As conservative premiers talk gender and kids, Poilievre's grassroots ask same of him
As conservative premiers change the rules around pronoun use in schools, members of the federal Conservative grassroots want Pierre Poilievre to wade further into the debate around gender.
A submission advancing to a policy convention next month proposes discussion of a Conservative government prohibiting "life altering medicinal or surgical interventions" for those 18 and younger who are looking to transition.
The pitch is similar to ones found across the United States, including in Florida where Governor Ron DeSantis signed a bill in May banning gender-affirming care for transgender youth.
As federal Conservative leader, Poilievre has largely focused on the cost-of-living crisis gripping millions, high interest rates and a lack of affordable housing.
But parts of his base are hoping Poilievre will broaden his Opposition agenda to include more of a focus on social issues.
Poilievre has said that when it comes to New Brunswick's decision to no longer make it mandatory for teachers to use a child's preferred pronouns -- a policy Saskatchewan similarly adopted -- Prime Minister Justin Trudeau should "butt out" of decisions by provinces and parents.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug.23, 2023.
-
