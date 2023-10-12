Canada providing $10M in humanitarian aid to address 'urgent needs' in Israel and Gaza: Trudeau

Canada will be providing an initial $10 million in humanitarian assistance to address "urgent needs" in Israel and the Gaza Strip, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Thursday.

"We're working around the clock to support you, we will continue to follow the situation as it evolves, and continue our efforts with international partners," Trudeau said, speaking in Yellowknife.

Vowing Minister of International Development of Canada Ahmed Hussen will have "more details soon," Trudeau spoke about the impact the "horrific devastation" the ongoing Israel-Hamas war is having both at home, and abroad.

While unquestionably condemning Hamas' "terrorist attacks against Israel" and validating Israel's right to defend itself in accordance with international law, the prime minister noted that Hamas "does not represent the Palestinian people."

"And it does not represent Arabs or Muslims," Trudeau said.

"Israeli and Palestinian civilians deserve to live in peace and security, in dignity, and with their human rights respected.

"There is no question that Hamas is a terrorist organization that has brutally murdered innocent civilians, that has chosen to invade Israel... And on top of that, has taken hostages in a total and flagrant violation of all international laws and norms," Trudeau said.

"We continue to look for ways to support civilians, both Palestinians and Israelis, and ensure that as many civilians as possible are kept safe during this terrible conflict."

Earlier this week, the federal government said it will continue to send humanitarian aid to Gaza and the West Bank, where officials say roughly 264,000 Palestinians have been internally displaced.

Hussen's office has said it will ensure that none of the funds will end up in the hands of Hamas, pointing to the "enhanced due diligence" and anti-terrorism exercises undertaken in allocating Canadian aid funding.

The Associated Press has reported that Israel has stopped sending supplies to civilians in Gaza.

So far, Canada has no plans to begin evacuations for the hundreds of Canadians that officials estimate are asking for federal assistance from Gaza or the West Bank, given there is no humanitarian corridor.

Though, voicing anxiety about the dire humanitarian situation, Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly indicated Wednesday that should the United Nations work on evacuations, Canada would be working with them.

"We are working very hard with all of our allies, and friends and partners who want to see peace returned to the region, want to see civilian lives protected. This is an unbelievably difficult situation," Trudeau said.