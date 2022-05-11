Advisory panel calls for Liberals' online hate law to cover Airbnb, video games
An expert panel tasked with helping to shape a federal bill to curb online hate suggests it cover the holiday booking platform Airbnb as well as video games and even private communications.
The advisory panel, appointed by Heritage Minister Pablo Rodriguez, believes any future online hate law should have a broad scope, covering not just Twitter and Facebook but also smaller online platforms, including crowdfunding apps.
Records of the panel's meetings show many experts also support bringing private online conversations within the scope of a future bill.
However, Airbnb says conversations on its platform are with landlords about accommodation, and it has strong policies against discrimination of any kind.
The Liberal government is planning to bring in a bill combating hateful online content, and Rodriguez appointed the 12-person expert panel to advise him on best how to address it.
His spokeswoman Laura Scaffidi says the minister wants to take the time to get the issue right.
