easier for adopted children to find their birth parents.
Edmonton
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING Area near Londonderry Mall closed for investigation into fatal crash
At least one person was killed in a crash near Londonderry Mall and M.E. LaZerte School early Tuesday morning.
-
FEATURE REPORT
FEATURE REPORT 'Get a second opinion': Edmonton mortgage brokers offer advice amid rising tide of renewals
More than two million Canadians will have to renew their mortgages in the next couple years and many will face a steep rise in their payments.
-
Josh Classen's forecast: Warmer, drier trend sets in after today
Clouds and some showers in the Edmonton region again this morning. But...I don't think this will turn into the heavier, steady rain that we had through most of Monday.
Atlantic
-
Straight Up to Canada: Paula Abdul announces shows in Saint John, Truro, Sydney
Grammy Award-winning singer and dancer Paula Abdul has announced she is going on tour in Canada this fall and is making three stops in the Maritimes.
-
N.S. firefighters rescue dog stuck in drain for two days
A video of a dramatic dog rescue in Kempt Shore, N.S., over the weekend is getting a lot of views online.
-
N.B. auditor general finds $173 million in travel nurse contracts 'did not demonstrate value for money'
New Brunswick’s auditor general says the province’s travel nurse contracts signed over a two-year period were riddled with problems and risks.
Winnipeg
-
FEATURE REPORT
FEATURE REPORT As millions of mortgages come up for renewal, how can you save money? Winnipeg brokers weigh in
As mortgage renewals surge across the country, CTV News Winnipeg asked several mortgage brokers in Winnipeg what residents should consider when refinancing a mortgage.
-
Winnipeg to spend $1M to prevent collapse of Arlington Street Bridge
The City of Winnipeg is set to put money into the Arlington Street Bridge even though it remains closed to traffic.
-
'A lot of all-nighters': Winnipeg student creates massive D-Day diorama
When Alyssa Anklewich’s history teacher assigned her Westwood Collegiate class an essay about D-Day, the 15-year-old had other ideas.
Regina
-
Here's why gas prices might drop in Sask. this week
Canadians for Affordable Energy (CAF) President Dan McTeague believes gas prices might see a slight decline to start the month of June.
-
'Trust and accountability': Sask. NDP renew calls for investigation of former gov't house leader
The NDP Opposition believes the change in former Government House Leader Jeremy Harrison's story concerning his visit to the legislative building with a gun warrants his removal from the Sask. Party's cabinet and caucus.
-
Bread, milk, apples: Federal NDP wants price cap for grocery store staples
The federal New Democrats want a price cap on grocery store staples if the Liberal government can't convince grocers to bring down the prices themselves.
Kitchener
-
National Bank of Canada seizes Ont. woman's car by mistake
A university student woke up one morning to find her car had been towed away without warning. She finally got answers - just not the ones she expected.
-
Regional police investigating damage at Kitchener place of worship
On Monday, police responded to a report of property damage at a place of worship in Kitchener.
-
Regional police searching for missing 13-year-old last seen in Preston
Waterloo Regional Police are looking for a missing 13-year-old.
Saskatoon
-
Here's why gas prices might drop in Sask. this week
Canadians for Affordable Energy (CAF) President Dan McTeague believes gas prices might see a slight decline to start the month of June.
-
Judge signals accused killer Greg Fertuck may file for a mistrial, 11 days before verdict
Greg Fertuck is trying to apply for a mistrial, just 11 days before a judge is expected to deliver the verdict in his murder trial.
-
Bread, milk, apples: Federal NDP wants price cap for grocery store staples
The federal New Democrats want a price cap on grocery store staples if the Liberal government can't convince grocers to bring down the prices themselves.
Northern Ontario
-
FEATURE REPORT
FEATURE REPORT 'Harder than anything': Ontario family's mortgage payments to increase by more than $2,000
An Ontario mother said her mortgage payments are about to practically double – translating to more than $2,000 extra per month if interest rates don’t dip on Wednesday – and it’s 'harder than anything' she’s ever faced.
-
Northern Ontario’s population surges at record rate
Our region’s population is growing at record numbers, according to recent Statistics Canada numbers, with many communities seeing their highest influx of residents in years.
-
Canine parvovirus cases rising in the Sudbury area
An animal shelter in Sudbury is urging dog owners to take precautions to protect their pets against parvovirus (known as parvo), which can be deadly.
London
-
Weapons and drugs seized by Strathroy-Caradoc police
On Sunday, officers were called to a home on Longwoods Road — when they got there, they found a man who was also wanted by another police service.
-
Investigator called in after house fire in London
London fire crews were called to the scene of a house fire on Piccadilly Street around 7 a.m. According to London fire, all occupants are confirmed to be out safely.
-
'If we can’t maintain property standards, our city is lost': Encampment crackdown in OEV
Crews removed homeless encampments straddling Dundas Street in the Old East Village Monday morning.
Barrie
-
Woman faces impaired driving charge after crashing into Barrie house, forcing evacuation
A woman faces charges after crashing into a house in Barrie's east end over the weekend, forcing several residents to evacuate their homes for hours.
-
Sea-doo incident claims life of man, 23, in Muskoka
A young man died over the weekend after falling into the water while riding a Sea-doo in Muskoka.
-
Alliston's Matthews House Hospice hike breaks fundraising records
Hike for Hospice raises record amount for Matthews House Hospice in Alliston.
Windsor
-
FEATURE REPORT
FEATURE REPORT 'Gut wrenching feeling': Windsor homeowner realizes his interest rate could double
Canadian mortgage holders are set to pay more for what they borrowed.
-
Real Canadian Superstore on Dougall Avenue closed after fire
An early morning fire turned into an inconvenience for shoppers when they showed up to the Real Canadian Superstore Tuesday morning.
-
Friends remember Bluesfest founder Ted Boomer
A Windsor icon whose name is synonymous with Blues music has passed away. Ted Boomer was instrumental in Windsor’s Bluesfest, founding the event back in 1995, with other events in the Bluesfest International portfolio to follow.
Vancouver Island
-
Weather continues to hamper search for overdue climbers in Garibaldi Park
With a rainfall warning in effect for the Squamish area, mountain peaks are shrouded in heavy cloud – severely hampering search and rescue efforts to locate three mountaineers who did not return from Garibaldi Park as planned on Friday.
-
Here's how far B.C. drivers must keep from cyclists, pedestrians under new law
A new law protecting cyclists and pedestrians in British Columbia takes effect Monday, establishing minimum distances that drivers must keep from so-called vulnerable road users.
-
B.C. man arrested after trying to pull driver from vehicle in impaired road rage incident: RCMP
Mounties on Vancouver Island arrested a 31-year-old man Friday after he reportedly struck another vehicle and then assaulted the driver in what police allege was an alcohol-impaired road rage incident.
Kelowna
-
Suspect caught making sundae during Kelowna break-in: RCMP
Mounties in Kelowna nabbed a would-be burglar with an apparent sweet tooth over the weekend.
-
Fire that destroyed Kelowna auto shop investigated as arson: RCMP
Mounties in Kelowna have deemed a fire that ripped through an automotive repair business in Kelowna over the weekend suspicious in nature.
-
Police try to identify man who allegedly chased kids from Kamloops park
Mounties in Kamloops are appealing for information after two recent reports of a man chasing children in a park.
Lethbridge
-
Southern Alberta gearing up for the summer tourist season
Hotels and attractions are preparing for an influx of visitors over the next few months. Tourism Lethbridge believes the industry will continue its bounce back from COVID-19 this summer.
-
Lethbridge turns the taps back on at four public drinking stations across city
The City of Lethbridge has turned the taps back on at four public drinking stations across the city.
-
Summer roadwork underway in Lethbridge
Road milling and repaving in Lethbridge is unofficially underway.
Sault Ste. Marie
-
Northern Ontario’s population surges at record rate
Our region’s population is growing at record numbers, according to recent Statistics Canada numbers, with many communities seeing their highest influx of residents in years.
-
Ontario Chamber of Commerce says businesses feeling the impact of the drug crisis
Citing a projection of more than 3,000 annual drug poisoning deaths in the province for a fifth consecutive year, the Ontario Chamber of Commerce is calling for urgent action on the substance use and overdose crisis.
-
Northern Ont. police cleared in arrest that left man with serious injuries
Police in Thunder Bay who entered a drug den in February have been cleared of wrongdoing after a suspect they arrested was left with serious head and other injuries.
N.L.
-
N.L. becomes latest province to eye stricter tobacco regulations
Newfoundland and Labrador has floated an eyebrow-raising trial balloon in a bid to further the public health fight against tobacco and nicotine.
-
'Loneliness will kill': N.L. long-term care homes struggled with COVID restrictions
A study from Newfoundland and Labrador's Memorial University says visitor restrictions during the COVID-19 pandemic left long-term care visitors with a 'significant' increase in isolation, leading to concerns about residents' mental and physical health.
-
Solutions coming for piled-up bodies outside Newfoundland hospital
Health officials in Newfoundland and Labrador say they are only weeks away from a solution to move unclaimed human remains out of roadside freezers and into a nearby hospital.