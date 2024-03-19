ArriveCan app contractor and former DND employee testifies before committee
The CEO of Dalian Enterprises – one of the companies tangentially involved in the development of the ArriveCan border app – denies that multiple layers of contractors and sub-contractors were used to blur the contracting process for nefarious purposes.
"I am not aware," David Yeo told parliamentarians on Tuesday.
The ArriveCan app, and its price tag, have raised questions about the federal government's contracting processes in recent weeks.
"We are the general contractor and the prime contractor for the government," Yeo told a parliamentary committee via videoconference on Tuesday. "We hire sub-contractors to do the work. So what we do is contract management, not the actual work (on the app)."
The House public accounts committee is reviewing a report by Auditor General Karen Hogan, released last month, which details the estimated cost of the much-maligned app and states "it did not deliver the best value for taxpayer dollars spent."
Meanwhile, CTV News reported earlier this month that Yeo was a Department of National Defence employee while he was also the CEO of Dalian, and that he'd been suspended.
Hogan reported Dalian had received $7.9 million for its work on the ArriveCan app.
Yeo, during two tense hours of testimony, disputed the dollar figure on the amount of money his company made for its work, defended the contracting process and insisted he was not a public servant during the ArriveCan contracting process.
Conservative MP Garnett Genuis, however, accused Yeo of trying to "weasel (his) way out of" what was "clearly" a conflict of interest.
CTV News has also reported on the complex contracting and sub-contracting process behind the app's development involving several companies, including GC Strategies, Coradix and Dalian.
Meanwhile, the co-founders of another company formerly contracted by the Canada Border Services Agency, Botler AI, were the ones to raise initial concerns about the process for doling out government contracts.
They told CTV's Question Period host Vassy Kapelos in an interview earlier this month that they learned of inconsistencies and inaccuracies during the contracting process, including that elements of their previous work experience had been inflated.
Several key players in the ongoing ArriveCan border app contracting saga have also testified before the committee in recent weeks, including the heads of GC Strategies, the company at the heart of the controversy, which Dalian had sub-contracted.
Yeo told the committee he's "just as dismayed as everybody else" to hear the concerns raised by the Botler co-founders — adding he disagrees with their assessment of the situation — and pointed the finger at GC Strategies for complicating the contracting process.
With files from CTV News Chief Political Correspondent Vassy Kapelos
MORE POLITICS NEWS
IN DEPTH
Former prime minister Brian Mulroney dies at 84
Former Canadian prime minister and Conservative stalwart Brian Mulroney has died at age 84. Over his impressive career, the passionate and ambitious politician, businessman, husband, father, and grandfather left an unmistakable mark on the country.
Who is supporting, opposing new online harms bill?
Now that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's sweeping online harms legislation is before Parliament, allowing key stakeholders, major platforms, and Canadians with direct personal experience with abuse to dig in and see what's being proposed, reaction is streaming in. CTVNews.ca has rounded up reaction, and here's how Bill C-63 is going over.
As Poilievre sides with Smith on trans restrictions, former Conservative candidate says he's 'playing with fire'
Siding with Alberta Premier Danielle Smith on her proposed restrictions on transgender youth, Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre confirmed Wednesday that he is against trans and non-binary minors using puberty blockers.
The first public hearings on foreign interference in Canada have begun. What you need to know
The public hearings portion of the federal inquiry into foreign interference in Canadian elections and democratic institutions got underway this week. Heading into this process, here's what you need to know.
TREND LINE What Nanos' tracking tells us about Canadians' mood, party preference heading into 2024
Heading into a new year, Canadians aren't feeling overly optimistic about the direction the country is heading, with the number of voters indicating negative views about the federal government's performance at the highest in a decade, national tracking from Nanos Research shows.
Opinion
opinion Don Martin: How a beer break may have doomed the carbon tax hike
When the Liberal government chopped a planned beer excise tax hike to two per cent from 4.5 per cent and froze future increases until after the next election, says political columnist Don Martin, it almost guaranteed a similar carbon tax move in the offing.
opinion Don Martin: Pierre Poilievre's road to apparent victory will soon start to get rougher
Pierre Poilievre and his Conservatives appear to be on cruise control to a rendezvous with the leader's prime ministerial ambition, but in his latest column for CTVNews.ca, Don Martin questions whether the Conservative leader may be peaking too soon.
opinion Don Martin: The Trudeau lessons from Brian Mulroney's legacy start with walking away
Justin Trudeau should pay very close attention to the legacy treatment afforded former prime minister Brian Mulroney, who died on Thursday at age 84, writes columnist Don Martin.
opinion Don Martin: ArriveCan debacle may be even worse than we know from auditor's report
It's been 22 years since a former auditor general blasted the Chretien government after it 'broke just about every rule in the book' in handing out private sector contracts in the sponsorship scandal. In his column for CTVNews.ca, Don Martin says the book has been broken anew with everything that went on behind the scenes of the 'dreaded' ArriveCan app.
opinion Don Martin: Despite his horrible year, Trudeau's determined to roll the dice again
In his column for CTVNews.ca, political commentator Don Martin says you can't help but admire Justin Trudeau's defiance and audacity of hope despite his 'horrible' 2023, as it appears Trudeau is insisting on leading the Liberals into the next federal election.
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'He had a moral clarity to him': Ben Mulroney reflects on his father's passing
Ben Mulroney says his father would be happy to see how Canadians have come together in the wake of his passing: and how his time as prime minister, both personally and politically, made lives better for people in Canada and around the world.
Ukrainian with nowhere to go robbed at Toronto airport
A Ukrainian newcomer was robbed of almost all his belongings while he spent three days in Toronto Pearson Airport.
'Our health-care system is failing,' says family of partially paralyzed man taken to motel instead of long-term care facility
The family of an Edmonton man who suffered a stroke is "very frustrated" with the province after he was taken to a motel instead of a long-term care facility when he was released from hospital.
Kate's photo of late Queen was doctored, agency says, as princess spotted in public for first time in months
Another official photograph involving Catherine, Princess of Wales was digitally manipulated, according to a leading photo agency, sparking a second royal retouching controversy just as Kate was spotted in public for the first time in months.
Liberal MP 'reflecting' on place in caucus after NDP Palestinian statehood motion debacle
The late-night Liberal watering-down of an NDP motion regarding the recognition of Palestinian statehood on Monday prompted anger and disappointment among both pro-Israel and pro-Palestinian advocacy groups. And, it has left one Liberal MP saying he felt 'isolated' and is now 'reflecting' on his place within caucus.
'A heart of gold': Former Calgary Flames enforcer Chris Simon dead at age 52
Chris Simon, once one of hockey's most feared enforcers, has died.
What we can expect from spring after one of the country's warmest winters
Spring officially rolls in Tuesday night and Canadians are eagerly waiting to see what weather the season will bring.
ArriveCan app contractor and former DND employee testifies before committee
The CEO of Dalian Enterprises, one of the companies tangentially involved in the development of the ArriveCan border app, denies that multiple layers of contractors and sub-contractors were used to blur the contracting process for nefarious purposes.
Winnipeg football coach who pleaded guilty to sexual assault facing up to 25 years in prison
A disgraced former Winnipeg football coach who pleaded guilty to multiple charges of sexual assault last year could face up to 25 years in prison.
Canada
-
Violent arrest of Ottawa man a case of mistaken identity, say police
An Orleans man is looking for answers and an apology after he was mistakenly and violently arrested by an Ottawa police officer last month.
-
'Our health-care system is failing,' says family of partially paralyzed man taken to motel instead of long-term care facility
The family of an Edmonton man who suffered a stroke is "very frustrated" with the province after he was taken to a motel instead of a long-term care facility when he was released from hospital.
-
'He had a moral clarity to him': Ben Mulroney reflects on his father's passing
Ben Mulroney says his father would be happy to see how Canadians have come together in the wake of his passing: and how his time as prime minister, both personally and politically, made lives better for people in Canada and around the world.
-
Drag story time at Thunder Bay, Ont., library cancelled after threat, police investigating
Thunder Bay police are investigating after several bomb threats abruptly closed the public library Saturday, where a drag story time was to be held.
-
Attendees say multiple phones stolen at busy Toronto Comicon convention
Some fans and vendors who attended Toronto Comicon are speaking out about a slew of alleged phone thefts which occurred at the convention this past weekend, saying more needs to be done to prevent theft at the event.
-
Ukrainian with nowhere to go robbed at Toronto airport
A Ukrainian newcomer was robbed of almost all his belongings while he spent three days in Toronto Pearson Airport.
World
-
Turkish warplanes strike Kurdish militant positions in Iraq after attack kills soldier, wounds 4
Turkey carried out a new round of airstrikes targeting Kurdish militants in neighboring Iraq on Tuesday, Turkey's defense ministry said, hours after a Turkish soldier was killed and four others were wounded in an attack in the region.
-
In Ohio, Biden and Trump win primaries a week after becoming their parties' presumptive nominees
U.S. President Joe Biden and former president Donald Trump won their party's presidential primaries in Ohio on Tuesday, banking more support after becoming their parties' presumptive nominees last week.
-
U.S. Supreme Court allows Texas to begin enforcing controversial immigration law
The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday cleared the way for Texas to immediately begin enforcing a controversial immigration law that allows state officials to arrest and detain people they suspect of entering the country illegally.
-
Trump says altered photo of Princess of Wales 'shouldn't be a big deal'
Former U.S. President Donald Trump says the controversial photograph of Catherine, Princess of Wales, and her three children that was recalled by global news agencies because it was found to have been edited 'shouldn’t be a big deal.'
-
Trump files U.S. Supreme Court brief arguing for immunity from prosecution
Former President Donald Trump on Tuesday filed a U.S. Supreme Court brief in his bid for immunity from prosecution for trying to overturn his 2020 election loss, with the case due to be argued before the justices next month.
-
English court sentences first cyberflasher to 66 weeks in prison under online safety laws
The first person convicted of cyberflashing in England and Wales was sentenced to 66 weeks in prison on Tuesday, prosecutors said, after he sent unsolicited explicit photos of his genitals over WhatsApp.
Politics
-
ArriveCan app contractor and former DND employee testifies before committee
The CEO of Dalian Enterprises, one of the companies tangentially involved in the development of the ArriveCan border app, denies that multiple layers of contractors and sub-contractors were used to blur the contracting process for nefarious purposes.
-
Liberal MP 'reflecting' on place in caucus after NDP Palestinian statehood motion debacle
The late-night Liberal watering-down of an NDP motion regarding the recognition of Palestinian statehood on Monday prompted anger and disappointment among both pro-Israel and pro-Palestinian advocacy groups. And, it has left one Liberal MP saying he felt 'isolated' and is now 'reflecting' on his place within caucus.
-
Senate passes updated Canada-Ukraine free trade agreement without support of Tories
The Senate has passed a bill to implement Canada's updated free trade agreement with Ukraine, paving the way for it to become law.
Health
-
'Our health-care system is failing,' says family of partially paralyzed man taken to motel instead of long-term care facility
The family of an Edmonton man who suffered a stroke is "very frustrated" with the province after he was taken to a motel instead of a long-term care facility when he was released from hospital.
-
N.S. facing wave of physician retirements as wait-list for primary care remains high
The former head of the association representing Nova Scotia physicians says doctors are facing extreme burnout amid a labour shortage that risks worsening with a looming wave of retirements.
-
Fatal salmonella outbreak linked to contact with snakes, rodents: PHAC
Canada's public health agency says it is investigating an apparent link between a salmonella outbreak that began at least two years ago and contact with snakes and feeder rodents.
Sci-Tech
-
Gigantic new aircraft design aims to create the largest plane ever to fly
There's a global energy crisis and onshore wind farms are a potential growth option. Larger wind turbines produce more power than standard ones, but the components are too big to be transported by road.
-
Stellar explosion will create a 'new star' in the night sky
Astronomers are expecting a 'new star' to appear in the night sky anytime between now and September, and it promises to be a once-in-a-lifetime celestial sight, according to NASA.
-
Demand soars for solar eclipse glasses in Canada. Are they worth buying?
The demand for total solar eclipse glasses used to safely view the rare celestial event has been ramping up as sellers, along with astronomy and eye-care experts in Canada, warn that viewing the eclipse with the naked eye is dangerous.
Entertainment
-
Rainbow Stage mounting Manitoba's first fully Filipino musical
Rainbow Stage is blazing a new trail with its latest production.
-
Rumours over 'next James Bond' left shaken and stirred by Aaron Taylor-Johnson speculation
Rumours surrounding the next James Bond were shaken and stirred after the British tabloid 'The Sun' published a story saying 33-year-old British actor Aaron Taylor-Johnson had been offered the role of 007.
-
Arnold Schwarzenegger and Danny DeVito are teaming up again
Danny DeVito and Arnold Schwarzenegger have plans to team up once again for a new movie.
Business
-
'Passed like a baton': Advocates, Air Canada CEO clash on accessible travel
Advocates and Air Canada's CEO served up opposing views of on-board accessibility for passengers on Tuesday, though both sides agree that consistency remains a problem.
-
Boeing must improve quality before boosting 737 production, FAA says
The head of the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration said Boeing must improve safety culture and address quality issues before the agency will allow the planemaker to boost 737 MAX production.
-
Nissan customers in Canada may soon be eligible for compensation in a proposed class action. What to know
Nissan customers in Canada may soon be eligible to file a claim in a proposed $1.82 million settlement resulting from a 2017 data breach.
Lifestyle
-
Belgian fashion designer Dries Van Noten is stepping down as creative director at the end of June
Belgian designer Dries Van Noten, who for almost four decades dazzled the fashion world with his luscious use of colors and fabrics, said Tuesday that he will step down as creative director of his namesake brand at the end of June.
-
1,800-year-old Roman statue discovered in parking lot
A Roman statue dating back almost 2,000 years has been discovered by construction workers building a parking lot in the United Kingdom.
-
Sixth annual French Toast Fest returns to Amherst, N.S.
Amherst is taking breakfast for dinner one step further with its week long French Toast Fest taking place until March 24.
Sports
-
Winnipeg football coach who pleaded guilty to sexual assault facing up to 25 years in prison
A disgraced former Winnipeg football coach who pleaded guilty to multiple charges of sexual assault last year could face up to 25 years in prison.
-
'A heart of gold': Former Calgary Flames enforcer Chris Simon dead at age 52
Chris Simon, once one of hockey's most feared enforcers, has died.
-
31-game suspension for B.C. junior hockey player who choked opposing goalie
A B.C. junior hockey player who choked and seriously injured the opposing team's goalie during an on-ice brawl has been suspended for 31 games.
Autos
-
Nissan customers in Canada may soon be eligible for compensation in a proposed class action. What to know
Nissan customers in Canada may soon be eligible to file a claim in a proposed $1.82 million settlement resulting from a 2017 data breach.
-
Metro Vancouver gas prices expected to climb well above $2/L
Just after midnight Monday, the price for gasoline at stations throughout Metro Vancouver climbed above $2 per litre, before dipping ever so slightly below the two-dollar mark.
-
Carjackings in Toronto have more than doubled in 2024: police chief
Toronto Police Chief Myron Demkiw says three months into 2024, the city has already seen more than double the number of carjackings it did this time last year.