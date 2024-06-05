Family phone plans hinder escape from domestic violence: Women's Shelters Canada
Women's Shelters Canada is calling on phone companies to adjust how they respond to those escaping from domestic violence, saying the costs of changing a phone number and difficulties leaving a shared plan are key barriers for victims.
The organization released a report Wednesday that looked into how Bell, Rogers and Telus reacted to a victim's request for a changed plan, and it is now making recommendations for how they can improve service for these vulnerable people.
Rhiannon Wong, the group's Tech Safety Canada project manager, said their report comes shortly after a national survey in April found that harassment was the most common form of technology-facilitated gender-based violence. Other forms include threats, location tracking, preventing access to online accounts, surveillance and non-consensual image sharing.
"This form of violence grows ignored, largely due to the perception that it isn't as serious because it's not physical violence," Wong said in an interview.
"It's really important that telecom companies are able to respond to this because illegal acts like harassment and threats through technology — they're allowing this to happen through their services."
The report from April said of the 204 front-line workers surveyed between 2022 and 2023, 95 per cent said they had supported survivors experiencing this form of violence. It said 98 per cent had identified smartphones as the main device being used to harass victims.
The survey also said 44 per cent of shelter workers reported seeing family mobile phone plans misused against survivors.
"Violence and abuse through technology often prevents survivors from being able to access domestic and sexual violence support, or even be able to find affordable housing or employment due to an abuser's control over technology," Wong said. "This is because abusers are monitoring who a survivor is calling, they're controlling when they have access to the internet and sending harassing and threatening messages.
In order to test how companies reacted to requests for help leaving an abuser's plan, staff members in Ontario and B.C. contacted customer service agents at Bell, Rogers and Telus, Wong said.
She said the companies were chosen because they are the largest in Canada and are available in every territory and province. But, she said, their suggestions also extend to all telecommunications companies, not just those included in their study.
Wong explained each company was contacted a total of four times — twice via web chat and twice via phone. Each time, Women’s Shelters Canada staff identified themselves and said they were calling on behalf of a domestic violence survivor who needed support changing their phone number or leaving a shared plan owned by the abuser.
The report said staff all reported issues around "access, inconsistency, cost, requiring survivors to involve the abuser in separating from a shared plan, and requiring credit checks to set up new accounts."
Wong, who was one of the staffers to make the calls, said there "weren't a lot of options" made available.
"From the research that we did, we found that the answers to our questions really depended on the agent who answered our calls," she said.
"For example, one agent that I talked to spent most of their time trying to get me to sign up for a credit card, rather than support me in an issue that I presented them with."
The organization has listed a series of recommendations for the companies, including that employees have "consistent and clear understandings of company policies" and undergo training on how to respond to victims in a "trauma-informed manner."
It also suggests making it easier for customers to leave shared plans without authorization from the account owner and that they offer fee waivers in cases of domestic violence, without requiring documentation through a police report.
Wong said Telus, Rogers and Bell were all consulted, and their responses were included in the final version of the report. All three companies acknowledged the issues and said they were reviewing processes to better support victims.
Bell is quoted saying it "is committed to improving the customer experience and ensuring we provide appropriate interactions with anyone who contacts us for assistance." It sent the same response to The Canadian Press when asked for a reaction to the report.
Rogers was quoted in the report as saying that it was taking steps to implement a number of the recommendations in the report, "including waiving fees for victims and making it easier for them to be removed from a shared plan." It said it was also updating training for front-line service agents. It reaffirmed the same in an email Tuesday.
Telus did not immediately respond to a request for comment. But, in the report, it highlighted various programs they offer for internet safety and mental wellness, and said it was "committed to offering support and assistance to customers in need."
While Wong said the goal remains on shifting protocols for phone companies, governments can also play a role in ensuring safety extends to all types of technology.
"There's a lot of focus and pressure from government and the public to keep folks safe from online harm when it comes to social media, but harms like harassment and threats through other forms of technology, like our smartphones, is just as prevalent and illegal," she said.
"What we do want from government is to take all forms of tech-facilitated gender-based violence seriously when they're coming up with bills and legislation."
This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 5, 2024.
CTV News is a division of Bell Media, which is part of BCE Inc.
Budget 2024 prioritizes housing while taxing highest earners, deficit projected at $39.8B
In an effort to level the playing field for young people, in the 2024 federal budget, the government is targeting Canada's highest earners with new taxes in order to help offset billions in new spending to enhance the country's housing supply and social supports.
'One of the greatest': Former prime minister Brian Mulroney commemorated at state funeral
Prominent Canadians, political leaders, and family members remembered former prime minister and Progressive Conservative titan Brian Mulroney as an ambitious and compassionate nation-builder at his state funeral on Saturday.
'Democracy requires constant vigilance' Trudeau testifies at inquiry into foreign election interference in Canada
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau testified Wednesday before the national public inquiry into foreign interference in Canada's electoral processes, following a day of testimony from top cabinet ministers about allegations of meddling in the 2019 and 2021 federal elections. Recap all the prime minister had to say.
As Poilievre sides with Smith on trans restrictions, former Conservative candidate says he's 'playing with fire'
Siding with Alberta Premier Danielle Smith on her proposed restrictions on transgender youth, Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre confirmed Wednesday that he is against trans and non-binary minors using puberty blockers.
Supports for passengers, farmers, artists: 7 bills from MPs and Senators to watch in 2024
When parliamentarians return to Ottawa in a few weeks to kick off the 2024 sitting, there are a few bills from MPs and senators that will be worth keeping an eye on, from a 'gutted' proposal to offer a carbon tax break to farmers, to an initiative aimed at improving Canada's DNA data bank.
opinion Don Martin: Gusher of Liberal spending won't put out the fire in this dumpster
A Hail Mary rehash of the greatest hits from the Trudeau government’s three-week travelling pony-show, the 2024 federal budget takes aim at reversing the party’s popularity plunge in the under-40 set, writes political columnist Don Martin. But will it work before the next election?
opinion Don Martin: The doctor Trudeau dumped has a prescription for better health care
Political columnist Don Martin sat down with former federal health minister Jane Philpott, who's on a crusade to help fix Canada's broken health care system, and who declined to take any shots at the prime minister who dumped her from caucus.
opinion Don Martin: Trudeau's seeking shelter from the housing storm he helped create
While Justin Trudeau's recent housing announcements are generally drawing praise from experts, political columnist Don Martin argues there shouldn’t be any standing ovations for a prime minister who helped caused the problem in the first place.
opinion Don Martin: Poilievre has the field to himself as he races across the country to big crowds
It came to pass on Thursday evening that the confidentially predictable failure of the Official Opposition non-confidence motion went down with 204 Liberal, BQ and NDP nays to 116 Conservative yeas. But forcing Canada into a federal election campaign was never the point.
opinion Don Martin: How a beer break may have doomed the carbon tax hike
When the Liberal government chopped a planned beer excise tax hike to two per cent from 4.5 per cent and froze future increases until after the next election, says political columnist Don Martin, it almost guaranteed a similar carbon tax move in the offing.
Bank of Canada cuts key rate for first time in more than 4 years
The Bank of Canada announced Wednesday that it’s cutting its key interest rate by a quarter of a percentage point to 4.75 per cent.
Boeing tries again to launch NASA astronauts for the first time after latest round of repairs
Boeing geared up again Wednesday for its first astronaut launch, held up for years by safety concerns.
Has Canada experienced a Trump bump in immigration from the U.S.?
While a growing number of Americans may be considering moving north to Canada to escape Donald Trump, an immigration lawyer says few will actually qualify to live and work here.
Amanda Knox re-convicted of slander in Italy for accusing innocent man in roommate's 2007 murder
An Italian court reconvicted Amanda Knox of slander Wednesday, quashing her hope of removing a legal stain against her that has persisted long after her exoneration in the brutal 2007 murder of her British roommate while the two were exchange students in Italy.
opinion Tom Mulcair: Pierre Poilievre proves to be a quick study when it comes to damage control
It was Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre’s birthday on Monday, but he could've probably done without the package that one of his more obscure backbenchers dropped on his doorstep, writes former NDP leader Tom Mulcair in his latest column for CTVNews.ca.
The largest geomagnetic storm in 20 years set off displays of the auroras recently, and another show is expected
If you've managed to catch a glimpse of the auroras this spring, you may be wondering what they have to do with the sun, and why they seem to be happening more than usual lately.
Pet dog named Peanut must be returned after breakup, B.C. tribunal rules
The co-owner of a dog named Peanut has been ordered to return the pet to their ex after a custody dispute was heard by B.C.'s small claims tribunal.
Man sentenced to 40 years to life for killing mother after argument over video game volume
A New Hampshire man has been sentenced to 40 years to life in prison for fatally stabbing his mother after the two had argued about the volume on the video games he was playing.
Newfoundland is being sieged by heavy fog, and travellers are paying the price
A thick and heavy fog has been laying siege to the skies over St. John’s, and drawing a heavy toll from some airplane passengers who’ve seen their travel plans pummelled with no end in sight.
Man dead in officer-involved shooting in Niverville: Manitoba RCMP
Officers with the Manitoba RCMP and Winnipeg Police Service are on scene of an officer-involved shooting in Niverville on Wednesday morning.
Murder trial to hear from second psychiatrist about mental state of serial killer
A court-appointed forensic psychiatrist is set to testify today about the mental state of an admitted serial killer.
A 100-year-old Canadian D-Day veteran on remembrance, peace and the threat of war
At 100 years old, the Second World War veteran says this 80th anniversary is his last decennial commemoration, and perhaps the last time he makes the trip to France at all.
N.S. student wins prestigious scholarship for famous Scotland university
A Cape Breton is this year's recipient of the McEuen Scholarship, which gives him basically a full ride to the medical school at the University of St. Andrews in Scotland.
10-year-old shines a light on life in Gaza through cooking videos
On a small table outside a tent in Deir al-Balah, 10-year-old Renad is making 'Gaza-style white sauce pasta.' She fills a pot with bottled water and lights a small propane burner. She has a fresh onion and a green pepper, but uses canned mushrooms for the sauce.
-
U.S. flies B-1B bomber for first precision bomb drill in 7 years as tensions simmer with North Korea
The United States flew a long-range B-1B bomber over the Korean Peninsula on Wednesday for its first precision-guided bombing drill with South Korea in seven years, the South's military said.
-
What to know about the latest trial involving Amanda Knox
Seventeen years after she was accused of killing her British roommate, Amanda Knox was back in an Italian court Wednesday, this time to hear the outcome of a slander charge that has stuck long after she was exonerated of the murder.
Man sentenced to 40 years to life for killing mother after argument over video game volume
A New Hampshire man has been sentenced to 40 years to life in prison for fatally stabbing his mother after the two had argued about the volume on the video games he was playing.
Cross-examination of FBI agent continues in Hunter Biden's gun trial, as first lady again attends
Federal prosecutors in Hunter Biden's gun trial have spent hours showing jurors evidence of his drug problem, seeking to reveal through his own words and writing the depth of his addiction to show it was still going on when, they say, he lied on a form to buy a firearm.
-
Russian cosmonaut becomes the first person to spend 1,000 days in space
Oleg Kononenko achieved the milestone on Tuesday, having made five journeys to the International Space Station dating back to 2008.
opinion Tom Mulcair: Pierre Poilievre proves to be a quick study when it comes to damage control
It was Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre’s birthday on Monday, but he could've probably done without the package that one of his more obscure backbenchers dropped on his doorstep, writes former NDP leader Tom Mulcair in his latest column for CTVNews.ca.
Policies, procedures often broken in awarding contracts to under-fire consulting firm: auditor general
Canada's auditor general is blasting federal government departments and agencies for disregarding their own procurement policies and failing to manage risks relating to contracts awarded to McKinsey and Company.
-
Freeland says committee finding that some MPs aided foreign interference 'concerning'
The findings of a parliamentary committee that some Canadian MPs 'wittingly' aided foreign state actors are 'concerning,' but it is up to law enforcement to decide if they broke the law, Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland said Tuesday.
Trees as a 'health-care ally': How medical facilities are using plants to heal patients and the planet
When most people think about hospitals, they picture what goes on inside them. But what's outside is important, too. A growing body of research suggests the greenery that surrounds medical facilities can have a significant impact on human health – and help diminish the greenhouse gases emitted by the health sector itself.
-
12-hour days, burnout and lower wages: Ontario nurse says staff shortage getting worse
An Ontario nurse who's worked in the health-care field for more than 15 years says the staffing levels have never been as bad as they are now.
-
N.B. auditor general finds $173 million in travel nurse contracts 'did not demonstrate value for money'
New Brunswick’s auditor general says the province’s travel nurse contracts signed over a two-year period were riddled with problems and risks.
-
Boeing tries again to launch NASA astronauts for the first time after latest round of repairs
Boeing geared up again Wednesday for its first astronaut launch, held up for years by safety concerns.
Russian cosmonaut becomes the first person to spend 1,000 days in space
Oleg Kononenko achieved the milestone on Tuesday, having made five journeys to the International Space Station dating back to 2008.
-
Cybersecurity standards emerging in Canada as ransomware business booms
Recent victims have included large corporations such as retailer London Drugs, as well as the City of Hamilton and the government of Newfoundland and Labrador.
Country superstar Shania Twain stops to dine at southern Alberta café
Staff at a southern Alberta eatery were thrilled to meet country superstar Shania Twain when she and her husband stopped in for a meal recently.
-
Paula Abdul lines up Tiffany and Taylor Dayne for Canadian tour
Paula Abdul plans to vibe her way across Canada with a 21-date tour this fall.
-
Sean 'Diddy' Combs sells majority stake in Revolt, the media company he founded
Sean 'Diddy' Combs has sold a majority stake in Revolt, the media company and television network he founded in 2013, according to the company.
Big Mac battle: McDonald's loses burger trademark for EU in battle with Irish rival
A top European Union court said Wednesday that McDonald's has lost its Big Mac trademark in the 27-nation bloc, ruling in favor of Irish fast food rival Supermac's in a longrunning legal battle.
-
-
Greater Toronto home sales fall in May, but Bank of Canada decision could spur demand
The Toronto Regional Real Estate Board says home sales in May were down 21.7 per cent from last year, but new listings continued to rise as homeowners anticipate a bump in demand.
Inside Calgary's 5 most expensive homes for sale right now
So far this year there have been 905 homes that sold that were priced above $1M, a 54 per cent gain over last year.
-
Fog in the airplane? Here's why you shouldn't worry
It’s a phenomenon you might be familiar with if you’ve ever boarded an airplane on a humid day. Hot, muggy air from the outside meets the cool air on the inside – creating what looks like mist or fog.
-
Why this popular card game is still relevant 52 years after its debut
The family-favourite card game has been around for 52 years — but it may be more popular than ever. Almost everyone seems to play it, and by one measure it’s the top-selling game in the world.
New York man charged in sports betting scandal that led to former Raptor Jontay Porter's ban from NBA
A New York man was charged Tuesday in a sports betting scandal that spurred the NBA to ban Jontay Porter for life, with the charges marking the first known criminal fallout from the matter.
-
Alberta premier, 2-0 on hockey bets, pitches Stanley Cup bet with Florida governor
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith is looking to extend her winning streak as the Edmonton Oilers prepare to face off against the Florida Panthers for the Stanley Cup.
-
Friendly against Whitecaps key for Ryan Reynolds' Wrexham AFC: coach
The Vancouver Whitecaps will host the Red Dragons for a friendly on July 27 in the final game of the Welsh club's pre-season tour.
Bob Kelley, long-time publisher of used car guide Kelley Blue Book, dies at 96
If you're wondering how much your car is worth, or how much to pay for that car you're thinking of buying, there's a good chance you'll check KBB.com.
-
Toyota apologizes for cheating on vehicle testing and halts production of three models
Toyota Chairman Akio Toyoda apologized Monday for massive cheating on certification tests for seven vehicle models as the automaker suspended production of three of them.
-
Here's how far B.C. drivers must keep from cyclists, pedestrians under new law
A new law protecting cyclists and pedestrians in British Columbia takes effect Monday, establishing minimum distances that drivers must keep from so-called vulnerable road users.
'A lot of all-nighters': Winnipeg student creates massive D-Day diorama
When Alyssa Anklewich’s history teacher assigned her Westwood Collegiate class an essay about D-Day, the 15-year-old had other ideas.
Forest bathing: What it is and why some Alberta doctors recommend it
Many people are familiar with the benefits of being in nature, but forest therapy goes a step further than a simple walk in the woods.
Lanny McDonald and a few old Flames take the Stanley Cup on a surprise visit to the man who saved his life
The Stanley Cup was passing through town Friday, and Lanny Legend took it upon himself to take it for a surprise visit.
107-year-old luxury rail car ready for visitors after major restoration
Car 14 is a luxury passenger car that once made regular runs from London to Port Stanley starting in 1917.
U of W Two-Spirit Archives aim to preserve history of a community 'erased' from heritage
A hefty donation by a renowned local activist to the University of Winnipeg has created what is believed to be the most comprehensive two-spirit archives in all of Canada.
'It really has brought a lot of joy': Family of baby foxes moves into Manitoba woman's yard
Leanne Van Bergen discovered a skulk of 10 baby foxes, and two mothers, had made themselves at home on her property in Beausejour.
81-year-old Waterloo, Ont. woman with paralysis, amputated leg lives out dream of riding horse again
An 81-year-old Waterloo, Ont. woman thought she’d never ride a horse again after a brain bleed led to severe physical complications.
B.C. MLAs crossing the floor face big risks, political experts say
Two B.C. United MLAs have switched to the BC Conservatives in recent days, a move political experts say can come with big risks.
-
-
This brave kitten risked it all and saved his siblings on a B.C. farm
At just two weeks old, a starving orphaned kitten stranded in a bucket with his three siblings went on what rescuers describe as an incredible journey – and now he has a name befitting his nature.
-
-
He was the 'pillar of our family,' says daughter of man killed in Rexdale shooting
He was a loving husband, a devoted father of seven, and a beloved grandfather of 12.
-
Suspect image released after assault in Brimley leaves victim with 'severe facial injuries'
Toronto Police have released a suspect image following an assault in the Brimley area in Scarborough which left a victim unconscious, and with serious facial injuries.
-
-
Newly expanded BMO Centre officially opens
After more than three years and $500 million, Calgary's BMO Centre expansion officially opens Wednesday.
-
Parks Canada issues bear warning in Banff National Park
A black bear has been active near a busy rest stop along the Icefields Parkway in Banff National Park, officials say.
-
-
The Nation man charged after crashing into railway crossing arm
Ontario Provincial Police arrested a 67-year-old man on impaired driving charges after crashing into a railway crossing arm in The Nation Township.
-
Police recover nearly 1,500 stolen gift cards in Napanee area
Three Toronto residents are facing theft and fraud charges after police recovered nearly 1,500 stolen gift cards in the Greater Napanee area.
These are the 7 STM bus routes being eliminated in Montreal
The STM says it is eliminating seven bus routes in Montreal as part of an overhaul of services on the island.
-
Man sentenced in hit-and-run that killed Ukrainian girl in Montreal
The driver who struck and killed a seven-year-old Ukrainian refugee in 2022 has been sentenced to 12 months to be served in the community followed by a year of probation.
-
'I would give my left arm to get 1.69 per cent again': Montrealers bracing for interest rate change
Montreal resident Jamie Goren is bracing for the Bank of Canada interest rate change this week as his mortgage is up for renewal this fall.
-
-
Josh Classen's forecast: Warm & sunny spell begins, but gusty today
If you've been waiting for a prolonged stretch of sunny and warm weather, you'll love this forecast for the rest of the week.
-
'Respect their privacy': McDavid keeps his cool as he's mobbed by fans during beer run
Connor McDavid does his own beer runs. He's just like us. The only difference is that he's mobbed by fans when he's loading the beers in his trunk.
-
-
Traffic redirected on Windmill Road in Dartmouth after SUV crash
Halifax Regional Police is at the scene of a car crash in Dartmouth, N.S., Wednesday morning.
-
Man sentenced to 6 years in prison for 2023 Sussex, N.B., shooting
A man has been sentenced in connection with a shooting that prompted an emergency alert in Sussex, N.B., last year.
Man dead in officer-involved shooting in Niverville: Manitoba RCMP
Officers with the Manitoba RCMP and Winnipeg Police Service are on scene of an officer-involved shooting in Niverville on Wednesday morning.
-
Murder trial to hear from second psychiatrist about mental state of serial killer
A court-appointed forensic psychiatrist is set to testify today about the mental state of an admitted serial killer.
-
Fire stops production at iconic Manitoba company
Production has ground to a halt at an iconic Manitoba company.
-
Elections Sask. holds mock vote hoping for smooth sailing when real vote comes
Elections Saskatchewan held a simulated vote Tuesday to test ballot casting and counting systems ahead of a provincial election that must happen no later than Oct. 28.
-
-
'More accessible to all women': Dress for Success Regina celebrates grand opening at new location
It is the beginning of a new era for Regina’s Dress for Success program, a non profit organization which aims to help women and non-binary individuals gain economic independence in a variety of ways, including providing professional attire.
Police investigating reports of man walking with a gun in Kitchener
Waterloo regional police are investigating a weapons incident in Kitchener.
-
Police execute search warrant at Hells Angels clubhouse in Kitchener
Five people have been charged after a police investigation into the Hells Angels motorcycle gang.
-
Concerns about rats running rampant in Waterloo, Ont.
Waterloo, Ont. seems to have a rat problem. What residents and business owners are seeing on the streets.
Saskatchewan borrowers up for mortgage renewal weighing stressful decision
Devyn Gregoire is looking to buy his first home and join many others in Canada who are managing their mortgages amid high interest rates.
-
They might honk back: Saskatoon drivers are dodging gaggles of geese and goslings
Some drivers had to deal with a wildlife hazard in downtown Saskatoon when a gaggle of geese decided to take a stroll near the bandshell on Spadina Crescent.
-
-
-
Overnight shooting in school parking lot sends one to hospital in North Bay
A 21-year-old North Bay man has been charged after a 19-year-old was shot and seriously wounded in a school parking lot overnight.
-
Concern over $5 Sudbury landfill user fee
A Sudbury city councillor says an internal memo about a new landfill user fee leaked to the public has prompted concern.
LHSC reduces cancer surgery wait times by 50 per cent
Through several focused strategies and a dedicated team effort, the organization said it has improved cancer surgery wait times over the past year for non-urgent and non-emergent patients.
-
-
Jury returns with verdict at disturbing child sexual abuse case
After starting deliberations Thursday night, the jury at a disturbing case of child abuse has returned with its verdicts.
Suspect smashes wine bottles, steals alcohol in Barrie restaurant break-in
Police in Barrie are investigating an overnight break-in at a restaurant in the south end after a cleaning crew arrived to find a broken window and smashed wine bottles everywhere.
-
E-bike collision in Barrie sends man to trauma centre
An e-bike rider has been taken to a Toronto area trauma centre after a collision at Dunlop Street West and Miller Drive in Barrie.
-
Alliston man faces over 20 gun-related charges after police raid
One man faces over 20 charges after police raided an address in Alliston, allegedly finding various weapons and ammunition.
Home sales drop almost 20 per cent in Windsor-Essex
There was about a 20 per cent drop in home sales in May compared to the same time a year ago, according to the Windsor-Essex County Association of Realtors.
-
-
U Windsor President meets with protesters
After weeks of protesters camping out on the University of Windsor campus in the city’s west end, the president has met with protester demands to meet in person.
Machete-wielding woman charged after allegedly taking taxi on multi-city ride in B.C.
A Vancouver Island woman is facing multiple charges after allegedly brandishing a machete and taking a taxicab on a multi-city ride across Greater Victoria after the driver asked her to pay her fare.
-
-
B.C. company that screens tenants for landlords under investigation by privacy watchdogs
A British Columbia company that performs background checks for landlords who are looking to screen potential tenants is coming under scrutiny from provincial and federal privacy watchdogs.
'No Okanagan stone fruit' coming to B.C. grocer this year due to cold snap
An independent B.C. grocery store says it won't have Okanagan peaches, apricots, plums or nectarines on store shelves this summer due to the cold snap the province experienced earlier in the year.
-
-
Fire that destroyed Kelowna auto shop investigated as arson: RCMP
Mounties in Kelowna have deemed a fire that ripped through an automotive repair business in Kelowna over the weekend suspicious in nature.
Expansion a priority as Lethbridge wastewater treatment plant nears capacity
The City of Lethbridge’s wastewater treatment plant is nearly at capacity as close to 30 million litres of water is treated every day.
-
Cruiser the black lab ready to join Lethbridge Police Service
The Lethbridge Police Service (LPS) has added a second police dog to the team.
-
Southern Alberta gearing up for the summer tourist season
Hotels and attractions are preparing for an influx of visitors over the next few months. Tourism Lethbridge believes the industry will continue its bounce back from COVID-19 this summer.
Northern Ont. firefighter heads to France for an important bike ride for vets
Volunteer firefighter and Gore Bay resident Duncan Sinclair is no stranger to a bicycle. There isn’t an inch of Manitoulin Island he probably hasn’t reached.
-
One new fire reported in northeastern Ont.
There was one new wildland fire confirmed on Tuesday, bringing the number of active fires to five in the Northeast Fire Region.
-
Sault senior charged with threatening a child with a knife
A 64-year-old from Sault Ste. Marie has been charged with assault with a weapon and uttering threats.
-
N.L. becomes latest province to eye stricter tobacco regulations
Newfoundland and Labrador has floated an eyebrow-raising trial balloon in a bid to further the public health fight against tobacco and nicotine.
-
'Loneliness will kill': N.L. long-term care homes struggled with COVID restrictions
A study from Newfoundland and Labrador's Memorial University says visitor restrictions during the COVID-19 pandemic left long-term care visitors with a 'significant' increase in isolation, leading to concerns about residents' mental and physical health.