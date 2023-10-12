Canada providing $10M in humanitarian aid to address 'urgent needs' in Israel and Gaza: Trudeau
Canada will be providing an initial $10 million in humanitarian assistance to address "urgent needs" in Israel and the Gaza Strip, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Thursday.
"We're working around the clock to support you, we will continue to follow the situation as it evolves, and continue our efforts with international partners," Trudeau said, speaking in Yellowknife.
Vowing Minister of International Development of Canada Ahmed Hussen will have "more details soon," Trudeau spoke about the impact the "horrific devastation" the ongoing Israel-Hamas war is having both at home, and abroad.
While unquestionably condemning Hamas' "terrorist attacks against Israel" and validating Israel's right to defend itself in accordance with international law, the prime minister noted that Hamas "does not represent the Palestinian people."
"And it does not represent Arabs or Muslims," Trudeau said.
"Israeli and Palestinian civilians deserve to live in peace and security, in dignity, and with their human rights respected.
"There is no question that Hamas is a terrorist organization that has brutally murdered innocent civilians, that has chosen to invade Israel... And on top of that, has taken hostages in a total and flagrant violation of all international laws and norms," Trudeau said.
"We continue to look for ways to support civilians, both Palestinians and Israelis, and ensure that as many civilians as possible are kept safe during this terrible conflict."
Earlier this week, the federal government said it will continue to send humanitarian aid to Gaza and the West Bank, where officials say roughly 264,000 Palestinians have been internally displaced.
Hussen's office has said it will ensure that none of the funds will end up in the hands of Hamas, pointing to the "enhanced due diligence" and anti-terrorism exercises undertaken in allocating Canadian aid funding.
The Associated Press has reported that Israel has stopped sending supplies to civilians in Gaza.
So far, Canada has no plans to begin evacuations for the hundreds of Canadians that officials estimate are asking for federal assistance from Gaza or the West Bank, given there is no humanitarian corridor.
Though, voicing anxiety about the dire humanitarian situation, Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly indicated Wednesday that should the United Nations work on evacuations, Canada would be working with them.
"We are working very hard with all of our allies, and friends and partners who want to see peace returned to the region, want to see civilian lives protected. This is an unbelievably difficult situation," Trudeau said.
MORE POLITICS NEWS
IN DEPTH
As it happened: Zelenskyy visits Canada, addresses Parliament as PM pledges $650M in Ukraine aid
During his historic visit, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy offered repeated thanks to Canada for its continued support for his country as it continues to defend itself from Russia's invasion. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Canada will be making a $650 million 'multi-year commitment' for further Ukraine aid. Recap CTVNews.ca's minute-by-minute updates.
ANALYSIS What do the policies Poilievre's party passed say about the Conservatives' future?
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre spent the summer speaking about housing affordability, a core focus that attendees at the party's Quebec City convention were quick to praise him for. But by the end of the weekend, delegates opted to instead pass policies on contentious social issues. What does that say about the Conservatives' future?
Justin Trudeau and wife Sophie Gregoire Trudeau separating, after 18 years of marriage
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his wife are separating after 18 years of marriage, and while they plan to co-parent their children, Sophie Gregoire Trudeau will no longer be considered the prime minister's spouse in any official capacity.
'A very retro, family-oriented message': New ads aim to reframe Poilievre
With a steady lead in the polls and a healthy war chest of political donations, the Conservative Party is rolling out a trio of new advertisements that are being viewed as aiming to redefine and soften Pierre Poilievre's image and messaging.
Seven rookies promoted, most ministers reassigned in major Trudeau cabinet shuffle
In a major cabinet shuffle on Wednesday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau promoted seven rookies to his front bench, dropped seven ministers, and reassigned the majority of cabinet roles. In a ceremony at Rideau Hall, Trudeau orchestrated one of, if not the most consequential reconfigurations to his cabinet since 2015.
Opinion
OPINION Don Martin: Poilievre picking wrong fights as Liberals struggle under low morale, support
As morale with Justin Trudeau's Liberals goes down the drain with the party's re-election hopes, all Pierre Poilievre needs to do to win is make sure the drain doesn’t get plugged up with doubts about his leadership, writes Don Martin in an exclusive opinion column for CTVNews.ca.
OPINION Don Martin: Canada is back on the world stage. And mostly alone.
Justin Trudeau got one promise right: Canada is back on the world stage. Sadly, it’s for all the wrong reasons, writes Don Martin in an exclusive opinion column for CTVNews.ca.
opinion Don Martin: Nice try, Prime Minister Trudeau. But it's too little, too late
Nice try, prime minister. But likely too little, too late and too transparently desperate to serve as a realistic government-salvage strategy, writes Don Martin in an exclusive opinion column for CTVNews.ca.
opinion Don Martin: Poilievre doesn't feel your pain, but he's sure good at communicating it
Probably no other leader, including Justin Trudeau, has landed in a party leadership with less real-world work experience than Pierre Poilievre, says Don Martin in a column for CTVNews.ca. But Poilievre's an able communicator, and this weekend's Conservative convention is a golden opportunity for him to sell himself as PM-in-waiting.
opinion Don Martin: Who will step up to have 'The Talk' with Trudeau?
Ego and vanity are a potent combination in leadership politics, and in his exclusive column for CTVNews.ca, Don Martin writes this condition is infecting Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's mindset as he seems deadly serious about seeking re-election in 2025.
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
First Canadian evacuation flight from Israel lands in Athens, 130 passengers on board
The first Canadian Armed Forces evacuation flight airlifting Canadian citizens and their families out of Israel has safely landed in Athens, with approximately 130 passengers on board, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Thursday afternoon.
WARNING: GRAPHIC 'Most of the people were dead,' volunteer medic in Israel reports, upon arriving to help
A volunteer medic who arrived in southern Israel the day after a surprise incursion by Hamas told CTV News he is operating in survival mode while helping identify the dead.
'Fed up' with decline of French, Quebec seeks tuition hike for out-of-province students at English universities
The Quebec government is proposing an increase in tuition fees for international and out-of-province students attending English-language universities as a way to protect the French language.
Canada providing $10M in humanitarian aid to address 'urgent needs' in Israel and Gaza: Trudeau
Canada will be providing an initial $10 million in humanitarian assistance to address 'urgent needs' in Israel and the Gaza Strip. 'We're working around the clock to support you, we will continue to follow the situation as it evolves, and continue our efforts with international partners,' Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said, speaking in Yellowknife.
WATCH Gaza invasion would be 'brutal' and cause heavy casualties: security expert
As the Hamas-ruled Gaza Strip is pummelled by airstrikes and the Israeli military prepares for a possible ground invasion, a security and terrorism analyst is warning that any inclusion by Israel into Gaza would lead to 'brutal' door-to-door combat that may favour Hamas militants.
BREAKING 'Parents' Bill of Rights' officially introduced in Sask. legislature, beginning pronoun policy's push into law
The provincial government's 'Parents' Bill of Rights' was introduced and is being read a first time in the Saskatchewan Legislature on Thursday.
Important to understand 'why this pressure cooker exploded': Canadians on Israel-Hamas war
There are almost 5,000 Canadians registered in Israel, Gaza and the West Bank and many more in Canada with family and friends caught in the Israel-Hamas war. CTVNews.ca shares some of their stories.
Pharmacare would cost public sector billions more a year, but save economy money: report
The parliamentary budget officer says a single-payer universal drug plan would cost federal and provincial governments an additional $11.2 billion in the first year, and $13.4 billion in five years.
More than 90 per cent of people killed by western Afghanistan quake were women and children, UN says
More than 90 per cent of the people killed by a 6.3-magnitude earthquake in western Afghanistan last weekend were women and children, UN officials reported Thursday.
Canada
-
'Fed up' with decline of French, Quebec seeks tuition hike for out-of-province students at English universities
The Quebec government is proposing an increase in tuition fees for international and out-of-province students attending English-language universities as a way to protect the French language.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING 'Parents' Bill of Rights' officially introduced in Sask. legislature, beginning pronoun policy's push into law
The provincial government's 'Parents' Bill of Rights' was introduced and is being read a first time in the Saskatchewan Legislature on Thursday.
-
More Canadians support using notwithstanding clause in 'parental rights' debate: poll
Nearly half of Canadians say they support their province using the notwithstanding clause to ensure that schools tell parents if their child wishes to use a different name or pronoun, a new poll suggests, and more people support that idea than oppose it.
-
Manitoba Tory caucus backs Stefanson's decision to stay on as leader: chair
Manitoba Progressive Conservative legislature members have met for the first time since last week's provincial election saw them go from government to Opposition.
-
Trial of man accused in London, Ont., attack set to resume today
The trial of an Ontario man accused of killing four members of a Muslim family in an alleged act of terrorism is set to resume today after the Crown wrapped up its case last week.
-
Police forces across Canada upping patrols in response to Israel-Hamas war
Some Canadian police forces say they are increasing local patrols in response to the Israel-Hamas war while offering assurances they have not received any credible threats.
World
-
Warning: Graphic
Warning: Graphic Israeli official says government cannot confirm babies were beheaded in Hamas attack
The Israeli government has not confirmed the specific claim that Hamas attackers cut off the heads of babies during their shock attack on Saturday, an Israeli official told CNN, contradicting a previous public statement by the Prime Minister's office.
-
Indonesia's former agriculture minister arrested over alleged corruption
Indonesia's former agriculture minister was arrested Thursday by the country's anti-graft commission on accusations of bribery, abuse of power and fraud involving contracts with private vendors.
-
WATCH
WATCH Gaza invasion would be 'brutal' and cause heavy casualties: security expert
As the Hamas-ruled Gaza Strip is pummelled by airstrikes and the Israeli military prepares for a possible ground invasion, a security and terrorism analyst is warning that any inclusion by Israel into Gaza would lead to 'brutal' door-to-door combat that may favour Hamas militants.
-
Names and faces of Harvard students linked to an anti-Israel statement were plastered on mobile billboards and online sites
A billboard truck drove near Harvard’s campus Wednesday displaying the names and photos of Harvard students whose organizations signed a statement blaming solely Israel for the deadly attacks by Hamas.
-
'What about Gaza': Canadian woman stuck in Gaza fears death, pleads for Ottawa's help
A Canadian woman trapped in Gaza says she is afraid she could die at any moment as Israeli warplanes drop bombs around her in the sealed-off Palestinian territory, and she's pleading for Ottawa's help.
-
Armenia wants a UN court to impose measures aimed at protecting rights of Nagorno-Karabakh Armenians
Armenia urged the United Nations top court on Thursday to impose new interim orders on Azerbaijan to prevent what the leader of Armenia's legal team called "ethnic cleansing" of the Nagorno-Karabakh region by Azerbaijan from becoming irreversible.
Politics
-
First Canadian evacuation flight from Israel lands in Athens, 130 passengers on board
The first Canadian Armed Forces evacuation flight airlifting Canadian citizens and their families out of Israel has safely landed in Athens, with approximately 130 passengers on board, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Thursday afternoon.
-
NDP policy convention not expected to touch on Israel-Hamas war
As more than 1,000 New Democratic Party grassroots members gather in Hamilton this weekend, policies connected to the current Israeli-Hamas war are not expected to be debated.
-
Canada providing $10M in humanitarian aid to address 'urgent needs' in Israel and Gaza: Trudeau
Canada will be providing an initial $10 million in humanitarian assistance to address 'urgent needs' in Israel and the Gaza Strip. 'We're working around the clock to support you, we will continue to follow the situation as it evolves, and continue our efforts with international partners,' Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said, speaking in Yellowknife.
Health
-
Pharmacare would cost public sector billions more a year, but save economy money: report
The parliamentary budget officer says a single-payer universal drug plan would cost federal and provincial governments an additional $11.2 billion in the first year, and $13.4 billion in five years.
-
Health ministers converge in P.E.I. as governments negotiate final deals
Federal Health Minister Mark Holland is set to sit down with his provincial and territorial counterparts in Charlottetown on Wednesday to discuss how they're going to grow the health workforce.
-
Deadly bird flu reappears in U.S. commercial poultry flocks in Utah and South Dakota
Highly pathogenic bird flu has made its first appearances in U.S. commercial poultry flocks this season, affecting one turkey farm in South Dakota and one in Utah and raising concerns that more outbreaks could follow.
Sci-Tech
-
Canadian tech workers make 46 per cent less than U.S. counterparts: TMU study
A new study from Toronto Metropolitan University says Canadian tech workers are paid 46 per cent less than their U.S. counterparts.
-
It’s not 'Star Wars'-level tech yet, but doctors get a step closer to a bionic hand with special surgery and AI
While Luke Skywalker’s human-like bionic hand is still years away, scientists say they are a step closer with this newest prosthetic technique, and doctors hope others will soon benefit from this approach.
-
NASA shows off its first asteroid samples delivered by a spacecraft
NASA on Wednesday showed off its first asteroid samples delivered last month by a spacecraft -- a jumble of black dust and rubble that's the most ever returned to Earth.
Entertainment
-
Hollywood studios break off strike talks with actors, who slam 'bullying tactics'
Talks bitterly broke off between Hollywood actors and studios late Wednesday, killing any hopes that the three-month strike by performers would come to an end anytime soon.
-
Beyonce showing up for Taylor Swift’s movie premiere was a 'fairytale'
Forget about Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce, she and Beyoncé are the true power pair of the year. On Wednesday night it was the era of two queens when Beyoncé attended the premiere for Swift's 'Eras Tour' concert film in Los Angeles.
-
Sony's Access controller for the PlayStation aims to make gaming easier for people with disabilities
Paul Lane uses his mouth, cheek and chin to push buttons and guide his virtual car around the 'Gran Turismo' racetrack on the PlayStation 5. It's how he's been playing for the past 23 years, after a car accident left him unable to use his fingers.
Business
-
Uber reviewing legal options after Toronto freezes licences for ride-share drivers
Uber Canada said it is “reviewing all legal options” after the City of Toronto approved a motion to cap the number of rideshare drivers at current levels.
-
Major Canadian grocers won't confirm discounts, price freezes feds promised last week
Major grocers in Canada are not yet confirming whether they have committed to special promotions to stabilize grocery prices, as was recently promised by the federal government.
-
S&P/TSX composite down 100 points, U.S. stock markets mixed
Canada's main stock index posted a triple-digit decline in late-morning trading, weighed down by losses in the base metal, telecommunication and utility sectors, while U.S. stock markets were mixed.
Lifestyle
-
25 years after Matthew Shepard's death, LGBTQ2S+ activists say equal-rights progress is at risk
It's been 25 years since Matthew Shepard, a gay 21-year-old University of Wyoming student, died six days after he was savagely beaten by two young men and tied to a remote fence to meet his fate. His death has been memorialized as an egregious hate crime that helped fuel the LGBTQ2S+ rights movement over the ensuing years.
-
Crane is brought in to remove a tree by Hadrian's Wall in England that was cut in act of vandalism
A 300-year-old tree near the Roman landmark of Hadrian's Wall in northeastern England that was cut down two weeks ago in an act of vandalism was to be removed on Thursday.
-
Montrealer wins $50M Lotto-Max prize, wants to buy a house
One lucky Montrealer is taking home a $50 million jackpot after winning a Lotto-Max draw on Oct. 6.
Sports
-
BREAKING
BREAKING IOC suspends Russian Olympic Committee for incorporating sports bodies in Ukraine
The Russian Olympic Committee was suspended by the IOC on Thursday for breaching the Olympic Charter by incorporating sports bodies in four regions in eastern Ukraine.
-
Australia bowls first on untested wicket against South Africa at Cricket World Cup
Australia won the toss and chose to bowl first on an untested wicket against South Africa in the Cricket World Cup on Thursday. Australia made two changes for the game in Lucknow, India.
-
UEFA postpones Israel's game in Kosovo in European qualifying because players cannot travel abroad
UEFA has postponed Israel's European Championship qualifying game against host Kosovo on Sunday.
Autos
-
Auto workers escalate strike, walking out at Ford's largest factory and threatening Stellantis
The United Auto Workers union significantly escalated its walkout against Detroit's three automakers, shutting down Ford's largest factory and threatening Jeep maker Stellantis.
-
Canadian auto workers, GM reach tentative contract agreement less than 24 hours after strike began
Unifor workers have kicked off a strike at General Motors Canada after failing to reach a new contract with the U.S. automaker.
-
Workers at Mack Trucks reject tentative contract deal and will go on strike early Monday
Union workers at Mack Trucks have voted down a tentative five-year contract agreement reached with the company and plan to strike at 7 a.m. Monday, the United Auto Workers union says.