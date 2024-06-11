World

    • California socialite sentenced to 15 years to life for 2020 hit-and-run deaths of two young brothers

    Nancy Iskander speaks outside Van Nuys Courthouse on Monday, June 10, 2024, in Van Nuys, Calif., after attending the sentencing hearing in the murder trial of Rebecca Grossman, who is charged in the deaths of their two sons, Mark, 11, and Jacob, 8. ((AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes) Nancy Iskander speaks outside Van Nuys Courthouse on Monday, June 10, 2024, in Van Nuys, Calif., after attending the sentencing hearing in the murder trial of Rebecca Grossman, who is charged in the deaths of their two sons, Mark, 11, and Jacob, 8. ((AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)
    LOS ANGELES -

    A Southern California socialite was sentenced Monday to 15 years to life in prison for the hit-and-run deaths of two young brothers in a crosswalk more than three years ago.

    Authorities said Rebecca Grossman, wife of a prominent Los Angeles burn doctor, fatally struck Mark Iskander, 11, and brother Jacob, 8, while speeding.

    A Los Angeles jury in February found Rebecca Grossman guilty on all counts: Two felony counts each of second-degree murder and gross vehicular manslaughter, and one felony count of hit-and-run driving resulting in death.

    Superior Court Judge Joseph Brandolino sentenced her to two concurrent 15-years-to-life sentences, plus three years for fleeing the scene of the fatal crash that would run concurrently with the two other sentences, the Los Angeles Times reported.

    The judge called Grossman's actions "reckless and unquestionably negligent."

    The deadly crash occurred on the evening of Sept. 29, 2020, in Westlake Village, a city on the western edge of Los Angeles County.

    Prosecutors presented evidence that the data recorder in Grossman's white Mercedes showed she was speeding at up to 81 mph (130 km/h) and tapped her brakes, slowing to 73 mph (117 km/h), less than two seconds before a collision that set off her airbags.

