National strategy must recognize caregivers as 'backbone' of society: centre
Canadians need help looking after family members who are aging, sick or have disabilities, and many caregivers are seniors who need help themselves, says a new report calling for a national strategy that recognizes the mental and financial toll of the job.
The report released Wednesday by the Canadian Centre for Caregiving Excellence highlights the need for compensation for caregivers, respite, easily accessible home care and workplace policies to support people juggling work and care.
Last summer, the centre commissioned an online survey of caregivers, provided the same survey to various organizations and posted it to its website, where it invited more input. Nearly 3,100 respondents across the country included about 200 paid care providers, among them personal support workers in the health-care system.
The survey found that respondents provided an average of five hours of care every day. Half said they experienced financial stress in the past year because of their responsibility, and one quarter reported poor mental health, the report says. It also found that 80 per cent of respondents who were also care providers in the health-care sector considered changing careers due to issues such as low pay and inadequate staffing.
Kristie Mar of Vancouver knows the strain of looking after someone while struggling to find support and fearing for the future.
From the age of 16, Mar would rush home from school to care for her mother, who had schizophrenia and an eating disorder.
“It was pretty difficult because you can't really tell your friends at that age what's going on,” she said of the stigma that kept her silent.
“Even among family members it was really difficult to get anyone on board. And it's difficult to get mental health access so there was just no one to help.”
Mar said she tried unsuccessfully to get support from several organizations as her mother became sicker and was eventually hospitalized.
Now 25 and a third-year medical student at the University of British Columbia, Mar said she was surprised to learn during a recent six-week psychiatry rotation that her caregiving situation was not unique.
“The sad truth is people don't talk about it,” said Mar, adding medical schools need to educate students about caregiver burnout and refer them to services, which should be bolstered.
“There's no start time, there's no end time. Even when you're not home, you're thinking about it,” she said of the caregiving duty.
Kristie Mar, shown in a handout photo, started caring for her ill mother at 16 and is hoping a national caregiver strategy will recognize those who often put their own lives on hold to look after their loved ones. (THE CANADIAN PRESS)
Mar eventually connected with Family Caregivers of BC, one of four such support groups in Canada.
The others are in Alberta, Nova Scotia, Ontario and Quebec, and work is underway to create one in New Brunswick, said James Janeiro, the centre's policy director.
Caregivers in other provinces could contact the national office to get connected to services near them, said Janeiro, adding their work is mostly undervalued.
“Caregivers are the unseen and largely unheard backbone of society. They're taking care of people in the background. We don't hear from them. We don't see them because they're working so hard,” he said.
One fifth of caregivers are over age 65 and more likely to need help themselves, said Janeiro, adding the centre is hoping that specific policies will be implemented to support that group as the population ages.
An estimated 88 per cent of senior caregiver respondents to the survey want an income tax credit to help with everyday costs, the report says.
The pandemic shone a spotlight on the contributions of caregivers when they were barred from hospitals and long-term care homes.
The federal government committed in this year's budget to launch consultations on the development of a national strategy to support the “care economy.”
This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 1, 2024.
Canadian Press health coverage receives support through a partnership with the Canadian Medical Association. CP is solely responsible for this content.
Freeland leaves capital gains tax change out of coming budget implementation bill, here's why
Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland will be tabling yet another omnibus bill to pass a sweeping range of measures promised in her April 16 federal budget, though left out of the legislation will be the government's proposed capital gains tax change.
Ontario woman surprised after 20-year-old fines suddenly tank credit score
An Ontario woman says that she was shocked when provincial fines from 20 years ago suddenly tanked her credit score last week, but the situation may not be as unusual as it seems, according to at least debt expert.
Avalanche eliminate Winnipeg Jets from playoffs with 6-3 road win
Mikko Rantanen's first two goals of the playoffs propelled the Colorado Avalanche to a 6-3 victory over the Winnipeg Jets on Tuesday that clinched their opening-round playoff series in five games.
Protesters clash at UCLA after police clear pro-Palestinian demonstrators from Columbia University
Dueling groups of protesters clashed Wednesday at the University of California, Los Angeles, grappling in fistfights and shoving, kicking and using sticks to beat one another. Hours earlier, police carrying riot shields burst into a building at Columbia University that pro-Palestinian protesters took over and broke up a demonstration that had paralyzed the school while inspiring others.
Will an 'out of sight, out of mind' cellphone policy make a difference in Ontario schools?
Ontario’s cellphone ban in schools has been met with mixed reaction, with some teachers concerned about constant policing of kids and experts applauding the change as necessary for student learning.
WATCH Arnold Schwarzenegger spotted filming in Elora, Ont.
The name of the project has not been officially released although it’s widely believed to be the Netflix series FUBAR.
Poilievre kicked out of Commons after calling Prime Minister Justin Trudeau 'wacko'
Testy exchanges between the prime minister and his chief opponent ended with the Opposition leader and one of his MPs being ejected from the House of Commons on Tuesday -- and the rest of Conservative caucus walking out of the chamber in protest.
Baby, grandparents among 4 people killed in wrong-way police chase on Ontario's Hwy. 401
A police chase which started with a liquor store robbery in Bowmanville Monday night ended in tragedy some 20 minutes later when a suspect fleeing police entered Highway 401 in the wrong direction and caused a pileup which killed an infant and the child's grandparents, as well as the suspect, investigators say.
Lawyers for alleged Winnipeg serial killer point to opinion poll in bid to get jury tossed
The lawyers of an alleged serial killer in Winnipeg are questioning whether pre-trial publicity in the high-profile case may have influenced the jury’s decision-making ability, after a public poll commissioned by the defence found 81 per cent of respondents believe the accused is guilty.
B.C. police are rarely charged for killing or harming civilians. A watchdog wants prosecutors' choices reviewed.
B.C.'s police watchdog wants a review of how prosecutors handle cases where officers kill or seriously harm members of the public, saying low rates of charges and convictions are casting doubt on the province's system of accountability.
Will an 'out of sight, out of mind' cellphone policy make a difference in Ontario schools?
Ontario’s cellphone ban in schools has been met with mixed reaction, with some teachers concerned about constant policing of kids and experts applauding the change as necessary for student learning.
Ontario woman surprised after 20-year-old fines suddenly tank credit score
An Ontario woman says that she was shocked when provincial fines from 20 years ago suddenly tanked her credit score last week, but the situation may not be as unusual as it seems, according to at least debt expert.
WATCH Moose strolls through Fredericton
A Fredericton woman is awe-struck after seeing a moose stroll down a city street on Tuesday.
Nova Scotia rates of poverty, food insecurity in 2022 worst among all provinces
New data from Statistics Canada show that Nova Scotia's rates of poverty and food insecurity in 2022 were the highest of any province -- and the head of the province's largest network of food banks says things have only worsened since.
Biden's historic marijuana shift is his latest election-year move for young voters
U.S. President Joe Biden may eventually ban TikTok, but he's moving to give something back to the young people who dominate the popular social media app — a looser federal grip on marijuana.
-
Indonesia's Mount Ruang erupts again, spewing ash and peppering villages with debris
Indonesia's Mount Ruang volcano erupted Tuesday for a second time in two weeks, spewing ash almost two kilometres into the sky, closing an airport and peppering nearby villages with debris.
Protesters clash at UCLA after police clear pro-Palestinian demonstrators from Columbia University
Dueling groups of protesters clashed Wednesday at the University of California, Los Angeles, grappling in fistfights and shoving, kicking and using sticks to beat one another. Hours earlier, police carrying riot shields burst into a building at Columbia University that pro-Palestinian protesters took over and broke up a demonstration that had paralyzed the school while inspiring others.
Haiti's transitional council names a new prime minister in the hopes of quelling stifling violence
Haiti's newly installed transitional council chose a little known former sports minister as the Caribbean country's prime minister Tuesday as part of its monumental task of trying to establish a stable new government amid stifling violence.
Colombia's president says thousands of grenades and bullets have gone missing from army bases
Colombian President Gustavo Petro said Tuesday that hundreds of thousands of pieces of ammunition have gone missing from two military bases in the South American country.
Trump says states should decide on prosecuting women for abortions, has no comment on abortion pill
Former U.S. president Donald Trump says in a new interview it should be left to the states whether to prosecute women for abortions or whether to monitor women's pregnancies. He declined to comment on access to the abortion pill mifepristone, which has been embroiled in an intense legal battle.
CSE says it shared information on Chinese hacking of parliamentarians in 2022
While several MPs and senators say they were only recently made aware of China-backed hackers targeting them, the Communications Security Establishment, one of Canada's intelligence agencies, says it shared information about the incident with parliamentary officials in June of 2022.
Poilievre kicked out of Commons after calling Prime Minister Justin Trudeau 'wacko'
Testy exchanges between the prime minister and his chief opponent ended with the Opposition leader and one of his MPs being ejected from the House of Commons on Tuesday -- and the rest of Conservative caucus walking out of the chamber in protest.
Man dies after suffering cardiac arrest while waiting in ER, widow wants investigation
When an ambulance took David Lippert to the hospital in March of 2023, the 68-year-old Kitchener, Ont., executive was hoping to find out why he was feeling weak and unable to walk. Some 24 hours later, he was found unresponsive in the ER.
Teen vaping linked with toxic lead exposure, study finds
A new study, building upon previous evidence, has found that among teens, vaping often may spike the risk of exposure to lead and uranium.
Costs associated with youth eating disorders reached $39.5 million during COVID pandemic, study suggests
Researchers at Ottawa's CHEO Research Lab are calling for a national surveillance strategy on eating disorders in Canada, as new statistics show a rise in the social and economic costs associated with the issue in children and youth.
Campaign to build new California city submits signatures to get on November ballot
A wealthy Silicon Valley-backed campaign to build a green city for up to 400,000 people in the San Francisco Bay Area has submitted what it says are enough signatures to qualify the initiative for the November election.
T. rex is at the centre of a debate over dinosaur intelligence
Surmising even the physical appearance of a dinosaur - or any extinct animal - based on its fossils is a tricky proposition, with so many uncertainties involved. Assessing a dinosaur's intelligence, considering the innumerable factors contributing to that trait, is exponentially more difficult.
Northern Ont. beekeeper advising others to have colonies tested for chemicals
A northern Ontario beekeeper is sounding the alarm after discovering most of her bees had died earlier this year.
Get ready for a little TLC: Famous girl group lands in Moncton
Famous girl group TLC is coming to Moncton, N.B., in May.
-
WATCH Arnold Schwarzenegger spotted filming in Elora, Ont.
The name of the project has not been officially released although it’s widely believed to be the Netflix series FUBAR.
Rachel McAdams and Canadian choreographers Kuperman brothers nominated for Tonys
Rachel McAdams has been nominated for a Tony Award for best actress in a play for her Broadway debut, while Canadian choreographers Rick Kuperman and Jeff Kuperman earned a nod for their work on "The Outsiders."
Ottawa shoppers plan to boycott Loblaw-owned stores starting Wednesday
A boycott targeting Loblaw-owned stores is gaining momentum online, with thousands of shoppers taking their money elsewhere for the month of May.
Trans Mountain pipeline expansion gets green light to open for May 1
The Trans Mountain pipeline expansion is complete and the Canada Energy Regulator has given the go-ahead for the project to open.
London Drugs stores remain closed, 'cybersecurity incident' may have breached personal data
London Drugs says it is working with third-party security experts as the company tries to reopen dozens of stores across Western Canada that were shuttered by a cybersecurity incident Sunday.
Toronto Animal Services lowers adoption fees until May 5 to get good dogs with 'bad names' into homes
The City of Toronto is lowering adoption fees until Sunday to find homes for a number of dogs with “ridiculous, bizarre and terrible names” living in the North York crowded shelter.
-
OPINION What you should know if there’s no sexual attraction for your partner, according to a therapist
A lot of heterosexual male clients are coming into my practice admitting they picked their partner without considering sexual attraction.
A group of Toronto tenants have been on a rent strike for a year and say there's no resolution in sight
Dozens of tenants in Toronto's Thorncliffe Park area have now been withholding their rent for one year, and it’s unclear when the dispute will end.
Predators claw out 2-1 win over Canucks in Game 5, keep season alive
The Nashville Predators kept their season alive with a 2-1 victory over the Vancouver Canucks in Game 5 of their first-round playoff series Tuesday.
Knies scores in OT, Leafs top Bruins 2-1 to stay alive
Matthew Knies scored at 2:26 of overtime as the Toronto Maple Leafs topped the Boston Bruins 2-1 on Tuesday to avoid elimination in Game 5 of their first-round playoff series.
Avalanche eliminate Winnipeg Jets from playoffs with 6-3 road win
Mikko Rantanen's first two goals of the playoffs propelled the Colorado Avalanche to a 6-3 victory over the Winnipeg Jets on Tuesday that clinched their opening-round playoff series in five games.
Rolls-Royce is growing its factory so it can build its 'bespoke' cars more slowly
Rolls-Royce is vastly expanding its factory in Chichester, England. The BMW subsidiary is adding five new buildings with construction planned to start next year.
Tractor-trailers with no one aboard? The future is near for self-driving trucks on U.S. roads
On a three-lane test track along the Monongahela River, an 18-wheel tractor-trailer rounded a curve. No one was on board.
'I was scared': Ontario man's car repossessed after missing two repair loan payments
An Ontario man who took out a loan to pay for auto repairs said his car was repossessed after he missed two payments.
