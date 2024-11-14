Politics

    • Canada urged to cut government-funded research collaborations with China: report

    The National Microbiology Laboratory in Winnipeg is shown in a Tuesday, May 19, 2009 photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods The National Microbiology Laboratory in Winnipeg is shown in a Tuesday, May 19, 2009 photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods
    A newly released report is urging Canada to immediately end all government-funded research collaborations with China in a variety of different areas.

    Some areas include advanced digital infrastructure technology, advanced sensing and surveillance, advanced weapons, and space and satellite technology.

    “The safety and security of Canadians must be the top priority of the Government of Canada,” reads the report, which houses a list of 12 recommendations.

    “While international collaboration to advance scientific knowledge for the benefit of humanity is important, it does not supersede the need for the government to protect the national security of Canada, and the safety and security of Canadians.”

    The report says China’s actions through foreign interference and espionage have become “increasingly assertive.”

    “This is the sensible approach to take,” says Christian Leuprecht, a Royal Military College professor at Queen’s University. “The risk with China in many areas of research simply cannot be mitigated.”

    This report was prompted by incidents at Canada’s National Microbiology Lab in Winnipeg, when in 2019, two Chinese Canadians were escorted out and eventually fired over security breaches.

    Records tabled in Parliament in February said the scientists, Xiangguo Qiu and her husband, Keding Cheng, downplayed their collaborations with Chinese government agencies.

    Tightening security at the lab and other government entities is recommended in the report.

    “China has deeply infiltrated our entire research infrastructure in this country and is exfiltrating data, is stealing, manipulating our research, stealing our intellectual property and taking for itself in ways that are unauthorized,” said Leuprecht. “This is not a trusted partner.”

    The report is being reviewed and the government has until March 2025 to respond to the list of recommendations, which could hinder existing restrictions on research collaborations between Canada and China.

    “Are we going to stigmatize everybody because of the actions of two individuals,” said Jeremy Paltiel, professor emeritus of political science at Carleton University. “Are we going to damage these collaborations that could potentially yield positive results for Canadians.”

    Paltiel wonders how Canada can keep tabs on China if all ties are cut.

    “There is a risk in cutting off all collaboration that we actually fail to gain intelligence about important new matters that we might otherwise have found out about if the collaborations still existed,” he said.

    You can read the full report here.

