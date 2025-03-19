ADVERTISEMENT

Executions show China has no intention of improving relations with Canada: Michael Kovrig

By Rachel Aiello and Spencer Van Dyk

Updated

Published

Former Canadian diplomat Michael Kovrig says China's execution of Canadians is 'demonstrating what kind of China it wants the world to see.'


















