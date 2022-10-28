'A duct tape effort': Key moments from Peter Sloly's testimony at Emergencies Act inquiry
Former Ottawa police chief Peter Sloly is in the midst of his much-anticipated testimony before the Public Order Emergency Commission that is examining the federal government's invocation of the Emergencies Act to bring the "Freedom Convoy" protests to an end.
Sloly resigned weeks into the protests amid heavy criticism that the Ottawa Police Service (OPS) was not doing enough to enforce the law, dismantle the occupation, and remove the truckers from the city.
His testimony comes on the heels of testimony from some of his former police colleagues, and one week after the Ottawa Police Services Board named his permanent replacement. With cross-examination yet to get underway, here are some key quotes from his testimony so far.
'THEY WERE DOING THEIR VERY BEST'
Early in Friday's testimony, Sloly got emotional when he was asked how Ottawa police were holding up after the first weekend—the point in which Ottawa Mayor Jim Watson has previously testified that it became apparent additional resources were going to be needed.
"This is always a tricky part for me," Sloly said, starting to tear up. Commissioner Paul Rouleau then asked if he needed to take a break, but Sloly said no and continued.
"They were doing their very best under inhuman circumstances, like the city was, like the community was. It was too cold, and it was too much, but they did their very best. I am grateful to them. They should be celebrated. Not celebrated, that's the wrong word. They should be understood," Sloly said of Ottawa police officers on the scene.
The commission lawyer then asked Sloly to elaborate on why he felt they were misunderstood. Here's what he said:
"The level of disinformation and misinformation was off the charts. It was crushing to the members' morale, it was crushing to the incident command team's morale, it was crushing to my executive team's morale. I suspect crushing to the [Police Services] Board. It was crushing to everybody. It was unrelenting, it was 24 hours a day. And I think by the end of the weekend, it had become a global story that mainstream media was following. And none of it was portraying in any way accurate[ly], the hard work of the men and women of the police service, and the partner agencies that stood with us. None of it," Sloly said.
"To this day it hasn't and that is very unfortunate because public trust and confidence in any police service, I believe, is the number one public safety factor. When any police service loses significantly, public trust and confidence, that in of itself is a massive public safety threat and risk."
EXPLANATION OF HIS 'MAY NOT BE A POLICING SOLUTION' COMMENT
On Friday, Sloly was asked why he said on Feb. 2 that there "may not be a policing solution" to bring an end to the "Freedom Convoy."
His response: "The size and scale of the events were not going to be able to be handled by any one police jurisdiction, certainly not mine. That this was a national-scope event started from corners of all parts of Canada and arrived in our city… This was borne out by a wide variety of polarizing issues, not the least of which was the vaccine mandates, but there were many other anti-government sentiment expressed at all three levels of government. And some of this was just people looking to come into our city and participate in the event, to have an unruly and in many cases unlawful party.
"The underpinnings that created this event and brought it substantially into our city were well beyond the Police Services Act mandate of me as a police chief, and the Ottawa police service… And we were going to have to engage other elements of civil society, and likely all three levels of government, to make in some way a meaningful contribution to a sustainable solution to the end of it."
DESCRIBED WELLINGTON AS 'THEME PARK'
When asked how the OPS tried to prioritize the response to the protest once it was well entrenched in the downtown core, Sloly said their broad goal was to "shut down" those enabling the protest zone to "look like it's a theme park."
Here's the full quote: "Clearly, we were already aware of the issue of the bouncy castles, and the DJs and the dancing, and the fireworks. That's a very short list of all the things that were afflicting the neighborhoods in and around the red zones. Open barbecues, people blocking lanes, tearing masks off peoples' faces. I could I could go down the list in detail the incredible range of assaultive-type behavior. But the broad thing is: shut down these enablers and let's not allow our city to look like it's a theme park in the middle of a public safety crisis. I hadn't introduced anything more than articulate the obvious."
Former Ottawa police chief Peter Sloly appears as a witness at the Public Order Emergency Commission in Ottawa, on Friday, Oct. 28, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
CITES DEPUTIES' 'SIGNIFICANT LACK OF JUDGEMENT'
During his testimony, Sloly very clearly attempted to put blame for some of the force's planning and enforcement shortcomings on his deputies. He referenced a document that contained a Feb. 5 email discussing a meeting he had with then- deputy chief Steve Bell and acting-deputy chief Patricia Ferguson about a decision he says was "kept secret" from him: changing who was leading on incident command.
"We're in the middle of what is now I consider a national security crisis—my opinion, doesn't have to be held by others— certainly a local public safety crisis, and one of if not the most important functions is the incident commander," Sloly testified.
Sloly said that the note "demonstrates I'm still not quite sure who's running what, and for a chief of police, with the citizens in the trauma and victimization that they were under, our own members as struggling as they were. At best I can call this a significant lack of judgment on behalf of my two operational deputies. At worst, probably this would have been a review that I would have done after the events had concluded and looked at it even more closely."
Asked then if his level of trust in his deputies changed at that point, he said yes.
He was also asked whether he was, as others have testified, in favour of more enforcement rather than community engagement. Sloly called this "a narrative that someone has constructed to attack my character."
'CAN'T AFFORD TO DUCT-TAPE OUT WAY THROUGH'
Sloly was asked Friday what his thoughts are on what could be done to avoid the local police force being in a similar situation again. His answer was quite lengthy but this section was most to the point:
"Training needs to be standardized, nomenclature needs to be standardized, equipment needs to be standardized, joint training needs to happen. And all of that has to happen a long time before a major unprecedented paradigm-shifting event like what we just saw," Sloly said.
"This is one of those structural deficits sir that have existed for decades in policing. It doesn't all require money, but it's going to require a little bit of investment on that end. But it requires an investment of time, and resources, and focus. And what this event did to Ottawa, to Ontario, and Canada, was expose that type of structural deficit. It's the same concept of structural deficit around intelligence gathering. We can't afford to duct tape our way through these incidents anymore. And unfortunately, this reads like a duct tape effort to get through a really complicated, dynamic situation."
MORE POLITICS NEWS
IN DEPTH
Everything you need to know about the Emergencies Act national inquiry
History was made on Oct. 13 with the launch of the Public Order Emergency Commission's public hearings in Ottawa, looking into the federal government's use of the Emergencies Act to bring last winter's 'Freedom Convoy' protests to an end. CTVNews.ca breaks down everything you need to know.
PM Trudeau, MPs pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth II in special session
Members of Parliament—many dressed in black—returned to Ottawa on Thursday to take part in a 'special session' commemorating Queen Elizabeth II and marking the accession to the throne of King Charles III. The House of Commons held this historic opportunity to allow MPs to pay tribute ahead of Monday's national commemorations.
Pierre Poilievre wins Conservative leadership on first ballot
Pierre Poilievre is the new leader of the Conservative Party of Canada, securing victory on the first ballot after a record-setting and divisive leadership campaign. After a seven-month campaign, the long-time MP and former cabinet minister from Ontario won the election decisively. Securing support across the country, he told party members they are now 'one party serving one country.'
Funding for community groups a central plank of Canada's first ever LGBTQ2S+ 'action plan'
The federal government says it will prioritize direct funding for community groups under Canada's first ever federal LGBTQ2S+ 'action plan,' stating that they are the best-placed organizations to identify and deliver the support needed to address 'persisting inequities' and improve the wellbeing of LGBTQ2S+ individuals in this country.
6 key moments for Canada since Russia's war in Ukraine began 6 months ago
It has been six months since Russia launched its current attacks on Ukraine, sparking death, destruction, and condemnation from the international community. While the impacts of the invasion are most severely felt in Ukraine, the war has had global political implications, including here in Canada. CTVNews.ca looks at six key moments for Canada over the last six months.
Opinion
opinion | Don Martin: Trudeau faces the greatest risk of Freedom Convoy fallout
He may not have seen the potential threat when truckers rolled toward Ottawa last January, but Prime Minister Justin Trudeau cannot miss the risk of Freedom Convoy fallout he now faces, contributor Don Martin writes in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca.
opinion | Don Martin: Question Period sleeper turning into slugfest between Poilievre and Trudeau
There's been a 20-year series of middleweight clashes in the parliamentary fight club - Chretien vs. Day, Martin vs. Harper, Harper vs. Mulcair, Trudeau vs. O'Toole - but nothing comes close to the slugfest now raging between Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.
opinion | Don Martin: An Alberta storm is brewing as Danielle Smith is set to become premier
The next premier of Alberta could well make Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre look like a right-wing lightweight, Don Martin writes in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca.
Opinion | Don Martin: Blocked at the border no more: Good riddance to the ArriveCAN app
'Finally and mercifully, ArriveCAN is dead on arrival at airports and border crossings as mandatory vaccination for foreign entry to Canada is lifted by month’s end,' writes Don Martin in an opinion column for CTVNews.ca.
opinion | Don Martin: Firebrand Poilievre now starts the hard search for wider support as a no-pivot party leader
There’ll be no waffling in the political winds by steamrolled-to-victory Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre; no pivoting to a kinder, gentler, mushy middle to win over voters, Don Martin writes in an opinion column for CTVNews.ca.
ANALYSIS & INSIGHTS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Why the cost of some No Name products in flyers is changing despite the announced price freeze
The cost of some No Name products is still changing in grocery flyers, despite the price freeze announced by Loblaw Companies Limited in October. CTVNews.ca takes a look at why this is happening.
Alleged Paul Pelosi attacker posted multiple conspiracy theories
The man who allegedly attacked U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband early Friday posted memes and conspiracy theories on Facebook about COVID-19 vaccines, the 2020 election and the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the Capitol, and an acquaintance told CNN that he seemed "out of touch with reality."
'A duct tape effort': Key moments from Peter Sloly's testimony at Emergencies Act inquiry
Former Ottawa police chief Peter Sloly is in the midst of his much-anticipated testimony before the Public Order Emergency Commission that is examining the federal government's invocation of the Emergencies Act to bring the 'Freedom Convoy' protests to an end. With cross-examination yet to get underway, here are some key quotes from his testimony so far.
'Biased' Ottawa police intelligence harmed its ability to contain 'Freedom Convoy,' say security analysts
Declassified intelligence information shows the Ottawa Police Service may have hampered its own ability to contain the Freedom Convoy by relying on its own analysis while dismissing crucial threat assessments from outside agencies.
Intruder beat Nancy Pelosi's husband with hammer in their home
An intruder attacked and severely beat House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband with a hammer in the couple's San Francisco home early Friday while searching for the Democratic leader and chillingly shouting: 'Where is Nancy, where is Nancy?'
Video of woman being Tasered by transit police in Vancouver sparks outrage
The tactics of Metro Vancouver Transit Police are under scrutiny after videos surfaced online that appear to show a woman in distress being Tasered during an arrest Thursday night.
Jerry Lee Lewis, outrageous rock 'n' roll star, dies at 87
Jerry Lee Lewis, the untamable rock 'n' roll pioneer whose outrageous talent, energy and ego collided on such definitive records as 'Great Balls of Fire' and 'Whole Lotta Shakin' Goin' On' and sustained a career otherwise upended by personal scandal, died Friday morning at 87.
Mike Holmes' company named in $8M lawsuit over Meaford, Ont. housing development
The property development company owned by TV personality Mike Holmes is being sued after allegedly being involved in the development and promotion of more than a dozen houses in Meaford, Ont. that homeowners say have 'numerous deficiencies.'
Supreme Court declares parts of sex offender registry unconstitutional
Canada's top court says parts of the national sex offender registry are unconstitutional. In a ruling this morning, the Supreme Court of Canada says mandatory registration of all sex offenders with more than one conviction goes too far.
Canada
-
Video of woman being Tasered by transit police in Vancouver sparks outrage
The tactics of Metro Vancouver Transit Police are under scrutiny after videos surfaced online that appear to show a woman in distress being Tasered during an arrest Thursday night.
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Former Ottawa police boss defends intelligence reading of 'Freedom Convoy'
Ottawa's former police chief is defending his reading of intelligence on the protest convoy that descended on the national capital last winter.
-
Why the cost of some No Name products in flyers is changing despite the announced price freeze
The cost of some No Name products is still changing in grocery flyers, despite the price freeze announced by Loblaw Companies Limited in October. CTVNews.ca takes a look at why this is happening.
-
'Biased' Ottawa police intelligence harmed its ability to contain 'Freedom Convoy,' say security analysts
Declassified intelligence information shows the Ottawa Police Service may have hampered its own ability to contain the Freedom Convoy by relying on its own analysis while dismissing crucial threat assessments from outside agencies.
-
U.S. secretary of state continuing first Canadian visit in Montreal today
United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken is in Montreal today as he continues his two-day trip to Canada.
-
Concordia apologizes to Black students more than a half-century after protests, arrests, deportations over racism complaint
Concordia University is apologizing for its handling of the 1969 Sir George Williams Protest - also called the Computer Centre Incident- as the Montreal institution released a report on anti-Black racism.
World
-
United States to put United Nations focus on Iran protests
The United States will next week put the United Nations spotlight on protests in Iran sparked by the death of a young woman in police custody and look for ways to promote credible, independent investigations into Iranian human rights abuses.
-
UK delays calling Northern Ireland election amid Brexit impasse
Northern Ireland's political deadlock deepened Friday when the U.K. government delayed calling an early election for the Belfast-based Assembly after a deadline to restore the mothballed administration expired.
-
Dog caught running off with human head in Mexico
Residents of a town in north-central Mexico were stunned to see a dog running down the street with a human head in its mouth.
-
Iran's elite technical university emerges as hub of protests
The aging brick campus of the Sharif University of Technology, Iran's elite technical school, has long been a magnet for the nation's brightest minds, with a record of elevating its students to the highest reaches of society.
-
Deaths of 8 in Oklahoma home investigated as murder-suicide
The deaths of eight people -- including six children -- found in a burning Oklahoma home are being investigated as a murder-suicide, authorities said Friday.
-
Worried by Haiti violence, Canada sends delegation
Canada has sent officials to Haiti to assess the Caribbean nation's humanitarian and security crisis, saying it will not sit by idly while gangs threaten women and children there.
Politics
-
Freeland presenting updated economic picture on Nov. 3
Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland will be presenting an update on the state of the Canadian economy on Nov. 3.
-
'A duct tape effort': Key moments from Peter Sloly's testimony at Emergencies Act inquiry
Former Ottawa police chief Peter Sloly is in the midst of his much-anticipated testimony before the Public Order Emergency Commission that is examining the federal government's invocation of the Emergencies Act to bring the 'Freedom Convoy' protests to an end. With cross-examination yet to get underway, here are some key quotes from his testimony so far.
-
Canadians will be able to buy bonds to support Ukraine, prime minister says
The federal government is issuing new savings bonds to raise money for Ukraine and is imposing sanctions on 35 more Russians.
Health
-
Local hospitals could face strain as early viral infections swamp pediatrics: CPS
An early surge in viral infections could indicate tough months ahead for already-struggling local hospitals, the Canadian Paediatric Society said Wednesday, as some children's hospitals are running over capacity and reporting high wait times.
-
Oregon could be 1st state to make health-care a human right
Oregon voters are being asked to decide whether the state should be the first in the nation to amend its constitution to explicitly declare that affordable health-care is a fundamental human right.
-
Canada-wide recall issued after some treadmills 'unexpectedly' changed speed, injuring at least 6
A Canada-wide recall has been issued for certain folding treadmills after the exercise machine 'unexpectedly' changed speeds while in use, injuring at least six people.
Sci-Tech
-
Two NASA spacecraft detect biggest meteor strikes at Mars
Two NASA spacecraft at Mars - one on the surface and the other in orbit - have recorded the biggest meteor strikes and impact craters yet.
-
This weird-looking primate's extra-long fingers give it an extra-gross talent
Humans aren't the only animals to pick their nose and eat the contents, a new study has shown.
-
Alphabet sees 'disappointing' ad sales during economic slowdown
Google parent Alphabet Inc's disappointing ad sales sparked worries across the digital media sector on Tuesday as advertisers cut back on their spending in the face of an economic slowdown.
Entertainment
-
Tom Brady, Gisele Bundchen announce divorce after 13 years
Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen have finalized their divorce, they announced Friday, ending the 13-year marriage between two superstars who respectively reached the pinnacles of fashion and football.
-
Jerry Lee Lewis, outrageous rock 'n' roll star, dies at 87
Jerry Lee Lewis, the untamable rock 'n' roll pioneer whose outrageous talent, energy and ego collided on such definitive records as 'Great Balls of Fire' and 'Whole Lotta Shakin' Goin' On' and sustained a career otherwise upended by personal scandal, died Friday morning at 87.
-
Rihanna makes music comeback after six years with new song 'Lift Me Up'
Chart-topper Rihanna released her first solo music in six years on Friday, an emotional ballad written in tribute to late actor Chadwick Boseman.
Business
-
Why did Elon Musk just spend billions to take over Twitter?
Elon Musk has taken over Twitter and fired its CEO and other top executives. Trading in company shares was suspended Friday on the New York Stock Exchange and the stock will be officially delisted early next month, according to a filing with securities regulators. So now what?
-
Canadian economy grew 0.1 per cent in August, continuing on path of modest growth
The Canadian economy edged slightly higher in August and initial estimates pointed to growth continued in September as worries of an impending recession grow.
-
Why the cost of some No Name products in flyers is changing despite the announced price freeze
The cost of some No Name products is still changing in grocery flyers, despite the price freeze announced by Loblaw Companies Limited in October. CTVNews.ca takes a look at why this is happening.
Lifestyle
-
8-year-old Colorado boy is over halfway to becoming youngest to climb towering El Capitan
The Colorado eight-year-old who set out this week to become the youngest person to climb El Capitan in California's Yosemite National Park is over halfway to reaching the summit, his father -- and climbing companion -- said.
-
8 Vancouver restaurants given Michelin stars as guide expands to B.C.
The Michelin Guide has deemed eight Vancouver restaurants each worthy of one of its prestigious culinary stars.
-
World Cup jerseys get mixed reviews ahead of Qatar
With millions at stake in retail sales, this year's World Cup in Qatar has soccer fans playing rate the shirt -- and what to buy. So far, there's no runaway winner that just might earn icon status like the sold-out-in-minutes bright green and chevron jersey of Nigeria during the last tournament in 2018.
Sports
-
Spain's state prosecutor drops charges against Neymar
Spain's state prosecutor dropped its charges against Neymar on Friday, but a Brazilian company involved in the case will continue to fight the soccer player in court.
-
Top physical form helped soccer player in Italy knife attack
Being in top physical form helped Spanish soccer player Pablo Mari avoid life-threatening injuries in a knife attack at an Italian shopping centre, the surgeon who operated on his wounded back said Friday.
-
'I want them to see that I never gave up': How Sheldon Guy kept coaching basketball after losing his vision
High school basketball coach Sheldon Guy lost his vision – days later, he returned to coaching. Saturday at 7pm on CTV, W5 reveals his emotional journey and the inspirational message he has for the players on his team.
Autos
-
EU approves ban on new combustion-engine cars from 2035
European Union lawmakers and member countries reached a deal to ban the sale of new gasoline and diesel cars and vans by 2035.
-
Mercedes-Benz to quit Russian market, sell shares to local investor
Mercedes-Benz said on Wednesday it would withdraw from the Russian market and sell shares in its industrial and financial services subsidiaries to a local investor, becoming the latest carmaker to exit the country.
-
GM: All U.S. facilities will be powered by renewables by 2025
General Motors said Wednesday that it has secured all of the renewable energy it needs to power all of its U.S. facilities by 2025, 25 years ahead of earlier projections.