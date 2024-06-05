Business

    • BoC to announce interest rate decision today as many forecasters anticipate rate cut

    Share
    OTTAWA -

    To cut or not to cut -- that is the question the Bank of Canada will answer this morning as it announces its latest interest rate decision.

    Forecasters are widely expecting the central bank to lower its key interest rate by a quarter of a percentage point, which would mark the first rate cut in more than four years.

    The Bank of Canada's key interest rate is currently sitting at five per cent, the highest it's been since 2001.

    Economists say the noticeable slowdown in inflation as well as economic weakness justify a rate cut.

    If the Bank of Canada opts to lower its policy rate, it would be moving ahead of some of its central bank peers, including the U.S. Federal Reserve.

    Governor Tiff Macklem is scheduled to hold a news conference to speak to media about the decision.

    CTVNews.ca will stream the news conference LIVE at 10:30 a.m. ET.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 5, 2024.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Feature Report

    Feature Report Fixed or variable? Advice from more than 50 brokers for Canadians whose mortgages are up for renewal

    Over the next year-and-a-half, 44 per cent of all mortgages will be up for renewal in Canada. To help guide consumers through these uncertain financial times, CTV News reached out to more than 50 mortgage brokers across Canada with a list of questions. Their answers provide professional guidance for individuals and families searching for clarity and sound advice.

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Local Spotlight

    Vancouver

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Kitchener

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Barrie

    Windsor

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Lethbridge

    Sault Ste. Marie

    N.L.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News