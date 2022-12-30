Canadians are angry because 'they're hurting,' Conservative leader says
While arguing for more civility in politics, Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre also called on elected officials Friday to explore the reasons why Canadians feel so angry in today's political climate.
Speaking to reporters in Ottawa, Poilievre addressed a recent piece by Erin O'Toole posted to the publishing website Substack, in which the former Conservative leader called the "F*** Trudeau" flags "the very antithesis of what it means to be conservative."
Poilievre responded to the blog post saying he does not like the flags.
"But I think we have to ask ourselves, why are people so angry? Like, why are people so angry? And the answer is that they're hurting," he said.
"You know, it's easy for the political establishment to say, 'Stop all your complaining.' But when you're one of the 1.5 million people that went to a food bank in the month of March, it's not so easy."
Poilievre went on to reference a case at the Mississauga Food Bank in Ontario, where a client asked about medical assistance in dying because of the poverty they were living through.
He also pointed to the cost of home ownership and opioid addiction as other examples of how Canadians are struggling, adding that in his nearly two decades in politics he has "never seen so much hurt and so much pain and suffering in our population."
"So sure, let's tell people to be more civil. But let's as political leaders, let's actually try to solve the problems that have upset and angered and hurt people so badly," Poilievre said. "It is our job to turn that hurt into hope, to transform it into something better."
In the piece, which he posted on Thursday, O'Toole called the "proliferation" of political displays such as the "F*** Trudeau" flags "a sign that we are slowly becoming desensitized to political stunts and aggressive rhetoric whether it comes from the left or right."
"In fact, the extremes appear to be playing off one another as they frame the debate around the motivations of political leaders. The extreme left claimed (former prime minister) Stephen Harper was destroying Canada and the extreme right claims (Prime Minister) Justin Trudeau is a traitor," O'Toole says.
"These radical positions may seem outlandish to the majority of Canadians, but unfortunately, extreme views get more amplification and often drown out more moderate views."
O'Toole, the MP for Durham, Ont., resigned as leader of the Conservative Party of Canada in February after a majority of his caucus voted to remove him.
Under O'Toole, the Conservatives earned the most votes in the 2021 federal election but failed to win a majority of seats, with a net loss of two ridings. The Liberals would go on to form a minority government.
O'Toole's removal as leader came amid the trucker convoy rally in Ottawa that saw weeks of protests against vaccine mandates and COVID-19 pandemic restrictions.
CTV News reported a couple of days after O'Toole's resignation that interim Conservative Leader Candice Bergen had previously pushed him to support the protests. O'Toole met with some truckers heading to Ottawa in late January.
Poilievre won the Conservative leadership in September.
With files from CTVNews.ca Senior Digital Parliamentary Reporter Rachel Aiello, former CTVNews.ca Producer Sarah Turnbull and CTV National News Senior Political Correspondent Glen McGregor
MORE POLITICS NEWS
IN DEPTH
Here's what central players had to say as the Emergencies Act inquiry hearings wrapped
After six weeks, more than 70 witnesses, and the submission of more than 7,000 documents into evidence, the public hearing portion of the Public Order Emergency Commission wrapped up on Friday.
'What if the worst had happened': Trudeau explains why he invoked Emergencies Act when he did
On the stand at the federal inquiry examining the federal government's invocation of the Emergencies Act, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau revealed candidly that a central factor in his historic decision to enact unprecedented powers to shut down the 'Freedom Convoy' protests, was his fear of what could happen if he didn't.
Risk of recession rising, deficit projected at $36.4B in 2022-23: fall economic statement
The federal government's fall economic update makes it clear that while the deficit is declining, the risk that Canada enters into a recession is rising.
PM Trudeau, MPs pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth II in special session
Members of Parliament—many dressed in black—returned to Ottawa on Thursday to take part in a 'special session' commemorating Queen Elizabeth II and marking the accession to the throne of King Charles III. The House of Commons held this historic opportunity to allow MPs to pay tribute ahead of Monday's national commemorations.
Pierre Poilievre wins Conservative leadership on first ballot
Pierre Poilievre is the new leader of the Conservative Party of Canada, securing victory on the first ballot after a record-setting and divisive leadership campaign. After a seven-month campaign, the long-time MP and former cabinet minister from Ontario won the election decisively. Securing support across the country, he told party members they are now 'one party serving one country.'
Opinion
opinion | Don Martin's prediction on whether Trudeau will stick around for another election
Find out what 'the best brains in Canadian politics' are predicting for Canadian politics in 2023, in Don Martin's exclusive column for CTVNews.ca.
OPINION | Don Martin: Fort Myers Beach rises again as the Canadian snowbird migration arrives
Hope was in short supply just ten weeks ago on this 10-kilometre spit of sand at the end of the migration route for tens of thousands of Canadian snowbirds, Don Martin writes in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca from Florida's Fort Myers Beach. But there are signs, he says, things may return to normal much faster than anyone expected.
opinion | Don Martin: Danielle Smith's antics suggest she could soon claim the title of Alberta's briefest premier
Danielle Smith has gone straight from the political altar to a divorce from common sense – and her out-of-the-gate antics suggest she could soon claim the title of Alberta's briefest premier, Don Martin writes in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca.
opinion | Don Martin: After a long final day on the Emergencies Act inquiry stand, it's convoy zero, Trudeau won
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau gambled just by showing up. And he appears to have won in the court of reasonable public opinion, Don Martin writes in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca.
Don Martin: Now that the 24 Sussex sabotage is complete, it's time to call in the demolition crew
By declaring even the kitchen a fire hazard and health risk to continued service, the very kitchen where Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, his family and his visitors have been catered to remotely for seven years, the National Capital Commission has officially mothballed the estate and nailed an unofficial demolition order on the gates. This is not a lamentable development, Don Martin writes in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca.
ANALYSIS & INSIGHTS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Canadians are angry because 'they're hurting,' Conservative leader says
While arguing for more civility in politics, Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre also called on elected officials Friday to explore the reasons why Canadians feel so angry in today's political climate.
Here are some of the new laws and rules coming into effect in Canada in 2023
From minimum wage increases, to restrictions placed on foreign homebuyers, CTVNews.ca breaks down some of the new laws and rules coming into effect across Canada in 2023.
COVID-19 travel restrictions for China arrivals 'not effective,' 'little bit absurd': infectious disease experts
COVID-19 cases surging in China have prompted some countries to bring back mandatory testing of travellers, but infectious disease specialists say the policies are performative and won't keep the virus out of Canada. Testing requirements have not currently been implemented by Canadian officials.
Edmonton pedestrian killed in Christmas Day crash was generous, creative young woman, says mom
A woman who was killed in a crash on Christmas Day in west Edmonton has been identified as a 22-year-old who was excited about what was to come in the new year.
No working smoke alarms inside burning Hamilton home where 4 people died, OFM says
An investigator with Ontario's Office of the Fire Marshal says there were no working smoke alarms inside a burning townhome where four people, including two children, died in Hamilton overnight.
Divisive social media personality Andrew Tate detained in Romania
Andrew Tate, a divisive social media personality and former professional kickboxer, was detained in Romania late Thursday on charges of human trafficking and rape, according to local media reports.
'It's going to change the Bugaboos forever': large rockfall found on Snowpatch Spire
Mountain guide James Madden was flying over Snowpatch Spire in Bugaboo Provincial Park last week surveying weather conditions when he saw dust clouds.
Suspect in deaths of four University of Idaho students arrested
Authorities in Pennsylvania arrested a suspect in the killings of four University of Idaho students who were found stabbed to death in their beds more than a month ago, a law enforcement official said Friday.
Body of slain OPP officer transported from Toronto to Barrie by police procession
A police procession was held Friday morning for Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Const. Grzegorz “Greg” Pierzchala who was killed earlier this week near Hagersville, Ont.
Canada
-
No working smoke alarms inside burning Hamilton home where 4 people died, OFM says
An investigator with Ontario's Office of the Fire Marshal says there were no working smoke alarms inside a burning townhome where four people, including two children, died in Hamilton overnight.
-
Edmonton pedestrian killed in Christmas Day crash was generous, creative young woman, says mom
A woman who was killed in a crash on Christmas Day in west Edmonton has been identified as a 22-year-old who was excited about what was to come in the new year.
-
Body of slain OPP officer transported from Toronto to Barrie by police procession
A police procession was held Friday morning for Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Const. Grzegorz “Greg” Pierzchala who was killed earlier this week near Hagersville, Ont.
-
Canadians are angry because 'they're hurting,' Conservative leader says
While arguing for more civility in politics, Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre also called on elected officials Friday to explore the reasons why Canadians feel so angry in today's political climate.
-
'Total devastation': Sunwing cancellations put dream wedding in jeopardy
A dream beach wedding has been put in jeopardy after destination airline Sunwing cancelled all flights to and from Saskatchewan until at least Feb. 4, 2023.
-
Here are some of the new laws and rules coming into effect in Canada in 2023
From minimum wage increases, to restrictions placed on foreign homebuyers, CTVNews.ca breaks down some of the new laws and rules coming into effect across Canada in 2023.
World
-
Suspect in deaths of four University of Idaho students arrested
Authorities in Pennsylvania arrested a suspect in the killings of four University of Idaho students who were found stabbed to death in their beds more than a month ago, a law enforcement official said Friday.
-
U.S. President Joe Biden pardons 6 convicted of murder, drug, alcohol crimes
U.S. President Joe Biden has pardoned six people who have served out sentences after convictions on a murder charge and drug- and alcohol-related crimes, including an 80-year-old woman convicted of killing her abusive husband about a half-century ago and a man who pleaded guilty to using a telephone for a cocaine transaction in the 1970s.
-
Brazil will have first Indigenous woman chief for key post
Brazil's President-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva announced Thursday that Sonia Guajajara will head up a new Ministry of Indigenous Peoples, with a mandate to oversee policies ranging from land demarcation to health care.
-
Afghan refugees in U.S. face uncertainty as legislation stalls
U.S. congress has failed so far to create a path to residency for Afghans who worked alongside U.S. soldiers in America's longest war, pushing into limbo tens of thousands of refugees.
-
EXPLAINER: Break in case of killings of 4 Idaho students
An arrest has been made in the November fatal stabbings of four University of Idaho students, a case that shocked the small college town and seemed to perplex investigators for weeks.
-
Officials say Bolsonaro may have left Brazil for Florida
The office of Brazil's vice president says he has become acting president, an indication that President Jair Bolsonaro has left the country. An official document says Bolsonaro may be headed to Florida.
Politics
-
Canadians are angry because 'they're hurting,' Conservative leader says
While arguing for more civility in politics, Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre also called on elected officials Friday to explore the reasons why Canadians feel so angry in today's political climate.
-
Governor General remembers death of Queen Elizabeth II in annual New Year's address
Gov. Gen. Mary Simon, who serves as the monarch's representative in Canada, remembered the queen's death in her annual New Year's message. Simon says over the past year, Canadians also witnessed devastating weather events and continued to experience the emotions sparked by the discovery of what are believed to be the unmarked graves of Indigenous children at former residential school sites.
-
Federal government will reimburse Windsor for Ambassador Bridge blockade
The federal government is giving Windsor up to $6.9 million in compensation for dealing with 'Freedom Convoy' protests that blocked the Ambassador Bridge in the southwestern Ontario city in February.
Health
-
COVID-19 travel restrictions for China arrivals 'not effective,' 'little bit absurd': infectious disease experts
COVID-19 cases surging in China have prompted some countries to bring back mandatory testing of travellers, but infectious disease specialists say the policies are performative and won't keep the virus out of Canada. Testing requirements have not currently been implemented by Canadian officials.
-
2022 ends with looming risk of a new coronavirus variant, health experts warn
As the world enters a new year, many public health and infectious disease experts predict that monitoring for new coronavirus variants will be an increasingly important part of Covid-19 mitigation efforts -- and some are turning their attention to a surge in cases in China.
-
Hershey sued over chocolate containing heavy metals
Hershey Co has been sued by a consumer who accused the company of selling dark chocolate that contains harmful levels of lead and cadmium.
Sci-Tech
-
James Webb Space telescope's amazing images show the Universe unlike anything before
After only a year since its launch, the James Webb Space telescope has released spectacular images of galaxies, stars and planets in ways previous telescopes have taken years to capture. CTVNews.ca looks at a few of the striking pictures captured by the telescope this year and what we learned.
-
Greece: New quake on island near Athens puzzles experts
Emergency services were placed on alert on an island near Athens following a new earthquake Wednesday that caused no injuries or severe damage but puzzled scientists.
-
One step closer to smart tech that could diagnose you at home, researchers announce
Smart technology that could help diagnose illnesses at your home may be within reach in a few years, according to Norwegian scientists who say they’ve hit an important landmark.
Entertainment
-
'The older brother I never had': Gordon Lightfoot remembers Ian Tyson
Gordon Lightfoot says late country-folk singer Ian Tyson was a friend, mentor and one of the reasons he found early success in the music business. Tyson, who died Thursday at his ranch near Longview, Alta., leaves a legacy as one of Canada's foremost singer-songwriters.
-
The best and worst movies of 2022: From 'Nope' to 'Blonde'
Not all of 2022’s movies were great. According to CTV's Film Critic Richard Crouse, here are best and worst movies for 2022.
-
Nick Cannon welcomes baby No. 12
Nick Cannon has expanded his family once again. 'The Masked Singer' host and the model had daughter Halo Marie Cannon, on Dec. 14, Scott revealed on Instagram Thursday.
Business
-
Pain, few gains for investors as markets slumped in 2022
Investors found few, if any, places to safely put their money in 2022, as central banks in the U.S. and around the globe raised interest rates for the first time in years to fight surging inflation, stoking fear of a global recession.
-
COVID-19 travel curbs against Chinese visitors 'discriminatory'- state media
Chinese state-media have railed against the growing number of foreign governments imposing COVID-19 tests on travellers from China, calling the measures 'discriminatory.'
-
U.S. stocks fall broadly as S&P 500 ends worst year since 2008
Stocks are headed lower at the open on Wall Street Friday, leaving the S&P 500 on track to end 2022 with its worst loss since the financial crisis 14 years ago. The Nasdaq and Dow Jones Industrial Average are also on course to end the year with losses.
Lifestyle
-
The Royal Family had a rollercoaster year
It was always going to be a tough 12 months for the House of Windsor. But nothing could have prepared the Royal Family for the realities of the past year and the seismic shifts it has endured.
-
The most expensive destinations in Canada to spend New Year's Eve, according to one survey
Mont Tremblant ski resort in Quebec is the most expensive place to spend New Year's Eve in Canada, according to a new survey by cheaphotels.org.
-
Why that 'free' Starbucks drink is about to cost you more
Starbucks is making changes to its rewards program, requiring members to spend more to earn some popular freebies.
Sports
-
'Pretty Motivating': Young Canadian male artistic swimmer can now aim for Olympics
Since taking up artistic swimming six years ago, Chris Niehaus could only aim as high as the world championships. However, that changed last week when the International Olympic Committee gave its approval for national committees to include up to two male athletes on their rosters for artistic swimming team events at the Summer Olympics.
-
Three players ejected as Pistons-Magic scuffle in first half
Orlando's Moritz Wagner appeared to briefly get knocked out by a punch to the back of the head after starting a fight in the first half against the Pistons that led to three ejections Wednesday night in a scene that triggered memories of an ugly brawl in Detroit 18 years ago.
-
Canada men's soccer team named CP's team of the year after returning to World Cup
The Canadian men's soccer team, which won a legion of fans in returning to the World Cup for the first time in 36 years, has been voted The Canadian Press team of the year. It marks the second straight year a soccer team has earned the award.
Autos
-
Volkswagen recalls Beetles to replace Takata air bags
Volkswagen is recalling nearly 42,000 Beetles in the U.S. and Canada because they have potentially dangerous Takata air bag inflators.
-
Dania Akeel: Meet the Saudi woman taking on one of the world's toughest motor races
Jeddah-born athlete Dania Akeel is preparing for her second tilt at the infamous Dakar Rally, one of the world's longest and most demanding endurance races.
-
Tesla shares extend losses on demand worries in China
Tesla Inc shares fell 11.4 per cent on Tuesday after a Reuters report that Tesla was planning to run a reduced production schedule in January at its Shanghai plant sparked worries of a drop in demand in the world's biggest car market.