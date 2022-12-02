Canada-Palestine MP group to 'review' after accused 'Holocaust denier' attended event
A spokesman for the chair of an all-party parliamentary group says it is "carefully" reviewing how it handles events with outside events after a newspaper publisher accused of holding antisemitic views took part in a recent gathering.
Members of Parliament from all parties, including Transport Minister Omar Alghabra, attended a gathering this week hosted by the Canada-Palestine Parliamentary Friendship Group.
Among the guests was Nazih Khatatba, publisher of the Arabic-language newspaper "Meshwar Media."
Afterwards both B'nai Brith and the Centre for Israel and Jewish Affairs took to social media to say it was reprehensible that he was allowed to attend.
In question period in the House of Commons, Conservative deputy leader Melissa Lantsman called Khatatba a "dangerous antisemite, Holocaust denier and a terrorist sympathizer," saying his publication has referred to the Holocaust as a hoax and "the biggest lie in history."
In a written statement to the The Canadian Press, Khatatba says he was indeed invited to attend by Palestinian organizations and denied perpetuating antisemitism and Holocaust denialism.
The Laith Marouf scandal has shown us that antisemitism is completely normalized & continues with impunity. Empty words from the Liberal government while funding this racist publication with tax dollars and then rolling out the red carpet for them on Parliament Hill. #cdnpoli 👇 https://t.co/R0dEWF7gLI— Melissa Lantsman (@MelissaLantsman) December 1, 2022
Lantsman also asked Alghabra in the House to denounce Khatatba and apologize, and the transport minister responded to say Khatatba should not have been invited or welcomed to the event.
"I don't know who invited that individual, if he was even invited. The point is that on the one hand, of course it's unacceptable to see people with offensive views on Parliament Hill. On the other hand, how do you make sure that we will remain accessible to all Canadians?"— Rachel Aiello (@rachaiello) December 2, 2022
Alghabra, who appears to have been the only cabinet minister to attend the event, also said antisemitism and all forms of hate should be condemned.
Parliamentary friendship group chair and Liberal MP Salma Zahid issued a statement saying invitations for the event were sent around the local Palestinian community and "we are not able to research the history of every attendee that responded."
The all-party Canada-Palestine Parliamentary Friendship Group hosted a reception for the International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People on November 29th. The invitation was circulated widely within the Palestinian community, and nearly 150 people attended. (1/5)— Salma Zahid (@SalmaZahid15) December 1, 2022
Zahid's spokesman Jeff Jedras says neither their office or the parliamentary group invited Khatatba, but added "we will certainly review carefully how we handle future events with outside attendees."
In his statement, Khatatba said his newspaper is "not antisemitic, and we have never spoken badly about Jews in Canada or other countries. Rather, we criticize the Israeli occupation policy and stand by the Palestinian people."
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 2, 2022.
MORE POLITICS NEWS
IN DEPTH
Here's what central players had to say as the Emergencies Act inquiry hearings wrapped
After six weeks, more than 70 witnesses, and the submission of more than 7,000 documents into evidence, the public hearing portion of the Public Order Emergency Commission wrapped up on Friday.
'What if the worst had happened': Trudeau explains why he invoked Emergencies Act when he did
On the stand at the federal inquiry examining the federal government's invocation of the Emergencies Act, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau revealed candidly that a central factor in his historic decision to enact unprecedented powers to shut down the 'Freedom Convoy' protests, was his fear of what could happen if he didn't.
Risk of recession rising, deficit projected at $36.4B in 2022-23: fall economic statement
The federal government's fall economic update makes it clear that while the deficit is declining, the risk that Canada enters into a recession is rising.
PM Trudeau, MPs pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth II in special session
Members of Parliament—many dressed in black—returned to Ottawa on Thursday to take part in a 'special session' commemorating Queen Elizabeth II and marking the accession to the throne of King Charles III. The House of Commons held this historic opportunity to allow MPs to pay tribute ahead of Monday's national commemorations.
Pierre Poilievre wins Conservative leadership on first ballot
Pierre Poilievre is the new leader of the Conservative Party of Canada, securing victory on the first ballot after a record-setting and divisive leadership campaign. After a seven-month campaign, the long-time MP and former cabinet minister from Ontario won the election decisively. Securing support across the country, he told party members they are now 'one party serving one country.'
Opinion
opinion | Don Martin: Danielle Smith's antics suggest she could soon claim the title of Alberta's briefest premier
Danielle Smith has gone straight from the political altar to a divorce from common sense – and her out-of-the-gate antics suggest she could soon claim the title of Alberta's briefest premier, Don Martin writes in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca.
opinion | Don Martin: After a long final day on the Emergencies Act inquiry stand, it's convoy zero, Trudeau won
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau gambled just by showing up. And he appears to have won in the court of reasonable public opinion, Don Martin writes in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca.
Don Martin: Now that the 24 Sussex sabotage is complete, it's time to call in the demolition crew
By declaring even the kitchen a fire hazard and health risk to continued service, the very kitchen where Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, his family and his visitors have been catered to remotely for seven years, the National Capital Commission has officially mothballed the estate and nailed an unofficial demolition order on the gates. This is not a lamentable development, Don Martin writes in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca.
opinion | Don Martin: Trudeau faces the greatest risk of Freedom Convoy fallout
He may not have seen the potential threat when truckers rolled toward Ottawa last January, but Prime Minister Justin Trudeau cannot miss the risk of Freedom Convoy fallout he now faces, contributor Don Martin writes in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca.
opinion | Don Martin: Question Period sleeper turning into slugfest between Poilievre and Trudeau
There's been a 20-year series of middleweight clashes in the parliamentary fight club - Chretien vs. Day, Martin vs. Harper, Harper vs. Mulcair, Trudeau vs. O'Toole - but nothing comes close to the slugfest now raging between Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.
ANALYSIS & INSIGHTS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
NEW | Canada-Palestine MP group to 'review' after accused 'Holocaust denier' attended event
A spokesman for the chair of an all-party parliamentary group says it is "carefully" reviewing how it handles events with outside events after a newspaper publisher accused of holding antisemitic views took part in a recent gathering.
Government to un-redact text messages, notes of PMO staff at Emergencies Act inquiry
Lawyers for 'Freedom Convoy' organizers have won their bid to get access to unredacted versions of 20 documents at the Public Order Emergency Act.
BoC expected to end year off with one more rate increase, likely to pause hikes soon
The Bank of Canada is expected to conclude a historic year marked by high inflation and aggressive monetary policy tightening with one more interest rate hike on Wednesday.
What this week's big bank earnings say about the state of Canada's economy ahead of a possible recession
The Q4 2022 earnings reports from Canada's big banks are showing signs that the Canadian economy is slowing down ahead of a potential recession, with some signs of optimism.
U.S. to dismiss charges against Huawei's Meng Wanzhou
U.S. prosecutors on Thursday asked a judge to dismiss bank fraud and other charges against Meng Wanzhou, the chief financial officer of China's Huawei Technologies whose 2018 arrest strained relations between the U.S. and China.
Passenger killed when big wave hits Antarctic cruise ship
A U.S. woman was killed and four other passengers injured when a massive wave struck the Viking Polaris cruise ship while it was sailing toward the port of Ushuaia in southern Argentina on an Antarctic cruise, authorities said.
Musk says Twitter has suspended rapper Ye over swastika post
Twitter has suspended rapper Ye after he tweeted a picture of a swastika merged with the Star of David.
More than 900 documented or alleged incidents of on-ice discrimination: Hockey Canada
Hockey Canada says there were more than 900 documented or alleged incidents of on-ice discrimination across all levels and age groups during the 2021-22 season.
Malfunctioning automatic doors caused worker's death at northern Ont. mine
A Toronto-based mining company has been fined $300,000 for a workplace fatality that took place last year at Hemlo Mine near Marathon, Ont.
Canada
-
BoC expected to end year off with one more rate increase, likely to pause hikes soon
The Bank of Canada is expected to conclude a historic year marked by high inflation and aggressive monetary policy tightening with one more interest rate hike on Wednesday.
-
More than 900 documented or alleged incidents of on-ice discrimination: Hockey Canada
Hockey Canada says there were more than 900 documented or alleged incidents of on-ice discrimination across all levels and age groups during the 2021-22 season.
-
Quebec judge rules police were to blame for fatal 2012 election night shooting
A Quebec judge has ordered Quebec provincial police and the Montreal police service to pay more than $290,000 in damages to four victims of the 2012 election night Metropolis shooting. Superior Court Justice Philippe Belanger laid the blame at the feet of the two police forces whose security plan had a 'major flaw' that a gunman took advantage of when he stormed the back of the building on Sept. 4, 2012.
-
Canada's unemployment rate declined slightly to 5.1 per cent, wages grow again
The unemployment rate in Canada declined slightly to 5.1 per cent in November, according to new data released by Statistics Canada Friday.
-
Suspect in custody, emergency alert cancelled following shooting outside Fredericton
An emergency alert in New Brunswick has been cancelled and a suspect is in custody after a shooting outside Fredericton early Friday morning.
-
Canada should delay MAID for people with mental disorders: psychiatrists
Canada is not ready to expand medical assistance in dying for people with a mental disorder, leaving psychiatrists across the country 'incredibly concerned' about patients needing better access to care, including for addiction services, says a group representing the specialists across the country.
World
-
Pentagon debuts its new stealth bomber, the B-21 Raider
America's newest nuclear stealth bomber is making its public debut after years of secret development and as part of the Pentagon's answer to rising concerns over a future conflict with China.
-
Tibetans in India support 'zero COVID' protesters in China
About 150 Tibetan exiles held up blank pieces of paper as they rallied in India's capital on Friday to express solidarity with people in China protesting its 'zero COVID' policy.
-
Infowars host Alex Jones files for personal bankruptcy
Infowars host Alex Jones filed for personal bankruptcy protection in Texas on Friday as he faces nearly US$1.5 billion in court judgments over conspiracy theories he spread about the Sandy Hook school massacre.
-
Passenger killed when big wave hits Antarctic cruise ship
A U.S. woman was killed and four other passengers injured when a massive wave struck the Viking Polaris cruise ship while it was sailing toward the port of Ushuaia in southern Argentina on an Antarctic cruise, authorities said.
-
Brother of Russia-imprisoned Canadian-born Paul Whelan says contact resumed
The family of Paul Whelan, a Canadian-born U.S. citizen imprisoned in Russia for espionage, said Friday that he has resumed contact after unexpectedly becoming unreachable in November.
-
Why South Africa's president might lose his job
South Africa's president might lose his job, and his reputation as a corruption fighter, as he faces possible impeachment over claims that he tried to cover up the theft of millions of dollars stashed inside a couch on his farm.
Politics
-
NEW
NEW | Canada-Palestine MP group to 'review' after accused 'Holocaust denier' attended event
A spokesman for the chair of an all-party parliamentary group says it is "carefully" reviewing how it handles events with outside events after a newspaper publisher accused of holding antisemitic views took part in a recent gathering.
-
Government to un-redact text messages, notes of PMO staff at Emergencies Act inquiry
Lawyers for 'Freedom Convoy' organizers have won their bid to get access to unredacted versions of 20 documents at the Public Order Emergency Act.
-
Ontario won't allow homes to be built on floodplains, Ford says after fed warning
Ontario has no plans to allow homes to be built on floodplains, Premier Doug Ford said Friday after the federal environment minister warned Ottawa would not provide disaster compensation where development is greenlit in areas prone to flooding.
Health
-
Alzheimer's vaccine: Nasal spray trial shows promise, researchers say
A nasal Alzheimer's vaccine developed in the U.S. is showing early positive results, according to researchers at Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston.
-
Luxury detergent products recalled in Canada over risk of bacteria exposure, 11 infections reported
A slew of luxury detergent brand The Laundress products have been recalled in Canada due to the risk of bacteria exposure with as many as 11 people reporting infections, according to Health Canada.
-
Most Canadians don't know a person with HIV can't sexually transmit virus if taking proper medication: survey
Only one in five Canadians are aware that a person with HIV can't sexually transmit the disease if they are taking the proper medication, according to a new survey that suggests Canadians still have a long way to go in understanding the medical and social realities of HIV.
Sci-Tech
-
Scientists build 'baby' wormhole as sci-fi moves closer to fact
Researchers say they have forged two miniscule simulated black holes in a quantum computer and transmitted a message between them through what amounted to a tunnel in space-time.
-
Rolls-Royce successfully tests hydrogen-powered jet engine
Britain's Rolls-Royce said it has successfully run an aircraft engine on hydrogen, a world aviation first that marks a major step towards proving the gas could be key to decarbonising air travel.
-
Musk's company aims to soon test brain implant in people
Tech billionaire Elon Musk said his Neuralink company is seeking permission to test its brain implant in people soon. He said he thinks the company should be able to put the implant in a human brain as part of a clinical trial in about six months, though that timeline is far from certain.
Entertainment
-
Musk says Twitter has suspended rapper Ye over swastika post
Twitter has suspended rapper Ye after he tweeted a picture of a swastika merged with the Star of David.
-
Elton John to play Glastonbury as epic tour draws to close
Elton John is scheduled to perform at the Glastonbury Festival in June, in what organizers say will be his farewell show in Britain. The festival announced Friday that the star will play the 2023 festival's final night on June 25.
-
Movie reviews: 'White Noise' is a disjointed, yet perfectly cast suburban satire
This week, pop culture critic Richard Crouse reviews new movies 'White Noise', 'The Inspection' and 'Bones and All'.
Business
-
BoC expected to end year off with one more rate increase, likely to pause hikes soon
The Bank of Canada is expected to conclude a historic year marked by high inflation and aggressive monetary policy tightening with one more interest rate hike on Wednesday.
-
Profits in 15 sectors, including oil and gas, driving bulk of inflation: report
A new report by the Centre for Future Work found that growth in corporate profits this year compared to pre-pandemic has been concentrated in a small number of sectors where consumer prices have also risen the fastest.
-
November auto sales in Canada up from year ago: DesRosiers report
A report by DesRosiers Automotive Consultants says light vehicle sales in November rose 4.1 per cent compared with last year. The firm estimates 114,966 light vehicle were sold last month.
Lifestyle
-
A Florida woman is suing Kraft for US$5M, saying Velveeta microwave mac and cheese takes longer to make than advertised
The label on a cup of Velveeta's microwaveable mac and cheese says the meal only takes three and a half minutes to prepare. But a Florida woman says this is false -- and she's suing the manufacturer for US$5 million.
-
Tips to deal with shrinkflation at the mall as some shoppers question discounts
At first glance, it might seem like the deals have never been better as posters in store windows and online ads trumpet a steady stream of holiday sales. But some consumers say the discounts are more hype than real.
-
Racism backlash erupts as William and Kate visit Boston
Renewed allegations of racism at Buckingham Palace threatened to overshadow Prince William's trip to the United States after campaigners said the palace needed to acknowledge a wider problem that goes beyond one member of staff.
Sports
-
More than 900 documented or alleged incidents of on-ice discrimination: Hockey Canada
Hockey Canada says there were more than 900 documented or alleged incidents of on-ice discrimination across all levels and age groups during the 2021-22 season.
-
China fines former NBA star Lin over quarantine comments
Former NBA star Jeremy Lin, who plays for a Chinese team, was fined 10,000 yuan ($1,400) for criticizing quarantine facilities, China's professional league and a news report said Friday, as the government tries to stop protests against anti-virus controls that are among the world's most stringent.
-
Marathon record-holder Eliud Kipchoge to run in Boston
World record holder and two-time Olympic gold medallist Eliud Kipchoge will make his Boston Marathon debut in 2023 along with reigning women's world champion Gotytom Gebreslase and six former Boston winners returning 10 years after two bombs exploded at the finish line.
Autos
-
November auto sales in Canada up from year ago: DesRosiers report
A report by DesRosiers Automotive Consultants says light vehicle sales in November rose 4.1 per cent compared with last year. The firm estimates 114,966 light vehicle were sold last month.
-
Elon Musk delivers first Tesla Semi truck five years later, still no details
Tesla Inc. Chief Executive Elon Musk unveiled the company's first heavy-duty Semi truck on Thursday at an event in the electric automaker's Nevada plant, making its first foray into the trucking industry.
-
F1: Chinese Grand Prix cancelled again over pandemic
Formula One confirmed Friday that the Chinese Grand Prix will not take place in 2023, making it the fourth year in a row the race has been cancelled because of the coronavirus pandemic.