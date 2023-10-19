Canadians don't have access to majority of 'antibiotics of a last resort,' audit finds
Canadians do not have access to 19 of the 29 antibiotics the World Health Organization (WHO) has classified as "antibiotics of a last resort," a new federal audit finds.
The report tabled in Parliament on Thursday by Auditor General Karen Hogan found that amid growing resistance to antimicrobial drugs, Health Canada has not done enough to improve market access to new antimicrobial drugs available in other countries, nd as the COVID-19 pandemic demonstrated, the cost of being unprepared "is measured in lives lost."
Hogan's report notes that while the Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC) and Health Canada have taken some action to address antimicrobial resistance, "concerning gaps persist" including when it comes to collecting data outside of hospitals and vulnerable populations.
With nearly five million deaths worldwide associated with antimicrobial resistance every year, the WHO classified it as a top 10 global public health threat in 2019 and referred to it as a “silent pandemic” in 2022, Hogan's report notes.
"The government should not need a crisis to understand the importance of acting properly," Hogan told reporters on Thursday.
PHAC-funded research estimates that 26 per cent of infections in Canada in 2018 didn't respond to first-line antimicrobials. The Council of Canadian Academies (CCA) found that in the same year, antimicrobial resistance cost Canada $1.4 billion in additional health-care spending, and reduced Canada’s gross domestic product by $2 billion.
In its most recent PHAC-funded research released last month, the CCA found that by 2050 — when the rate of resistance is estimated to increase to 40 per cent — the cumulative costs to Canadian health-care systems could reach $120 billion.
Meanwhile, Hogan's study determined that two thirds of the funding the Canadian government is putting into the issue came from existing budgets.
And, when looking at 13 of the newest antibiotics of last resort, as of 2020 Canadians had access to two, while Americans had access to all 13, and Sweden and the U.K. had access to eight.
Hogan found that as the department responsible for monitoring the safety, efficacy and quality of antimicrobials for human and animal use, Health Canada had improved its oversight and regulatory measures, but the department hasn't assessed whether the changes it made are working.
Her review — a follow up to one published in 2015 — also dove into the roles the Canadian Food Inspection Agency and Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada play in providing surveillance and preserving the effectiveness of medically important antimicrobials.
She also reported that while PHAC released a "Pan-Canadian Action Plan on Antimicrobial Resistance" in June, concerns remain that it's lacking: "concrete deliverables, timelines, ways to measure progress, and clear roles and responsibilities for each level of government," and as a result, the plan could fall short. The auditor general is now recommending the relevant departments remedy this.
"To successfully fight antimicrobial resistance, Canada needs a full picture of antimicrobial use and resistance across the country, and a solid plan so that the right antimicrobials are available and used in the right way to protect the health of Canadians," Hogan said.
The auditor general is also recommending Canada determine which antimicrobials Canadians need most and implement measures to support market access to these drugs.
Responding to the audit's findings on Parliament Hill on Thursday afternoon, Health Minister Mark Holland highlighted the areas Hogan noted where work is underway, while acknowledging the federal government has to do more.
"In Budget 2023, funding was provided to secure access for new antimicrobials for Canadians and to promote public awareness on how to best use these drugs. We're also working with our partners so that life-saving antimicrobials already in our toolbox continue to work and to work well. We will report on our progress by next September of 2024," Holland said.
"Antimicrobial resistance is a complex challenge, but it's one that we are ready to meet in collaboration with our global partners."
MORE POLITICS NEWS
IN DEPTH
As it happened: Zelenskyy visits Canada, addresses Parliament as PM pledges $650M in Ukraine aid
During his historic visit, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy offered repeated thanks to Canada for its continued support for his country as it continues to defend itself from Russia's invasion. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Canada will be making a $650 million 'multi-year commitment' for further Ukraine aid. Recap CTVNews.ca's minute-by-minute updates.
ANALYSIS What do the policies Poilievre's party passed say about the Conservatives' future?
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre spent the summer speaking about housing affordability, a core focus that attendees at the party's Quebec City convention were quick to praise him for. But by the end of the weekend, delegates opted to instead pass policies on contentious social issues. What does that say about the Conservatives' future?
Justin Trudeau and wife Sophie Gregoire Trudeau separating, after 18 years of marriage
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his wife are separating after 18 years of marriage, and while they plan to co-parent their children, Sophie Gregoire Trudeau will no longer be considered the prime minister's spouse in any official capacity.
'A very retro, family-oriented message': New ads aim to reframe Poilievre
With a steady lead in the polls and a healthy war chest of political donations, the Conservative Party is rolling out a trio of new advertisements that are being viewed as aiming to redefine and soften Pierre Poilievre's image and messaging.
Seven rookies promoted, most ministers reassigned in major Trudeau cabinet shuffle
In a major cabinet shuffle on Wednesday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau promoted seven rookies to his front bench, dropped seven ministers, and reassigned the majority of cabinet roles. In a ceremony at Rideau Hall, Trudeau orchestrated one of, if not the most consequential reconfigurations to his cabinet since 2015.
Opinion
opinion Don Martin: What will change if Poilievre's Conservatives win a majority in the next election?
In his column for CTVNews.ca, political columnist Don Martin contemplates a future with Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre as prime minister, and what will change should his party win a majority government in the next federal election.
OPINION Don Martin: Poilievre picking wrong fights as Liberals struggle under low morale, support
As morale with Justin Trudeau's Liberals goes down the drain with the party's re-election hopes, all Pierre Poilievre needs to do to win is make sure the drain doesn’t get plugged up with doubts about his leadership, writes Don Martin in an exclusive opinion column for CTVNews.ca.
OPINION Don Martin: Canada is back on the world stage. And mostly alone.
Justin Trudeau got one promise right: Canada is back on the world stage. Sadly, it’s for all the wrong reasons, writes Don Martin in an exclusive opinion column for CTVNews.ca.
opinion Don Martin: Nice try, Prime Minister Trudeau. But it's too little, too late
Nice try, prime minister. But likely too little, too late and too transparently desperate to serve as a realistic government-salvage strategy, writes Don Martin in an exclusive opinion column for CTVNews.ca.
opinion Don Martin: Poilievre doesn't feel your pain, but he's sure good at communicating it
Probably no other leader, including Justin Trudeau, has landed in a party leadership with less real-world work experience than Pierre Poilievre, says Don Martin in a column for CTVNews.ca. But Poilievre's an able communicator, and this weekend's Conservative convention is a golden opportunity for him to sell himself as PM-in-waiting.
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
DEVELOPING Israel OKs limited aid for Gaza as regional tensions rise following hospital blast: latest updates
Israel has agreed to allow Egypt to deliver limited humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip while the Israeli military keeps up its airstrikes on the Palestinian territory.
'An embarrassment to the health-care system': Nurses reveal issues they see on the job
New data shows that errors are growing in Canadian hospitals, as one in 17 hospitalizations from March 2022 to March 2023 involved a patient experiencing harm, according to a new report..
Canadians don't have access to majority of 'antibiotics of a last resort,' audit finds
Canadians do not have access to 19 of the 29 antibiotics the World Health Organization has classified as 'antibiotics of a last resort,' a new federal audit finds. The report tabled in Parliament on Thursday by Auditor General Karen Hogan found that amid growing resistance to antimicrobial drugs, Health Canada has not done enough to improve market access to new antimicrobial drugs available in other countries.
New report shows luxury home sales are slowing down – here's what's on the market
Following a strong summer, luxury real estate market sales in major Canadian cities are beginning to slow down, according to a new report. But real estate experts say they're still optimistic that the market will remain resilient through to early 2024.
Canadian given two months in jail over antisemitic statement projected on Anne Frank House
A Dutch court on Thursday sentenced a man to two months in jail for projecting a message by laser onto the Anne Frank House Museum in Amsterdam that suggested Frank's diary was a forgery or that she had not written it.
Donald Sutherland on Canada Post stamp honour: 'It's the biggest thing to me'
Canadian actor Donald Sutherland's seven-decade career is being honoured with a new collectible stamp from Canada Post.
EU demands Meta and TikTok detail efforts to curb disinformation from Israel-Hamas war
The European Union on Thursday demanded Meta and TikTok detail their efforts to curb illegal content and disinformation during the Israel-Hamas war, flexing the power of a new law that threatens billions in fines if tech giants fail to do enough to protect users.
Fresh fruit and vegetable producers warn proposed plastic reductions could spike grocery prices
A proposed federal plan to curb plastic packaging is on a timeline fruit and vegetable producers are calling 'problematic' and 'unrealistic.'
Will Smith joins Jada Pinkett Smith at book talk, calls their relationship brutal and beautiful
Will Smith joined Jada Pinkett Smith on stage as she promoted her new memoir in her Baltimore hometown Wednesday night, pledging lifelong support for her just a week after she revealed that the couple had been separated since 2016.
Canada
-
Fresh fruit and vegetable producers warn proposed plastic reductions could spike grocery prices
A proposed federal plan to curb plastic packaging is on a timeline fruit and vegetable producers are calling 'problematic' and 'unrealistic.'
-
RCMP tells owners to turn in guns after banned fully automatic model sold in Canada
The RCMP has told owners to turn in fully automatic military surplus firearms after hundreds were misidentified and allowed into Canada for commercial sale.
-
Sask. human rights commission denounces 'disappointing' school pronoun legislation
The Saskatchewan Human Rights Commission has come out against proposed legislation that would force schools to alert parents if youth want to be referred to by a different pronoun or name.
-
McGill halts French-language program as Quebec increases tuition fees
McGill University says it has been forced to postpone its announcement about a $50 million investment over five years to fund programs and services to encourage its community to learn or improve their French language skills.
-
Auditor general calls for online application portal for refugees amid severe backlogs
Refugees are being left behind by Canada's oversized immigration backlogs, and the federal auditor general is calling on the government to immediately create a way for them to apply online.
-
Spirit moose spotted with calf in northern Ontario on Friday the 13th
A Timmins couple was out hunting partridge in the bush on Friday the 13th when they came across a rare sight, a 'spirit moose' and its calf.
World
-
Hundreds told to evacuate in Scotland as Northern Europe braces for gale-force winds and floods
Hundreds of people were being evacuated from their homes and schools closed in parts of Scotland on Thursday, as much of northern Europe braced for stormy weather, heavy rain and gale-force winds from the east.
-
Canadian given two months in jail over antisemitic statement projected on Anne Frank House
A Dutch court on Thursday sentenced a man to two months in jail for projecting a message by laser onto the Anne Frank House Museum in Amsterdam that suggested Frank's diary was a forgery or that she had not written it.
-
Sidney Powell pleads guilty over efforts to overturn Trump's loss in Georgia and agrees to cooperate
Lawyer Sidney Powell pleaded guilty to reduced charges Thursday over efforts to overturn Donald Trump's loss in the 2020 election in Georgia, becoming the second defendant in the sprawling case to reach a deal with prosecutors.
-
Woman arrested after trying to get close to Trump at New York trial; she says she's a supporter
A woman has been arrested after standing up at former President Donald Trump's New York civil fraud trial and walking toward the front of the courtroom, where he was sitting.
-
Drones attack a U.S. military base in southern Syria and there are minor injuries, U.S. officials say
A military base in southern Syria where U.S. troops have maintained a presence to train forces as part of a broad campaign against the Islamic State group was attacked by drones on Thursday, two U.S. officials told The Associated Press.
-
An alleged Darfur militia leader was merely 'a pharmacist,' defence lawyers tell a war crimes court
Defence lawyers told the International Criminal Court on Thursday that their client was not a Sudanese militia leader who had participated in war crimes, but rather 'a no one' who had no involvement in the ongoing conflict in the nation.
Politics
-
Invest in Caribbean, leaders urge, as Trudeau promises new temporary worker program
Caribbean leaders gathered in Ottawa for a two-day summit this week are urging the Canadian private sector to invest more in the region. Their pleas came as Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced on Thursday that Canada is creating a new temporary worker program for the fisheries industry.
-
Auditor general calls for online application portal for refugees amid severe backlogs
Refugees are being left behind by Canada's oversized immigration backlogs, and the federal auditor general is calling on the government to immediately create a way for them to apply online.
-
Anti-discrimination efforts falling short in public service, RCMP: auditor general
The federal auditor general says Canada's efforts to combat racism and discrimination in major departments and agencies are falling short. Auditor General Karen Hogan found in a report released Thursday that bureaucrats are failing to use data to understand how racialized employees are feeling.
Health
-
Why some worry about the rise of private agency health-care staffing firms in Canada
There were more than 41,955 job postings across Canada for nurses in the first quarter of 2023, missing manpower that is affecting hospital staffing, closing rural ERs and fuelling the expansion of companies that supply temporary nurses. The trend is triggering worry that it is slowly privatizing the backbone of health services — nursing care — with an urgent call for more scrutiny.
-
'An embarrassment to the health-care system': Nurses reveal issues they see on the job
New data shows that errors are growing in Canadian hospitals, as one in 17 hospitalizations from March 2022 to March 2023 involved a patient experiencing harm, according to a new report..
-
1 in 3 Canadians don't know the difference between heart attack and cardiac arrest, poll finds
According to a new poll, one in three Canadians do not understand the difference between cardiac arrest and a heart attack, or the different signs of a heart attack in women compared to men.
Sci-Tech
-
U.S. is receiving dozens of UFO reports a month, senior Pentagon official tells CNN
The U.S. government is receiving dozens of reports of unidentified anomalous phenomena, more commonly known as UFOs, each month, according to the director of the office established to investigate the incidents.
-
EU demands Meta and TikTok detail efforts to curb disinformation from Israel-Hamas war
The European Union on Thursday demanded Meta and TikTok detail their efforts to curb illegal content and disinformation during the Israel-Hamas war, flexing the power of a new law that threatens billions in fines if tech giants fail to do enough to protect users.
-
Can New York's mayor speak Mandarin? No, but with AI he's making robocalls in different languages
New York City Mayor Eric Adams has been using artificial intelligence to make robocalls that contort his own voice into several languages he doesn't actually speak, posing new ethical questions about the government's use of the rapidly evolving technology.
Entertainment
-
Donald Sutherland on Canada Post stamp honour: 'It's the biggest thing to me'
Canadian actor Donald Sutherland's seven-decade career is being honoured with a new collectible stamp from Canada Post.
-
Will Smith joins Jada Pinkett Smith at book talk, calls their relationship brutal and beautiful
Will Smith joined Jada Pinkett Smith on stage as she promoted her new memoir in her Baltimore hometown Wednesday night, pledging lifelong support for her just a week after she revealed that the couple had been separated since 2016.
-
MTV cancels EMAs awards show in Paris, citing Israel-Hamas war
The MTV Europe Music Awards on Thursday canceled its performance-packed ceremony slated for next month, citing the Israel-Hamas War.
Business
-
Nokia plans to cut up to 14,000 jobs after sales and profits plunge in a weak market
Telecom gear maker Nokia said Thursday that it is planning to cut up to 14,000 jobs worldwide, or 16 per cent of its workforce, as part of a push to reduce costs following a plunge in third-quarter sales and profit.
-
This 1980s Domino’s delivery car looks like a spaceship, and you can buy it
The 1985 Domino's Pizza delivery car looks more like it was designed to shoot down invading alien spacecraft than to bring you a hot delicious pepperoni pie. But back in the '80s, Domino's founder Tom Monaghan ordered 10 Tritan A2 cars and customized them with warming ovens in the back to deliver pizzas around Ann Arbor, Michigan, where Domino's is headquartered.
-
It seemed like fast, easy money. By the time he realized it was a scam, it was too late
Canadians lost more than $161 million to investment scams over the first six months of this year, most of which involved cryptocurrency, according to the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre.
Lifestyle
-
Spirit moose spotted with calf in northern Ontario on Friday the 13th
A Timmins couple was out hunting partridge in the bush on Friday the 13th when they came across a rare sight, a 'spirit moose' and its calf.
-
Bottle of 'most-sought after Scotch whisky' to come under hammer at Sotheby's in London next month
A bottle of 'the most-sought-after Scotch whisky' is set to go up for auction next month, with an estimated price of up to 1.2 million pounds (US $1.4 million), the auction house Sotheby's said Thursday.
-
Grandmother and granddaughter flight attendant duo hits the skies
Flight attendant Cynthia Heck finished up the safety demonstration and walked through the cabin, confirming passengers were ready for takeoff.
Sports
-
Kohli's hundred propels India to victory over Bangladesh at Cricket World Cup
Virat Kohli scored his 48th ODI hundred to help India beat Bangladesh by seven wickets Thursday for its fourth straight win at the Cricket World Cup.
-
Sinclair ready for Brazil friendlies but Canada coach not saying much beyond that
Christine Sinclair is ready to go for Canada's two friendlies against Brazil later this month. But coach Bev Priestman isn't saying anything more about the future of the world's all-time leading scorer.
-
UEFA-sanctioned soccer matches in Israel halted indefinitely
Israel will not host any UEFA-sanctioned soccer matches until further notice, Europe's governing body said Thursday.
Autos
-
Report: Young driver fatality rates have fallen sharply in the U.S., helped by education, technology
Crash and fatality rates among drivers under 21 have fallen dramatically in the U.S. during the past 20 years, a new report says, while noting young drivers are still the riskiest group behind the wheel.
-
Ford Executive Chair Bill Ford calls on autoworkers to end strike, says company's future is at stake
Ford Motor Co. Executive Chairman Bill Ford called on autoworkers to come together to end a monthlong strike that he says could cost the company the ability to invest in the future.
-
Unifor members at GM vote 80 per cent in favour of new contract
Canada's largest private-sector union says workers at General Motors Co. have a new three-year collective agreement, with 80.5 per cent of them ratifying it in a vote held online and in person.