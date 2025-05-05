ADVERTISEMENT

Politics

Carney’s approach to upcoming Trump meeting in the spotlight

By Abigail Bimman

Updated

Published

PM Carney faces a diplomatic balancing act in Washington, seeking common ground with Trump while standing firm on Canadian sovereignty. Abigail Bimman reports.


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.