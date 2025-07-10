ADVERTISEMENT

Politics

NDP plans to launch six-month leadership race, choose leader in March 2026

By Brennan MacDonald

Published

NDP delegates gather on the party convention floor in Ottawa, Friday, February 16, 2018.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Fred Chartrand


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.