ADVERTISEMENT

Politics

Canada cuts Post-Graduation Work Permit eligibility for 178 fields of study, adds 119 more

By Charlie Buckley

Published

A student walks on the Conestoga College campus in Kitchener, Ont., Saturday, April 27, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nick Iwanyshyn


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.