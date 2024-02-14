Canada announces $60M for F-16 supplies and equipment for Ukraine ahead of NATO meeting
Defence Minister Bill Blair says Canada will send Ukraine $60 million to support its F-16 fighter aircraft.
The government says the money is part of the $500 million in military support announced last spring.
Blair says the money will help source supplies and equipment for the F-16 fighters, such as spare parts and ammunition.
He made the announcement as NATO allies gather in Brussels for ministerial meetings.
Blair says the latest contribution builds on last month's announcement to help train Ukrainian pilots fly the F-16.
As the two-year anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion nears, Blair says Canada is committed to deepening its coordination and co-operation with allies and partners to support Ukraine.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb, 14, 2024
As Poilievre sides with Smith on trans restrictions, former Conservative candidate says he's 'playing with fire'
Siding with Alberta Premier Danielle Smith on her proposed restrictions on transgender youth, Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre confirmed Wednesday that he is against trans and non-binary minors using puberty blockers.
The first public hearings on foreign interference in Canada have begun. What you need to know
The public hearings portion of the federal inquiry into foreign interference in Canadian elections and democratic institutions got underway this week. Heading into this process, here's what you need to know.
TREND LINE What Nanos' tracking tells us about Canadians' mood, party preference heading into 2024
Heading into a new year, Canadians aren't feeling overly optimistic about the direction the country is heading, with the number of voters indicating negative views about the federal government's performance at the highest in a decade, national tracking from Nanos Research shows.
Here's why Trudeau has a new House leader, temporarily
Liberal MP Steven MacKinnon was sworn in as Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's government House leader on Monday, taking on the position temporarily, as Karina Gould begins her maternity leave.
Supports for passengers, farmers, artists: 7 bills from MPs and Senators to watch in 2024
When parliamentarians return to Ottawa in a few weeks to kick off the 2024 sitting, there are a few bills from MPs and senators that will be worth keeping an eye on, from a 'gutted' proposal to offer a carbon tax break to farmers, to an initiative aimed at improving Canada's DNA data bank.
Opinion
opinion Don Martin: ArriveCan debacle may be even worse than we know from auditor's report
It's been 22 years since a former auditor general blasted the Chretien government after it 'broke just about every rule in the book' in handing out private sector contracts in the sponsorship scandal. In his column for CTVNews.ca, Don Martin says the book has been broken anew with everything that went on behind the scenes of the 'dreaded' ArriveCan app.
opinion Don Martin: Despite his horrible year, Trudeau's determined to roll the dice again
In his column for CTVNews.ca, political commentator Don Martin says you can't help but admire Justin Trudeau's defiance and audacity of hope despite his 'horrible' 2023, as it appears Trudeau is insisting on leading the Liberals into the next federal election.
opinion Don Martin: Why Danielle Smith is my political newsmaker of the year
In his column for CTVNews.ca, political commentator Don Martin argues why Alberta Premier Danielle Smith deserves to be Canada's political newsmaker for 2023.
opinion Don Martin: Greg Fergus risks becoming the shortest serving Speaker in our history
House Speaker Greg Fergus could face a parliamentary committee inquisition where his fate might hang on a few supportive NDP votes. But political columnist Don Martin says this NDP support might be shaky, given how one possible replacement is herself a New Democrat.
opinion Don Martin: With Trudeau resignation fever rising, a Conservative nightmare appears
With speculation rising that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will follow his father's footsteps in the snow to a pre-election resignation, political columnist Don Martin focuses on one Liberal cabinet minister who's emerging as leadership material -- and who stands out as a fresh-faced contrast to the often 'angry and abrasive' leader of the Conservatives.
Fact check: Debunking five false Trump claims about NATO
For a third straight presidential election campaign, former U.S. president Donald Trump is being serially inaccurate about the NATO military alliance, according to a fact check by Daniel Dale.
What Canadians should know about the bubonic plague, following U.S. case
Once known as a harbinger of death that caused widespread outbreaks, the plague has become an infectious disease that can be treated with antibiotics if diagnosed early.
WATCH Who wants Canada's security intelligence? 'Pretty much anyone,' warns ex-CSIS officer
A former CSIS officer says recent breaches should spark a review within Canada's intelligence community about who's able to access secret and sensitive intelligence --- and what they're doing with the information after accessing it.
15 hospital leaders sign letter denouncing Mount Sinai demonstrations in Toronto
More than a dozen hospital leaders have signed a letter denouncing demonstrations and trespassing on hospital property at Toronto's Mount Sinai Hospital Monday night.
Missing Sudbury politician is dead, police confirm
Greater Sudbury police found the remains of Ward 2 Coun. Michael Vagnini on Tuesday.
Evolving 'Freedom' movement fighting perceptions of 'government overreach': CSIS
The loosely knit collective that vocally opposed COVID-19 health measures has morphed into a movement waging a broader fight against 'perceived government overreach,' says a newly released assessment from Canada's spy agency.
The first dinosaur was named 200 years ago. We know so much more now
On Feb. 20, 1824, an English naturalist and theologian recognized that recently discovered fossils belonged to a huge bygone reptile, and gave it a formal scientific name: Megalosaurus, meaning 'great lizard.'
Alberta family home emptied, trashed during Airbnb booking
An Airbnb owner west of Edmonton estimates she's out more than $200,000 after her property was ransacked during a booking.
Homeowners uncover trove of long-lost love letters during renovation project
Ahead of Valentine's Day comes a love story for the ages. It was lost for decades but unearthed when a young couple decided to give their Minneapolis home a facelift.
'It's not enough': Ride-share drivers hold protest for fairer wages across Canada
Some ride-share drivers in Toronto, Winnipeg and Vancouver are logging off for the day in protest of what they call unfair labour and business practices by Uber, Lyft, and Doordash.
Winter storm warnings remain in place in Cape Breton, schools closed for most of Nova Scotia
Weather warnings remain in place Wednesday morning in parts of Nova Scotia as a winter storm moves through the region.
developing Sask. teachers' union, province speak as negotiations falter again
Saskatchewan Education Minister Jeremy Cockrill says before talks stalled once again between the province and Saskatchewan Teachers' Federation (STF), an updated mandate was provided where the province had moved on several items.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in Whistler, B.C., for Invictus Games training camp
Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, plan to spend Valentine's Day in Whistler, B.C., this year to attend a training camp one year ahead of the 2025 Invictus Games.
Parents take legal action after Quebec teacher allegedly lists students' art for sale online
A pair of Quebec parents is taking legal action after their children's art teacher allegedly listed their children's art for sale online without their knowledge.
World
Ukrainian military says it sank a Russian landing ship in the Black Sea
Ukraine's military said Wednesday it sank a Russian landing ship in the Black Sea using naval drones, a report that has not been confirmed by Russian forces.
-
NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said Wednesday that European allies and Canada have ramped up defense spending to record levels, as he warned that former U.S. President Donald Trump was undermining their security by calling into question the U.S. commitment to its allies.
-
Former captives and relatives of hostages held since the Oct. 7 attack by Hamas in southern Israel are visiting the International Criminal Court on Wednesday to urge prosecutors to charge and seek the arrest of leaders of the militant group.
-
Myanmar's military government on Wednesday said it will draft 60,000 young men and women yearly for military service under its newly activated conscription law, with call-ups beginning after the April festival marking the country's traditional New Year.
-
A car crashed into a Texas hospital's emergency room Tuesday, killing one person and injuring at least 10 others, authorities said.
-
Authorities on Wednesday detained four people in connection with a massive landslide that engulfed a gold mine in eastern Turkiye, leaving at least nine workers missing, Turkish state media reported.
Politics
'I should have been more specific': Environment minister on investing in road infrastructure remark
Facing pushback from premiers, after stating the federal government will stop investing in new road infrastructure, Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault tried to backtrack Wednesday, saying he 'should have been more specific.'
Bell CEO, other execs called to committee to testify over recent job cuts
Members of Parliament have invited several top executives from BCE Inc. and Bell Canada to testify later this month about the company's decision to cut about nine per cent of its workforce this year.
Health
What Canadians should know about the bubonic plague, following U.S. case
Once known as a harbinger of death that caused widespread outbreaks, the plague has become an infectious disease that can be treated with antibiotics if diagnosed early.
Assisted death exclusively for mental illness: Poll asks what Canadians think
Fewer than half of Canadians feel medical assistance in dying should be available to people whose sole underlying condition is mental illness, the results of a new survey showed Wednesday.
-
Nicotine pouches with candy-like flavours have captured the attention of health advocates and government officials who fear youth may become addicted to them in Canada.
Sci-Tech
The first dinosaur was named 200 years ago. We know so much more now
On Feb. 20, 1824, an English naturalist and theologian recognized that recently discovered fossils belonged to a huge bygone reptile, and gave it a formal scientific name: Megalosaurus, meaning 'great lizard.'
-
The United Nations' top tech official fears that corporate interests may undermine the push to rein in artificial intelligence, exacerbating social divisions and encroaching on human rights.
-
A biotech startup called Loyal is developing new drugs to address the health and lifespan disparities between giant and small-breed dogs.
Entertainment
How did live ammunition get on Alec Baldwin's 'Rust' set? The armourer's trial will focus on this
The scheduled trial next week of a movie weapons supervisor in the fatal shooting of a cinematographer by Alec Baldwin may hinge on an enduring mystery: How did live ammunition find its way onto the set of a film set where it was expressly prohibited?
Pearl Jam announces Vancouver concerts to kick off 2024 world tour
Pearl Jam will kick off its 2024 world tour in Vancouver, with two nights at Rogers Arena in May.
Canadian folk legend Neil Young is hitting the road this spring for a North American tour and the only date north of the border on the 16-show run is in Toronto.
Business
Bell CEO, other execs called to committee to testify over recent job cuts
Members of Parliament have invited several top executives from BCE Inc. and Bell Canada to testify later this month about the company's decision to cut about nine per cent of its workforce this year.
No ID, no entry: LCBO launching controlled entrances pilot at 6 stores
Select LCBO stores will soon require certain customers to present photo identification to security before entering as part of a pilot program that aims to combat retail theft.
Rental demand from international students will slow this year, but won't fall: RBC
RBC says the recently announced cap on new study permits won't lead to an outright decrease in demand for rental housing from international students this year.
Lifestyle
Homeowners uncover trove of long-lost love letters during renovation project
Ahead of Valentine's Day comes a love story for the ages. It was lost for decades but unearthed when a young couple decided to give their Minneapolis home a facelift.
AI girlfriends and boyfriends making their mark
Companion bots use vast amounts of training data to mimic human language, but they also come with features such as voice calls, picture exchanges and more emotional exchanges that allow them to form deeper connections with the humans on the other side of the screen.
70-year-old love letter from army veteran found in Grand Rapids man's toolbox
A love letter standing the test of time was found in a Grand Rapids man’s toolbox. He shared with FOX 17 the story behind the notes written more than half a century ago. “It's almost like a true love story. People just don't write things like that nowadays; it's almost like poetry,” said Rick Trojanowski.
Sports
Bombers legend Ken Ploen dies at 88
A legendary dual threat for the Winnipeg Blue Bombers in the 1950s and 60s who won four Grey Cups with the team has died.
Leafs defenceman Rielly suspended five games for cross-checking Greig
The NHL has suspended Toronto Maple Leafs defenceman Morgan Rielly five games for his cross-check to the head of Ottawa Senators forward Ridly Greig.
San Francisco 49ers players admit they didn't know new Super Bowl overtime rules following loss to Chiefs
Hindsight is a wonderful thing, but the 49ers' decision to take first possession in overtime has come under scrutiny given San Francisco's defeat.
Autos
Ontario drivers won't need to renew their licence plates anymore, Ford announces
Premier Doug Ford says drivers in Ontario will soon be able to skip the annual registration of their licence plates as the province works to make this process automatic.
Toronto ride-hail drivers to strike in wake of making just $6.37 an hour, new report finds
Your ride-hailing driver could be getting paid just $6.37 an hour, a fraction of Ontario’s minimum wage, according to a new report
How a shift to electric vehicles is expected to impact your car insurance
A new report suggests drivers may see higher premiums for their electric vehicles as the insurance industry adjusts to the shift from gas-powered cars to electric alternatives.