Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly says Canada strongly condemns Russia’s recognition of independence of two non-government controlled Eastern Ukraine regions and will impose economic sanctions for the move.

In a statement published on Twitter, Joly says in declaring Donetsk and Luhansk as independent territories, Russia has violated the Minsk agreements, the UN Charter, and has imposed a “serious threat” to the security and stability of the region.

“Canada with its partners and allies will react firmly to this blatant disregard for international law. We are preparing to impose economic sanctions for these actions, separate from those prepared to respond to any further military invasion of Ukraine by Russia,” she said.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has ordered “peacekeeping” troops into the rebel-held areas after pronouncing their independence, a move some world leaders are recognizing as the first wave of a full-scale invasion into Ukraine.

Military tanks and equipment have already started to move in as countries prepare to impose sanctions.

On Tuesday morning, British Prime Minister Boris Johson announced sanctions on five Russian banks as well as three wealthy individuals with close ties to Putin.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau also tweeted on Monday evening that Canada will follow suit with sanctions but didn’t provide detail as to what that would look like.

For weeks the world has braced for an imminent Russian attack in Ukraine as Putin gradually amassed approximately 150,000 soldiers along various sections of the border.

The Canadian government has been steadfast in its support for Ukraine, committing to send lethal and non-lethal weaponry, as well as loans to mitigate financial unsteadiness amid the tensions.

It has also advised all Canadians living in Ukraine to return to Canada.