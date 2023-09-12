Parents call for better air quality in schools to protect against viruses, fire smoke
Kate Laing's family managed to avoid COVID-19 for more than two years.
When her oldest son went back to school last year, she said it only took three days for him to become infected and bring the virus home.
"He was masked, but he had to take his mask off to eat his lunch," Laing said. "He's sitting at a table with four other kids and one of them had COVID."
Laing believes that's the most likely source of his COVID-19 infection, and that cleaner air could have helped prevent it while the kids were unmasked.
Her son, now nine, has asthma which flares up when he gets sick. His younger brother, now almost three, also became infected and got very ill.
"We had gone without family, we had gone without friends, we had gone without everything. My youngest wasn't even in daycare yet," said Laing, who lives in Wilmot Township in the Waterloo, Ont., region.
"I was -- I think, fairly understandably -- really annoyed that this had been the situation that my family had been put in."
Laing found other concerned parents, including an epidemiologist, who had formed a group called Ontario School Safety. She volunteered to help and is now the group's chair.
It's one of several grassroots groups of parents, health-care workers and teachers that have sprung up across Canada to lobby for safer schools, including improved air quality. Although protecting students and education workers against COVID-19 was the main driver when they started, other viruses such as flu and RSV -- plus wildfire smoke and other air pollutants -- have also become key concerns in the quest for cleaner air in classrooms.
"A lot of us got, you know, 'armchair degrees' in mechanical and ventilation engineering to try to understand what the crux of the problem was and how we might start addressing some of these things. And it became clear that indoor air quality is about so much more than just COVID-19," Laing said.
Amanda Hu, spokesperson for parent advocacy group Fresh Air Schools Alberta, agreed.
"It's been a struggle because the things that we've pushed for during COVID that have only become more important when we have (this) confluence of air quality issues, have still not been done," Hu said.
One of the most effective ways to protect kids and teachers against the dual threat of viruses and polluted air is better ventilation coupled with air filtration, parent groups and air quality experts say.
"The no-brainer that works in every school is a good portable filter in every space that's sized appropriately for the space," said Jeffrey Siegel, a civil engineering professor specializing in air quality at the University of Toronto.
Those can be HEPA -- high efficiency particulate air -- filters, Siegel said.
But well-constructed do-it-yourself units using a box fan and four good furnace filters also work, he said. They're often referred to as "Corsi-Rosenthal boxes."
"The important thing is to have a decent filter that's moving a lot of air in the space," Siegel said.
Although HEPA filters provide the highest quality of filtration, the do-it-yourself versions are also effective if the filters used are at least MERV 13-rated, he said. MERV stands for "minimum efficiency reporting values" and is a measure of how efficiently the filter captures particles.
They also need to be sealed tightly so that all air going into the box has to pass through the filters rather than going around them.
In addition, schools can check to see if their HVAC (heating, ventilation and air conditioning) systems can be upgraded with MERV 13 quality filters, Siegel said.
But he noted that in many cases, it may be more cost effective to put a high-quality air filter in every classroom.
Roger Haskett, a father of three in Vancouver, has been fighting to put HEPA or even homemade air filters into classrooms.
He volunteers as the air quality co-ordinator with the Vancouver District Parents Advisory Council. Haskett said he sees some hope for progress now that governments are looking at ways to improve air quality in light of the growing threats from wildfire smoke.
Unlike viruses, pollution from smoke is something people can see in the air, he said, and therefore seems less "politicized" than the discussion around COVID-19 prevention in schools.
"We can fight wildfire smoke and by fighting it, we can bring clean air into the classroom, which solves a whole bunch of other problems," Haskett said. "We're also dealing with viruses and airborne illnesses (at the same time)."
For Siegel, a big part of the issue is how governments and school boards look at air quality in schools.
"We often think about things from the cost perspective. How much is it going to cost to put a good filter in the classroom? How much is it going to cost to upgrade the HVAC?" he said.
"The real thing we should be looking at is what's the cost of not doing it?"
In response to an inquiry by The Canadian Press, the office of Ontario Education Minister Stephen Lecce provided a memo sent to all the province's school boards on Sept. 5.
The memo said the province requires a standalone HEPA filter "in every kindergarten class (and) in all learning spaces in schools without mechanical ventilation and (in) mechanically ventilated spaces that are not supported by MERV-13 filters."
Ontario has invested over $665 million to improve air quality in schools and deployed over 100,000 HEPA units, said Grace Lee, the minister's spokesperson, in an emailed statement.
The government is also investing "nearly $30 million for the coming school year" to support measures such as installing higher-grade filters, she said.
"We expect school boards to continue using HEPA filter units and optimizing air flow with the highest quality filters in the 2023-24 school year," Lee said.
But the Ontario School Safety group said that parents, teachers and other education workers across the province are reporting that the filters aren't getting into classrooms -- or if they do, they're often turned off. Laing and two other members of the group said their own children do not have HEPA filters in their classrooms.
Part of the problem could be a lack of education for teachers about the importance of the classroom air filters and how to use them to get maximum benefit, as well as troubleshooting, Siegel said.
His own daughter excitedly told him that there was a HEPA filter in her classroom, he said.
"I asked her about it, you know, two or three days later and she said, 'oh yeah, yeah, it was too noisy. We turned it off."'
Issues like noise can be easily fixed, Siegel said. For example, instead of running one big HEPA filter for the whole classroom, he suggested using a couple of smaller, strategically placed HEPA filters, such as one by the teacher and one in the middle of students' desks.
That's because the noise is usually caused by the amount of air being moved, Siegel said.
In Alberta, there doesn't appear to be any direction on the use of HEPA filters in schools from the provincial government.
The Edmonton public school board adopted HEPA filters while the Calgary public school board did not, said Hu of Fresh Air Schools Alberta.
A recent back-to-school notice posted on the Edmonton Public Schools website said there are "portable air filtration (HEPA) units for every classroom and learning space."
In an emailed statement, the Calgary Board of Education said, "all CBE schools are mechanically ventilated and systems are set to maximize air exchange."
The board upgraded to MERV 13 filters on its ventilation equipment "whenever possible," the statement said
"With these measures in place, the CBE's position regarding portable air cleaning devices remains unchanged at this time," it said, noting the board is "fully compliant with all provincial direction and legislated requirements."
Hu, who lives in Calgary, started fighting for better air quality in public schools when her daughter was two years old, "because I thought that maybe we'd get traction (by) the time she started kindergarten."
Her daughter is now five and Hu drives her half an hour each way to a private school that has adopted air filtration.
"That is not fair and that's not equitable for kids who go to public school (in Calgary)," she said.
Although both education and health fall under provincial jurisdiction, Health Canada is "currently developing new indoor air quality guidance for schools in Canada," a spokesperson said in an email.
"It will provide recommendations and best practices for improving indoor air quality in schools, including improving ventilation and filtration, based on the latest science and information available."
A draft of that guidance is expected to be available for public comment next spring or summer, Health Canada said.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 12, 2023.
MORE LIFESTYLE NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
As Hurricane Lee approaches Canada, here's how this season is shaping up
An above-normal hurricane season is expected for the Atlantic Ocean. Here's what that could mean for Canadians living in fear of a repeat of a like storm Fiona.
Health Canada approves updated Moderna XBB.1.5 COVID vaccine
Health Canada has approved the use of Moderna's Spikevax XBB.1.5 COVID-19 vaccine for all Canadians over the age of six months.
How deepfake videos lean on familiar faces, like news anchors and celebrities, to target victims
As artificial intelligence technology advances, cybersecurity experts warn it’s getting easier to make convincing ads for online scams as eerily realistic-looking deepfake videos of news anchors and celebrities rapidly spread online.
Pierre Poilievre's speech aboard WestJet flight sparks strong reaction online
Passengers returning to Calgary from the Conservative Party national meeting in Quebec City on a WestJet flight Sunday evening got a surprise speech from party leader Pierre Poilievre.
Kevin McCarthy directs U.S. House panel to open Biden impeachment inquiry
Speaker Kevin McCarthy said Tuesday he is directing a House committee to open a formal impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden over his family's business dealings, launching historic proceedings ahead of the 2024 election.
'Remarkable' Canadian killed in Ukraine: CTV News' Adrian Ghobrial shares the story of a handyman who died at war
Canadian Anthony Ihnat was killed in Ukraine on Saturday when, according to officials, the vehicle he was driving took a direct hit from a Russian anti-tank missile. CTV National News reporter Adrian Ghobrial spoke with Ihnat back in February about his choice to leave home and help in Ukraine. He remembers that interview here in this reporter's notebook.
Escaped convict shot at by U.S. homeowner while stealing a rifle; search for killer continues
Residents of a suburban Philadelphia community locked themselves in their houses and at least one school district cancelled classes as authorities indicated they were closing in on an escaped murderer who has evaded capture in the region for nearly two weeks.
SNC-Lavalin changing its name to AtkinsRealis in effort to shed parts of its past
SNC-Lavalin is changing its name to AtkinsRealis as it faces an 'inflection point' in its 112-year history, according to CEO Ian Edwards, after a tumultuous decade for the engineering giant.
Chong tells U.S. Congress closer co-operation with allies needed to combat foreign interference
Conservative MP Michael Chong is testifying before the United States Congress on his experience being the target of foreign interference by China. Chong was invited to appear before the Congressional-Executive Commission on China as part of its study into 'countering China's global transnational repression campaign.'
Canada
-
Critical violations found in Calgary kitchen at centre of 'largest E. coli outbreak in Alberta': AHS
Alberta Health Services (AHS) says a Calgary kitchen that supplied meals to several local daycares, leading to a massive E. coli outbreak among children and staff members, failed an inspection report earlier this month.
-
As Hurricane Lee approaches Canada, here's how this season is shaping up
An above-normal hurricane season is expected for the Atlantic Ocean. Here's what that could mean for Canadians living in fear of a repeat of a like storm Fiona.
-
B.C. premier 'white hot' angry over hospital release of accused in Vancouver triple-stabbing
British Columbia Premier David Eby says he is 'white hot' angry over the day release of a man from a forensic psychiatric hospital before he was arrested for a triple stabbing in Vancouver's Chinatown.
-
'Freedom Convoy' Facebook page evidence shows influence and arrests of organizers
After weeks of protest during one of the coldest months of the winter, 'Freedom Convoy' organizer Chris Barber recorded himself on a walk through the blockaded streets of Ottawa as supporters stopped him to ask him for photos.
-
Man declared dead is likely still alive, Quebec court reaffirms in appeal case
Quebec's Court of Appeal has upheld a ruling that overturned a missing man's declaration of death more than five years after he was pronounced deceased.
-
Health Canada approves updated Moderna XBB.1.5 COVID vaccine
Health Canada has approved the use of Moderna's Spikevax XBB.1.5 COVID-19 vaccine for all Canadians over the age of six months.
World
-
A Russian passenger jet with a hydraulics problem makes a safe emergency landing in an open field
A Russian passenger plane with 170 people on board made a successful wheels-down emergency landing in a field Tuesday, and no one was seriously injured, officials said.
-
10,000 people are missing and thousands are feared dead as eastern Libya is devastated by floods
Emergency workers uncovered hundreds of bodies in the wreckage of Libya's eastern city of Derna on Tuesday, and it was feared the toll could spiral with 10,000 people reported still missing after floodwaters smashed through dams and washed away entire neighbourhoods of the city.
-
Israeli Supreme Court hears first challenge to Netanyahu's divisive judicial overhaul
Israel's Supreme Court heard the first challenge Tuesday to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's contentious judicial overhaul.
-
Vatican opens up a palazzo built on ancient Roman ruins and housing its highly secretive tribunals
The Vatican on Tuesday opened the doors to one of Renaissance Rome's most spectacular palazzos, normally hidden from public view since it houses some of the Holy See's most secretive offices: the ecclesial tribunals that decide everything from marriage annulments to plenary indulgences.
-
Kevin McCarthy directs U.S. House panel to open Biden impeachment inquiry
Speaker Kevin McCarthy said Tuesday he is directing a House committee to open a formal impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden over his family's business dealings, launching historic proceedings ahead of the 2024 election.
-
Bosnian police arrest 5 ex-Serb troops suspected of participating in the 1995 Srebrenica massacre
Bosnian police on Tuesday arrested five people suspected of participating in a July 1995 genocide in Srebrenica.
Politics
-
Chong tells U.S. Congress closer co-operation with allies needed to combat foreign interference
Conservative MP Michael Chong is testifying before the United States Congress on his experience being the target of foreign interference by China. Chong was invited to appear before the Congressional-Executive Commission on China as part of its study into 'countering China's global transnational repression campaign.'
-
Liberal MPs meet to prep for fall sitting, as Trudeau stares down slumping polls
Liberal MPs are gathering in London, Ont., to plan their strategy as the party grapples with rising discontentment toward Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.
-
Delayed by plane troubles, PM Trudeau finally heading home from India
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has finally left India after technical issues with a government aircraft delayed his departure by two days.
Health
-
Critical violations found in Calgary kitchen at centre of 'largest E. coli outbreak in Alberta': AHS
Alberta Health Services (AHS) says a Calgary kitchen that supplied meals to several local daycares, leading to a massive E. coli outbreak among children and staff members, failed an inspection report earlier this month.
-
U.S. approves updated COVID vaccines to rev up protection this fall
The U.S. approved updated COVID-19 vaccines Monday, hoping to rev up protection against the latest coronavirus strains and blunt any surge this fall and winter.
-
South Shore motel to be converted to accommodations for N.S. health-care professionals
In a year, the doors of what was once the Wheelhouse Motel will open to health-care professionals looking to relocate to, or stay in, Lunenburg, N.S.
Sci-Tech
-
How deepfake videos lean on familiar faces, like news anchors and celebrities, to target victims
As artificial intelligence technology advances, cybersecurity experts warn it’s getting easier to make convincing ads for online scams as eerily realistic-looking deepfake videos of news anchors and celebrities rapidly spread online.
-
Apple set to unveil the iPhone 15 as company tries to reverse a recent sales slump
Apple is expected to take the wraps off its next iPhone on Tuesday during what has become an annual late summer rite aimed at giving more people more reasons to buy the technology trendsetter's marquee product.
-
Astronaut Frank Rubio sets new U.S. record for longest trip in space
Astronaut Frank Rubio has now been in low-Earth orbit for more than 355 days, breaking the record for the longest space mission by a U.S. astronaut.
Entertainment
-
Author Sandra Cisneros receives Holbrooke award for work that helps promote peace and understanding
Author Sandra Cisneros is this year's winner of the Ambassador Richard C. Holbrooke Distinguished Achievement Award, honouring writers who help foster "understanding between and among people."
-
An explosive Elon Musk biography is just hitting shelves. But the book's acclaimed author is already walking back a major claim
Walter Isaacson’s highly anticipated biography on Elon Musk is hitting shelves on Tuesday — and he is already walking back a major claim.
-
Talking Heads bring TIFF crowd to its feet with revamped film 'Stop Making Sense'
A boisterous world premiere for Talking Heads' revamped classic 'Stop Making Sense' brought a Toronto International Film Festival audience to its feet as moviegoers and the band themselves jumped up to dance, hoot and clap along to '80s hits.
Business
-
With European countries hungry for workers, more Ukrainians are choosing Germany over Poland
Poland is losing large numbers of Ukrainian refugees from its workforce as they travel to Germany to seek higher wages and government benefits in the rich Western economy, according to a report published Tuesday.
-
Asahi stops ads with stars represented by a Japanese talent agency tainted by sexual assault
Several major Japanese companies have decided to stop using stars who are represented by Johnny & Associates, an entertainment company at the center of a sexual assault scandal.
-
SNC-Lavalin changing its name to AtkinsRealis in effort to shed parts of its past
SNC-Lavalin is changing its name to AtkinsRealis as it faces an 'inflection point' in its 112-year history, according to CEO Ian Edwards, after a tumultuous decade for the engineering giant.
Lifestyle
-
Parents call for better air quality in schools to protect against viruses, fire smoke
One of the most effective ways to protect kids and teachers against the dual threat of viruses and polluted air is better ventilation coupled with air filtration, parent groups and air quality experts say.
-
Coke's latest mystery flavour is here. It’s created by AI
For about a year and a half, Coca-Cola has experimented with limited-edition beverages that have mystery tastes — most of them with vague, futuristic concepts and undisclosed flavours.
-
Van Gogh painting stolen from Dutch museum during pandemic is recovered
A painting by Vincent Van Gogh that was stolen from a small Dutch museum in 2020 during a COVID-19 lockdown has been recovered, the institution that owns the artwork, said on Tuesday.
Sports
-
Fans cheer German basketball team's return home after winning World Cup title
Fans cheered Germany's baFans cheered Germany's basketball team on its return home Tuesday after winning the World Cup for the first time. The team, led by tournament MVP Dennis Schroder of the Toronto Raptors, went direct from a long-haul flight from the Philippines to an event Tuesday morning at a sponsor's headquarters in Frankfurt. sketball team on its return home Tuesday after winning the World Cup for the first time.
-
DraftKings apologizes for sports betting offer referencing 9/11 terror attacks
Sports betting company DraftKings apologized Monday after using the Sept. 11, 2001, terror attacks to entice people to bet on baseball and football games on the anniversary of the tragedy that killed nearly 3,000 people.
-
Sabalenka and Djokovic are No. 1 in the rankings. Coco Gauff is No. 3 in singles, No. 1 in doubles
U.S. Open women's runner-up Aryna Sabalenka and men's champion Novak Djokovic each moved up one spot to No. 1 in the rankings on Monday -- Sabalenka's first week atop the WTA, and Djokovic's record-extending 390th atop the ATP -- while women's champion Coco Gauff rose to a career-high No. 3 in singles and No. 1 in doubles.
Autos
-
BMW to build new electric Mini in England after U.K. government approves multimillion-pound investment
BMW announced plans Monday to transform its Mini factory in Oxford, England, to produce nothing but electric vehicles, protecting thousands of jobs at a site that has been making cars for more than 100 years.
-
Tesla shares jump after Morgan Stanley predicts Dojo supercomputer could add US$500 billion in market value
Tesla’s Dojo supercomputer could fuel a US$500 billion jump in the electric vehicle maker’s market value, analysts at Morgan Stanley said in a note Monday.
-
Limited action in Canada as U.S. fights company to recall 52 million airbag inflators
As U.S. officials take further steps to recall at least 25 million vehicles over airbag inflators that can explode and shoot shrapnel into drivers, their Canadian counterparts lack the authority to demand a similarly sweeping recall.