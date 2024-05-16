Canada sanctions four Israelis over West Bank violence, pledges $65M for humanitarian aid in Gaza
Canada on Thursday imposed its first-ever sanctions on what the foreign ministry called "extremist" Israeli settlers in the West Bank, and said Ottawa was weighing additional measures to deter settler violence against Palestinians.
Canada's sanctions, which follow similar measures by allies including the United States and Britain, target four individuals accused of engaging directly or indirectly in violence against Palestinians and their property.
The sanctions prohibit dealings related to the individuals and render them inadmissible to Canada, the foreign ministry said in a statement.
Settler violence in the West Bank is a source of growing concern among Israel's Western allies. The European Union and New Zealand have also imposed sanctions on violent settlers and urged Israel to do more to stop the violence.
"The rise in violence by extremist Israeli settlers against Palestinians in the West Bank is deeply troubling and poses significant risks to peace and security in the region," Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Joly said in the statement.
"With these measures, we are sending a clear message that acts of extremist settler violence are unacceptable and that perpetrators of such violence will face consequences," she said.
Violence in the Israeli-occupied West Bank was already at a more than 15-year high in 2023 and surged further after Israel's war in the separate enclave of Gaza in response to the Palestinian militant group Hamas' attack on Oct. 7.
Canada has designated Hamas a terrorist organization, and earlier this month imposed sanctions on individuals accused of providing military training and resources to the group.
Canada on Thursday also pledged $65 million for humanitarian aid in Gaza. The funds include a previously announced $25 million for the U.N. Palestinian relief agency UNRWA and an additional $40 million to UNRWA and other aid groups in the region.
Israel captured the West Bank in the 1967 Middle East war and the area has been under military occupation since, while Israeli settlements have consistently expanded. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's religious-nationalist government has promoted the settlements, creating friction with Washington.
In February, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Washington deemed West Bank settlements inconsistent with international law, reverting to a U.S. position that had been overturned by the administration of then-U.S. President Donald Trump.
Most world powers deem the settlements illegal. Israel disputes that, citing historical claims to the West Bank and describing it as a security bulwark. Palestinians envisage the West Bank as part of a future independent state also including Gaza and East Jerusalem.
(Reporting by Ismail Shakil in Ottawa; Editing by Chris Reese and Daniel Wallis)
Budget 2024 prioritizes housing while taxing highest earners, deficit projected at $39.8B
In an effort to level the playing field for young people, in the 2024 federal budget, the government is targeting Canada's highest earners with new taxes in order to help offset billions in new spending to enhance the country's housing supply and social supports.
'One of the greatest': Former prime minister Brian Mulroney commemorated at state funeral
Prominent Canadians, political leaders, and family members remembered former prime minister and Progressive Conservative titan Brian Mulroney as an ambitious and compassionate nation-builder at his state funeral on Saturday.
'Democracy requires constant vigilance' Trudeau testifies at inquiry into foreign election interference in Canada
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau testified Wednesday before the national public inquiry into foreign interference in Canada's electoral processes, following a day of testimony from top cabinet ministers about allegations of meddling in the 2019 and 2021 federal elections. Recap all the prime minister had to say.
As Poilievre sides with Smith on trans restrictions, former Conservative candidate says he's 'playing with fire'
Siding with Alberta Premier Danielle Smith on her proposed restrictions on transgender youth, Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre confirmed Wednesday that he is against trans and non-binary minors using puberty blockers.
Supports for passengers, farmers, artists: 7 bills from MPs and Senators to watch in 2024
When parliamentarians return to Ottawa in a few weeks to kick off the 2024 sitting, there are a few bills from MPs and senators that will be worth keeping an eye on, from a 'gutted' proposal to offer a carbon tax break to farmers, to an initiative aimed at improving Canada's DNA data bank.
opinion Don Martin: Gusher of Liberal spending won't put out the fire in this dumpster
A Hail Mary rehash of the greatest hits from the Trudeau government’s three-week travelling pony-show, the 2024 federal budget takes aim at reversing the party’s popularity plunge in the under-40 set, writes political columnist Don Martin. But will it work before the next election?
opinion Don Martin: The doctor Trudeau dumped has a prescription for better health care
Political columnist Don Martin sat down with former federal health minister Jane Philpott, who's on a crusade to help fix Canada's broken health care system, and who declined to take any shots at the prime minister who dumped her from caucus.
opinion Don Martin: Trudeau's seeking shelter from the housing storm he helped create
While Justin Trudeau's recent housing announcements are generally drawing praise from experts, political columnist Don Martin argues there shouldn’t be any standing ovations for a prime minister who helped caused the problem in the first place.
opinion Don Martin: Poilievre has the field to himself as he races across the country to big crowds
It came to pass on Thursday evening that the confidentially predictable failure of the Official Opposition non-confidence motion went down with 204 Liberal, BQ and NDP nays to 116 Conservative yeas. But forcing Canada into a federal election campaign was never the point.
opinion Don Martin: How a beer break may have doomed the carbon tax hike
When the Liberal government chopped a planned beer excise tax hike to two per cent from 4.5 per cent and froze future increases until after the next election, says political columnist Don Martin, it almost guaranteed a similar carbon tax move in the offing.
DEVELOPING Latest updates on the major wildfires burning in Canada
The 2024 wildfire season has begun, and it's shaping up to follow last year's unprecedented destruction in kind, with thousands of square kilometres already consumed.
Veteran TSN sportscaster Darren Dutchyshen has died
Veteran TSN broadcaster Darren 'Dutch' Dutchyshen, one of Canada’s best-known sports journalists, has died. He was 57. His family says 'he passed as he was surrounded by his closest loved ones.'
Toronto man killed his mother and decapitated her — but it wasn't murder, lawyers argue
A ‘lifetime of abuse’ led Dallas Ly to snap and repeatedly stab his mother inside their Leslieville apartment in 2022 but he never intended to kill her, his defence lawyers argued during at his murder trial in Toronto on Thursday.
He had dreams of running for Canada in the Olympics, then he learned his family would be deported
A burgeoning track star says his dream of going to the Olympics is being derailed by a deportation order after Immigration officials rejected his family’s claim for asylum
Father charged with second-degree murder in daughter's stabbing death southwest of Montreal
A father has been charged with second-degree murder in the stabbing death of his 34-year-old daughter in southern Quebec.
Teen died from eating a spicy chip as part of social media challenge, autopsy report concludes
A medical examiner says a Massachusetts teen who participated in a spicy tortilla chip challenge died from ingesting a substance 'with a high capsaicin concentration.'
Kidnapped by her father and kept in a crawl space: Court documents reveal Montreal horror story
A Montreal father who kidnapped his daughter who has autism and lied to police when they asked where she was should serve three years in prison, a Crown prosecutor said.
Ontario calls on Toronto to drop 'disastrous' drug decriminalization request
The province’s health minister and solicitor general are urging Toronto to rescind its request to decriminalize simple possession of small amounts of drugs for personal use, calling the proposal 'misguided' and 'disastrous.'
Trudeau calls New Brunswick's Conservative government a 'disgrace' on women's rights
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau assailed New Brunswick's premier and other conservative leaders on Thursday, calling out the provincial government's position on abortion, LGBTQ youth and climate change.
Wildfire near Fort McMurray only one burning out of control in Alberta: province
The MWF-017 wildfire burning southwest of Fort McMurray is the only wildfire classified as out of control in Alberta, provincials announced in an update on Thursday morning.
Pat King boasted on social media about 'Freedom Convoy' jamming roads, court hears
'Freedom Convoy' organizer Pat King boasted about his role in gridlocking downtown Ottawa and directed protesters to honk their horns in contravention of a court order in a series of videos published on social media during the events.
UCP removes COVID-19 vaccine child-death references, takes over tickets sales to controversial event
A website that was selling tickets to a controversial Alberta UCP town hall has dropped the event.
Burgers run out, hotels at capacity, as wildfire evacuees swell a B.C. town
Fort St. John businesses have been doing their best to welcome an influx of wildfire evacuees, offering free movie nights — popcorn included — and discount burritos.
Air Force instructor pilot killed when ejection seat activated on the ground
An Air Force instructor pilot was killed when the ejection seat activated while the jet was still on the ground at a Texas military base, the Air Force said Tuesday.
Slovak authorities charge 'lone wolf' with assassination attempt on the prime minister
Slovak authorities charged a man Thursday with attempting to assassinate Prime Minister Robert Fico, saying he acted alone in a politically motivated attack.
Michael Cohen pressed on his crimes and lies as defense attacks key Trump hush money trial witness
With prosecutors' hush money case against Donald Trump barreling toward its end, defense lawyers pressed former attorney Michael Cohen on his criminal history and past lies Thursday as they worked to convince jurors not to believe the star witness' pivotal testimony.
China and Russia reaffirm ties as Moscow presses offensive in Ukraine
Russian President Vladimir Putin thanked Chinese leader Xi Jinping Thursday for China's proposals on ending the war in Ukraine, which have been rejected by Ukraine and its Western supporters as largely following the Kremlin's line.
Teen died from eating a spicy chip as part of social media challenge, autopsy report concludes
A medical examiner says a Massachusetts teen who participated in a spicy tortilla chip challenge died from ingesting a substance 'with a high capsaicin concentration.'
U.S. Justice Department formally moves to reclassify marijuana as a less dangerous drug in historic shift
The Justice Department on Thursday formally moved to reclassify marijuana as a less dangerous drug, a historic shift in generations of U.S. drug policy.
Pierre Poilievre presses Justin Trudeau for summer pause on carbon and fuel taxes
To give Canadians a break on their summer road trips, Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre is calling on Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to suspend all gas and diesel taxes from Victoria Day to Labour Day.
-
-
'Lifetime of worse health': B.C. doctor warns about long-term impacts of wildfire smoke
Southern British Columbians may see smoky skies from wildfires burning in the northeastern part of the province over the weekend and one local doctor is warning of the potential long-term health risks associated with that poor air quality.
-
5 secrets to moving better and preventing avoidable injury
Countless people seek emergency care for back pain, muscle strains and similar injuries resulting from “moving wrong” during mundane, everyday tasks such as bending over to tie shoes, lifting objects or doing household chores.
Black bear cub with 'severe neurological disease' euthanized in Banff
A black bear cub with signs of neurological disease was euthanized in Banff last week.
-
Newly mapped lost branch of the Nile could help solve long-standing pyramid mystery
Egypt’s Great Pyramid and other ancient monuments at Giza exist on an isolated strip of land at the edge of the Sahara Desert.
-
Webb telescope uncovers merger of two massive black holes from early universe
The Webb Space Telescope has discovered the earliest known merger of black holes. These two gigantic black holes and their galaxies consolidated just 740 million years after the universe-forming Big Bang.
Chasing Amy: How Marisa Abela became Amy Winehouse for 'Back to Black'
There’s no point asking Marisa Abela to sing Amy Winehouse songs at karaoke. Her friends have already tried and failed. But you can see her sing — and become — Winehouse in the new film “Back to Black,” which opens in the U.S. on Friday.
-
Hawaii native Savannah Gankiewicz crowned Miss USA after the previous winner resigned
Savannah Gankiewicz of Hawaii was crowned Miss USA 2023 on Wednesday, more than a week after the previous titleholder resigned citing her mental health.
-
Kevin Spacey receives star support as he fights to get his career back
Kevin Spacey is pushing back on the 'rush to judgment' against him and is being backed by some big names as he seeks to reclaim his acting career.
Loblaw agrees to sign grocery code of conduct after months of negotiations
Loblaw Cos. Ltd. said Thursday it's ready to sign on to the grocery code of conduct, paving the way for an agreement that's been years in the making.
-
Half of telecom providers not following website complaints section rules: watchdog
Canada's telecom and television complaints watchdog says many telecom providers aren't following complaints section rules on their websites, and it's particularly concerned about some repeat offenders.
-
Stock market today: Wall Street edges back from records after Dow briefly tops 40,000
U.S. stocks edged back from their record heights Thursday after the Dow Jones Industrial Average briefly topped the 40,000 level for the first time.
Noticed a new payment? Some Canadians get first carbon rebate
Many Canadians found a message from the Canada Revenue Agency this week as they received their first direct deposit for the Canada Carbon Rebate.
-
Starbucks fan on decades-long journey to visit every store in the world
A Starbucks fan — whose name is Winter — is visiting Canada on a purposeful journey that began with a random idea at one of the coffee chain's stores in Texas.
-
An airplane passenger was spotted in an overhead bin. Here’s why that’s a terrible idea
Airplane overhead compartments. Home to luggage of all shapes and sizes, the odd coat or two, several duty-free bags, a fair bit of dust and… passengers?
Schauffele gets another major scoring record and sets the pace at PGA Championship
Xander Schauffele broke the PGA Championship scoring record, seizing on the rain-softened conditions at Valhalla on Thursday with a 9-under 62 to set the early target.
-
-
Edmunds: The five things you need to know before buying your first used Tesla
It’s a good time to be in the market for a used Tesla.
-
Protecting your car from the growing risk of keyless vehicle thefts
Auto technology has evolved and many newer cars use wireless key fobs and push-button starters instead of traditional metal keys. But that technology also makes things easier for thieves.
-
Impaired drivers in Ontario could soon face stiffer penalties
The Ontario government is expected to introduce legislation on Wednesday that, if passed, will see impaired drivers face stiffer penalties.
Starbucks fan on decades-long journey to visit every store in the world
A Starbucks fan — whose name is Winter — is visiting Canada on a purposeful journey that began with a random idea at one of the coffee chain's stores in Texas.
'Sacred work': Sask. First Nation learning how to conduct its own underground searches
Members of Piapot First Nation, students from the University of Winnipeg and various other professionals are learning new techniques that will hopefully be used for ground searches of potential unmarked grave sites in the future.
'It could mean a cure': Cautious optimism for groundbreaking ALS research at Western
ALS patient Mathew Brown said he’s hopeful for future ALS patients after news this week of research at Western University of a potential cure for ALS.
B.C. musician's song catches attention of Canucks
When Adam Kirschner wrote 'Slap Shot,' he never imagined the song would be embraced by his favourite team.
'We're on standby': Team ready to help entangled right whale in Gulf of St. Lawrence
A team is ready to help an entangled North Atlantic right whale in the Gulf of St. Lawrence.
Thieves caught on camera stealing pet chicken from North Vancouver backyard
A $200 reward is being offered by a North Vancouver family for the safe return of their beloved chicken, Snowflake.
Adopted daughter in the Netherlands reunited with sister in Montreal and mother in Colombia, 40 years later
Two daughters and a mother were reunited online 40 years later thanks to a DNA kit and a Zoom connection despite living on three separate continents and speaking different languages.
'Reimagining Mother's Day': Toronto woman creates Motherless Day event after losing mom
Mother's Day can be a difficult occasion for those who have lost or are estranged from their mom.
Chris Hadfield inspires youth musical in Sudbury
YES Theatre Young Company opened its acclaimed kids’ show, One Small Step, at Sudbury Theatre Centre on Saturday.
'Implausible': B.C. judge rejects man's claim that indecent exposure was accidental
A judge has rejected a B.C. man's claim that his genitals "accidentally" fell out of his shorts – twice – at a Surrey mall, finding him guilty of indecent exposure.
-
B.C. brewery's tattoo-for-beer promotion falls flat, no lager happening
The government has shut down a B.C. brewery's promotion that would have seen 12 people receive a year's supply of free beer for tattooing the company's logo on their body.
-
Man who attacked SkyTrain attendant sentenced to 10 years in prison
A man who attacked a SkyTrain attendant in 2021 has been sentenced to 10 years in prison, transit police say.
-
Ontario's so-called 'Crypto King' soliciting investments as recently as February: police
Ontario’s so-called 'Crypto King' Aiden Pleterski was soliciting new investors as recently as February – a year-and-a-half after he was petitioned into bankruptcy for allegedly running a Ponzi scheme worth more than $40 million – police alleged on Thursday.
-
17-year-old youth charged in shooting at Brampton park
A 17-year-old has been charged in connection with a shooting at a park in Brampton last week that left a man injured.
'Wanting everybody to feel comfortable and welcome': Alberta couple killed in highway crash remembered
Family and friends are mourning the loss of an Alberta couple who were killed Sunday in a highway crash northwest of Lethbridge, Alta.
-
Canadian family warns of the dangers of wildfire smoke after losing son
The family of a nine-year-old boy who died last summer is urging Canadians to be more mindful of the harmful effects of wildfire smoke.
-
UCP removes COVID-19 vaccine child-death references, takes over tickets sales to controversial event
A website that was selling tickets to a controversial Alberta UCP town hall has dropped the event.
Teen's death at McNabb Park in April deemed accidental
The Ottawa Police Service has closed its case into a suspicious death in a Centretown park last month, deeming it accidental.
-
OC Transpo will still not commit to opening date for Trillium Line
OC Transpo officials suggest it will be the summer before passengers begin riding the Trillium Line, with several hurdles still to clear before service begins on Ottawa's new north-south line.
-
Man jumps from second floor to escape fire in Ottawa's Alta Vista neighbourhood
The Ottawa Fire Service says firefighters responded to a call for a fire on Tall Oak Private, near the Ottawa Hospital General Campus, at approximately 9:30 a.m.
No charges for Montreal imam who delivered speech at pro-Palestinian rally
Quebec's Crown prosecution office said it will not lay charges against a Montreal imam following comments he made at a pro-Palestinian rally last fall.
-
-
WATCH: Two baby falcons emerge from shells at the Universite de Montreal
Two falcons hatched from the University of Montreal's nest on Thursday, while a nest in Kahnawake, Que. welcomed four eggs that were in a precarious location due to construction near Trois-Rivieres.
Four 1970s homicides linked to serial killer, Alberta Mounties to reveal Friday
A dead serial sexual offender and killer has been linked to four homicides in the 1970s in Alberta, RCMP say.
-
Oilers to start Pickard in Game 5 vs. Canucks
The Edmonton Oilers are sticking with goaltender Calvin Pickard in Game 5.
-
Wildfire near Fort McMurray only one burning out of control in Alberta: province
The MWF-017 wildfire burning southwest of Fort McMurray is the only wildfire classified as out of control in Alberta, provincials announced in an update on Thursday morning.
'We're rich!': New Glasgow, N.S., couple wins big in Lotto 6/49 draw
A Nova Scotia couple is $5 million richer after winning the latest Atlantic Lottery 6/49 draw.
-
-
Ex-wife of admitted serial killer testifies about violent and sexually abusive relationship
Jeremy Skibicki’s ex-wife was called as a Crown witness in the 37-year-old accused’s quadruple homicide trial in Manitoba’s Court of King’s Bench on Thursday.
-
Winnipeg man charged with luring and sexually assaulting two teens
A Winnipeg man has been charged with luring and sexually assaulting two female teens in separate instances.
-
‘A devastating impact’: Millions in funding to equip Manitoba for wildfire seasons to come
Tens of millions of dollars will flow to Manitoba through a federal partnership to better equip the province for wildfire seasons to come, as an out-of-control blaze rages in the north.
'Enough is enough': Saskatchewan Speaker cuts up party membership card
Saskatchewan's legislative Speaker has cut up his party membership card, saying 'enough is enough' ahead of the last day of the spring sitting.
-
Sask. RCMP warning of scammers claiming to be police officers
Saskatchewan Mounties want the public to be aware of fraudulent phone calls circulating where people claim to be from the RCMP.
-
Nadine Wilson steps down as leader of Sask. United Party
The Sask. United Party’s (SUP) sole member in the legislature, Nadine Wilson, has announced she will step down from her role as the party's leader.
Waterloo, Ont. escape room broken into – again
Most people want to break out of an escape room. A Waterloo, Ont. business, however, has been broken into – not once – but twice.
-
Puppies found abandoned in box by Hwy. 401 ramp
The local humane society is asking for the public's help to care for five puppies that were found abandoned in a box near Hwy. 401 in Kitchener.
-
Cambridge FunGuyz location raided again, 19-year-old charged
Waterloo regional police have laid another drug-related charge after raiding a psilocybin seller in Cambridge again.
Sask. woman starts petition against bylaw that would allow livestock closer to homes
A new zoning bylaw, that would allow livestock operations to be closer to homes in the RM of Dundurn, Sask., isn't sitting well with those who live near Blackstrap Lake.
-
Is it safe to use your phone to collect points in the drive-thru?
The Saskatchewan RCMP wants you to know it’s not targeting drive-thrus to ticket people for using their fast food reward apps.
-
Police investigating after woman stabbed in Saskatoon park during morning walk
Saskatoon police are investigating a stabbing that occurred early Thursday morning in a park along 18th Street West.
Northern Ont. police searching for second stabbing suspect
One person is in custody while a second suspect is on the loose following a stabbing that sent two people to hospital in northern Ontario, police say.
-
Long lineups at Sudbury's landfill because of scale repairs
Repairing the scales at Sudbury’s main landfill site on The Kingsway is causing delays and long lineups for residents and businesses using the site to dispose of waste and trimmings.
-
Man pulled from King Street fire dies from injuries
A man who was pulled from a burning building in Old East Village on Wednesday has succumbed to his injuries, London police announced on Thursday.
-
Unique circumstances lead OPP to reveal name of 'homicide/suicide' victim
It’s been three months since 38-year-old Tanya Wiebe was found dead inside a home on Roberts Line in Central Elgin.
-
Delhi, Ont. company fined $117,500 following fatal workplace injury
A Delhi construction company has been fined $117,500 after a worker was killed on the job two years ago in Aylmer.
Possible hate crime under investigation in Barrie's south end
Police in Barrie are investigating a possible hate crime after reports of a vehicle fire in the city's south end.
-
Out with Loblaws, in with Zehrs in Barrie's north end
Zehrs has returned to the north end of Barrie.
-
Family of man killed in Springwater hit-and-run speak out at sentencing hearing
Six months after being found guilty of a fatal hit and run in 2018 that claimed the life of Dominik Adamek in Springwater Township, Maimuna Baldeh heard from his grieving family, who told the court about the pain they've endured since that day.
Police seize over $250,000 in drugs, arrest 53-year-old man
Windsor police officers have arrested one suspect and seized over $250,000 in illegal drugs after an investigation.
-
By the numbers: Gordie Howe International Bridge
Just 26 metres is all that remains of bridge deck construction on the Gordie Howe International Bridge between Windsor and Detroit.
-
Erie Shores HealthCare adds new mammography machine and expanded services
Erie Shores HealthCare has announced the introduction of a new mammography machine capable of contrast-enhanced imaging.
Eby warns about United-Conservative merger, says B.C. voters face 'starkest choice'
Premier David Eby delivered an election-style speech to his New Democrat caucus, warning of the potential merger between the opposition BC United and B.C. Conservative parties, saying the fall election is shaping up to be the "starkest choice in a generation."
-
B.C. nurse suspended for 'significant' privacy breaches
A nurse in Metro Vancouver has been suspended for two weeks and ordered to take remedial education after she accessed the personal health records of several people for no work-related purpose.
-
'Lifetime of worse health': B.C. doctor warns about long-term impacts of wildfire smoke
Southern British Columbians may see smoky skies from wildfires burning in the northeastern part of the province over the weekend and one local doctor is warning of the potential long-term health risks associated with that poor air quality.
'Altercation' in Penticton leaves 1 dead: RCMP
One person is dead after a fight in Penticton early Sunday morning, according to authorities.
-
Suspect fled in 2-door Fiat after convenience store robbery, Merritt RCMP say
A suspect is at large after robbing a convenience store at gunpoint in Merritt, B.C., Friday, according to local police.
-
Kamloops RCMP issue public warning about 2 men allegedly at centre of 'organized crime conflict'
After four targeted shootings in four days, Mounties in Kamloops are taking the unusual step of warning the public about two men they believe are likely to be targeted in future violent incidents.
-
Small town Alberta school to switch to 4-day week
A school west of Lethbridge has shortened its weekly schedule for the new year, a move the board says offers more flexibility for its students and their families.
-
City of Lethbridge working to keep post-secondary graduates local
Each year, 15,000 students study at either the University of Lethbridge or Lethbridge College. Now, the City of Lethbridge is working to figure out how it can get more of those students to stay after graduation.
Ontario sends 10 northern fire ranger crews to fight wildfires in Manitoba
With no active wildland fires burning in northern Ontario, the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry sent 10 crews to Manitoba to help battle the blazes there.
-
Sault Ste. Marie resident celebrates $250K lotto win
Patricia Doiron of Sault Ste. Marie won $250,000 playing Instant Bingo Multiplier.
-
Sault council calls on province to recognize doctor shortage
Sault Ste. Marie city council is calling on the provincial government to recognize Ontario’s physician shortage.
Study says aquaculture likely driving wild salmon extinction in Newfoundland
A new study shows an Atlantic salmon population in southern Newfoundland is disappearing, and it says nearby aquaculture operations are a likely contributor to the decline.
-
'Irate male' assaulted Newfoundland officers with block of cheese, police say
Police in Newfoundland say patrol officers were assaulted Thursday by a "very irate male" wielding a block of cheese.
-
Whooping cough outbreak declared in Newfoundland
Health officials say there is an outbreak of whooping cough in eastern Newfoundland.