Union representing Canadian border agents moves strike deadline to Friday at midnight
The union representing more than 9,000 Canada Border Services Agency employees says workers are set to strike on Friday if a deal is not reached with the federal government by then.
The Public Service Alliance of Canada says it has moved its strike deadline to Friday at 12:01 a.m. after extending negotiations with the Treasury Board last week.
Border workers were set to strike as early as 4 p.m. last Friday, but shortly after that deadline, a spokesperson for the union said negotiations would continue.
"We are still hopeful we can avoid a strike and potential disruptions at Canada's borders," said Sharon DeSousa, PSAC's national president, in a statement.
"No worker wants a strike, but we've set a firm deadline for this government to come to the table with a fair agreement."
The union has warned that similar job action three years ago nearly brought commercial border traffic to a standstill and caused major delays across the country.
The government says 90 per cent of front-line border officers are designated as essential, which means they can't stop working during a strike.
But union members can work-to-rule, and experts say that could cause serious slowdowns.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 10, 2024
'We will go with the majority': Liberals slammed by opposition over proposal to delay next election
The federal Liberal government learned Friday it might have to retreat on a proposal within its electoral reform legislation to delay the next vote by one week, after all opposition parties came out to say they can't support it.
Budget 2024 prioritizes housing while taxing highest earners, deficit projected at $39.8B
In an effort to level the playing field for young people, in the 2024 federal budget, the government is targeting Canada's highest earners with new taxes in order to help offset billions in new spending to enhance the country's housing supply and social supports.
'One of the greatest': Former prime minister Brian Mulroney commemorated at state funeral
Prominent Canadians, political leaders, and family members remembered former prime minister and Progressive Conservative titan Brian Mulroney as an ambitious and compassionate nation-builder at his state funeral on Saturday.
'Democracy requires constant vigilance' Trudeau testifies at inquiry into foreign election interference in Canada
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau testified Wednesday before the national public inquiry into foreign interference in Canada's electoral processes, following a day of testimony from top cabinet ministers about allegations of meddling in the 2019 and 2021 federal elections. Recap all the prime minister had to say.
Supports for passengers, farmers, artists: 7 bills from MPs and Senators to watch in 2024
When parliamentarians return to Ottawa in a few weeks to kick off the 2024 sitting, there are a few bills from MPs and senators that will be worth keeping an eye on, from a 'gutted' proposal to offer a carbon tax break to farmers, to an initiative aimed at improving Canada's DNA data bank.
opinion Don Martin: Gusher of Liberal spending won't put out the fire in this dumpster
A Hail Mary rehash of the greatest hits from the Trudeau government’s three-week travelling pony-show, the 2024 federal budget takes aim at reversing the party’s popularity plunge in the under-40 set, writes political columnist Don Martin. But will it work before the next election?
opinion Don Martin: The doctor Trudeau dumped has a prescription for better health care
Political columnist Don Martin sat down with former federal health minister Jane Philpott, who's on a crusade to help fix Canada's broken health care system, and who declined to take any shots at the prime minister who dumped her from caucus.
opinion Don Martin: Trudeau's seeking shelter from the housing storm he helped create
While Justin Trudeau's recent housing announcements are generally drawing praise from experts, political columnist Don Martin argues there shouldn’t be any standing ovations for a prime minister who helped caused the problem in the first place.
opinion Don Martin: Poilievre has the field to himself as he races across the country to big crowds
It came to pass on Thursday evening that the confidentially predictable failure of the Official Opposition non-confidence motion went down with 204 Liberal, BQ and NDP nays to 116 Conservative yeas. But forcing Canada into a federal election campaign was never the point.
opinion Don Martin: How a beer break may have doomed the carbon tax hike
When the Liberal government chopped a planned beer excise tax hike to two per cent from 4.5 per cent and froze future increases until after the next election, says political columnist Don Martin, it almost guaranteed a similar carbon tax move in the offing.
Summer travel: Threats of terrorism spark warnings for some European destinations
With the summer travel season approaching, the government of Canada has issued advisories or warnings for Canadians who are heading to certain destinations.
Man who lit woman on fire aboard Toronto bus not criminally responsible for her death: lawyers
The man charged with killing a woman by lighting her on fire on a TTC bus two years ago admitted to causing her death, but should not be found criminally responsible due a diagnosis of schizophrenia, prosecutors and defence counsel argued at the outset of his trial in Toronto.
Military plane carrying Malawi's vice-president is missing and a search is underway
A military plane carrying Malawi's vice-president and nine others went missing Monday and a search is underway, the president's office said.
Freeland presents capital gains proposal to Parliament, setting up key vote
Chrystia Freeland presented her promised capital gains proposal to Parliament on Monday, setting the stage for a key vote as the Liberals try to wedge the Conservatives on the contentious tax proposal.
Kia to recall 20,000 SUVs in Canada over fire risk, owners urged to park outside
Kia will recall more than 20,000 Telluride SUVs in Canada over a fire risk and owners of 2020 to 2024 models are urged to park outside.
Video shows moment float plane collided with boat in Vancouver's Coal Harbour
The Transportation Safety Board is investigating a serious incident after a Harbour Air float plane and a recreational boat collided in Vancouver's Coal Harbour.
Lawyers make closing arguments in the trial of admitted serial killer Jeremy Skibicki
Admitted serial killer Jeremy Skibicki’s defence lawyers have argued the accused had a history of schizophrenic delusions culminating in ‘catastrophic circumstances,’ while Crown prosecutors say the killings of four vulnerable Indigenous women were driven by Skibicki’s racist views and deviant sexual urges.
Frost warnings, possible thunderstorms: Canada's weather forecast this week
The second full week of June is off to a chilly start with wet, cloudy conditions forecast for most of Canada.
Liberals say foreign meddling inquiry should look into MP allegations
The Liberals support an effort to expand the scope of the foreign interference inquiry so it can investigate allegations against MPs, Democratic Institutions Minister Dominic LeBlanc said Monday.
'A wonderful man': Family of Winnipeg cyclist killed in hit-and-run speaks out
The family of a 61-year-old cyclist who was killed in a hit-and-run last week is speaking out, saying they want him to be remembered for how he lived, not just how he died.
Here's what you can and cannot do amid Calgary's water crisis
As Calgary continues to deal with a water crisis amid a critical water main break, many people may be confused about what they can and cannot do, and how they can help conserve water.
Church fire in Toronto that destroyed Group of Seven murals not suspicious at this time: police
The four-alarm fire ripped through the national historic site on Sunday morning, destroying unique Group of Seven murals inside.
What to know about Indigenous activist Leonard Peltier's first hearing in more than a decade
Indigenous activist Leonard Peltier, who has spent most of his life in prison since his conviction in the 1975 killings of two FBI agents in South Dakota, was up for a parole hearing Monday at a federal prison in Florida.
-
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken urged top Israeli officials on Monday to accept and implement a plan for postwar Gaza as he pushed for more international pressure on Hamas to agree to a ceasefire proposal newly endorsed by the UN Security Council.
-
British TV personality and health guru Michael Mosley may have died shortly after becoming unwell while walking alone on the Greek island of Symi, local police told CNN on Monday.
-
Two 12-year-old boys have been found guilty of killing a man in a machete attack in the United Kingdom last November, police said Monday.
-
The UN Security Council on Monday approved its first resolution endorsing a ceasefire plan aimed at ending the eight-month war between Israel and Hamas in Gaza.
-
Israel's dramatic weekend rescue of four hostages from the Gaza Strip, in an operation that local health officials say killed 274 Palestinians, came at a sensitive time in the 8-month-old war, as Israel and Hamas weigh a U.S. proposal for a ceasefire and the release of the remaining captives.
-
Canada's former top judge is ending her term on a high-level Hong Kong court, saying she has faith in that institution while keeping mum on democratic backsliding in the city-state.
Alzheimer's drug that can slow disease gets backing from FDA advisers
A closely watched Alzheimer's drug from Eli Lilly won the backing of federal health advisers on Monday, setting the stage for the treatment's expected approval for people with mild dementia caused by the brain-robbing disease.
Brain, heart conditions could be treated as a one functioning unit, uOttawa says
A group of researchers from more than 45 academic institutions across Canada, including the University of Ottawa (uOttawa) came together to detect, treat and prevent brain and heart conditions.
'A study to give us hope': Lifestyle changes improve Alzheimer's symptoms for some
Researchers are trying to determine if lifestyle interventions show cognitive improvement in people with mild cognitive impairment or early dementia due to Alzheimer’s disease.
Musk warns that he will ban Apple devices at his companies if OpenAI is integrated into iOS
Billionaire Elon Musk said on Monday he would ban Apple devices at his companies if the iPhone maker integrates OpenAI at the operating system level.
Apple leaps into AI with an array of upcoming iPhone features and a ChatGPT deal to smarten up Siri
Apple jumped into the race to bring generative artificial intelligence to the masses during its World Wide Developers Conference Monday that spotlighted an onslaught of features designed to soup up the iPhone, iPad and Mac.
African elephants call each other by unique names, new study shows
African elephants call each other and respond to individual names — something that few wild animals do, according to new research published Monday.
Billie Eilish opens up about the shock of being ghosted, and losing and making friends
Pop megastar Billie Eilish has revealed how she was ghosted by an old friend, and opened up about the loneliness of fame.
Da Vinci Code author to perform with N.B. youth orchestra
An acclaimed American author who has sold more than 200 million novels worldwide was blown away by a group of young musicians from New Brunswick on Monday.
Shania Twain, Our Lady Peace to play free concerts in Edmonton ahead of upcoming Oilers games
Shania Twain and Our Lady Peace will give free concerts in Edmonton this week in celebration of the Oilers' Stanley Cup run.
Chrysler recalls more than 211,000 vehicles, including 17K in Canada, due to software malfunction
Stellantis-owned Chrysler is recalling more than 211,000 SUVs and pickup trucks in the U.S., due to a software malfunction that could disable the cars' electronic stability control systems.
Lack of fleece inventory contributes to Roots reporting $8.9M Q1 loss, sales drop
Roots Corp. says it lost $8.9 million in its latest quarter as it missed out on some sales because it didn't have enough of its fleece products to keep up with demand and is still seeing shoppers grapple with economic headwinds.
-
opinion You need an estate plan, but do you need a lawyer to do it properly?
Estate planning can seem daunting, especially if you think it requires hiring a lawyer. In his latest column for CTVNews.ca, personal finance contributor Christopher LIew covers practical tips to simplify the process.
'This place has honestly saved me': Fredericton tiny-home community opens café serving fresh brews, fresh starts
12 Neighbours in Fredericton has built and opened a café close to the tiny homes, and is employing several people who live there.
Anger, grief, joy: How one woman turned a family lie into a life full of love
48-year-old Marie Leask went on a discovery to find her true roots and dug up an extensive family tree that she never knew existed.
After 300 days in a B.C. shelter, this dog finally found his forever home
A dog who spent the first three-and-a-half years of his life suffering and almost a year at a shelter has found his forever home, according to the BC SPCA.
Oilers add Desharnais to lineup, sit Ceci for Stanley Cup Game 2 against Panthers
Kris Knoblauch is tinkering again. The Edmonton Oilers head coach is making at least one lineup change for Monday's Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final against the Florida Panthers, adding defenceman Vincent Desharnais to the lineup at the expense of Cody Ceci.
Montreal fire service employee suspended in wake of fiasco over terrace closures on Grand Prix weekend
A fire safety worker has been suspended following the controversial closing of terraces during Grand Prix weekend in Montreal.
UAW president faces probe over alleged retaliation against other union leaders
United Auto Workers President Shawn Fain is under investigation by an independent federal monitor over allegations of retaliation against other union leaders, according to a court filing on Monday.
Great-grandma celebrates 108th birthday in Vancouver
In most families, ringing in a 100th birthday is a massive milestone. Minni Pelman’s family certainly thinks so – as they celebrate her 108th birthday in the park outside her building.
'It's a unique addition': Winnipeg man adds original Eaton's sign to growing collection
Showing off the latest purchase in his Eaton's collection, Corey Quintaine joked he is rebuilding the former flagship store that used to sit at 320 Portage Avenue one Facebook Marketplace purchase at a time.
An 11-year-old Ottawa girl wants to change the rules around backyard chickens
After learning about food security at school, 11-year-old Violette Ferguson wants fresh eggs and to change the rules around chickens in the city.
Ont. powerlifter battles back after catching mild cold that turned into rare and deadly disease
An Ontario powerlifter caught a mild cold last year. Six days later, he was fighting for his life in the ICU.
'The fresh air': Supercentenarian shares secret on 107th birthday
Marking a milestone, Lakeshore resident Olga White celebrated her 107th birthday in style Wednesday.
'What a deal': Zamboni among items available at municipal surplus sale in New Brunswick
The municipality of Tantramar, N.B., is holding a sale to get rid of surplus items it acquired after the Town of Sackville amalgamated with smaller communities last year.
Free money? Mysterious person leaving $50 bills around Metro Vancouver
For several weeks, a mysterious social media user has apparently been leaving $50 bills hidden across Metro Vancouver.
Regina Rifles statue officially unveiled in France
A statue dedicated to the Royal Regina Rifles Regiment has been officially unveiled in France just ahead of the 80th anniversary of D-Day.
10 displaced after intentionally set fire in Vancouver SRO: officials
Ten people have been displaced after a fire was intentionally set at a single-room occupancy building in Vancouver Monday morning, according to officials.
A third of B.C. residents are considering leaving the province: poll
One-in-three British Columbians are seriously considering leaving the province for more affordable housing, according to a new survey.
Child, dog among swamped kayakers rescued by U.S. Coast Guard off San Juan Islands
There was a rescue at sea over the weekend off the San Juan archipelago, when a group of kayakers’ boats got swamped in choppy waters.
Church fire in Toronto that destroyed Group of Seven murals not suspicious at this time: police
The four-alarm fire ripped through the national historic site on Sunday morning, destroying unique Group of Seven murals inside.
LIVE UPDATES: Mississauga residents head to the polls for mayoral byelection
Mississauga residents are heading to the polls today for a mayoral byelection that was made necessary following the resignation of Bonnie Crombie in January.
Mississauga father pursued son's killer despite being shot in the chest himself: testimony
The father of a young man shot dead in their family’s Mississauga restaurant in 2021 described on the stand how he pursued the shooter even though he had also just been shot in the chest.
Here's what you can and cannot do amid Calgary's water crisis
As Calgary continues to deal with a water crisis amid a critical water main break, many people may be confused about what they can and cannot do, and how they can help conserve water.
Well-known white grizzly bear dies after collision on Trans-Canada
A well-known white grizzly bear often seen near the Trans-Canada Highway has died after being hit by a vehicle.
'A courageous stand': Calgary Cargill workers reach unanimous decision to strike
The union that represents workers at a Cargill plant in Calgary says it has "made history" with a vote that could see them walk off the job in the coming weeks.
11-year-old boy dies after being pulled from Carp River in Ottawa's west end
Ottawa police say emergency crews received a 911 call just before 7 p.m. Sunday about a child, 'possibly drowning,' at the Carp River Conservation Area in Ottawa's west end.
'He will never be the same boy': Mother shares story after son struck by impaired driver in Ottawa
A Gatineau mother is sharing her 8-year-old son’s story after he was struck by an impaired driver six months ago, and is still trying to rebuild his life.
Man facing charges following disruption of University of Ottawa graduation ceremony
A 27-year-old man is facing charges after a security guard was sprayed with a 'noxious substance' during a University of Ottawa graduation ceremony, according to Ottawa police.
Montreal fire service employee suspended in wake of fiasco over terrace closures on Grand Prix weekend
A fire safety worker has been suspended following the controversial closing of terraces during Grand Prix weekend in Montreal.
Laval woman with health condition faces eviction over dog trained to help her function
A Laval woman is facing eviction because of her dog as she faces a long journey to try and get the animal certified. Lisa Smith suffers from ankylosing spondylitis, a condition that causes spinal inflammation. She said she wouldn't be able to function without her dog, Kenya.
Ottawa to give Quebec $750 million for surge in temporary immigrants
Ottawa says it will give Quebec $750 million to help pay for a surge in temporary immigrants to the province, while committing to process asylum claims more quickly and better distribute would-be refugees across the country.
Pedestrian killed in Inglewood crash
A pedestrian was killed in a crash in the Inglewood neighourhood Monday morning.
1 dead, 1 hospitalized after pair of pedestrians struck in central Edmonton
A pedestrian is dead after a crash in central Edmonton on Sunday night.
Cole Harbour man, 76, charged with murder: N.S. RCMP
A 76-year-old Cole Harbour, N.S., man has been charged with murder following a homicide investigation on Sunday afternoon.
N.B. RCMP officer charged with criminal offences
A New Brunswick RCMP officer is facing criminal offence charges.
Da Vinci Code author to perform with N.B. youth orchestra
An acclaimed American author who has sold more than 200 million novels worldwide was blown away by a group of young musicians from New Brunswick on Monday.
Demonstrators shut down Winnipeg street at conclusion of Skibicki trial
Dozens of demonstrators briefly shut down the intersection outside the Manitoba Law Courts Monday, following final submissions in the trial of admitted serial killer Jeremy Skibicki.
'Must've been a mistake': Accused Sask. killer Greg Fertuck says he didn’t mean to apply for a mistrial
A man on trial for murder said he mistakenly applied for a mistrial.
Regina tied a 116 year old temperature record on Sunday, according to ECCC
We might be well into June, but several Saskatchewan communities recorded sub-zero temperatures on Sunday, according to Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC).
Gun seized, two arrested following Regina traffic stop for burnt out tail light
A simple traffic stop in Regina led to a number of arrests after multiple guns were discovered in a vehicle.
WRPS spent 18,000 hours responding to calls near shelters and encampments in 2023
A report going before the Waterloo Regional Police Services (WRPS) Board on Wednesday outlines how much time officers have spent responding to calls related to homelessness.
Cambridge woman says rat invasion destroyed belongings inside storage unit
A Cambridge woman says she wants to be reimbursed after rats destroyed all of her belongings kept inside a storage unit.
Canada Day fireworks display cancelled in Guelph
After nine years, the Rotary Club of Guelph will not be putting on the annual fireworks display at Riverside Park this Canada Day.
Saskatoon man, 42, shot near St. Paul's Hospital
A 42-year-old man is recovering from a gunshot wound following a shooting near St. Paul’s Hospital early Monday morning.
Two arrested after assaulting pair of Saskatoon police officers
Two 26-year-olds, a man and woman, were arrested after a scuffle with bike police along the river on Saturday.
Research dedicated to changing health inequities in northern Ontario
Northern Ontario School of Medicine University in Sudbury opened the new Gilles Arcand Centre for Health Equity to improve outcomes in the region.
Body of missing man found after canoes capsize in northwestern Ontario
The body of a 25-year-old American man has been found after two canoes capsized in northwestern Ontario last week, provincial police say.
Man injured in ATV crash on Manitoulin Island involving car
A 50-year-old male driving a four-wheeler on Manitoulin Island was sent to hospital with minor injuries after a crash involving a car Friday afternoon, police say.
'Next-level kind of hate': Alleged hate-driven arson concerning for Muslims and police
As London, Ont. police continue to search for a suspect, concern is growing over an arson Saturday.
Former girlfriend of the accused testifies at murder trial
The former girlfriend of Boris Panovski testified about some peculiar activity by the accused in the days surrounding the shooting death of a Toronto-area businessman.
'Enhanced safety and security measures' at Western University's spring convocation amid pro-Palestinian protest concerns
The first spring convocation ceremony was held inside Western University’s Alumni Hall Monday morning.
Fire officials warn of rising lithium-ion battery fires
Fire officials in Simcoe County and across the country are warning of a rapid increase in lithium-ion battery fires.
Woman charged after being struck by Barrie police cruiser while crossing street
An 18-year-old woman was charged after running across a street and being struck by an oncoming police vehicle in Barrie over the weekend.
OPP seek public's help with Alliston homicide investigation
Provincial police hope the public can help identify a vehicle in connection with a homicide investigation in New Tecumseth.
'Suspicious' vacant house fire in east Windsor under investigation
The Windsor Police Arson Unit has deemed a residential fire in east Windsor suspicious and has launched an investigation.
Crash involving motorcycle shuts down Wyandotte St. and Pierre Ave. intersection
Windsor police have shut down the intersection of Wyandotte Street East and Pierre Avenue to investigate a crash involving a motorcycle.
Child, dog among swamped kayakers rescued by U.S. Coast Guard off San Juan Islands
There was a rescue at sea over the weekend off the San Juan archipelago, when a group of kayakers’ boats got swamped in choppy waters.
Wildfire that forced thousands from Fort Nelson, B.C., now listed as under control
The wildfire that forced 4,700 people to leave their homes in Fort Nelson, B.C., is now listed as under control.
Here's how criminals may recruit money mules to transfer their investments: RCMP
Ten suspected money mules who investigators believe transferred funds on behalf of criminals were hand-delivered warnings last month as officials aim to crack down on investment fraud.
93-year-old woman pushed into path of moving bus: Penticton RCMP
Mounties in Penticton, B.C., say an elderly woman was assaulted while stepping off of a transit bus last week.
Firefighters quickly extinguish Okanagan Falls brushfire
Firefighters made quick work of a brushfire at a farm in Okanagan Falls, B.C., on Saturday afternoon.
B.C. bookkeeper gets 6 years in prison for defrauding over $1M from employer
The former bookkeeper for a Kelowna, B.C.-based company has been handed a six-year prison sentence for defrauding more than $1 million from her employer.
Albertans attempt to build the world’s tallest Popsicle stick structure
Members of a Hutterite colony in southern Alberta have potentially built the world's tallest structure made of Popsicle sticks.
Teenager stabbed during altercation in downtown Lethbridge, Alta.
On Sunday, just after midnight, two 17-year-old males arrived at hospital in Lethbridge, Alta., with one injured in a stabbing.
Man dropped off at hospital in Lethbridge, Alta., following assault, stabbing
A stabbed man was brought to hospital by his friends early Saturday morning in Lethbridge, Alta.
Sault Ste. Marie paramedics calling social services back to the bargaining table
Paramedics are calling on the District of Sault Ste. Marie Social Services Administration Board to return to the bargaining table.
N.L. launching disability benefit to top up federal program and create basic income
The government of Newfoundland and Labrador is launching a disability benefit that will top up the federal government's recently announced aid program.
Newfoundland is being sieged by heavy fog, and travellers are paying the price
A thick and heavy fog has been laying siege to the skies over St. John’s, and drawing a heavy toll from some airplane passengers who’ve seen their travel plans pummelled with no end in sight.
N.L. becomes latest province to eye stricter tobacco regulations
Newfoundland and Labrador has floated an eyebrow-raising trial balloon in a bid to further the public health fight against tobacco and nicotine.