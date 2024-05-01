World

    Warsaw synagogue attacked with three firebombs in the night, but no one is hurt

    This Dec. 5, 2016, image shows the Nozyk Synagogue and parts of the old Jewish quarter before World War II, in Warsaw, Poland. (AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski) This Dec. 5, 2016, image shows the Nozyk Synagogue and parts of the old Jewish quarter before World War II, in Warsaw, Poland. (AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski)
    WARSAW, Poland -

    Warsaw's main synagogue was attacked with firebombs in the night by an unknown perpetrator, but sustained minimal damage and nobody was hurt, Poland's chief rabbi said Wednesday. The incident was strongly condemned by political leaders.

    The attack on the Nozyk Synagogue happened around 1 a.m., the country's American-born chief rabbi, Michael Schudrich, told The Associated Press. He said the synagogue was hit with three firebombs, or Molotov cocktails, and only sustained minimal damage "by tremendous luck or miracle."

    A black area that appeared to be the result of flames could be seen at one spot on the building.

    Poland's President Andrzej Duda wrote on X that he condemned "the shameful attack," saying, "There is no place for antisemitism in Poland! There is no place for hatred in Poland!"

    Foreign Minister Radek Sikorski noted that the incident fell on the 20th anniversary of Poland joining the European Union along with nine other countries, most of them Central European nations that had been under the Soviet sphere of influence for decades.

    "Thank God no one was hurt. I wonder who is trying to disrupt the anniversary of our accession to the EU," Sikorski wrote on X. "Maybe the same ones who scribbled Stars of David in Paris?"

    France said last year that it had been the target of a Russian online destabilization campaign that used automated social-media accounts to whip up controversy and confusion about spray-painted Stars of David that appeared on Paris streets and fed alarm about surging antisemitism in France during the Israel-Hamas war.

    Poland, which until the Holocaust was the home of Europe's largest Jewish community, numbering some 3.3 million, now counts a few thousand Jewish inhabitants in its population.

