Politics

    • Canada to level out number of new permanent residents in Canada in 2026

    OTTAWA -

    New targets tabled in Parliament show the government plans to level out the number of new permanent residents to Canada in 2026, forecasting an end to record-breaking year-over-year immigration.

    Immigration Minister Marc Miller submitted new targets for the next three years, which call for the number of new permanent residents to hold steady at 500,000 in 2026.

    The plans show that the targets for 2024 and 2025 will increase as planned.

    The Liberals have aggressively increased their targets over the past several years, and surpassed records for the number of permanent residents admitted in a year in both 2021 and 2022.

    The minister said last week that Canada needs immigration to fuel Canada's gross domestic product and there would be an economic cost to lowering yearly targets.

    The government says the levelling off in 2026 will allow time for new permanent residents to integrate successfully while still augmenting the labour market.

    IN DEPTH

    ANALYSIS

    ANALYSIS What do the policies Poilievre's party passed say about the Conservatives' future?

    Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre spent the summer speaking about housing affordability, a core focus that attendees at the party's Quebec City convention were quick to praise him for. But by the end of the weekend, delegates opted to instead pass policies on contentious social issues. What does that say about the Conservatives' future?

    Opinion

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Dorion out as GM of the Ottawa Senators

    The Ottawa Senators announced Pierre Dorion has resigned and been relieved of his duties as general manager of the NHL club. The announcement comes hours after the NHL announced the Sens would forfeit a first-round draft pick as punishment for a 2021 trade involving Evgenii Dadonov.

    Poilievre wants a 'carbon tax election,' Liberals say bring it on

    Amid a week of heavy political scrutiny over Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's exclusive carbon-price carve-out for home heating oil, Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre is pushing for 'a carbon tax election.' Speaking to his caucus, he called on Trudeau to pause the carbon tax on all home heating until Canadians go to the polls.

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News