'A spit in the ocean': Canadian MPs get annual pay hikes. One expert says they're not outrageous
All members of Parliament, the prime minister, opposition party leaders and ministers have received pay hikes between $8,500 and $17,000 this year.
Parliamentarians' pay increases are adjusted each year on April 1 based on average wage bumps from major private sector settlements, resulting in a 4.4 per cent pay hike this year, Mathieu Gravel, director of outreach and media relations at the Office of the Speaker, said in an email to CTVNews.ca on Tuesday.
The MP pay increases are "automatic" under the Parliament of Canada Act, Gravel said.
The sessional allowance or base salary for all MPs as of April 1, 2024, is $203,100, up $8,500 from $194,600 last year. MPs with special titles also receive top-ups.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's total salary this year is $406,200, up $17,000 from $389,200 last year.
A minister's total pay rose to $299,900 this year, up $8,500 from $291,400 in 2023.
Leader of the Opposition and the Conservative party Pierre Poilievre earned a total salary of $299,900 this year, up $12,500 from $287,400 in 2023.
Total pay for NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh and leaders of other parties rose by $11,300 to $271,700 this year from $260,400 in 2023.
Senators' total salary climbed to $178,100 in 2024, up $8,500 from $169,600 last year.
Backbenchers – or MPs who are neither cabinet ministers nor opposition party leaders – received $203,100 this year, up $8,500 from $194,600 in 2023.
Although the increases are expected each year, Canadian Taxpayers Federation federal director Franco Terrazzano questions why all MPs' salaries were not frozen this year given Canadians are struggling with high inflation and an affordability crisis. In response to the 2008-09 recession, he said the federal government under then-Conservative prime minister Stephen Harper stopped these pay raises between 2010 and 2013.
But since 2020, Terrazzano said, MPs have received salary increases.
"Canadians were struggling with a pandemic with lockdowns, with sky high inflation, with the housing affordability crisis, with food banks seeing record lineups, but none of that stopped MPs from giving themselves a raise every single year while their constituents struggled," he said Tuesday in a video interview with CTVNews.ca.
He accused MPs of "stuffing their wallets with more money."
In response to the criticisms about the salary hikes, Philippe-Alexandre Langlois, press secretary at the Office of the Leader of the Government in the House of Commons, reiterated the information Gravel provided to CTVNews.ca.
Nelson Wiseman, professor emeritus at the department of political science at the University of Toronto, believes the salaries of MPs, the prime minister and ministers are not high at all given the demands of their jobs.
"I don't think it's outrageous," Wiseman said in a phone interview with CTVNews.ca, noting that he thinks most professors, CEOs and numerous other professionals make more money than MPs. "Being an MP or even a senator is very demanding – most people don't realize it."
He said the issue of MPs' raises is "overblown."
"I think too much is made of the salaries received by these public officials. When you think about what they are responsible for and the total budget of the government of Canada, you're talking about a spit in the ocean."
A new Leger survey commissioned by the Canadian Taxpayers Federation showed 80 per cent of Canadians are against the MP pay raises.
The results are based on an online survey of 1,541 Canadians, 18 and older, using Leger's online panel, which has more than 400,000 members. The survey was completed between March 15 and 18. Leger says a margin of error cannot be associated with a web panel.
MORE POLITICS NEWS
IN DEPTH
Trudeau, key election players to testify at foreign interference hearings. What you need to know
The public hearings portion of the federal inquiry into foreign interference in Canadian elections and democratic institutions are picking back up this week. Here's what you need to know.
'One of the greatest': Former prime minister Brian Mulroney commemorated at state funeral
Prominent Canadians, political leaders, and family members remembered former prime minister and Progressive Conservative titan Brian Mulroney as an ambitious and compassionate nation-builder at his state funeral on Saturday.
Who is supporting, opposing new online harms bill?
Now that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's sweeping online harms legislation is before Parliament, allowing key stakeholders, major platforms, and Canadians with direct personal experience with abuse to dig in and see what's being proposed, reaction is streaming in. CTVNews.ca has rounded up reaction, and here's how Bill C-63 is going over.
As Poilievre sides with Smith on trans restrictions, former Conservative candidate says he's 'playing with fire'
Siding with Alberta Premier Danielle Smith on her proposed restrictions on transgender youth, Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre confirmed Wednesday that he is against trans and non-binary minors using puberty blockers.
TREND LINE What Nanos' tracking tells us about Canadians' mood, party preference heading into 2024
Heading into a new year, Canadians aren't feeling overly optimistic about the direction the country is heading, with the number of voters indicating negative views about the federal government's performance at the highest in a decade, national tracking from Nanos Research shows.
Opinion
opinion Don Martin: Poilievre has the field to himself as he races across the country to big crowds
It came to pass on Thursday evening that the confidentially predictable failure of the Official Opposition non-confidence motion went down with 204 Liberal, BQ and NDP nays to 116 Conservative yeas. But forcing Canada into a federal election campaign was never the point.
opinion Don Martin: How a beer break may have doomed the carbon tax hike
When the Liberal government chopped a planned beer excise tax hike to two per cent from 4.5 per cent and froze future increases until after the next election, says political columnist Don Martin, it almost guaranteed a similar carbon tax move in the offing.
opinion Don Martin: Pierre Poilievre's road to apparent victory will soon start to get rougher
Pierre Poilievre and his Conservatives appear to be on cruise control to a rendezvous with the leader's prime ministerial ambition, but in his latest column for CTVNews.ca, Don Martin questions whether the Conservative leader may be peaking too soon.
opinion Don Martin: The Trudeau lessons from Brian Mulroney's legacy start with walking away
Justin Trudeau should pay very close attention to the legacy treatment afforded former prime minister Brian Mulroney, who died on Thursday at age 84, writes columnist Don Martin.
opinion Don Martin: ArriveCan debacle may be even worse than we know from auditor's report
It's been 22 years since a former auditor general blasted the Chretien government after it 'broke just about every rule in the book' in handing out private sector contracts in the sponsorship scandal. In his column for CTVNews.ca, Don Martin says the book has been broken anew with everything that went on behind the scenes of the 'dreaded' ArriveCan app.
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Multiple attack complaints filed about 2 dogs that killed 11-year-old boy Edmonton boy: city
Two 'very large dogs' killed an 11-year-old boy in southeast Edmonton Monday night, police said.
Trans-Canada Highway carbon tax protest monitored by RCMP
Alberta RCMP says its members are continuing to maintain public safety at a carbon tax protest west of Calgary and say members of a similar demonstration were involved in a multi-vehicle crash.
Billionaire whose firm backed Trump's US$175 million bond reveals how the deal came together
Don Hankey, the chairman and majority shareholder of Knight Specialty Insurance, said that the deal to underwrite former President Donald Trump's US$175 million bond in N.Y. came together quickly and that Trump posted all cash as collateral.
'A spit in the ocean': Canadian MPs get annual pay hikes. One expert says they're not outrageous
All members of Parliament, the prime minister, opposition party leaders and ministers have received pay hikes between $8,500 and $17,000 this year.
Snapchat's friend-ranking feature draws criticism from tech, mental health experts
Experts are warning a new feature on the popular social media app Snapchat can add to teens' anxiety.
Puppy named Pebbles was so hungry she resorted to eating rocks, BC SPCA says
Donations to the BC SPCA are pouring in to help a puppy who was so hungry she resorted to eating rocks.
Shannen Doherty has decided to 'downsize' as she lives with stage 4 cancer
Shannen Doherty says she's letting some things go as she lives with stage 4 breast cancer.
'SCTV' star Joe Flaherty dies following illness, family says
Comedian Joe Flaherty, a founding member of the Canadian sketch series 'SCTV,' has died.
Browsing in incognito mode doesn't protect you as much as you might think
Although a private browsing mode known as 'Incognito' in Google's widely used Chrome browser has been available for nearly a decade, a legal settlement involving the way it works has casting new attention on this commonly available setting.
Canada
-
Rare Pokemon card stolen north of Toronto, police say victim was attempting to sell it for $7K
Four people have been arrested after a Pokémon card valued at $7,000 was stolen north of Toronto over the weekend.
-
'Judges of the facts': Jury selected for border blockade trial in Alberta
Potential jurors were quizzed Tuesday on their opinions about COVID-19 pandemic restrictions and the blockade that paralyzed a major Canada-U.S. border crossing in Alberta.
-
Afghanistan veteran pushes ahead with lawsuit against Saskatchewan Legion and Veterans' Affairs
A Saskatchewan veteran says he’s still pursuing his lawsuit against the Royal Canadian Legion after he discovered a Legion staff member was snooping into his and other veterans’ records.
-
Dog shot and killed after attacking Calgary officer
Alberta's police watchdog will be investigating an incident in Calgary on Tuesday that saw a dog shot to death by an officer in the Manchester industrial area.
-
Stranded orca calf remains in B.C. lagoon, breaching at regular intervals
A stranded killer whale calf is showing signs of regular activity as it breaches every seven to 10 minutes in a lagoon near the northern Vancouver Island village of Zeballos.
-
Puppy named Pebbles was so hungry she resorted to eating rocks, BC SPCA says
Donations to the BC SPCA are pouring in to help a puppy who was so hungry she resorted to eating rocks.
World
-
Israel's military says 'misidentification' led to Gaza airstrikes that killed aid workers
Israel’s military chief says a deadly Israeli strike that killed seven aid workers in the Gaza Strip was the result of a "misidentification" in complex conditions.
-
Trump calls migrants 'animals,' intensifying focus on illegal immigration
Donald Trump called immigrants in the United States illegally 'animals' and 'not human' in a speech in Michigan on Tuesday, resorting to the degrading rhetoric he has employed time and again on the campaign trail.
-
Stranded cruise passengers in Africa race to rejoin their ship
Eight cruise passengers left behind in the African island nation of Sao Tome and Principe have been struggling for days to catch up with their Norwegian Cruise Line ship as it makes its way up the western coast of Africa.
-
Haiti's surge in gang violence has led more than 53,000 to flee the capital in less than three weeks
More than 53,000 people have fled Haiti’s capital in less than three weeks, the vast majority to escape unrelenting gang violence, according to a United Nations report released Tuesday.
-
Officer acquitted in 2020 death of Manuel Ellis in Tacoma is hired by neighboring sheriff's office
One of the three Tacoma police officers cleared of criminal charges in the 2020 death of Manuel Ellis — a Black man who was shocked, beaten and restrained facedown on a sidewalk as he pleaded for breath — has been hired by a neighboring sheriff's office.
-
North Korea says it test-fired new solid-fuel hypersonic missile
North Korea said on Wednesday it successfully test-fired a new mid- to long-range solid-fuel hypersonic missile, North Korean newspaper Rodong Sinmun said.
Politics
-
Canada to launch $6B housing infrastructure fund, will need provincial buy-in
The federal government is launching a new $6 billion 'Canada Housing Infrastructure Fund' meant to speed up construction and upgrade key components needed to support building more homes such as waste and water infrastructure.
-
As Ford ties Trudeau's future to carbon price, Poilievre demands meeting of premiers
As the premier of Canada's largest province warned that Justin Trudeau's political future is tied to the fate of his consumer carbon price, the leader of the federal Conservatives urged the prime minister to convene an emergency meeting with his provincial and territorial counterparts.
-
Canada condemns Israeli strike on aid workers in Gaza, demands investigation
Canada joined multiple allies including the United States, Poland and Australia in demanding a full investigation Tuesday after an Israeli airstrike killed seven aid workers trying to deliver desperately needed food in the Gaza Strip.
Health
-
Ontario diabetes patient initially denied Ozempic coverage
A 61-year-old man with diabetes is speaking out after he was initially denied coverage for Ozempic due to what he later learned was a clerical error.
-
Having irrational thoughts? Obliterate them by asking yourself these questions
Do irrational thoughts sometimes crowd your mind, leaving you feeling worried or maybe even on the verge of a panic attack?
-
Doctor at Idaho restaurant performs lifesaving pocketknife surgery on choking man
A man celebrating his 94th birthday at an Idaho restaurant with his family last Monday would’ve died had another patron not been there to come to his aid.
Sci-Tech
-
Snapchat's friend-ranking feature draws criticism from tech, mental health experts
Experts are warning a new feature on the popular social media app Snapchat can add to teens' anxiety.
-
Things we learned from solar eclipses, and something we hope to learn this time
For a few precious minutes next Monday, countless Canadians may marvel as the sky darkens and the moon slips directly between the Earth and sun, a rare and remarkable spectacle in the cosmic ballet, not seen in much of Canada for decades.
-
The largest fresh egg producer in the U.S. has found bird flu in chickens at Texas and Michigan plants
The largest producer of fresh eggs in the U.S. said Tuesday it had temporarily halted production at a Texas plant after bird flu was found in chickens, and officials said the virus had also been detected at poultry facility in Michigan.
Entertainment
-
'SCTV' star Joe Flaherty dies following illness, family says
Comedian Joe Flaherty, a founding member of the Canadian sketch series 'SCTV,' has died.
-
Billie Eilish, Nicki Minaj, Stevie Wonder submit letter to AI developers to honour artists' rights
Over 200 names featured on a new open letter submitted by the Artist Rights Alliance non-profit calls on artificial intelligence tech companies, developers, platforms, digital music services and platforms to stop using AI 'to infringe upon and devalue the rights of human artists.'
-
No, Lizzo didn't quit music. But she says she's done 'letting negative people win'
Last week, the singer caused a stir among her loyal social media followers after she posted a statement to her Instagram page in which she said she was "tired" of the criticism often directed her way "by everyone in my life and on the internet." She ended saying, "I quit."
Business
-
Billionaire whose firm backed Trump's US$175 million bond reveals how the deal came together
Don Hankey, the chairman and majority shareholder of Knight Specialty Insurance, said that the deal to underwrite former President Donald Trump's US$175 million bond in N.Y. came together quickly and that Trump posted all cash as collateral.
-
WeWork targets Chapter 11 exit by May 31, secures US$8 billion in rent reduction
WeWork said on Tuesday it aimed to emerge from Chapter 11 bankruptcy in the U.S. and Canada by May 31 and had negotiated more than US$8 billion, or over 40 per cent, reduction in rent commitments from landlords.
-
Tesla sales fall nearly 9% to start the year as competition heats up and demand for EVs slows
Tesla posted its first year-over-year drop in sales since the first year of the pandemic, as increased electric vehicle competition from Chinese and Western automakers ate into demand.
Lifestyle
-
Original Sherlock Holmes manuscript could fetch US$1.2 million at auction
The manuscript alone is expected to fetch up to US$1.2 million, given its unique significance and status as the most valuable Conan Doyle item ever offered at auction, a Sotheby's statement said.
-
Having irrational thoughts? Obliterate them by asking yourself these questions
Do irrational thoughts sometimes crowd your mind, leaving you feeling worried or maybe even on the verge of a panic attack?
-
3 questions you need to ask yourself about your diet
There are plenty of reasons why many health professionals don’t want you on a restrictive diet.
Sports
-
Rajon Rondo officially announces retirement from NBA: 'I'm done'
Rajon Rondo officially announced his retirement from the NBA after 16 seasons.
-
'This is where my journey began': Winnipeg NHL linesman retires after 22 years
Winnipeg-born linesman, Ryan Galloway, has officially put on his stripes for the last time.
-
Germany to redesign Adidas soccer jersey numbering amid Nazi symbol controversy
German soccer authorities will redesign the number '4' on the country’s national jerseys amid claims it resembles a logo used by Nazi paramilitary units.
Autos
-
Manitoba extending fuel tax holiday
The Manitoba government is extending the fuel tax holiday.
-
Tesla sales fall nearly 9% to start the year as competition heats up and demand for EVs slows
Tesla posted its first year-over-year drop in sales since the first year of the pandemic, as increased electric vehicle competition from Chinese and Western automakers ate into demand.
-
Vermont police warn drivers returning from Montreal to check for hidden GPS devices
Police in Burlington, Vt. say its residents are finding hidden AirTags and other GPS tracking devices on vehicles returning from Montreal.
Local Spotlight
Ottawa snowbirds embark on epic bicycle journey back to Canada
Two adventurous snowbirds have embarked on an amazing journey back to Canada, and they're inviting the world to join in on their adventure.
'I'm indebted to these guys': First responder, former cop save N.S. man's life in hockey rink
A first responder and a former police officer saved a Nova Scotia man's life as he suffered a heart attack on ice in March.
'Pretty remarkable': Alberta distillery beats out Ireland, Scotland at international whisky competition
A distillery in Parkland County is being internationally recognized for outstanding whisky production – and one bottle in particular is getting all the attention.
This historical tavern in Toronto is closing after nearly 200 years
An historic downtown Toronto bar is closing its doors next week after nearly 200 years in business.
Tipping is off the table at this Toronto restaurant
A Toronto restaurant introduced a surprising new rule that reduced the cost of a meal and raised the salaries of staff.
Where is the worst place for allergy sufferers in Canada?
The spring allergy season has started early in many parts of Canada, with high levels of pollen in some cities already. Experts weigh in on which areas have it worse so far this season.
Grandparent scam: London, Ont., senior beats fraudsters not once, but twice
It was a typical Tuesday for Mabel Beharrell, 84, until she got the call that would turn her world upside down. Her teenaged grandson was in trouble and needed her help.
Conservation officers seize 9-foot python from Chilliwack home
B.C. conservation officers recently seized a nine-foot-long Burmese python from a home in Chilliwack.
N.B. man wins $64 million from Lotto 6/49
A New Brunswicker will go to bed Thursday night much richer than he was Wednesday after collecting on a winning lottery ticket he let sit on his bedroom dresser for nearly a year.
Vancouver
-
Taxi driver seriously injured in Port Mann Bridge crash
A taxi driver was hospitalized in serious condition following a crash on the Port Mann Bridge early Tuesday afternoon.
-
B.C. tackling 'bad-faith evictions,' banning rent hikes for having babies
The B.C. government has proposed new tenancy protections designed to prevent some "unfair rent increases" and "bad-faith evictions," officials announced Tuesday.
-
Nanaimo RCMP investigating after pedestrian killed by suspected impaired driver
Mounties in Nanaimo have opened an impaired driving investigation after a woman was struck and killed while walking on a sidewalk near the Nanaimo Regional General Hospital.
Toronto
-
Toronto-area cop temporarily demoted after entering peace bond on assault charges, 'openly' mocking civilian with mental health issues
A Toronto-area cop has been temporarily demoted after entering a peace bond on allegations of domestic assault and admitting to mocking a man in custody who was suffering from mental health issues.
-
During next week's solar eclipse, Torontonians 'might not even notice anything's happening,' professor says
Torontonians eager to catch a glimpse of the upcoming total solar eclipse would be wise to hit the road and head out of town next Monday.
-
Toronto officer accused of stealing deceased person's wallet, luxury watch appears in court
A Toronto police officer accused of stealing a deceased person's credit and debit cards, as well as a luxury watch, asserted his innocence in court on Tuesday.
Calgary
-
Dog shot and killed after attacking Calgary officer
Alberta's police watchdog will be investigating an incident in Calgary on Tuesday that saw a dog shot to death by an officer in the Manchester industrial area.
-
Trans-Canada Highway carbon tax protest monitored by RCMP
Alberta RCMP says its members are continuing to maintain public safety at a carbon tax protest west of Calgary and say members of a similar demonstration were involved in a multi-vehicle crash.
-
Alberta eyes nuclear as slow, but potentially successful power grid and emissions answer
Alberta’s government is continuing its push for nuclear power in the province. Premier Danielle Smith spoke at an energy summit Tuesday about the benefits of small modular reactors (SMRs), just hours after funding was announced for deployment research.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa snowbirds embark on epic bicycle journey back to Canada
Two adventurous snowbirds have embarked on an amazing journey back to Canada, and they're inviting the world to join in on their adventure.
-
2 Ottawa police officers left with serious injuries after cruiser struck by suspected stolen car
The Ottawa Police Service says two officers were left with serious injuries following a stolen vehicle investigation over the weekend.
-
Young hockey player battling leukemia receives support from Ottawa Senators and her community
In a heartwarming display of solidarity, the hockey community has rallied around 15-year-old Caroline Courchesne, who was recently diagnosed with leukemia.
Montreal
-
WATCH THE VIDEO
WATCH THE VIDEO STM driver tosses everyone off city bus after one passenger allegedly raises voice
Montreal public transit riders are wondering if an STM driver went too far after he kicked all the passengers off a bus when one rider allegedly raised their voice at the driver for missing a stop.
-
Nigerian family in Montreal threatened with deportation obtains ministerial reprieve
Defenders of a Montreal family fighting deportation to Nigeria say they have obtained temporary permission to remain in Canada.
-
Here's how much snow is headed to Montreal this week
After a stretch of dry weather through the Easter long weekend, Southwestern Quebec is bracing for snow this week. Montreal could see more than 10 centimetres of accumulation.
Edmonton
-
Multiple attack complaints filed about 2 dogs that killed 11-year-old boy Edmonton boy: city
Two 'very large dogs' killed an 11-year-old boy in southeast Edmonton Monday night, police said.
-
Ice dangers highlighted as Edmonton police continue river search for missing woman
Edmontonians are being urged to stay off the ice in the North Saskatchewan River a day after a woman went missing after falling into the water.
-
Body found in north Edmonton, burnt truck found nearby believed to be related: police
One person is dead after a weapons call on Tuesday in north Edmonton.
Atlantic
-
Early spring snowfall may bring up to 30 cm to parts of the Maritimes
Environment Canada has issued special weather statements across all three Maritime provinces warning of a multi-day snowfall event, with significant amounts possible in New Brunswick and Nova Scotia.
-
Cape Breton cemetery damaged by all-terrain vehicle tracks
Tire tracks have made a muddy mess of what is otherwise a pretty and peaceful final resting place next to the ocean in Dominion, N.S.
-
Canada to launch $6B housing infrastructure fund, will need provincial buy-in
The federal government is launching a new $6 billion 'Canada Housing Infrastructure Fund' meant to speed up construction and upgrade key components needed to support building more homes such as waste and water infrastructure.
Winnipeg
-
Health care, cost of living main priorities for Manitoba NDP government's first budget
The first budget from the Wab Kinew-led NDP provincial government has been announced.
-
'This is where my journey began': Winnipeg NHL linesman retires after 22 years
Winnipeg-born linesman, Ryan Galloway, has officially put on his stripes for the last time.
-
Groups react to NDP budget with praise, caution
Reaction is pouring in for the NDP government’s new budget for Manitoba.
Regina
-
'Ingenious farmers': Trampoline company highlights industry's deep roots in Saskatchewan
Trampolines are produced and used across the globe. However, few people know Saskatchewan's contribution to the global phenomenon and how it all started with a collection of ingenious farmers from a small town west of Regina.
-
Sask. government claims 10 years of 'red tape reduction' saved businesses $680M
The Government of Saskatchewan is touting its red tape reduction committee has saved businesses in the province more than $680 million in the past decade.
-
Western Development Museum marks historic milestone of their own
In celebration of the Western Development Museum (WDM) fostering Saskatchewan’s history for 75 years, a new historic day has been proclaimed for April 2 - Western Development Museum Day.
Kitchener
-
4 people living in 1 bedroom: How the University of Waterloo is helping students navigate region’s housing landscape
A one bedroom-one bathroom apartment renting for $430/month in Waterloo’s University District may sound like a steal, but the listing isn't what it initially seems.
-
Guelph Storm fined for ‘demeaning’ conduct during playoff game
The Guelph Storm Hockey Club has been fined for the behaviour of its head coach during Monday night’s playoff game against Sault Ste. Marie.
-
Deputy PM Freeland stops in Kitchener to announce new housing funding
Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland stopped in Kitchener Tuesday to announce a $400 million top up to the federal government’s Housing Accelerator Fund.
Saskatoon
-
'Nobody's gonna be there': Saskatoon safe consumption site reducing hours amid funding crisis
Prairie Harm Reduction (PHR) is calling on the provincial government for support as it cuts six hours out of its daily operations because of a lack of funding.
-
Saskatoon considers city-owned organics processing facility
The City of Saskatoon is considering the possibility of building its own organics processing facility after cancelling an agreement with a third-party contractor last year.
-
Sask. man faces murder charge following death of La Ronge woman
A 33-year-old La Ronge man has been charged with second-degree murder in the killing of a 52-year-old woman in the community.
Northern Ontario
-
Former Sudbury teacher faces more sex offences against students, 18 charges total
Four more charges of sexual assault and interference involving victims under 16 have quietly been laid against a former Sudbury high school teacher.
-
ATV pulls Sudbury speed camera off its base, police say
Sudbury police say they received reports of a speed enforcement camera in the Garson community being damaged over the weekend.
-
Triple murder trial in Sudbury focuses on witness credibility
The credibility of a witness took centre stage in Sudbury on Tuesday at the trial of Liam Stinson, who is charged with three counts of first-degree murder.
London
-
$6 billion housing fund will likely bring 'significant millions of dollars' to city, London, Ont. mayor says
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced $6 billion in housing money Tuesday. $1 billion will go directly to municipalities to support urgent infrastructure needs, while $5 billion will support long-term priorities such as wastewater infrastructure.
-
VIDEO
VIDEO Fire destroys century home north of Lucan, Ont., damage estimated at $400K
No one was home when a fire ripped through a home north of Lucan Tuesday morning, destroying the century old structure.
-
Strathroy fights back in battle to keep babies born locally
There is growing opposition to the end of obstetrical deliveries at Strathroy Middlesex General Hospital. A petition has been started by a local woman calling for the department to stay open.
Barrie
-
Fatal collision under investigation in downtown Barrie
Police in downtown Barrie are investigating a fatal collision involving a pedestrian and a construction vehicle late Tuesday morning.
-
Fatal collision involving GO train along Barrie line under investigation
One person is dead after a GO train struck a vehicle at a crossing along the Barrie Line in Vaughan Tuesday.
-
Former fire captain accused in wife's death bypasses preliminary hearing, heads to Superior Court
A former Brampton fire captain accused of murdering his wife last year appeared alongside his lawyer inside the Collingwood, Ont., courthouse Tuesday and waived his right to a preliminary hearing, opting instead to move directly to Superior Court.
Windsor
-
Windsor Salt mine workers laid off indefinitely due to 'unfavourable weather conditions': company
Workers at Windsor Salt Ojibway Mine have been laid off indefinitely, according to a spokesperson for Morton Salt.
-
Job fair for Chatham-Kent Health Alliance
If you are looking for work in the medical field or in hospital support services the Chatham-Kent Health Alliance is hiring.
-
'We should do better': Essex councillor hopes to ban intentional balloon releases
An Essex councillor hopes a potential by-law prohibiting the release of latex and Mylar helium balloons will inspire residents to think of environmentally friendly ways to mark milestones or memorialize.
Vancouver Island
-
Nanaimo RCMP investigating after pedestrian killed by suspected impaired driver
Mounties in Nanaimo have opened an impaired driving investigation after a woman was struck and killed while walking on a sidewalk near the Nanaimo Regional General Hospital.
-
Man charged after stabbing in downtown Victoria
A man in his 60s has been charged with aggravated assault after two people were stabbed, including one fatally, at a downtown Victoria hostel over the weekend.
-
B.C. introduces bill for First Nations land acquisition, holding rights
British Columbia's government has introduced a bill that would give federally recognized First Nations the legal right to acquire and hold land in the province.
Kelowna
-
2 men injured after 'road rage' incident with Dodge Ram driver, Kelowna RCMP say
Mounties are investigating a reported "road rage" incident in Kelowna, B.C., that left two men injured last week.
-
Unstable nearby construction site forces evacuation of apartment in Kelowna, B.C.
More than 80 residents of a low-income apartment building in Kelowna, B.C., have been told they need to leave over a 'significant' risk to life and safety.
-
Kelowna man shot dead inside his auto shop, family says
A man was fatally shot in Kelowna on Wednesday, according to his sister, during an incident Mounties had been tight-lipped about.
Lethbridge
-
Castle Mountain Marie spreads a little love by handing out hugs to skiers
An employee at a southern Alberta ski resort is making visitors smile, one hug at a time.
-
Lethbridge opens 3 seasonal yard waste sites Tuesday
The City of Lethbridge is opening three seasonal yard waste sites Tuesday.
-
City of Lethbridge increases rebates for Clean Energy Improvement Program
The City of Lethbridge is making it easier for residents to make their homes more energy efficient.
Sault Ste. Marie
-
District of Sault Ste. Marie Social Services Administration Board moving to new building
The District of Sault Ste. Marie Social Services Administration Board is moving into its new offices this week.
-
Weather alert: Early spring storm to bring strong wind rain and possible snow
A Colorado low is approaching the northeast Tuesday evening bringing a mix of messy precipitation as temperatures drop briefly over the next few days.
-
Sault says hello to 'Traffic Joe' animated safety videos
The Sault Ste. Marie Police Service is hoping a new approach to traffic safety messaging will resonate with the public.
N.L.
-
Premiers making 'political hay' out of carbon pricing increase, Trudeau says
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says premiers would rather complain and 'make political hay' out of his federal carbon pricing program than present an alternative to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.
-
Woman in Northern Ireland finds people who can understand her -- in Newfoundland
Whitney McCullough says she has always felt like people outside her home of Banbridge, Northern Ireland, need subtitles to decipher her accent and slang. So it has been strange and delightful to discover through her TikTok videos that in Newfoundland and Labrador, people understand her just fine.
-
Gushue on world curling championship: 'I'm going into this like it could be the last'
Brad Gushue is approaching this year's men's world curling championships like it could be his last.