A primer on the policy proposals Conservative grassroots want Poilievre to champion in next election
The Conservative party's upcoming convention in Quebec City is shaping up to become a hub for heated policy debates, as Conservative supporters will be discussing and voting on a series of proposals they'd like to see leader Pierre Poilievre champion in the next election.
Amid Poilievre's largely centralized focus around issues of affordability, grassroots Conservatives are pushing for party policy changes that would see the party take a stance on transgender Canadians' participation in sport and access to gender-affirming care, as well as on several other hot-button social issues such as vaccine mandates and drug decriminalization.
Also set for debate is the party's approach to climate change policy, tax and seniors' benefit reforms, housing affordability, and foreign interference.
In total, Conservative party members have selected 60 policy proposals advancing for discussion during the three-day party confab.
Deciding what would be brought to the floor at the convention was done through an electoral district association ranking process, and while these are the topics that have been identified as priorities, there's no guarantee they'll become party policy that Poilievre embraces.
The Liberals have a similar approach to policies raised at conventions, as recently pointed to amid efforts from the current government to distance itself from a contentious policy around disinformation and unnamed sources.
Taking place Sept. 7-9, the convention is open to both current party members and everyday Canadians, and will include election training seminars and keynote addresses from high-profile speakers. So far, a pro-Brexit British lord and an anti-cancel-culture retired military general are on the roster.
With preparations well underway for what is the party's first gathering of this kind in years and likely the last before Canadians are sent back to the polls, CTVNews.ca has read through each pitch, and compiled a roundup of some of the policies the Conservatives will consider adding to their next campaign platform.
GENDER-AFFIRMING CARE, DRUG DECRIMINALIZATION
Under the framing of "protecting female sports, intimate spaces and women's rights," Conservative grassroots members want the party to take a stance on trans athletes participating in women's leagues, due to their "immutable and insurmountable competitive advantages."
Those championing this proposal are specifically pushing for the party to take the position that it "believes that women are entitled to the safety, dignity, and privacy of single-sex spaces (e.g., prisons, shelters, locker rooms, washrooms) and the benefits of women-only categories (e.g., sports, awards, grants, scholarships)". This resolution was presented by the Edmonton Strathcona electoral district association, a riding currently held by the NDP.
Conservative members also want the party to adopt a new opposition to gender-affirming care for minors, by voting on a proposal to vow a Conservative government would "protect children" by prohibiting access to medical interventions to treat gender dysphoria in anyone under the age of 18, echoing similar policies enacted in the U.S.
The rationale for this proposal cites the finality of "cutting off healthy body parts" but makes no mention of research indicating the value and potentially life-saving outcomes of transgender individuals receiving affirming care.
A separate proposal framed as being about protecting children wants the party to advance stronger legislation to combat "predatory conduct to prepare a child or young person for sexual activity at a later time (‘grooming’)."
After previously saying that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau should "butt out" of the contentious New Brunswick policy around pronouns in schools, the Conservative leader gunning to be Canada's next prime minister was asked to weigh in on his party's plans to advance these gender-centric proposals.
Poilievre said he hadn't yet studied all of the proposals coming forward at the convention but will look closely at each to decide whether it aligns with his eventual platform.
Though, in a recent video posted by Awaz Entertainment, an Urdu Hindi TV channel, Poilievre doubled down, saying he wants "every parent to have the freedom to raise their kids with their own values."
Another social issue Poilievre and members of his caucus have been speaking about—drug decriminalization—is also being brought to the convention.
Supporters want the party to vote on a new policy stating it supports drug abuse programs that provide mental, physical and social care to address the "underlying problems" of addictions, rather than offering a safe supply or decriminalizing drugs.
Conservatives are similarly calling for a Poilievre government to create a national treatment strategy to help those addicted to drugs that would see each province set up "evidence-based" treatment centres.
OPPOSING MANDATES, PROTECTING FREE SPEECH
While the massive "Freedom Convoy" protest and the COVID-19 pandemic seem increasingly in Canadians' rear-view, Conservatives want to ensure a future Poilievre-led government champions a policy of domestic vaccine production and to diversify the types of vaccines developed "including options for vaccines that do not violate religious beliefs or ethical values of Canadians."
The proposed modification to the party's existing stance on pharmaceuticals would see a line added noting the party affirms "Canadians have the freedom and right to refuse vaccines for moral, religious, medical or other reasons."
Building off of this sentiment, a separate policy coming up at the convention under the banner of "protecting workers" would see the party vote to include new policy stating it "does not support forced political, cultural, or ideological training of any kind as pre-condition of employment or practice."
There are other similar—and very bread-and-butter Conservative— resolutions advancing around protecting free speech at post-secondary institutions, and protecting the "public square."
This includes one suggestion from Conservative MP John Nater’s Perth-Wellington, Ont. riding association that seems to be hitting on the Liberal government's current suite of online streaming, online news and online harms policy changes, by suggesting Conservatives would "safeguard Canadians' Rights to create and access content on the internet without government sanctioned censorship, and nullify unconstitutional restrictions."
CONSIDERING RENTERS' RECORDS, TAX-FREE CLIMATE POLICY
While housing is the central issue dominating headlines and holding the focus of federal leaders, the Conservative base has proposed just one housing-focused policy as part of the package making it to the convention floor.
The pitch is to amend the Conservatives' current housing position to include a pledge to encourage financial institutions "to develop a framework that allows for the consideration of a potential homeowner’s previous rental payment history when applying for a mortgage." The rationale is amid the current housing affordability crisis, being able to include positive rental history may make home ownership more attainable.
After a summer where wildfires ravaged communities across the country, the Conservatives' climate policies are once again going to be up for debate at the convention, after Poilievre's predecessors Erin O'Toole and Andrew Scheer both tried their own versions of a carbon-tax-free environmental plan.
Seeking to modify the current anti-carbon-tax stance, one proposal from the NDP-held riding of North Island-Powell River, B.C. wants the party to put in writing that "significant emission reductions are achievable through development and application of new and/or improved technologies and wise policy."
Other energy resolutions advancing include encouraging innovation around renewables and non-carbon energy sources, prioritize getting Canadian resources to world markets and pursuing climate mitigation "through investments in technology, not taxation."
GETTING TOUGHER ON CHINA, ETHICS BREACHES
Tapping into topics the Conservatives have been pushing hard in the House of Commons—foreign interference and Trudeau ethical issues—the party base is seeking to further empower Canada's ethics commissioner.
Building on the Conservatives' existing stance that the office should be armed with more punitive options for repeat offenders, and citing the "sheer number" of recent Conflict of Interest Act violations, members want to see a "three strikes" rule implemented, proposing costly fines for violations and an eventual disqualification from lobbying for repeat offenders.
On the foreign interference front, a regional priority resolution proposes to make it party policy that the Conservatives "will uphold and defend Canada’s sovereignty and democracy by supporting robust measures to counter foreign interference in our elections, democratic institutions, and with Canadian Citizens."
And, Conservative MP Michael Chong's Wellington-Halton Hills, Ont. riding association has advanced a proposed update to the party's China policy, vowing the Conservatives would deny China's participation at sensitive research facilities in Canada, ban Chinese government-aligned entities from owning Canadian companies or purchasing sensitive technologies, and push for the country's removal from the World Trade Organization.
ADVANCING BAIL, TAX REFORM
A well-backed resolution coming to the convention proposes the party take the position that dangerous offenders should remain behind bars while awaiting trial by requiring a bail applicant's criminal history be revealed at bail hearings and reforming "the counterproductive 'catch and release' bail system."
This echoes a position Poilievre has taken amid the high-profile and highly controversial transfer of notorious serial rapist and killer Paul Bernardo from the maximum-security Millhaven Institution in Ontario to the medium-security La Macaza Institution in Quebec in late May.
Several other reforms Conservatives want to see centre around Canada's tax policies. One proposal wants GST eliminated on essential maternity and newborn products, another wants tax fairness for retirees through allowing various forms of their income to be eligible for income splitting at an age earlier than 65.
A separate proposal stemming from a riding with one of the highest senior populations in the country—Peterborough Kawartha, Ont.—wants a future Conservative government to increase Old Age Security (OAS) and Guaranteed Income Supplement (GIS) benefits in line with federal public service cost-of-living increases and provide additional tax credits and financial assistance to help low-income seniors.
It could be some time after the convention concludes that Poilievre reveals which policy ideas he plans to stitch into his federal election platform, but CTV News will be attending the convention and will bring you the latest from the floor.
MORE POLITICS NEWS
IN DEPTH
Justin Trudeau and wife Sophie Gregoire Trudeau separating, after 18 years of marriage
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his wife are separating after 18 years of marriage, and while they plan to co-parent their children, Sophie Gregoire Trudeau will no longer be considered the prime minister's spouse in any official capacity.
'A very retro, family-oriented message': New ads aim to reframe Poilievre
With a steady lead in the polls and a healthy war chest of political donations, the Conservative Party is rolling out a trio of new advertisements that are being viewed as aiming to redefine and soften Pierre Poilievre's image and messaging.
Trudeau's new House leader wants question period to become an hour Canadians watching can be proud of
If you've tuned in to question period and wondered if that is really how the elected member of Parliament representing you in Ottawa should be acting, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's new House leader is trying to change that.
Seven rookies promoted, most ministers reassigned in major Trudeau cabinet shuffle
In a major cabinet shuffle on Wednesday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau promoted seven rookies to his front bench, dropped seven ministers, and reassigned the majority of cabinet roles. In a ceremony at Rideau Hall, Trudeau orchestrated one of, if not the most consequential reconfigurations to his cabinet since 2015.
Paul Bernardo to remain in medium-security prison, corrections review finds decision to transfer 'sound'
The highly contentious decision by the Correctional Service of Canada to transfer notorious serial rapist and convicted killer Paul Bernardo to a medium-security prison was 'sound' and followed all applicable laws, a review has found. The transfer will stand, but the report has sparked calls from the victims' families and politicians for policy change.
Opinion
opinion | Don Martin: I've never seen anything quite like the control-everything regime of Trudeau's government
Voters in four byelections delivered status quo results on Monday that show, if you squint hard enough, that the severely tainted Liberal brand has staying power while the Conservatives aren’t resurging enough to threaten as a majority-government-in-waiting, writes Don Martin in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca.
opinion | Don Martin: The lessons for Pierre Poilievre from the Alberta election
Danielle Smith's win in the Alberta election hands her the most starkly divided province confronting any premier in Canada, writes commentator Don Martin.
Opinion | Don Martin: David Johnston's reputation is but a smouldering ruin
Special rapporteur David Johnston didn't recommend public inquiry knowing it was a pathetically insufficient response for a foreign democratic assault of this magnitude, writes Don Martin in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca.
opinion | Don Martin: Passport furor foreshadows a dirty-tricks campaign where perceptions will be reality
To frame a few new illustrations on pages tucked inside a passport as proof of a Liberal plot to purge the Canadian historical record seems like a severe stretch, writes Don Martin in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca.
opinion | Don Martin: The stunning fall of the once-promising Marco Mendicino
Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino is a bright former federal prosecutor, who was destined to be a star in Justin Trudeau's cabinet. But in an opinion column on CTVNews.ca, Don Martin argues Mendicino has taken a stunning fall from grace, stumbling badly on important issues just 18 months into the job.
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | Climate protester splashes paint on Tom Thomson piece at National Gallery of Canada
A climate protester splashed paint on a Tom Thomson piece hanging in the National Gallery of Canada Tuesday as part of escalating activities demanding a national firefighting service.
A primer on the policy proposals Conservative grassroots want Poilievre to champion in next election
The Conservative party's upcoming convention in Quebec City is shaping up to become a hub for heated policy debates, as Conservative supporters will be discussing and voting on a series of proposals they'd like to see leader Pierre Poilievre champion in the next election. CTVNews.ca has read through each pitch, here's what you need to know.
BREAKING | New charges placed on Ontario man accused of selling self harm products linked to over 100 deaths
The man accused of selling sodium nitrite and other dangerous materials to people at risk of suicide is facing a dozen new charges, court documents obtained by CTV News Toronto show.
WATCH | What Hurricane Idalia looks like from the International Space Station
The International Space Station orbited over Hurricane Idalia Tuesday, showing the sprawling size of a storm expected to keep gaining strength as it churns through the Gulf of Mexico.
Apple to host fall event on Sept. 12, analysts expect new iPhones
Apple said on Tuesday it would host its fall event on Sept. 12, setting the stage for what analysts believe will be the unveiling of a new line of iPhones and smartwatches.
In contact with the future: How scientists discovered a way to power smart contact lenses
Scientists have created a flexible battery as thin as a human cornea that could potentially power smart contact lenses in the future, according to a new study.
opinion | Tom Mulcair: These conservative politicians claim they're protecting kids, but they're making victims of them
In his column for CTVNews.ca, for NDP leader Tom Mulcair calls out senior politicians he accuses of using the issue of gender identity to gain support of certain voters, at the expense of the fundamental right to equality.
Neurosurgeon pulls live worm from brain of Australian woman hospitalized with 'mystery illness'
A neurosurgeon investigating a woman's mystery symptoms in an Australian hospital says she plucked a wriggling worm from the patient's brain.
Ontario banning online gambling commercials featuring athletes and celebrities
Athletes, as well as some celebrities, will no longer be allowed to appear in commercials promoting online gambling in Ontario.
Canada
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Climate protester splashes paint on Tom Thomson piece at National Gallery of Canada
A climate protester splashed paint on a Tom Thomson piece hanging in the National Gallery of Canada Tuesday as part of escalating activities demanding a national firefighting service.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | New charges placed on Ontario man accused of selling self harm products linked to over 100 deaths
The man accused of selling sodium nitrite and other dangerous materials to people at risk of suicide is facing a dozen new charges, court documents obtained by CTV News Toronto show.
-
Franklin remains Category 4 hurricane, still tracking south of Atlantic Canada
The National Hurricane Center says Franklin remains a powerful Category 4 hurricane as it moves northward in the Atlantic.
-
Developers tried to sell Greenbelt properties amid ongoing government discussions, Ford says
Premier Doug Ford says his government is considering placing two properties back into the Ontario Greenbelt after it was discovered that developers quietly listed the land for sale while discussions were still ongoing.
-
Mom and son part of group missing in southern Alberta after rafting trip
A mother, her son and a third person are considered missing after they lost contact with family members during a rafting trip on southern Alberta's Old Man River.
-
NEW
NEW | Green grass in drought-stricken B.C. might have been painted
What's the secret of a lush-looking lawn in British Columbia, where watering is banned amid a brutal drought? It might not be surreptitious sprinkling. Instead, it might be paint.
World
-
Vatican seeks to tamp down outrage over pope's words of praise for Russian imperial past
The Vatican on Tuesday sought to tamp down an uproar that erupted after Pope Francis praised Russia's imperialist past during a video conference with Russian Catholics youths, insisting that he never intended to encourage modern-day Russian aggression in Ukraine.
-
A memorial service has been held for Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin, his spokespeople say
A private funeral has been held for Yevgeny Prigozhin, ending his tumultuous journey from St. Petersburg street thug to Kremlin-financed mercenary leader. His spokespeople said Tuesday the closed service came less than a week after he was killed in a plane crash, two months following his brief mutiny that challenged the authority of President Vladimir Putin.
-
Man who killed 3 at a Florida Dollar General used to work at a dollar store, sheriff says
The Jacksonville shooter used to work at a dollar store and stopped in at one before a security guard's presence apparently led him to instead target the Dollar General down the road, where he killed three people.
-
Zimbabwe opposition party calls for fresh elections supervised by neighbouring countries
Zimbabwe's main opposition party on Tuesday demanded fresh elections supervised by neighbouring countries, digging in on its rejection of last week's polls that saw President Emmerson Mnangagwa win re-election and his long-ruling ZANU-PF party retain its majority in a vote criticized by international observers.
-
Graduate student charged with murder in killing of University of North Carolina faculty member
Police charged a University of North Carolina graduate student Tuesday with first-degree murder in the fatal shooting of a faculty member that caused a campus lockdown amid a search for the gunman.
-
A Ugandan man is charged with aggravated homosexuality, and faces the death penalty
Ugandan authorities have charged a man with aggravated homosexuality, which carries a possible death penalty, in the first use of the charge since the enactment in May of an anti-gay law that has been condemned by critics as draconian.
Politics
-
A primer on the policy proposals Conservative grassroots want Poilievre to champion in next election
The Conservative party's upcoming convention in Quebec City is shaping up to become a hub for heated policy debates, as Conservative supporters will be discussing and voting on a series of proposals they'd like to see leader Pierre Poilievre champion in the next election. CTVNews.ca has read through each pitch, here's what you need to know.
-
Trudeau seeking advice from youth on 'pressing concerns' to inform future policy
The prime minister is meeting with his youth advisory board this week to hear its most 'pressing concerns,' with the aim of informing future policy decisions.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Climate protester splashes paint on Tom Thomson piece at National Gallery of Canada
A climate protester splashed paint on a Tom Thomson piece hanging in the National Gallery of Canada Tuesday as part of escalating activities demanding a national firefighting service.
Health
-
Mortality rose in 2021, led by cancer, heart disease, overdoses and COVID-19: StatCan
More people died in Canada in 2021 than the previous year, with cancer, heart disease, overdoses and COVID-19 cited as the leading causes of death.
-
Neurosurgeon pulls live worm from brain of Australian woman hospitalized with 'mystery illness'
A neurosurgeon investigating a woman's mystery symptoms in an Australian hospital says she plucked a wriggling worm from the patient's brain.
-
Canadians asked to 'fill the gap' as wildfires create challenges booking blood donations
Canadian Blood Services has issued a call for more blood and plasma donations as recent natural disasters have resulted in lower than expected donor numbers this summer.
Sci-Tech
-
In contact with the future: How scientists discovered a way to power smart contact lenses
Scientists have created a flexible battery as thin as a human cornea that could potentially power smart contact lenses in the future, according to a new study.
-
WATCH
WATCH | What Hurricane Idalia looks like from the International Space Station
The International Space Station orbited over Hurricane Idalia Tuesday, showing the sprawling size of a storm expected to keep gaining strength as it churns through the Gulf of Mexico.
-
Rare blue supermoon brightens the night sky this week in the closest full moon of the year
Stargazers are in for a double treat this week: a rare blue supermoon with Saturn peeking from behind. The cosmic curtain rises Wednesday night with the second full moon of the month, the reason it's considered blue. It's dubbed a supermoon because it's closer to Earth than usual, appearing especially big and bright.
Entertainment
-
Ontario banning online gambling commercials featuring athletes and celebrities
Athletes, as well as some celebrities, will no longer be allowed to appear in commercials promoting online gambling in Ontario.
-
Drake concert in Vancouver postponed due to technical difficulties
Just two hours before he was set to take the stage in Vancouver, Rogers Arena announced that Drake’s Monday night concert has been postponed.
-
Miley Cyrus and dad Billy Ray Cyrus have 'wildly different' relationships with fame
Miley Cyrus is opening up about her life in a 10-part TikTok series inspired by her new song, "Used to Be Young." In one video, the singer reflected on her relationship with fame and her country-star dad Billy Ray Cyrus.
Business
-
Apple to host fall event on Sept. 12, analysts expect new iPhones
Apple said on Tuesday it would host its fall event on Sept. 12, setting the stage for what analysts believe will be the unveiling of a new line of iPhones and smartwatches.
-
Canadian farmers to reap less wheat than expected due to drought
Canadian farmers will harvest less wheat than expected after dry conditions in parts of the Prairie provinces shrunk yields, a government report showed on Tuesday.
-
OPINION
OPINION | 6 ways to prepare your finances for a potential recession
Despite Canada's economic resilience in the face of rising interest rates, it's still important to be prepared in case a recession hits. In a column for CTVNews.ca, personal finance contributor Christopher Liew shares some practical tips and actionable advice to better weather any economic storm.
Lifestyle
-
Canadian teachers are gaining a following on TikTok by sharing experiences, style
Teachers across Canada are turning to social media platform TikTok to share everything from their daily experiences to learning tips and even their classroom outfits. As part of the wider online community known as TeacherTok, some of them have amassed a following that extends beyond the classroom.
-
Booking a flight? Google can now tell if you should book now or later
Travelling outside of Canada anytime soon? Google Flights’ new features can make your buck run longer.
-
Six students from the same Toronto high school graduate with 100 per cent grades
Eight students from the Toronto District Catholic School Board graduated with perfect grades this year – and six of them all hail from the same high school.
Sports
-
Women's pro hockey league coming to Toronto, Montreal, Ottawa
The Professional Women's Hockey League will open its inaugural season in January with teams in Toronto, Montreal, Ottawa, Boston, Minneapolis-St. Paul and the New York City area.
-
The U.S. Open is the noisiest Grand Slam thanks to planes, trains, music and, yes, fans
The U.S. Open is loud. When a big star is on the court or when an American is competing, the roars get wild and the fans are more noticeable to players than those at Wimbledon and the French Open.
-
Spanish soccer federation leaders ask president Rubiales to resign over his kiss of player
Leading officials within the Spanish Football Federation asked suspended president Luis Rubiales to resign on Monday because of his behaviour at the Women's World Cup, including kissing a player on the lips after Spain won the championship match.
Autos
-
Drunk driving campaign gets motorists tipsy before putting them behind the wheel
Police in Japan have implemented an unusual strategy in order to prevent drunk driving: encouraging people to consume alcohol and then letting them loose on a driving course.
-
Unifor Detroit Three autoworkers vote for strike mandate, mirrors U.S. counterpart
Canadian and U.S. autoworkers are both negotiating with the Detroit Three carmakers simultaneously for the first time in 25 years, creating the potential for a co-ordinated strike against one of the major producers.
-
All assembly lines at Toyota's auto plants in Japan have been shut down by computer problems
All 28 vehicle assembly lines at Toyota's 14 auto plants in Japan shut down Tuesday over a problem in its computer system that deals with incoming auto parts.