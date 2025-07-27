ADVERTISEMENT

Lifestyle

Experts advise packing lightly on cash when travelling

By The Canadian Press

Published

Nicole Hui, a travel and lifestyle content creator, shown in this handout photo while in Iceland in May 2024, says her go-to is no-fee credit cards when travelling but she still brings a small amount of emergency cash. (@canadiantravelgal — Nicole Hui)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.