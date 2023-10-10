Canada to continue sending humanitarian aid to Gaza, insists no money will go to Hamas

The Canadian government plans to continue delivering humanitarian aid to Gaza and the West Bank, but insists it will ensure none of the funds end up with Hamas, which it has designated a terrorist organization.

The head of communications for International Development Minister Ahmed Hussen told CTVNews.ca Tuesday that Global Affairs Canada (GAC) “exercises enhanced due diligence and uses anti-terrorism clauses” to prevent terrorist groups from obtaining Canadian aid funding.

“We will continue to support civilians with life-saving humanitarian assistance, while ensuring that no money goes into the hands of Hamas,” Alex Tetreault said in an emailed statement to CTVNews.ca.

GAC also has a “no-contact policy” with Hamas specifically, and none of its funding goes directly to the Palestinian Authority, according to the statement.

Tetreault said Canada “relies on experienced and trusted Canadian and international partners” to deliver aid in the region. The Global Affairs Canada website lists the World Food Programme, the United Nations Population Fund, Save the Children Canada and EcoPeace Middle East as some of those partner organizations.

Now into its fourth day, the fighting sparked by Hamas’ incursion into Israel and Israeli reprisal strikes has killed and stranded thousands, including Canadian citizens.

The Associated Press has reported that Israel has stopped sending supplies to civilians in Gaza including food, fuel and medicines, while the sole remaining access from Egypt also shut down Tuesday.

“We are extremely concerned about the rapidly deteriorating humanitarian situation and the impact on civilians,” Tetreault wrote. “The rapid and unimpeded access of humanitarian relief for civilians is essential.”

“Canada will continue to call on all parties to protect civilians and respect international humanitarian law,” he added.

Canada sends an average of $55 million annually to the West Bank and Gaza, which includes $20 million for development and $35 million in humanitarian aid.

Tetreault wrote that GAC’s aid efforts are “continuously reviewed” to ensure its aid funding does not end up in the wrong hands.

“Canada’s contributions to humanitarian organizations in the West Bank and Gaza are determined on an annual basis and in response to emergency appeals, taking into account a variety of factors including relative needs, alignment with current aid priorities, partners’ experience, and available resources,” he wrote.