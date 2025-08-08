ADVERTISEMENT

Montreal

Majority of young Quebecers back independence: poll

By Amy Luft

Published

Participants entertain the crowd during the Saint-Jean-Baptiste Day parade in Montreal, Tuesday, June 24, 2025. (Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.