Politics

AI shouldn’t only benefit ultra-wealthy 'oligarchs,' Trudeau tells global AI summit

By The Canadian Press

Published

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau delivers remarks at Project Syndicate’s Sustainable AI and Energy Session at the Artificial Intelligence Action Summit at the Grand Palais in Paris, France on Monday, Feb. 10, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick


















