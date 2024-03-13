'False': Main contractor on ArriveCan app disputes auditor general's finding
The company that held the initial contract for the ArriveCan app says it was paid millions less than what Canada's auditor general said last month.
GC Strategies partner Kristian Firth is appearing before the government operations committee today alongside his lawyer.
Firth says he "painstakingly" went through invoices and spoke with contractors and concluded that GC Strategies was paid approximately $11 million for the app.
He says his company kept a $2.5-million commission for its work, while the rest of the money went to other contractors hired to help develop the app.
The federal auditor general reported last month that the overall cost of the app was more than $60 million and GC Strategies was paid more than $19 million, but the government's record-keeping was inadequate.
Firth says "virtually everything" the media has reported about his company is "false."
He says GC Strategies held three contracts related to the COVID-19 pandemic, but none of them were narrowly focused on ArriveCan -- so he says he can understand why it was hard for the auditor general to determine the total cost.
Wednesday marks the third time Firth has testified before MPs about the issue. His business partner Darren Anthony is set to meet the committee on Thursday.
The two IT recruiters did not build the app, but were tasked by the federal government with assembling a team to complete certain parts of the project.
The government ultimately hired the team, but the team did not include any employees of GC Strategies.
Firth previously testified that GC Strategies was not responsible for the direction of the project, objectives, budgeting or cost controls and that it was the federal government that managed the overall project.
Auditor general Karen Hogan found that three government organizations that managed the project failed to keep accurate financial records and didn't deliver the best value for taxpayer dollars spent.
She said Ottawa drove up the cost of the project by relying on external contractors because it didn't have the resources needed to develop the app during the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The government launched the app in April 2020 to track health and contact information for people entering Canada during the pandemic, and to digitize customs and immigration declarations.
GC Strategies was awarded the initial ArriveCan contract through a non-competitive contract, the auditor said.
There was no evidence that GC Strategies submitted its own proposal, the auditor found.
Canada Border Services Agency said it asked three potential contractors to submit a proposal to develop the app, and it only received one proposal from a different company.
Last week, the government suspended the security status of GC Strategies, which prevents it from bidding or working on government contracts.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 13, 2024.
MORE POLITICS NEWS
-
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE 'False': Main contractor on ArriveCan app disputes auditor general's finding
-
-
-
-
-
-
IN DEPTH
Former prime minister Brian Mulroney dies at 84
Former Canadian prime minister and Conservative stalwart Brian Mulroney has died at age 84. Over his impressive career, the passionate and ambitious politician, businessman, husband, father, and grandfather left an unmistakable mark on the country.
Who is supporting, opposing new online harms bill?
Now that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's sweeping online harms legislation is before Parliament, allowing key stakeholders, major platforms, and Canadians with direct personal experience with abuse to dig in and see what's being proposed, reaction is streaming in. CTVNews.ca has rounded up reaction, and here's how Bill C-63 is going over.
As Poilievre sides with Smith on trans restrictions, former Conservative candidate says he's 'playing with fire'
Siding with Alberta Premier Danielle Smith on her proposed restrictions on transgender youth, Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre confirmed Wednesday that he is against trans and non-binary minors using puberty blockers.
The first public hearings on foreign interference in Canada have begun. What you need to know
The public hearings portion of the federal inquiry into foreign interference in Canadian elections and democratic institutions got underway this week. Heading into this process, here's what you need to know.
TREND LINE What Nanos' tracking tells us about Canadians' mood, party preference heading into 2024
Heading into a new year, Canadians aren't feeling overly optimistic about the direction the country is heading, with the number of voters indicating negative views about the federal government's performance at the highest in a decade, national tracking from Nanos Research shows.
Opinion
opinion Don Martin: Pierre Poilievre's road to apparent victory will soon start to get rougher
Pierre Poilievre and his Conservatives appear to be on cruise control to a rendezvous with the leader's prime ministerial ambition, but in his latest column for CTVNews.ca, Don Martin questions whether the Conservative leader may be peaking too soon.
opinion Don Martin: The Trudeau lessons from Brian Mulroney's legacy start with walking away
Justin Trudeau should pay very close attention to the legacy treatment afforded former prime minister Brian Mulroney, who died on Thursday at age 84, writes columnist Don Martin.
opinion Don Martin: ArriveCan debacle may be even worse than we know from auditor's report
It's been 22 years since a former auditor general blasted the Chretien government after it 'broke just about every rule in the book' in handing out private sector contracts in the sponsorship scandal. In his column for CTVNews.ca, Don Martin says the book has been broken anew with everything that went on behind the scenes of the 'dreaded' ArriveCan app.
opinion Don Martin: Despite his horrible year, Trudeau's determined to roll the dice again
In his column for CTVNews.ca, political commentator Don Martin says you can't help but admire Justin Trudeau's defiance and audacity of hope despite his 'horrible' 2023, as it appears Trudeau is insisting on leading the Liberals into the next federal election.
opinion Don Martin: Why Danielle Smith is my political newsmaker of the year
In his column for CTVNews.ca, political commentator Don Martin argues why Alberta Premier Danielle Smith deserves to be Canada's political newsmaker for 2023.
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
U.S. House passes bill that could ban TikTok
The House on Wednesday passed a bill that would lead to a nationwide ban of the popular video app TikTok if its China-based owner doesn't sell, as lawmakers acted on concerns that the company's current ownership structure is a national security threat.
This '6 to 1' trick might make your grocery shopping easier
Six veggies, five fruits, four proteins, three starches, two sauces and one fun thing — if that’s your grocery shopping list this week, you are probably a fan of Will Coleman, a New York City-based chef, television personality and social media content creator.
Life sentence handed to Brampton, Ont. man who 'snapped,' killed wife in public park
A Brampton man has been sentenced to life with no chance of parole for 13 years after he was found to have stabbed his wife more than 30 times during an argument on a public trail in 2021.
Poilievre promises 'multiple' House votes to pressure PM Trudeau to scrap carbon tax hike
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre is putting Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on notice that his party plans to force 'multiple votes' when the House of Commons returns, resuming its pressure campaign to see the Liberals scrap the planned April 1 carbon tax increase.
opinion A Biden-Trump rematch puts the American electorate between a rock and a hard place
Voter apathy, languishing approval ratings for both candidates, and negative media narratives make for a U.S. presidential showdown that nobody seems to want, writes Washington political commentator Eric Ham in his column for CTVNews.ca. But Ham argues what's at stake in this November's election is nothing short of U.S. democracy itself.
WATCH LIVE 'False': Main contractor on ArriveCan app disputes auditor general's finding
The company that held the initial contract for the ArriveCan app says it was paid millions less than what Canada's auditor general said last month.
Buying an EV can save you money the longer and farther you drive it: UBC study
A study from researchers at the University of British Columbia is making an economic case for purchasing an electric vehicle.
Judge overseeing Georgia election interference case dismisses some charges against Trump
The judge overseeing the Georgia election interference case on Wednesday dismissed some of the charges against former U.S. president Donald Trump, but many other counts in the indictment remain.
BREAKING Police charge B.C. suspect in historical sex assaults against Ontario kids in the 1990s
Halton police say they have charged a suspect in connection with a series of historical sexual assaults against children dating back to the 1990s.
Canada
-
Life sentence handed to Brampton, Ont. man who 'snapped,' killed wife in public park
A Brampton man has been sentenced to life with no chance of parole for 13 years after he was found to have stabbed his wife more than 30 times during an argument on a public trail in 2021.
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE 'False': Main contractor on ArriveCan app disputes auditor general's finding
The company that held the initial contract for the ArriveCan app says it was paid millions less than what Canada's auditor general said last month.
-
Red Deer Samaritan, who died after pushing woman from path of vehicle, always helpful: son
When Patrick Hare of Red Deer, Alta., visited a mall or a store he was the man who always held the door open for everybody, said his son Ron Hare.
-
Toronto man charged with first-degree murder after allegedly killing 2 members of his family in Regent Park
A 23-year-old Toronto man has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder after allegedly shooting members of his family on Tuesday in the city’s Regent Park community.
-
Poilievre promises 'multiple' House votes to pressure PM Trudeau to scrap carbon tax hike
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre is putting Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on notice that his party plans to force 'multiple votes' when the House of Commons returns, resuming its pressure campaign to see the Liberals scrap the planned April 1 carbon tax increase.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Police charge B.C. suspect in historical sex assaults against Ontario kids in the 1990s
Halton police say they have charged a suspect in connection with a series of historical sexual assaults against children dating back to the 1990s.
World
-
Judge overseeing Georgia election interference case dismisses some charges against Trump
The judge overseeing the Georgia election interference case on Wednesday dismissed some of the charges against former U.S. president Donald Trump, but many other counts in the indictment remain.
-
opinion
opinion A Biden-Trump rematch puts the American electorate between a rock and a hard place
Voter apathy, languishing approval ratings for both candidates, and negative media narratives make for a U.S. presidential showdown that nobody seems to want, writes Washington political commentator Eric Ham in his column for CTVNews.ca. But Ham argues what's at stake in this November's election is nothing short of U.S. democracy itself.
-
Russia blamed after Navalny’s former chief of staff attacked with hammer in Lithuania
Alexey Navalny’s chief of staff was attacked in Lithuania Tuesday, the Kremlin critic’s team said, as Lithuania’s intelligence agency pinned the blame on Russia as the 'likely' force behind the assault.
-
4 million people face 'acute food insecurity' in troubled Haiti, says UN food agency official
Four million people face 'acute food insecurity' and one million of them are one step away from famine, the UN food agency's director in the conflict-wracked Caribbean nation said Tuesday.
-
U.S. pause on funding UN's main Palestinian relief agency may become permanent
U.S. officials are preparing for a pause on funding the main UN agency for Palestinians to become permanent due to opposition in Congress, even as the Biden administration insists the aid group's humanitarian work is indispensable.
-
Boeing promises changes after getting poor grades in a government audit of manufacturing quality
Responding to a U.S. government audit, Boeing said Tuesday that it would work with employees found to have violated company manufacturing procedures to make sure they understand instructions for their jobs.
Politics
-
Poilievre promises 'multiple' House votes to pressure PM Trudeau to scrap carbon tax hike
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre is putting Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on notice that his party plans to force 'multiple votes' when the House of Commons returns, resuming its pressure campaign to see the Liberals scrap the planned April 1 carbon tax increase.
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE 'False': Main contractor on ArriveCan app disputes auditor general's finding
The company that held the initial contract for the ArriveCan app says it was paid millions less than what Canada's auditor general said last month.
-
Prime Minister Trudeau meets with Alberta Premier Danielle Smith
For the first time in months, Alberta Premier Danielle Smith met face-to-face with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in Calgary.
Health
-
The truth about menopause and weight gain
Menopause and weight gain seem to go hand in hand. So what can you do to mitigate middle-age spread?
-
Quebec measles cases reach 18 as health officials urge vaccination
Quebec's Health Ministry sent messages to school boards and service centres across the province this week after the number of confirmed measles cases hit 18 as of Tuesday afternoon.
-
What these class-action lawyers say they'd be careful buying in Canada
Purchasing potentially defective products or experiencing unwanted side effects or harm are risks consumers always take. When it comes to shopping, class-action lawyers say they'd be careful when buying these items.
Sci-Tech
-
How an airplane toilet works at 40,000 feet: The extraordinary science behind everyday flying
We often think about how planes work – how they get into the air, and stay there safely. What we think about less are the everyday functions taking place onboard.
-
U.S. House passes bill that could ban TikTok
The House on Wednesday passed a bill that would lead to a nationwide ban of the popular video app TikTok if its China-based owner doesn't sell, as lawmakers acted on concerns that the company's current ownership structure is a national security threat.
-
Commercial rocket trying to put a satellite into orbit explodes moments after liftoff in Japan
A commercial rocket trying to put a satellite into orbit was intentionally exploded shortly after liftoff Wednesday morning in central Japan following a problem that's still under investigation.
Entertainment
-
Neil Young says he will return to Spotify after 2-year boycott over Joe Rogan
Neil Young is coming back to Spotify.
-
Jelly Roll, Kelsea Ballerini, Lainey Wilson, Megan Moroney, Cody Johnson lead CMT Music Awards noms
Jelly Roll, Kelsea Ballerini, Lainey Wilson, Megan Moroney and Cody Johnson are the leading nominees for the 2024 CMT Music Awards, celebrating the best in country music videos.
-
Bethenny Frankel's visit to B.C. city gives businesses a boost
A reality star from the Big Apple, has taken a bite out of Abbotsford.
Business
-
Households owed $1.79 for every dollar of disposable income in Q4: Statistics Canada
Statistics Canada says households owed $1.79 in credit market debt on average for every dollar of disposable income in the fourth quarter.
-
Australian billionaire revives dream to set sail on Titanic II
For more than a decade, Australian billionaire Clive Palmer has been the driving force behind plans to build Titanic II – a replica of the ill-fated ship that sank in 1912 with more than 2,200 people on board.
-
'Shrinkflation' in the chocolate industry: What to expect this Easter
This year's Easter celebrations are set against a backdrop of record-breaking cocoa prices, with everyone from consumers to the entire chocolate industry feeling the pinch.
Lifestyle
-
After risky spine surgery the surgeon told her not to plan any travel. Here’s what happened when she didn’t listen
As she prepared for a risky spine operation around 18 months after sustaining injuries in a horrific 2011 car accident that left her in constant pain, Pamela Holt made a promise to herself to visit 80 countries before she turns 50.
-
'Shrinkflation' in the chocolate industry: What to expect this Easter
This year's Easter celebrations are set against a backdrop of record-breaking cocoa prices, with everyone from consumers to the entire chocolate industry feeling the pinch.
-
B.C. man's balloon-popping videos earn hundreds of millions of views worldwide
Before David Beck discovered the positive potential of filling a balloon full of water, he was striving to be a full-time travel photographer.
Sports
-
Mikko Rantanen extends point streak to 10 games with four more as Avs beat Flames 6-2
Mikko Rantanen had two goals and two assists, extending his point streak to a career-best 10 games and leading the Colorado Avalanche to a 6-2 victory over the Calgary Flames on Tuesday night.
-
Gushue returns to Newfoundland after history-making Brier championship
His Brier three-peat has cemented Newfoundland’s Brad Gushue into the curling record books.
-
This is why some Super Bowl bettors haven't been paid by the OLG yet
Some who placed bets on the Super Bowl this year are still waiting to withdraw their winnings, as the Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation is smacked with a backlog of verifying a “higher than usual” number of players’ banking information.
Autos
-
Buying an EV can save you money the longer and farther you drive it: UBC study
A study from researchers at the University of British Columbia is making an economic case for purchasing an electric vehicle.
-
Opinion
Opinion The pros and cons of buying or leasing a vehicle
About one-third of Canadians purchased their vehicle outright in 2021, according to a report from Insurance Insight. The other two-thirds of car buyers financed or leased their vehicles.
-
Tesla, rivals get low marks for automated-driving technology
Tesla's TSLA.O Autopilot and Full Self Driving technology and nine other assisted-driving systems marketed by major automakers received "poor" ratings from the U.S. Insurance Institute for Highway Safety in a new study released on Tuesday.