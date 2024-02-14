Politics

    • Canada announces $60M for F-16 supplies and equipment for Ukraine ahead of NATO meeting

    Share

    Defence Minister Bill Blair says Canada will send Ukraine $60 million to support its F-16 fighter aircraft.

    The government says the money is part of the $500 million in military support announced last spring.

    Blair says the money will help source supplies and equipment for the F-16 fighters, such as spare parts and ammunition.

    He made the announcement as NATO allies gather in Brussels for ministerial meetings.

    Blair says the latest contribution builds on last month's announcement to help train Ukrainian pilots fly the F-16.

    As the two-year anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion nears, Blair says Canada is committed to deepening its coordination and co-operation with allies and partners to support Ukraine.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb, 14, 2024

    IN DEPTH

    Opinion

    opinion

    opinion Don Martin: ArriveCan debacle may be even worse than we know from auditor's report

    It's been 22 years since a former auditor general blasted the Chretien government after it 'broke just about every rule in the book' in handing out private sector contracts in the sponsorship scandal. In his column for CTVNews.ca, Don Martin says the book has been broken anew with everything that went on behind the scenes of the 'dreaded' ArriveCan app.

    opinion

    opinion Don Martin: With Trudeau resignation fever rising, a Conservative nightmare appears

    With speculation rising that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will follow his father's footsteps in the snow to a pre-election resignation, political columnist Don Martin focuses on one Liberal cabinet minister who's emerging as leadership material -- and who stands out as a fresh-faced contrast to the often 'angry and abrasive' leader of the Conservatives.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News